Evil Twins: Tyrannical Thanos and the Totalitarian Green New Deal

By Lennie Jarratt and Chris Talgo

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos, the Mad Titan, certainly has a warped sense of environmental sustainability. His plan to save the galaxy from pending environmental doom is predicated upon eliminating roughly half of the universe’s population. Warning: spoiler alert. Thanos successfully implements his plan by gaining complete power over time, space, minds, souls, and reality.

Astonishingly, proponents of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) Green New Deal have an eerily similar strategy for environmental sustainability. Apparently, they have watched Infinity War a few too many times.

Like Thanos, Ocasio-Cortez and her minions crave unfettered power so they can implement their ludicrous sustainability plan, which would include a government takeover of health care, the end of air travel, the mass slaughter of cows because cow flatulence contains methane, the termination of all fossil fuel use in 10 years, the upgrade of every single building in the nation, and a universal basic income—even for those unwilling to work.

Ocasio-Cortez and her cadre of climate militants are more focused on moral superiority than on science, facts, and economic theory. They ardently believe they can predict the future climate, marketing their “solution” as the only way to avoid environmental apocalypse. Anyone who questions their solution is automatically labeled a denier—someone out to destroy the world.

Just consider some of the crazy claims the so-called climate change clairvoyant has spouted recently. In January, Ocasio-Cortez said “the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” Of course, Ocasio-Cortez failed to provide one smidgen of evidence to support this utterly outrageous proclamation.

Shortly after this absurd statement, she compared her self-declared war against climate change to World War II—the most destructive war in human history, in which more than 100 million people lost their lives. According to Ocasio-Cortez, “This is the war—this is our World War II.” For Ocasio-Cortez and her eco-warriors to equate the supposed evil menace of climate change with the actual evil menace posed by Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan is not only insulting to the brave soldiers who died in battle—it is also flat-out historically ignorant.

Whereas Thanos uses infinity stones to control his victims, climate change zealots such as Ocasio-Cortez and her acolytes have infiltrated the public school system, higher education, and the media in their attempt to indoctrinate the American public on the supposed environmental doomsday looming just around the corner.

Ocasio-Cortez is all too willing to abuse her position in government to gain power over people’s very lives (and souls). She and her fearmongering forbearers (Vice President Al Gore) have pushed their crazy ideology over many years, hoping they reach a point where their insane environmental positions no longer remain in the shadows. Of course, if they had their own infinity gauntlet, they’d certainly use it.

Their endgame is clear: gain power, destroy capitalism, and replace it with socialism. Just as Thanos didn’t care how many worlds he destroyed or how many people he killed, the Green New Deal zealots will try to implement their ideology regardless of how much it costs or how many people (and cows) will suffer and even die because of it.

No matter what they call their attempt to gain unencumbered power—the Green New Deal, socialism, or democratic socialism—it is dictatorial and totalitarian in nature. Some Americans may submit, while others may even aid and abet the eco-zealots in their attempt to seize total power.

However, it is much more likely most Americans will defy this ridiculous power grab. Totalitarianism is the only way their ideology can be implemented. We cannot wait to avenge this destruction. We must stop this dictatorial socialism before it gains traction.

Lennie Jarratt is a state government relations manager at The Heartland Institute. Chris Talgo is an assistant editor at The Heartland Institute.

