Earth Day: Not a Single Environmental Prediction of the Last 50 Years Has Come True

Nicolas Loris, Bangor Daily News
This Earth Day, it almost feels like we should be carving some turkey. Why? Because we have a lot to be thankful for since the first Earth Day event occurred 49 years ago.
We should be thankful that the gloom-and-doom predictions made throughout the past several decades haven’t come true. Fear-mongering about explosive population growth, food crises and the imminent depletion of natural resources have been a staple of Earth Day events since 1970. And the common thread among them is that they’ve stirred up a lot more emotions than facts.
“By the year 2000, if present trends continue, we will be using up crude oil at such a rate … that there won’t be any more crude oil,” ecologist Kenneth Watt warned around the time of the first Earth Day event. “You’ll drive up to the pump and say, ‘Fill ’er up, buddy,’ and he’ll say, ‘I am very sorry, there isn’t any.’” Watt also warned of global cooling and nitrogen buildup rendering all of the planet’s land unusable.
The issue, however, is that present trends do not continue. They change dramatically for a number of reasons. Innovation happens. Consumer behavior changes. Importantly, price signals play a huge role in communicating information to energy producers as well as consumers. Higher prices at the pump encourage companies to extract and supply more oil. Expensive gas prices, meanwhile, motivate entrepreneurs to invest in alternatives to oil, whether that’s batteries, natural-gas vehicles or biofuels. Drivers will examine their consumption options as well, whether carpooling, finding alternative modes of transportation or, over time, purchasing a more fuel-efficient vehicle.
Here we are, 19 years past Watt’s arbitrary deadline, and drivers are pulling up to the pump saying, “Fill ’er up, buddy” (figuratively speaking, as Watts also didn’t foresee self-service stations) without any cause for concern. Thanks to human ingenuity and the entrepreneurial drive of energy producers, the United States is now the world’s largest oil producer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration — and continually breaking records.
While global energy poverty and food insecurity remain a pressing challenge, the problems are getting much better, not worse. World Bank and United Nations data show extreme poverty and global hunger has noticeably droppedsince 1970. And according to the International Energy Agency, the number of people without access to electricity fell to below 1 billion people for the first time.
Clearly, there’s work to be done. But signs are pointing in the right direction.
In the United States, the common perception is that the country’s environmental state is deteriorating. On the contrary, through investment in new technologies, and through legislation, environmental trends have improved significantly in the United States. Pollutants known to cause harm to public health and the environment are declining. According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s latest air quality trends report, the combined emissions of the six common air pollutants have decreased 73 percent between 1970 and 2017.
We should be thankful for economic liberties that provide people with the means to protect the environment. As a country grows economically, it increases the financial ability of its citizens and businesses to care for the environment and reduce pollutants emitted from industrial growth. Countries with greater economic freedoms have cleaner environments and greater environmental sustainability. The Heritage Foundation’s Index of Economic Freedom and Yale University’s Environmental Performance Index show a highly positive correlation between a country’s environmental performance and its economic freedom.
Freer economies have access to more products and technologies that make our lives healthier and the environment cleaner. For instance, the availability of simple products such as soaps, cleaners and detergents makes our homes dramatically cleaner and healthier. The development of sanitation systems and availability of garbage collection greatly reduce many types of diseases and curb toxins in the air and water.
These products and services may not be what immediately come to mind on Earth Day, but they’ve have an enormous impact on cleaning up the planet.
And we should be thankful for clearly defined and protected private property rights. One of the first lessons I learned in economics is that nobody washes a rental car — because you don’t care for what you don’t own.
Property rights are a central hallmark in the United States and around the world for improved environmental stewardship, conservation and health of species, wildlife, habitats, forests and other resources. The absence of enforced private property rights in developing countries remains one of the largest barriers to improved prosperity and environmental well-being.
29 thoughts on “Earth Day: Not a Single Environmental Prediction of the Last 50 Years Has Come True”
“And we should be thankful for clearly defined and protected private property rights. One of the first lessons I learned in economics is that nobody washes a rental car — because you don’t care for what you don’t own.”
The single best argument against socialism.
Typical twisted logic of smart sounding nuggets of “knowledge”.
You don’t wash are rental car because it was washed just before you picked it up and you only keep it for a day or two. People do not wash car because they “care” for them, it for appearance sake. If you hired a flashy car for a wedding to impress those you were going to meet , you would wash it just before you went there.
There isn’t anything that doesn’t go right over your head.
The base logic is sound actually. Most folk do not treat stuff they own and stuff they dont the same, we all know that, we have all experienced that when loaning tools, etc. It is the same when we say BS on the global warming claims, we DO KNOW that the earth is warming, but everything will not melt tomorrow as some folks like to infer. We DO KNOW that Bill M. picked 350 ppm for 350.org completely out of his ass, with no scientific basis whatsoever. We DO KNOW what Rick is saying.
Well then, consider government housing projects. The epitome of well cared for ownership.
I wish some governmental body would try this experiment: raise government cash benefits to individuals by one dollar, and apply a one dollar ‘tax’ on benefits at the same time. No one suffers an actual reduction of benefits.
Then tell them that taxes may go up in the future to pay for any repairs if the area is subject to abuse and vandalism.
I suspect that, even though they never got that dollar, they are going to consider it theirs, and be much more inclined to protect what their money is paying for.
Greg has never rented a vehicle for more than a day or two, so nobody does. Nor does he wash his vehicle because he cares for maintaining them from things like underbody rust from road salt (don’t buy one of his cars!), so no one does. If Greg doesn’t do it, no one does.
Greg might want to consider that he understands little of reality, and less about allegories.
Sure and the massive decay of communally held infrastructure in the former USSR was just an aberration. Maybe you would say it is the exception that makes the rule, however there are all the other Eastern Block countries, Cuba, pre-free-market China, North Korea, and now racing to join the league of exceptional dysfunctional nations – Venezuela.
Greg, last time I rented a car it was for a month. I didn’t wash it. Wasn’t my car, you see?
They have been lying for 50 years. Environmentalism is a remarkable science.
There’s environmental science, and then there’s environmentalism. Environmentalism has more in common with scientology than science.
For the chronic doomsdayers this was a wish list rather than predictions list.
Did not someone predict a larger population.
That’s come true. Give the doom-sayers 1/2 point.
The other half of that prediction hasn’t happened.
I agree with Rick at 6:44.
Also, “ The absence of enforced private property rights in developing countries remains one of the largest barriers to improved prosperity and environmental well-being..
It is more difficult and important to do anything about this than it is to reduce CO2 emissions.
The overwhelming majority of Earth Day observers, climate protesters and similarly-minded “occupiers” never bothered with pesky things like failed predictions made by their ‘heroes’ — far more fun to rant about ‘system change’ and punishing the 1%.
Emotions trump facts in this narrative, which is why it is so dangerous.
I find it sad that the populace seems to have completely forgotten the warnings of prior generations, such simple things as the children’s stories of The Emperor’s New clothes, Chicken Little and The Boy who Cried Wolf are all lost, yet apply perfectly to Climate Alarmism. It seems it will take some time to re-educate people on the critical importance of skepticism, but I have no doubt the house of lies that the Cult of Climate Change is built on will burst soon.
Hey wait a minute… It seems like the Earth IS starting to cool… Can they claim they got that one right?
(How can they not get any right when they predict absolutely everything?)
Where is your cooling? Please state exactly what you mean, we’ve had enough non falsifiable claims.
2018 cooler than 2017.
2017 cooler than 2016.
If I created a computer model using this data, I am sure I could predict an ice age in the not so distant future. /s off
The prediction about air pollution requiring masks and blocking out half of sunlight has actually happened China.
What was Earth Day conceived for back then? That was at the time of the “coming ice age” scare.
I keep saying that I will take eco-warriors more seriously when their prophecies improve to 1% accurate.
I was on a business trip in Louisiana and driving along a levy, I didn’t realize that the road had been recently oiled and was coating the lower half of the rental car. Before I went to the airport, I did wash that car, otherwise I’m sure I would have been charged.
The exception that proves the rule, as it were.
There were very few environmental or pollution laws or regulations in April 1970, and if the trends to that point in time carried on the world and the United States would have led to much greater pollution than even existed in 1970. 1970 was indeed a beginning of a political process that led to most of what we take for granted today as environmental protections. Only NEPA – the National Environmental Protection Act – had been enacted by Earth Day 1970, and even that law was not a pollution control law, but simply required that all major Federal actions be preceded by a proper environmental assessment.
It was not until 1972 that we enacted the Federal Water Pollution Control Act, and the 1970 amendments to the Clean Air Act (though each of those laws had been enacted previously, but with relatively few active measures). Additional hazardous chemicals pollution laws came in 1980 with Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the “Superfund” law, Comprehensive Environmental Compensation and Liability Act. And again in 1990 a Clean Air Act Amemdments law was enacted.
So a whole host of environmental laws were enacted after the first Earth Day to change individual and corporate behavior, with respect to pollution controls.
And economic factors have obviously changed tremendously since 1970 – indeed, all of society is organized in ways today that nobody could have predicted in 1970. From the invention of personal computers, the internet, cell phones, to the end of the Cold War, the rise of international terrorism, and to social standards involving sex, marriage, human rights, etc. etc. etc.
Humans just aren’t very good at predicting stuff. Heck, most people aren’t even very good at understanding what’s already happened.
You’re full of $h1+.
On the very FIRST earth day in 1970, my local middle school decided to march the entire student body (including my 8th grade self) through the streets of our wealthy, clean, safe, suburban town in the San Francisco Bay Area. The very first USE of school children to push a political agenda. We kids couldn’t have cared less … we got out of the classroom for a few hours.
But at that time, the air in Los Angeles was nearly as bad as Beijing’s today. The Cuyahoga river was burning. There were REAL environmental issues that needed correction. As a result, that bad man Richard Nixon created the EPA to place appropriate restrictions and CONTROLS on the polluters. Fines were levied. The clean Water Act established, and a sea change of governmental-environmental regulations were instituted. Imagine that … all established by Richard Nixon … the most reviled president in the History of America. The most reviled Republican ever. So reviled that today’s Presstitutes continually compare Trump to Richard Nixon. Today’s Demoncreeps continually compare Trump to Nixon, Nixon, Nixon. However, they always conveniently forget that Nixon acted swiftly, and decisively in confronting REAL environmental issues.
Today, the eco-Socialists are pushing a FALSE narrative of CAGW as the “environmental” issue of our time. An UNreal, UNproven FRAUD in the name of environmentalism. It is endlessly annoying to hear these eco-FRAUDS claim that anyone who doubts their CAGW hysteria … is not an environmentalist. That I must HATE the planet. That I must HATE clean air and clean water. WRONG! These freaks and creeps with scienci-sounding degrees will NEVER define my environmentalism. My environmentalism is REAL. I care about the REAL environment, which is why I vote (R) instead of (D) … and for the ultimate REAL President – Donald J. Trump. My President lives in the REAL world. And I fully approve of his work to PIVOT the EPA back to its original mission … to protect our environment. Not to be lackeys for a UN Socialist fantasy.
Environmental predictions are like potato chips – you can’t have just one, but nutritionally they are as empty as a Greenpeace End-Of Times forecast. I know – circular reasoning – but that is the basis of most environmental prognosticating.
Well, I predicted the hard jerk into pseudo-religious, Progressive radicalism, riding the green issue like a chariot.
Ah yes, Earth Day, when enlightened people do pointless virtue signaling in order to show how morally good they are.
“I drive SUVs all day, go to vacation every year, eat meat and enjoy modern lifestyle, even though its destroying the Earth or something. But it’s ok, if I turn my lights off for one hour all my sins are forgiven and I can go back to what I was doing with good concience.”