If Precipitation Extremes Are Increasing, Why Aren’t Floods?

From a paper by the same title published in AGU’s journal “Water Resources Resarch” and also “Commentaries on Hydrology and Earth Surface” h/t to CTM
It is now well established that rising temperatures are increasing precipitation extremes. This has led many to believe that flood magnitude and hence risk are also increasing, while observational evidence suggests otherwise. This commentary outlines the reasons for this dichotomy and presents mechanisms that may be contributing to it. The implications of increasing precipitation extremes leading to reducing flood magnitudes are discussed, and an argument is made that understanding this changing link between the two is deserving of increased attention.
Abstract
Despite evidence of increasing precipitation extremes, corresponding evidence for increases in flooding remains elusive. If anything, flood magnitudes are decreasing despite widespread claims by the climate community that if precipitation extremes increase, floods must also. In this commentary we suggest reasons why increases in extreme rainfall are not resulting in corresponding increases in flooding. Among the possible mechanisms responsible, we identify decreases in antecedent soil moisture, decreasing storm extent, and decreases in snowmelt. We argue that understanding the link between changes in precipitation and changes in flooding is a grand challenge for the hydrologic community and is deserving of increased attention.
Summary:
There is a clear dichotomy between observed increases in precipitation extremes and the lack of corresponding increases in floods, with reduced flood magnitudes observed in many cases. Despite the conceptual arguments we’ve made, there remains a good deal of uncertainty in the relationships between changes in precipitation and flood magnitude across the spectrum of catchment, storm, and antecedent hydrologic conditions. Although changes in flood magnitude are unlikely to be explainable by precipitation changes alone, this has largely been the focus to date in the climate literature. Moving forward, along with a better characterization of changes in floods not directly driven by precipitation increases, we argue for a focus on the complexity of the relationships among the entire suite of variables (including precipitation extremes) that lead to the generation of flood extremes. In our view, the foremost among these are as follows:
- Changes to antecedent hydrologic conditions and their impact on flood response;
- Changes in the proportion and persistence of storms arising from different causative mechanisms, such as an increased proportion and frequency of convective extremes;
- Interaction among catchment size and geometry and changing storm characteristics including extent, intensity, and duration;
- Snow cover and snow volume changes and their changing contributions to flood extremes in a warmer climate;
- The role of land cover change (especially, but not only, urbanization) and the interaction of land cover change with climatic factors.
The full paper is open access at:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2018WR023749
So, they start with a premise that is questionable, “evidence of increasing precipitation extremes”, tell floods aren’t increasing and then conclude, it’s complicated?
There is value in this ‘study’?
No. Their references use cherrypicked dates to establish a fake trend.
Once again, CAGW is built on nothing more than failed models and biased cherrypicks.
“If Precipitation Extremes Are Increasing, Why Aren’t Floods?”
Floods are reduced due to dams regulating water flows more evenly throughout the year. But where the worst flooding does hit is coincident with cities having paved over natural drainage and soil absorption, but you never hear about exactly what causes what anymore, only that somehow CO2 is just responsible for everything bad and if we could just kick that awful habit, then the weather and long term climate would just return to some blissful state.
It is now well established ……… etc. Translation: that meme has now been repeated so often that we now really believe it.
From the “Plain Language Summary” of their paper:
…so they at least made the attempt. I did not attempt to deconstruct any of the five references to see if their “data” came from empirical sources or models.
The meme is based on the conjecture that the relative humidity remains the same when temperature rises or falls. There is no observational evidence at all that this is the case and there is no theoretical reason why that should be the case. It is one of those fundamental ingredients of how the atmosphere functions that nobody, nobody, really understands.
Strangely enough, I do not hear about those millions of square feet (or square metres) of meadows and forest that became roofs, parking lots, roads, commercial centers, streets etc. Rains, even big ones used to be absorbed into the soil of what used to be fields, meadows and forest. They are now channeled into the waterways that were never intended to carry that much. Maybe once i a century, but every year. Dams are a dangerous and expensive substitute for absorbent soil.
+10
And those rivers have concrete banks or dikes ensuring the water stays channeled. The dam 100 miles up stream of the city I live in begins dumping water when a prediction like the heavy rains last month are predicted. Thus, reducing the water flow for a few days. We started getting a rise in river level days before it started raining due to this release. Replacing farmland with developments also means removing the fallen trees, shrubs and other natural blockages in the streams and tributaries around these developments hastening the water flow to the river.
I do so love clarity in English: “extreme precipitation events (in a probabilistic sense)”
If they are awful at science it’s no surprise that they aren’t very good at English either.
From the article: “It is now well established that rising temperatures are increasing precipitation extremes.”
Is there any evidence for either one of these claims?
The temperatures are actually cooling right now, down about 0.6C since Feb 2016.
I can’t think of a single instance of extreme precipitation, more extreme than in the past, anyway, taking place in the last few decades other than those connected to hurricanes, and that heavy rainfall is determined by the speed the hurricane moves, with slow motion resulting in more rainfall over affected areas.
Temperatures are not currently rising, and there is no evidence for “increasing precipitation extremes”.
Science by assertion is what this is.
Facts, schmacts….
The Left accuses Conservatives of anti-science make up your own fact behavior, but the Left rampantly is actually the one that engage in anti-science and make up your own facts. Try this one piece of climate propaganda from USA Today:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/20/nebraska-floods-more-water-coming-heres-what-mankind-should-do/3214576002/
“The waters are rising, the floods are coming. What are we doing to save ourselves?”
(note the alarmist rhetoric title. Yes, what are we going to do to “save ourselves”?
The article’s writer starts out blaming “coming” floods on CC. But then goes back and uses history of flooding and how people and communities respond to it. Problem for this uncritically-thinking writer is she is in effect acknowledging that flooding has always occurred and it was more common in the past. She can’t see the stupidity of her original premise because her programmed bias is so high and the extreme cognitive dissonance would snap her liberal-brain.
So what has always happened before CO2-rise began be an additional forcing factor (pre-1950), the Stupid anti-science Left now blames on Climate Change, which by their own definition is a CO2-driven climate change. The stupid ignorant Left thinks everyone is stupid and gullible like themselves.
And to answer her original question, “What are we going to do about it?”
My answer is “Re-elect Trump”, and continue to ignore the non-problem of CO2 rise. Use the money not wasted solving a non-problem with even more useless wind turbines and solar panels, and invest it in real infrastructure improvements to counter weather events that have always happened.
“If Precipitation Extremes Are Increasing, Why Aren’t Floods?”
Because there’s big bucks in telling lies.
I would say it as, “There’s big bucks in selling lies.”
As I frequently written here at WUWT, the Left loves the Big Lie.
And the bigger the better, because there’s more to gain the bigger the lie.
Basically what Warren Buffett said. Insurance losses (and premiums) have not been affected by “climate change”, and aren’t projected to as far as he can tell.
“It is now well established that Big Foot herds are increasing in size. This has led many to believe that we should be experiencing even more Big Foot sightings and even photographs and videos. Despite evidence of increasing Big Foot herd sizes, corresponding evidence for increases in sightings and photographs remains elusive. ”
Hey, look! I just did science!
When “extreme” is defined by (unstated) minuscule statistical terms, the word is meant to alarm the reader, not inform. Show me the data!
The five variables listed as affecting flooding are indicative of the complexity of the problem. The paper seems to use such complexity in an attempt to say “Yes, there is no increase in flooding, but just wait, it will come in the future. Our CliSci brethren say so.”
I wonder where they got the data indicating “… decreases in snowmelt.”? Likewise “…an increased proportion and frequency of convective extremes;”
“It is now well established that rising temperatures are increasing precipitation extremes.”
It is? What precipitation extremes are you referring to? I have seen nothing but normal variations in weather. Please define what you mean by “Extreme”.
“Why, on average, rainfall extremes are increasing (and are expected to continue increasing) can be summarized by a simple conceptualization. If temperature increases, in accordance with the Clausius‐Clapeyron relationship, so does the saturation vapor pressure of the atmosphere, at a rate of approximately 7% per degree centigrade”
Or…we are entering a natural “wet” cycle likely caused by ocean temperature oscillations. Again, what extremes??? I looked at your map (https://www.researchgate.net/figure/HadEX2-observational-data-versus-CMIP5-averaged-results-of-global-extreme-precipitation_fig3_272352548) and its funny how the places that warmed the most (North) saw the least change in precipitation. Oops!
“The result is that the atmosphere is able to hold more moisture, and, if there is more moisture in the atmosphere, then in an extreme event, more precipitation results. ”
And…more heat transfer from the surface air layer to upper atmosphere takes place cooling down the surface air. The more clouds, the less sunshine warming the Earth. Funny how a natural system with negative feedbacks is so stable… Too bad your models are not.
Face it, your models are WRONG.
In skimming through the AGU paper, it is obvious that everything depends on UN IPCC climate models predicting significant future temperature increases. Beware AR6 models.
I thought CO2 caused fires and droughts? Now magical CO2 causes extreme precipitation without droughts…I am extremely impressed. I wonder what happens if I were to sprinkle CO2 on my steak?
Don’t forget, increasing CO2 will make asteroid strikes more likely, too.
I know what happens when solid CO2 is dropped in a glass of liquid water.
So sprinkling dry-ice on a steak, well that would just make the steak cold. You certainly would want to wait for the all the dry-ice to sublimate away. Cold steak, no good. Best eaten right off the grill.
(And not to be confused with the medical horror of swallowing a glass of liquid N2. It’s been done, very very bad.)
It is not clear at all that precipitation extremes are getting more, well, extreme.
What is clear is that modern technology and vast expansions in weather monitoring data collection make it much easier to collect extreme precipitation data.
If precipitation events were indeed more extreme, then it is obvious that flooding events would be getting more extreme. They aren’t, therefore they aren’t.
Flooding should be on the rise due urbanization even if precipitation didn’t change one bit. If flooding isn’t increasing, precipitation/extreme rainfall sure isn’t.
“Despite evidence of increasing energy bill extremes, corresponding increases in energy consumption remain elusive”.
Can’t say I even bothered to read this article. Confusing confusion is not my scene.
Precipitation is connected to runoff by regional calibration of the watershed. Has the rainfall-runoff conversion method changed in the data sets, or are different methods used in different data sets? Has a flood-prone area constructed flood protection so that it is not flooded as often even though precipitation or watershed runoff has increased? One of the hydrologic methods is Curve Number Hydrology. Curve Numbers are related to soil or cover conditions in Groups A, B, C, or D and antecedent moisture conditions (AMC I, II, III). All this has been fundamentally changed (where have we heard that before?) by a 2009 publication “Curve Number Hydrology – State of the Practice”.
https://ascelibrary.org/doi/book/10.1061/9780784410042
Two changes of note. Antecedent moisture condition (AMC) is now antecedent runoff condition (ARC). Soil Group D with highest runoff potential is now listed as having an even higher runoff potential.
Thought for the day from C.T. Haan “Statistical Methods in Hydrology”: “The concept of a P[robable] M[aximum] F[ood] has been criticized (Yevjevich 1968) as being neither probable nor maximum, yet it has found wide use for hydrologic designs for facilities whose failure would endanger human life or cause great economic loss.”