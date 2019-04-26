Friday Funny – The Day Collusion Died

From the Parody Project, an entertaining video that made me laugh just as much as the fantastic M4GW “climategate” video, done to the tune of Don McLean’s “American Pie”.
While some may not think it’s appropriate for WUWT, we do have a “politics” and “satire” category, and it is quite good, so enjoy.
My best advice? Share it to annoy your liberal friends, watch their heads explode when one of their favorite songs gets turned into a political satire piece.
LYRICS TO “THE DAY COLLUSION DIED”
Two long years ago the probe began and many thought that someday it would make them smile. And those who said it had no chance were scowled upon and seen askance so desperate was the hope to see a trial.
But February made them shiver as it came clear he’d not deliver. The news that they desired was not to be acquired. I know that many people cried when they read the news, it hurt their pride, so deeply in the pipe dream mired the day collusion died.
So bye, bye to the collusion lie, Russian Agents, Putin’s Puppet and a plot to deny. From each new event how the conjecture would fly. Can they let it go and just let it die? Let it go and just let it die.
We all know that he’s corrupt and his list of crimes is building up so I’ll just list them down below. While emoluments could’ve kicked the goal collusion was their chosen roll investigating all of it real slow.
Well, the Media then lost their mind as they blundered backward fully blind. Collusion became news, evidence not vital for clues. The other news stories all were then chucked while collusion filled every news truck But I knew they ran out of luck the day collusion died.
But they kept singing Bye, bye he’s a Russian ally Putin Puppet, Russian agent and a treasonous spy and every day, more wacky theories would fly. Time to let it go and just let it to die. Let it go and just let it die.
Now when Mueller issued his report the media could not contort it to save face though they did try. They lost all credibility. Embarrassed is what they should be, and the damage done they cannot deny.
They gave victory to the president, validation as if heaven sent. The courtroom was adjourned, no verdict was returned. And now when he screams about fake news he’ll be correct thanks to their ruse. The “Witch Hunt” he’ll rightfully accuse the day collusion died.
‘cause they were singing Bye, bye he’s a Russian ally Putin Puppet, Russian agent and a treasonous spy And every day, more crazy theories would fly time to let it go and just let it to die. let it go and just let it die.
I met a girl who sang the blues. She she asked me for some happy news. I offered but she just turned away. Those who followed actual facts instead of “liberal media” hacks would know that Mueller knew the only way.
He farmed out criminal indictments to seven districts, there’s excitement, all of them pardon-proof, not like the collusion spoof. So carefully he did anoint a prosecution starting point the outcome couldn’t disappoint the day collusion died.
Yet they’re still singing Bye, bye he’s a Russian ally Putin Puppet, Russian agent and a treasonous spy. The Russian hysteria was misplaced outcry. Time to let it go and just let it die. Let it go and just let it die.
So, bye, bye to the collusion lie, Collusion obsession-gave the press a black eye.
And if they persist the damage will amplify
Time to let it go and just let it die.
HISTORY OF THE SOURCE MATERIAL “American Pie” is a song by American singer and songwriter Don McLean. Recorded and released on the American Pie album in 1971, the single was the number-one US hit for four weeks in 1972 and also topped the charts in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.
The repeatedly mentioned phrase “the day the music died” refers to the plane crash in 1959 that killed early rock and roll performers Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, and Ritchie Valens. (The crash was not known by that name until after McLean’s song became a hit.) The meaning of the other lyrics has long been debated, and for decades, McLean declined to explain the symbolism behind the many characters and events mentioned.
However, the overall theme of the song is the loss of innocence of the early rock and roll generation as symbolized by the plane crash that claimed the lives of three of its heroes.
Already passed this along – brilliant!
Ditto! Anthony, thank you for sharing.
For another great take on American Pie, check out Weird Al’s Star Wars version – “Bye, Bye, little Anakin guy, maybe Vader, maybe later, but you’re just a small fry…” https://youtu.be/hEcjgJSqSRU
Love Weird Al’s parodies and his star wars version was brilliant.
But watch how fast the bobble-heads went from ‘collusion, collusion, collusion’ to ‘obstruction, obstruction, obstruction’ – with, of course, the unspoken context of over two years of almost constant efforts at entrapment.
Nice illustration, though, of how clean Trump really is, and how dirty Progressives really are.
THAT’s the one thing the haters simply will not allow themselves to accept – steps on that warm-fuzzy self-image.
Excellent!
“While some may not think it’s appropriate…” Just the watermelons and trolls think it’s inappropriate for WUWT to post political and satirical content, that’s my opinion anyway.
Also, why do folks continue to call democrats ‘Liberals’? They ceased being liberal years ago.
Or ‘Progressives’ for that matter. There is nothing progressive about Democrats or Socialists (but I repeat myself).
I’ve settled on calling them ‘Regressives’ because that is the upshot of any of their policies.
‘Progressive’ has been a code word for communist for decades.
I was a sociology major in college back when profane rap lyrics were just bursting onto the scene – after a long period of increased permissiveness, I wondered what the next generation of youth would do to rebel – go tight-assed Puritan?
Well, they did – they just didn’t go the Christianity route – they simply redirected the control-freak tight-assedness into progressive dogma.
Trends repeat – it’s just the paintjob that changes.
Nice. Subscribed. We renegades must support each other. Hunting squirrels around the Kentucky log home today with a pellet gun. Those rodents are tricky.
What the hell is going on in this world of ours. The scare mongering political climate science is dead but the destructive green movement has kicked things up several notches. The failure of our education system seems to display itself more and more each day. Idiots, real spittle drooling idiots young and old demand that we destroy our political system and economies in the name of their dark fantasy. How it will all end we cannot tell. That it must be burned out is not in doubt.
Funnily enough I’d stumbled across that very video just yesterday. While it’s a fun little parody, make no mistake it’s not a pro-trump song (look at the lines about emoluments and indictments) so there’s plenty there for both sides of the aisle to enjoy whilst laughing at the far-far left that has been beating the Russia Colussion drum for the past two years to no avail.
Really well done! Thanks!
You just had to do that, didn’t you? Now I will not get that earworm out of my head until next week!!!! I will turn you into a turnip just for that! Nice job on the substitute lyrics!
I just did an article elsewhere on the Trump-Putin thing that clearly shows a lack of collusion between those two, partly because Trump is talking about invoking the Monroe Doctrine (remember that one?) in re: Putin’s hobnobbing with Maduro and making oil deals for Gaszprom.
Thanks for the fun! Takes me back and brings up some good stuff.
“Also, why do folks continue to call democrats ‘Liberals’? They ceased being liberal years ago.”
Years ago they were the Boss Hoggs of Dixieland running the Jim Crow state… If we define “Liberal” as the sort of thing that John Stuart Mill proposed, they haven’t ever been “Liberal”
In other words, ‘Liberal’ is the Democrats marketing effort to make themselves sound good. Kind’a like the way the Communists hijacked the term ‘Progressive’.
Great stuff! When are some people going to realize that the genesis of the “Climate Change” scam is political? The corruption of the science is merely the vehicle. A means to an end! And thus political posts are just as relevant to the issue as are ones about the corrupted science and the institutions and government agencies which produce it and the “news” which broadcast it.
For those that did not realize that the charges of collusion and supposed “investigation” of it was total BS from the beginning I ask. Why would Putin back a man who proclaimed “Drill baby Drill”, deregulation, expanded exploration, and oil pipelines to facilitate export petroleum? Revenue from petroleum exports make up about 1/3rd of Russia’s GDP. Without lucrative oil export revenue Russia’s economy would be at third world status. Now the US is a net exporter and Texas alone is producing more oil than Russia! And you think Putin wanted that?
I’ve been soundly outdone – and lovin’ it!
I wonder if he could find a tune for my Algorhyme…
Something similar just happened to the El Nino in the Pacific. I wonder how long it will be before NOAA wake up to the fact?
Collusion obviously never “died”. Trump colluded, he did so openly and was captured on tape many times openly colluding with Russia.
Have you guys forgotten about Trump getting up on stage and asking the Russians to interfere with the 2016 election, to find HRC’s deleted emails? And hours later the Russian’s cutout, Wikileaks, did in fact release emails hacked from several Democrats. That is collusion, textbook example. But it is not a criminal conspiracy.
The Mueller investigation did not investigate “collusion” – it investigated “criminal conspiracy” and criminal obstruction of justice, and effectively concluded that evidence of criminal conspiracy was not found, but that 10 counts of attempted obstruction of justice were clearly documented by the evidence. The Mueller report stated that since it is current DOJ policy that a POTUS cannot be indicted for Federal crimes while in office, therefore he could not charge Trump … and that as soon as Trump gets shown the door by voters next year (on Jan 20, 2021, at least) he can and almost certainly WILL be indicted and convicted of these 10 counts of criminal obstruction of justice.
The only ones who are going to be whining and spilling tears like spoiled little girls upset that another girl in class had a better birthday party than she did is the minority of MAGA-hat wearing voters come November next year.
When the FBI/DOJ questioned Obama about Hillary’s closet server..
..Obama said he knew nothing about it
Later it was discovered that not only did Obama use it, he created a fake name to use it…
…which means he also had to white list it to get it approved
Was that obstruction?…collusion?…or just flat out lying?
There really was “collusion” with Russia, Mueller just didn’t investigate the guilty political party.
The Democrats and Hillary and Obama did plenty of colluding with the Russians. The New York Times speculated yesterday that the Dirty Dossier “might” had been Russian disinformation. Do tell.
Mueller didn’t investigate the guilty party, but the investigations are not over yet. A lot of Obama administration democrats should be getting themselves lawyers.
A good one.
As to politicizing this site–don’t worry about it. The authoritarian movement has politicized everything, corrupting the original concept of liberalism. Many have had too much of in-your-face and in-your-wallet government, and are beginning to assert themselves.
So, ordinary folk, without intellectual guidance, are turning against the aggressors and becoming “political”.
Unfortunately it is the only way the predators can be bypassed.
As to my own political description, I admit to being a:
Neo-Nineteenth Century Liberal.
For your education, read Papadopoulos’s book about his experience as a central target of Mueller and the FBI. Scary. Then read Mueller’s report about Papa. Mueller spent 10 pages describing Papa’s actions in sinister terms (starting on page 82), yet nothing Papa did was illegal. He got 14 days for lying to the FBI about his legal activities, in a plea bargain. He had been threatened with 5 years for lying to the FBI and 20 years for deleting his Facebook page. Although 14 days sounds like he walked, they ruined his career, and he is a young man. Plus, he lost most of his friends. (Like in the days of the Stalin, anybody accused of a crime must be guilty, and nobody wants to be anywhere near a guy being investigated by the state authorities.) The good part was he met and married a gorgeous blond, lawyer, actress and model, during all the excitement. You have to wonder.
In the end in the simplest form, the changes made to law and government that effect the average person as a result of “climate change” will come from the halls of government and not from the Ivory towers and thus “climate change” IS a political issue.
They are climate zombies.