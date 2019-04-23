The big Arctic Sea-Ice shift of 2007: Ice refuses to melt

by Javier
I have maintained since 2015 that in the 2006-2007 season the Arctic underwent a cyclical phase shift, and the rapid sea-ice melting observed over the previous decades ended. A few scientists predicted or explained this shift based on their study of multi-decadal oscillations (see bibliography). They were ignored by mainstream climatology and the press because the “anthropogenic” melting of the Arctic is one of the main selling points of the climate scare. See for example:
A devastating Arctic temperature rise that could submerge coastal cities and trigger species extinction is now locked in. Business Insider March 15, 2019
Year after year the data supports my view over the desperate scaremongers like Tamino. With the passing of time it is more and more difficult to defend the idea that Arctic melting is continuing, so alarmists keep changing the metric. First it was September sea-ice extent (SIE), then September sea-ice volume, and now annual average SIE. However, the reference measurements are September minimum SIE and March maximum SIE.
This article is more than a biannual update on the Arctic ice situation, as I will focus specifically on showing evidence for the trend change that took place in 2007. As 12 years have passed since the shift, the best way is to compare the 2007-2019 period with the previous 1994-2006 period of equal length to display the striking differences between both periods.
The supposed dangers of an ice-free Arctic appear to be decreasing. While the first period showed a September (minimum) SIE loss of 20%, the second has seen a gain of 10%.
March (maximum) SIE still shows a decreasing trend, although it is so small as to be negligible. While the first period showed a March SIE loss of 8%, the second period displays the same March SIE in 2019 as 12 years before.
Nowhere is the 2007 Arctic shift better seen than in SIE melting. This is the sea-ice surface melted every year from the March maximum to the September minimum. The 2007 melting season saw a jump from ~ 9 million km^2 to ~ 10.5 million km^2 melted, but accompanying this huge jump in melted surface came a trend inversion, so the surface melted has been decreasing since then. It will be interesting to see what happens to the annual melted surface over the next few years
We have been told repeatedly that our emissions are responsible for the melting of the Arctic. There is a problem with this hypothesis. Despite completely different melting profiles, both periods display the same percentage increase in CO₂. Changes in CO₂ levels do not explain the differences in sea-ice behavior for the two halves of the last 26 years. And this is also a problem because we have been told repeatedly that by reducing our CO₂ emissions we can save the Arctic. Yet Arctic sea-ice is unlikely to respond to changes in our CO₂ emissions given its lack of response to consistently increasing CO₂ levels.
The most common scientific explanation for Arctic sea-ice melting is the extraordinary warming taking place at high latitudes due to Arctic amplification. It is described as a positive feedback where the decrease in ice and snow cover reduces planetary albedo, thus increasing radiative warming. This, together with increased heat transport from lower latitudes drives further reductions in ice cover. This explanation is problematic, as Arctic amplification has continued unabated in the absence of SIE reduction and without producing further SIE reduction. The decrease in ice albedo from losing 40% of the September sea-ice cover between 1994 and 2007 has been unable to drive further loses since then, refuting the sea-ice “death spiral” proposed by Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center.
The climatic factor that explains sea-ice behavior and was the basis for the only correct prediction of the 2006-2007 Arctic shift is internal variability: The existence in the climate system of multi-decadal oceanic-atmospheric oscillations. The problem for the climate alarmists with this explanation is that if it explains why the ice is not melting now, it also explains in great part why it was melting before, greatly reducing the possible anthropogenic contribution. Another problem for them is that these oscillations are not part of the general circulation models, because their origin is unknown. Thus, making the general circulation models essentially useless to project changes. And these are all strong talking points for climate skeptics.
24 thoughts on “The big Arctic Sea-Ice shift of 2007: Ice refuses to melt”
This video covers how ice on earth is only present 5% of the time according to the geologic record. It is unusual that we have ice at all. The video is made by some teenagers, but they have a video clip that covers the geologic record.
https://youtu.be/78CvBi5ME7M
Their second video is very good, too. Nice job on them!
Changes in Arctic sea ice extent are assumed to be driven by AGW but are they?
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/04/does-global-warming-drive-changes-in-arctic-sea-ice/
Nice article, Javier.
Oscillations in ocean currents probably play a larger role in global temperature variations than official climate science acknowledges.
It’s too bad that the multi-decadal oscillations have not had much work put into them. At least not much that I have seen. From what I can tell they are the primary drivers of the biggest changes we see in the climate.
We will get a better idea when the AMO turns negative in the not too distant future. If that leads to a return of Arctic sea ice and the associated cooling that will come with that, it will end the AGW discussion once and for all.
However, it is easy to see that ENSO has a big effect on the AMO index which means a better understanding of all the ocean cycles will be needed to understand future climate change.
Richard: You might want to contact Charles May at chu40217481@verizon.net . He has done a lot of work on matching temperature data using a variety of different frequency oscillations…
That makes sense to as as I have always viewed the climate shift points occurring at (working backwards) 2006/07 from 1976/77 warming; 1976/77 from 1946/47 cooling, 1946/47 from 1915/16 warming; and it goes on like that further back in time.
What I care about is how this no-melt or reduction in melt volume will affect my winter weather. Asking because the red line on the above Sea Ice Melt chart clearly shows that it coincides with an abominable increase in snow volume and depth, as well as an increase in the length of time for snows from the black line on the same chart.
In my view, it is when the cold weather drops snow and/or slop storms on us compared to when it used to happen that counts, as well as when the last snowstorm occurs. Going by my area alone, I’d say the snow season is lengthening and the warm season is shortening.
Why is this not being taken into account? Mine is not the only area where this is happening.
Sara. It seems to me that the frost free period is longer in my area but we have a longer period of snow cover, Winters seem generally warmer but summers generally cooler. Go figure.
I planted some garden yesterday which is my earliest, but then I am only a 76 year old gardener and am not afraid to replant if I am wrong.
I think it partly depends on where you are located, Rick. I’m in the area that gets the so-called Alberta Clipper in winter. For my area, the snow started early, with light snow that didn’t stick in October, followed shortly by a storm that was snow, sleet and rain combined.
The snow that hit us on April 15 left six inches to shovel. Thought I was done with that. I’m still putting out birdfood, because the bugs aren’t out enough just yet. However, the trees are all flowering, with leaves not far behind, and when I hiked my usual places on this past Saturday and Sunday (April 20-21), the earliest wildflowers had finally begun to emerge. That would be bloodroot, Mayapple and various trilliums, in addition to dogtooth violets and wild geraniums poking up. Also, in one wetland area, the treefrogs were chirping.
Frankly, I expect more odd weather. And I’ve given up on gardening. Going with large pots from now on. Radishes do fine in large pots. I’m just saying that I think the weather pattern is changing, and over a longer period of time, it does make a difference.
I agree. and change is normal. I live in central Alberta so am amused by references to an Alberta clipper. It suggests that we just occasionally send some of our normally wicked weather south. It is not that bad here but a little more warming (or a lot more) would be great.
The big loss of ’07 was from ice-arches giving way and
letting ice move to lower latitudes, where warmer
water caused melting. This will happen again.
There are papers and videos of this loss.
Many were posted here on WUWT.
Arctic amplification is problematic in my opinion The measurements are remote and not easily verified by unbiased observation and satellite measurements do not cover all of the polar area. A recent announcement by Canadian government scientists that Canada was warming twice as fast as elsewhere was suspiciously released just before the federal governments imposition of a controversial carbon tax. There is not a multinational presence like in the south polar region. It is possible the lack of melting is because warming does not actually exist.
This is an interesting article.
CO2 warming, if it were real, should be doing its warming thing, 24/7. AWG is either there or it is not.
Remember Al’s tiny little imaginary AGW light bulbs? There is no switch to turn the imaginary AWG light bulbs on and off.
The observed increase in Arctic sea ice, at a time when atmospheric CO2 is highest, is the end of the Arctic amplification urban legend and is evidence that there is no AGW.
Perhaps the answer to Arctic amplification is that it is not an ongoing process. Natural global warming leads to warmer oceans which move above average heat content into the arctic region via warmer ocean currents. There is then an upper limit to how warm the Arctic can get. The region does warm faster than lower latitudes as it is a small area being warmed by a continuous flow of warm water, mainly from the Atlantic side. If the warming effect was not limited, then the DMI temp graph would also show warming in the summer months. A good analogy would be a radiator in a vehicle, imo. The radiator is able to shed excess heat from the system while maintaining an overall balance/upper temp limit. Otherwise the system would fail.
Watched Ian Plimer being interviewed on Sky channel yesterday (and he was hilarious), where he pointed-out that humans have released just 3% of all the CO2 in the atmosphere. Apparently a vary naughty 3%, as it’s causing all this hysteria at the UN and within lefty parties (and other organized crime and graft syndicates).
And good job btw, Javier.
The time periods of a lot of climate “oscillations” approach a goodly part of a human lifespan. If you are looking at a thirty year cycle, what you are currently recording is kind of like the 3 Blind Men and the Elephant story.. what you think the animal is depends on where you are touching it.
You can look back into prior cycles but satellites weren’t there prior to the 1980’s so its kind of hard to really compare apples to apples. The AMO will have a huge impact on Northern Hemisphere weather but it also is a comparatively long cycle. Sometimes you just have to let the cycle play out to get it.
You see extend, max extend and min extend 1978 – 2019
https://www.directupload.net/file/d/5431/_png.htm
There was a link error 🙁
The link shows a blank black page.
Sorry, no idea what happend, file size = 0 after upload.
Try this now, to see extend and min/max extend.
Seaice extend 1978 – 2019
The best thing about the arctic amplification, and its importance to the narrative, is that it’s very hard for the ordinary person to go see it themselves. You simply must take the word of those who have access to those extremely remote areas.
The funny part is how many of them seem to get stuck in all that missing ice, every time they attempt to sail those ice free waters.
What has the Arctic Amplification to do with the Arctic Oscillation ?
I wonder if the ice/no ice albedo affect is really a wash. Yeah the ice reflect more light at Northern climes, where there is little light to begin with, but the ice acts as a blanket as well, keep in heat in the upper ocean. No ice should mean that more ocean heat escapes.