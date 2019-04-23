NASA Gavin Schmidt: Personal Climate Change Sacrifices “doesn’t actually change very much”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to NASA’s Gavin Schmidt, making personal lifestyle changes has very little impact on anthropogenic CO2 emissions.
These Scientists Are Radically Changing How They Live To Cope With Climate Change
When the US government is doing nothing to stop climate change, do your personal choices even matter? Here’s how climate scientists are — and aren’t — changing their lives.
Zahra Hirji BuzzFeed News Reporter
Posted on April 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET
If everyone who already cared about climate change “reduced their carbon emissions to zero, it doesn’t actually change very much,” said Gavin Schmidt, director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. Making your home energy efficient is nothing compared to laws that would require all buildings to be greener. Buying solar panels for your roof doesn’t pack the same climate punch as electric companies relying more on solar farms, and less on coal plants, to feed the grid.
“Agitating and voting and writing letters and op-eds,” Schmidt said, “make far more sense” for promoting systemic change.
Schmidt is fine with people changing their lives because it’s fulfilling. But he doesn’t want the public to get the impression that the only way to save the planet is by abstaining from certain products or not traveling. “I don’t think that is where we want to end up,” Schmidt said.
His philosophy is: “Individual actions are not really the solution, but there’s no reason that you should unnecessarily pollute the atmosphere.”
Neither Schmidt nor Zelikova have given up flying entirely, but they have tried to cut back by combining trips or using virtual conferencing software. Schmidt became a vegetarian, driven both by animal welfare and climate concerns, and Zelikova aims to only buy meat from ranchers with sustainable grazing practices.
…Read more: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/zahrahirji/scientists-climate-change-action
I’ll take climate scientists’ commitment to reducing their personal carbon footprints more seriously when they start teleconferencing major events like IPCC meetings, instead of holding massive fly in climate jamborees with 10s of thousands of participants.
22 thoughts on “NASA Gavin Schmidt: Personal Climate Change Sacrifices “doesn’t actually change very much””
Changing your habits won’t change things, but forcing everybody to change will work. Yeah.
But I thought that 97% of Climate suckers believed in the Cult of Climate Scientology. Gee Gavin, do you mean that so few people follow the supposed 97% consensus of Climate Prognosticators that all true believers wouldn’t alter a thing if they reduced their carbon output to Zero point Zero?
Sounds like that purported 97% bullocks is really somewhere around 3% instead.
Gavin was politically smart, in that green people can stop sacrificing, saying it does not matter since… scientists told me the only way to save the earth is through government (regulations) forcing everyone. There, so don’t call me a hypocrite!
No doubt Gavin is happy with the Government using the police powers of the State to enforce it’s “climate action” agenda on everyone else, rather than having people voluntarily under free will and personal choice make changes.
That allows the Elites to buy indulgences and buy favors from the rulers to get their personal climate exemption.
There are several prominent examples from the 20th Century how that form of government played out for the masses.
We can’t do anything meaningful individually, we need to do it collectively, in order to tame CAGW, and of course, we will need a leader for this collective to show us the way.
– What about private jets?
– What about mega-yachts?
– Maintaining 2nd & 3rd vacation homes in winter destinations?
– Big mansions for two people.
Those do add up.
Now I’m one who thinks added CO2 is net beneficial, beneficial to both humanity and the biosphere, at least up to 2 doublings, = 4x pre-industrial (1,120 ppm).
But if you are one of the many who’ve been brainwashed into believing additional CO2 is harmful and will destroy the Earth. And thus life-giving CO2 is actually pollutant, as in some kind of religious belief about CC, and you also think the LIA was no big deal, then it is hypocritical in the extreme for the rich to continue to engage in those behaviors I list above.
Gavin is just trying to rationalize the moral quandary that the Climate Change believing Left has found itself in with its priests telling everyone to do as I say, not as I do.
As far as mega yachts go there is this one
…If everyone who already cared about climate change “reduced their carbon emissions to zero, it doesn’t actually change very much,” said Gavin Schmidt…
Supposedly people who care far outweigh the skeptics and deniers, so it should make a huge difference.
If everyone who already cared about climate change “reduced their carbon emissions to zero, it doesn’t actually change very much,”
If everyone in the US reduced their carbon emissions to zero, it still wouldn’t change very much. Even if you believe all the AGW nonsense, you still can’t deny this.
It matters even less in the US, Australia, Japan, and Europe given China’s and India’s current CO2 emissions and emissions trajectories for the next 30 years. Trajectories in which the UNFCCC’s COP process has no hope of controlling or curtailing.
The only thing the developed West is likely to do is commit economic suicide and shrivel in military power. Which is exactly the path to allow China’s military to dominate all of East Asia and the Western Pacific, and use debtor-in-possession of African raw materials in a new era of Chinese colonial imperialism at the end of a bayonet and ballistic missile.
But Bill Shorten (opposition leader here in Oz) says…”We are going to take REAL action on climate”
(Not withstanding the fact the if aliens suddenly took Australia off the planet, no-one would notice the difference temperature wise)
How do you know aliens are not already in control of Oz leaders’ bodies?
Seems to me their is ample in-direct evidence for it.
Translation:
Freedom, Liberty, and America’s Constitutional Rights that places all power in the hands Individual citizens … is awful. Only a Centralized bureaucratic Fascist Dictatorship that plans and controls everyone’s life will “save” the planet.
I don’t want to live on THAT planet, or with THOSE people … EVER!
“Zelikova aims to only buy meat from ranchers with sustainable grazing practices.”
What the hell is “sustainable grazing practices” other than a buzz word?
Don’t forget about the hookers and blow at these conferences…never forget
Al Gore doesn’t have to go to COP After-party to get that.
“According to NASA’s Gavin Schmidt, making personal lifestyle changes has very little impact on anthropogenic CO2 emissions.”
Well that’s handy…..
Why do most climate horror dudes look like old soyboys?
I think we are all taking this the wrong way.
Let us look again at two bits of Gavin Wisdom;
““Agitating and voting and writing letters and op-eds, make far more sense” ”
and
“… he doesn’t want the public to get the impression that the only way to save the planet is by abstaining from certain products or not traveling. ”
So what we can take away from this is abstaining is bad and writing letters is where the real action is.
So I am going to refuse to abstain from coal fired electricity, meat, travelling, driving a turbo diesel, voting conservative and wearing leather and then write a letter to Sarah Sea Patrol tell her… well… not sure she can actually read, so maybe I will just attach a few pictures of lamb curry instead. That, according to Big Gav, will save the planet.
Job done. Time for beer.
Once again-if you can’t find a signal for anthropogenic CO2 in the atmospheric rate of change (https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/19/co2responsiveness/) then stopping a small part of the undetectable change will also be undetectable. In fact if all of humanity disappeared the rate of change of CO2 in the atmosphere would barely change at all.
Gavin and co need to keep grants coming in to prop up their phony baloney jobs –
I guess its just photo selection like all the wide eyed open mouthed shots of AOC, but the likes of Mann,Schmidt, Gore, Flannery and the like always appear so smug and superior. Seems to be something they all develop over time.