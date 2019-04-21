Josh writes about the laughable “Extinction Rebellion which made all sorts of silly and juvenile protests in the UK this past week.
We have had a hilarious week with mad extinction rebellion protesters who seem to know little about what they are protesting about but happy to glue themselves to things and disrupt the traffic. Unlike the Gilet Jaunes in Paris who are much more violent. I guess we should count ourselves lucky.
Thus, he’s put words to pen and paint:
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Sunday Satire – the #ExtinctionRebellion “official response””
OT: https://eidclimate.org/exxonknew-activists-release-manual-to-eliminate-energy-industry/
#EXXONKNEW ACTIVISTS RELEASE MANUAL TO ELIMINATE ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wouldn’t it be nice if the willfully uniformed alarmists would study the science and the grant seekers had a conscious? The politicians are hopelessly dishonest and wouldn’t know the truth if it hit them in the face so forget them.