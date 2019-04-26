Monbiot: Capitalist Climate Change will Kill Us by Irrecoverably Depleting Topsoil

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Guardian contributor George Monbiot insists we must ditch Capitalism to save the world from climate change, but he doesn’t like any of the alternative economic systems.
Dare to declare capitalism dead – before it takes us all down with it
George Monbiot
Thu 25 Apr 2019 15.00 AEST
The economic system is incompatible with the survival of life on Earth. It is time to design a new one
For most of my adult life I’ve railed against “corporate capitalism”, “consumer capitalism” and “crony capitalism”. It took me a long time to see that the problem is not the adjective but the noun. While some people have rejected capitalism gladly and swiftly, I’ve done so slowly and reluctantly. Part of the reason was that I could see no clear alternative: unlike some anti-capitalists, I have never been an enthusiast for state communism. I was also inhibited by its religious status. To say “capitalism is failing” in the 21st century is like saying “God is dead” in the 19th: it is secular blasphemy. It requires a degree of self-confidence I did not possess.
But as I’ve grown older, I’ve come to recognise two things. First, that it is the system, rather than any variant of the system, that drives us inexorably towards disaster. Second, that you do not have to produce a definitive alternative to say that capitalism is failing. The statement stands in its own right. But it also demands another, and different, effort to develop a new system.
Capitalism’s failures arise from two of its defining elements. The first is perpetual growth. Economic growth is the aggregate effect of the quest to accumulate capital and extract profit. Capitalism collapses without growth, yet perpetual growth on a finite planet leads inexorably to environmental calamity.
This drives us towards cataclysm on such a scale that most people have no means of imagining it. The threatened collapse of our life-support systems is bigger by far than war, famine, pestilence or economic crisis, though it is likely to incorporate all four. Societies can recover from these apocalyptic events, but not from the loss of soil, an abundant biosphere and a habitable climate.
So what does a better system look like? I don’t have a complete answer, and I don’t believe any one person does. But I think I see a rough framework emerging. Part of it is provided by the ecological civilisation proposed by Jeremy Lent, one of the greatest thinkers of our age. Other elements come from Kate Raworth’s doughnut economics and the environmental thinking of Naomi Klein, Amitav Ghosh, Angaangaq Angakkorsuaq, Raj Patel and Bill McKibben. Part of the answer lies in the notion of “private sufficiency, public luxury”. Another part arises from the creation of a new conception of justice based on this simple principle: every generation, everywhere, shall have an equal right to the enjoyment of natural wealth.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/apr/25/capitalism-economic-system-survival-earth
Monbiot’s reference to top soil for some reason reminded me of my favourite scene out of the movie “Under Siege“, in which the antagonist who has hijacked a nuclear warship is trying to convince the authorities that he is crazy, by making wild claims about topsoil and other fringe eco themes;
9 thoughts on “Monbiot: Capitalist Climate Change will Kill Us by Irrecoverably Depleting Topsoil”
If only this pathetic idiot would read the work of Julian Simon, he would spare us from the ridiculous claims he makes in this piece…
this claim has been made repeatedly for the last 200 years by every wacko
McKibbin, etc
He’s probably contemplating communist, socialist et al ecosystems, which are infamous for scorched Earth, human, child policies.
Monbiot is wrong in the first of his “defining elements” about capitalism. It doesn’t require perpetual growth; it merely requires that the company continue making a profit, i.e., it continues to manufacture, sell, and deliver the product for less than what they charge for it. Expanding the product’s market share certainly IS growth, but Coke and Pepsi have been battling for a finite soft-drink-consuming population for nearly a hundred years now, and both seem to be doing well without one crushing the other out of existence.
It’s amusing that socialism, with its multiple failures everywhere it’s been tried on a large scale (seems to work OK with small populations, not so much with large ones) is always excused as not have been run “by the right people,” but capitalism is just plain evil — and proclaimed so by people who have gained the most from it.
Correct. Capitalism doesn’t require perpetual growth. However, one element of the current system, pushed more by the left / Keynesian economics bunch is fiat currency, which since its credit based, DOES require perpetual growth…at least of the money supply.
Breathtaking economic and environmental ignorance.
The Social Security system in the U.S. necessarily requires perpetual growth. What is George Monbiot’s plan to phase that system out?
Capitalism has been sending money to these 3rd world crap holes for years….
There’s a reason they are not as “modern” as we are……….none of our “advancements” were a secret
Socilamismo O Muerto!