Friday Funny – The Day Collusion Died

From the Parody Project, an entertaining video that made me laugh just as much as the fantastic M4GW “climategate” video, done to the tune of Don McLean’s “American Pie”.

While some may not think it’s appropriate for WUWT, we do have a “politics” and “satire” category, and it is quite good, so enjoy.



My best advice? Share it to annoy your liberal friends, watch their heads explode when one of their favorite songs gets turned into a political satire piece.

LYRICS TO “THE DAY COLLUSION DIED”

Two long years ago the probe began and many thought that someday it would make them smile. And those who said it had no chance were scowled upon and seen askance so desperate was the hope to see a trial.

But February made them shiver as it came clear he’d not deliver. The news that they desired was not to be acquired. I know that many people cried when they read the news, it hurt their pride, so deeply in the pipe dream mired the day collusion died.

So bye, bye to the collusion lie, Russian Agents, Putin’s Puppet and a plot to deny. From each new event how the conjecture would fly. Can they let it go and just let it die? Let it go and just let it die.

We all know that he’s corrupt and his list of crimes is building up so I’ll just list them down below. While emoluments could’ve kicked the goal collusion was their chosen roll investigating all of it real slow.

Well, the Media then lost their mind as they blundered backward fully blind. Collusion became news, evidence not vital for clues. The other news stories all were then chucked while collusion filled every news truck But I knew they ran out of luck the day collusion died.

But they kept singing Bye, bye he’s a Russian ally Putin Puppet, Russian agent and a treasonous spy and every day, more wacky theories would fly. Time to let it go and just let it to die. Let it go and just let it die.

Now when Mueller issued his report the media could not contort it to save face though they did try. They lost all credibility. Embarrassed is what they should be, and the damage done they cannot deny.

They gave victory to the president, validation as if heaven sent. The courtroom was adjourned, no verdict was returned. And now when he screams about fake news he’ll be correct thanks to their ruse. The “Witch Hunt” he’ll rightfully accuse the day collusion died.

‘cause they were singing Bye, bye he’s a Russian ally Putin Puppet, Russian agent and a treasonous spy And every day, more crazy theories would fly time to let it go and just let it to die. let it go and just let it die.

I met a girl who sang the blues. She she asked me for some happy news. I offered but she just turned away. Those who followed actual facts instead of “liberal media” hacks would know that Mueller knew the only way.

He farmed out criminal indictments to seven districts, there’s excitement, all of them pardon-proof, not like the collusion spoof. So carefully he did anoint a prosecution starting point the outcome couldn’t disappoint the day collusion died.

Yet they’re still singing Bye, bye he’s a Russian ally Putin Puppet, Russian agent and a treasonous spy. The Russian hysteria was misplaced outcry. Time to let it go and just let it die. Let it go and just let it die.

So, bye, bye to the collusion lie, Collusion obsession-gave the press a black eye.

And if they persist the damage will amplify

Time to let it go and just let it die.

HISTORY OF THE SOURCE MATERIAL “American Pie” is a song by American singer and songwriter Don McLean. Recorded and released on the American Pie album in 1971, the single was the number-one US hit for four weeks in 1972 and also topped the charts in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The repeatedly mentioned phrase “the day the music died” refers to the plane crash in 1959 that killed early rock and roll performers Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, and Ritchie Valens. (The crash was not known by that name until after McLean’s song became a hit.) The meaning of the other lyrics has long been debated, and for decades, McLean declined to explain the symbolism behind the many characters and events mentioned.

However, the overall theme of the song is the loss of innocence of the early rock and roll generation as symbolized by the plane crash that claimed the lives of three of its heroes.

To help keep Parody Project alive and functioning, please visit https://parodyproject.com/supportus

