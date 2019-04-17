Republicans’ Green New Deal-Lite Is Political Suicide

Opinion by James Taylor
When democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) formally introduced a congressional resolution for a “Green New Deal,” Republicans were handed a powerful, unexpected political gift. Leave it to weak-minded congressional Republicans to find a way to screw it up.
The Green New Deal would re-make the United States via a “new national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization on a scale not seen since World War II and the New Deal.” Those aren’t just empty words. The free-market American Action Forum conducted an economic analysis of the Green New Deal and found it would cost as much as $94 trillion, or approximately $780,000 per U.S. household. The green-energy components alone would cost as much as $12.3 trillion.
Ocasio-Cortez’s asserted justification for the Green New Deal is a mythical U.S.-caused global warming crisis. She and Al Gore tell us the “science is settled,” yet global temperatures have risen less than half as much as U.N. climate models predicted, and almost exactly by as much as global warming “skeptics” have long predicted.
Moreover, during the past 150 years, as Earth emerged from the Little Ice Age, the warming climate has brought immeasurable benefits that continue today, including record crop yields, a significant increase in global plant life, and a reduction in persistently cool temperatures that kill 20 times more people than higher temperatures. At the same time, extreme weather and climate events have become less frequent and severe in recent decades.
Despite all this, a small number of congressional Republicans are vigorously pushing a Green New Deal-Lite. A Green New Deal is a wonderful thing, they say, so long as we just moderate it a little bit. Showing little daylight between themselves and Gore on climate alarmism, this cadre of Republicans is attempting to sell out President Donald Trump and his conservative voting base on the signature political issue of the day.
Just how foolish can these Republicans be? Much has been made of the 2018 midterm elections, but the most impactful lesson is that Republicans commit political suicide by embracing climate alarmism. Of the 198 House Republicans who didn’t belong to the congressional Climate Solutions Caucus, 177 (89 percent) of those seats remained Republican after the election. Of the 43 House Republicans belonging to the Climate Solutions Caucus, just 23 (53 percent) of those seats remained in Republican hands. Republicans who stayed true to their conservative base fared quite well in the midterms, while Republicans who sided with Gore on climate alarmism lost support from their political base.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)—is drafting a “Green Real Deal” as a 10-percent-less alternative to Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) is calling for a “Manhattan Project” to force Americans to utilize expensive, unreliable energy sources.
The biggest difference between Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal and Alexander’s “New Manhattan Project for Clean Energy” is that Ocasio-Cortez calls for a “moon shot” program and Alexander calls for a “Manhattan Project.” Big deal.
While Gaetz and Alexander claim to offer a better version of Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, the asserted differences are mere window dressing. Gaetz and Alexander emphasize that they would be more willing than Ocasio-Cortez to include nuclear power as part of their proposals.
Yet when the American Action Forum determined the Green New Deal’s energy components would cost Americans $12.3 trillion, AAF was already giving the Green New Deal the economic benefit of having nuclear power as a core component. Gaetz and Alexander’s Green Real Deal would still impose new government programs costing at least $8.1 trillion, or $68,000 per American household. By comparison, the entire federal budget in the 2017–18 fiscal year was merely $4.1 trillion.
Ultimately, Gaetz, Alexander, and their small cadre of Republican climate alarmists are seeking to undermine the conservative Republican voter base and Trump on one of his most important policy principles. Their betrayal of Trump and the conservative Republican base will almost certainly—and justly—come back to haunt them.
James Taylor is senior fellow for energy and environment policy at The Heartland Institute.
This is EXACTLY the kind of garbage that has defined the Republican’s for the last thirty years – and EXACTLY why Trump was elected.
…you bet…how do you tell the difference between a republican and a democrat?
you can’t..and that’s why both sides are out to get Trump
He’s losing his base now. “drain the swamp, lock her up” etc.. followed by “I was only joking”.
His latest XO gives him authority over pipelines and power transmission lines transiting canadian and mexican borders.
The Inerdrola/CMP line from Quebec is called the clean power connect that sends hydro and wind to Massachusetts. This opened the door for at least 8 giant wind farms in remote and scenic Maine to be spoiled by virtue of Massachusetts legislative mandates imposed upon the great people and landscape of Maine, even though 98% of the affected people there OPPOSE IT and go NO benefit.
We conservatives wont be “joking” in 2020. The Republicans better get a good candidate or the Dem’s win.
We take “joking” seriously.
It illustrates the very reason that they call the Democrats the Evil Party and Republicans the Stupid Party.
I have observed for decades the Democrats assign some carnival barker to run way over to the left with a direct assist from the primary media outlets and then predictably the Republicans counter propose some asinine legislation to the left of center which is easily passed and then walk around congratulating themselves.
All the while the Democrats are slapping them on the back in congratulatory fashion leaving “Look at me. I’m so Stoopid” signs taped to their backs. Meanwhile the Dems have already begun plotting their next strategy to move the Republicans further left of their newly established leftist position and the Republicans are clueless.
…chipping away in little increments all the time
Ultimately, there are only two kinds of people on planet Earth, skeptics of AGW, and those who would become skeptics after objectively reading material from skeptic climate scientists and from places like WUWT, ClimateDepot, etc. Gaetz is just one in that last group. Not for lack of trying to inform him about the skeptic side on my part, though — I’m not a Florida resident, so I couldn’t contact his office via their online form, but I instead found the address for his Chief of Staff Jillian Lane Wyant and sent her an email, after seeing the prior WUWT 3/25 post ( https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/03/25/green-real-deal-matt-gaetz-is-preparing-the-gop-answer-to-ocasio-cortezs-green-new-deal/ ) on Gaetz’ New Green Problem.
The Republican leadership is only interested in winning, so that they can be the ones directing tax money to their friends.
Decades ago, they determined that the secret to success was to position the party just slightly to the right of where ever the Democrats position themselves.
…while the democrats start out so far left they can’t even see daylight
and slowly gravitate a little back….tricking people every time
If you only want $1…start out asking for $1000
It works for them every time
All “New Deals” are Red New Deals, by definition. The term assumes a reshuffling of the socioeconomic “deck” by an all-powerful, all-wise and all-benevolent Dealer. IOW, the State as God.
The babbling, bug-eyed bartender from the Bronx isn’t the only fool on the Hill.
How the #$^@&% did Lamar Alexander survive his last election. He is way to the left of most of Tennessee on not just climate change, but just about every other issue on earth as well
Alexander and a lot of other Republicans need to be voted out of office at the next opportunity. Something like about 10 Republican senators and about 20 Republcan House members.
Conservatives shouldn’t put up with these RINO’smasquerading as conservatives. Vote them out! Get someone in there with a little more sense.
Are you listening, Ronna? I like Ronna. I bet she is listening. Not necessarily to me, but to herself. She seems to have very good political instincts. Ronna, we need to get rid of these RINO’s. I know Mitt is your uncle, but he won’t be up for reelection next time, so you can ignore him for the 2020 election. But go after those other RINO’s! Find conservatives some suitable replacements. You have plenty of time.
When Democrats propose incredibly stupid things like the Green New Deal, Republicans who oppose it are asked what their plan is. The implicit assumption is the climate crisis real and now we are just discussing which Green New Deal. It’s nice to know that our politicians think they can control the climate. Bad to know that they don’t have the guts to say how silly that idea is.
Basically, the Democrats want to do it, and it’s apparently the job of the Republican enablers to figure out how.
Never question whether it needs, or SHOULD be done at all.
The is no such thin as a “New Deal”. Even a “Green” one.
In 1939, Pulitzer-winning journalist H.J. Haskell published:
“The New Deal in Old Rome”
It can be read on the internet and it is worth reading.
Either they’re stupid idiots who fell for a very basic ploy, or they share the same ideological aims as the Democrats.
There is no reason to think that the Green New Deal is a serious proposal. Its purpose is to establish a ridiculous, pie-in-the-sky reference point from which to begin negotiating. That’s why the ideas were floated by a naive and expendable politician — AOC. If Republicans want to negotiate their way to a reasonable middle ground, then the corresponding offer Republicans should make is to set all the coal mines on fire.
The best ‘negotiation’ response to negate the GND is to set a policy course agenda in exactly the opposite direction.
Negotiate that.
Exactly what any rational person has come to expect from Republican “leaders”, betrayal. Simply voting people out is not sufficient level of punishment to drive these backstabbers out of our government.
Back away from the stupid and no one will get hurt. Nice and easy now.
Let us be rid of politicians, fools, and evil doers.
What would we be left with, then? Government by a New Man? Humans without human failings?
What they really need to do is make some, slightly silly if necessary, promises conditional on building out a large nuclear fleet first. Promise them the silly expensive stuff later because by then climate disaster will still not have appeared and many may have returned to their senses.
The green scam continuously relies on trying to frighten people into doing something stupid immediately, and repenting at leisure. We need to try and get them to agree to something which is atually the reverse, knowing that the stupid bit will get cancelled.
AOC is actually an Eco-Marxist and anyone supporting the “Green New Deal” or anything similar is guilty of trying to destroy the United States! To put it bluntly, such people should be charged with sedition or the more serious crime of treason! Certainly advocating for Marxist revolution, using the Climate Change meme as an excuse, should cause the removal of any government official that has taken an oath to support and protect the constitution! It has been said jokingly that the Green New Deal is the longest suicide note ever written, and in typical memetric fashion, humor is used to reveal the actual impact such bone-headed ideas would have!
If these Republicans don’t represent mainstream opinion in their districts, they can be challenged in primaries. Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to work?
Yes. However, it’s not easy to unseat an incumbent (that’s not to say it’s impossible). Incumbents tend to have financial (they’ve already got big donors lined up) and tactical (they’ve already got a large election apparatus in place) advantages as well as name recognition (Joe and Jane voter go to the polls and see several candidates listed but only recognize the name of the incumbent, chances are they’ll go with the devil they know). Any challenger has to work much harder to have a hope of winning. It can, and has, been done but it doesn’t happen often (how else do you think these RINOs keep getting re-elected despite taking positions that are not in line with the views of the majority of their constituents).
The Stupid Party doing what it does best, letting the left lead the way and being stupid.
Those RINOs are ripe for getting “primaried.”
Even AO-C will likely get serious Democrat challenger in her primary. After her little Amazon stunt that displayed her abject economic illiteracy, she is vulnerable as many people in her district understand it is good paying jobs and economic security, not a meager welfare check, is what they want.
Progressives have infested the Republican Party since Teddy Roosevelt. These are socialists who believe in powerful central government, and maintaining their own elite status. Those are the “Country Club” Republicans I have hated all my life. They are at odds with the founding principles of the Party. I will never donate to the RNC or any other national Republican Committee as long as Progressives run the Party, and redirect donations from fighting Democrats to fighting conservative Republicans in primary elections. Instead, I donate to local candidates. Starve out the Progressives!
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/progressive-republicans-want-another-hundred-years-of-rot/
Lamar Alexander has been a weight on Tennesseans backs for many years. In his dotage he is calling for a “Manhattan Project” because he’s a member of the old shoeless, toothless Nuclear Hillbilly crowd centered around Oak Ridge National Laboratory. “What’s good for Oak Ridge is good for the country” you might say. His mentor Howard Baker was of the same mind. They absolutely believe they are soaking the national taxpayer for the benefit of their East Tennessee power base. If it became a thing to burn crickets to produce energy they would sponsor a funding bill to test the concept at Oak Ridge.
Former Massachusetts Senator Bill Weld recently announced for the GOP Presidential nomination. He’s their man and has been forever. They don’t expect to win. Just to syphon off votes and muddy the real Republican message.
no link to any actual proposal so how would anyone know what the green deal lite is
Doesn’t matter, the fact that there even is a green deal lite is damning enough all on it’s own. The best response to the green new deal isn’t to come up with a lite-version, rather it’s to totally repudiate it for the garbage that it is.
Where is the RNC? Don’t they get it? Trump’s politics is exactly the medicine the party needed. I thought the rebirth of the R was secured, especially with the Dems wasting these last couple of yrs trying to change the election results and not having a retrospective on what went wrong.
The midterms took me by surprise. I have been touting a forecast that the Republicans would be in power for ar least a generation until the Dem old guard are gone and new blood figured out that their (Eurocentric) constituency is a global one and the people they shun, ridicule and dispossess are those who hold to the very things that made America the envy of the world. Doesn’t the RNC have any way to filter canditature? Are they still mired in the swamp?
The RINO’s are trying to get the nose of the camel under the tent flap, so they can bring in carbon tax. Just as the voters in Canada are putting people in place to get rid of it.
Democrats are trying to establish the framing, If the Repubs don’t have the sense to reject their framing and develop their own framing, then the Dems will win. Establish the framing and get your opponent to accept that framing, then you will win because the framing determines the outcomes. Both Graetz and Alexander need to be primaried in 2020.
‘impactful’ must be one of ugliest words that have been invented in recent years.
“This is EXACTLY the kind of garbage that has defined the Republican’s for the last thirty years – and EXACTLY why Trump was elected.” +1M and needs to be repeated over and over.
Nothing like a circular firing squad.
David Brower Quote:
Brower described the increasingly radical arch of his professional career to E magazine:
The Sierra Club made the Nature Conservancy look reasonable. I founded Friends of the Earth to make the Sierra Club look reasonable. Then I founded Earth Island Institute to make Friends of the Earth look reasonable. Earth First! now makes us look reasonable. We’re still waiting for someone else to come along and make Earth First! look reasonable.
http://www.activistfacts.com/person/3507-david-brower/
Well now we have AOC to make Earth First look reasonable!
Green (Wind) deal for our ports.
https://www.workboat.com/news/offshore/u-s-offshore-wind-industry-will-need-networked-ports/?utm_source=marketo&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter&utm_content=newsletter&mkt_tok=eyJpIjoiWTJaa1l6aGhOV1F6TkdSbCIsInQiOiJ0bkpxZnhjcVlGSzM1U05vdHN2azFwMWdzUTNGRDYxNkdRZmV2eW9zZFhDd0hrTElCWjQrT2p5VDMyT3hYTWdzdkhNWTZ6OFwvNDJDSktKWWRFeTVRbzZTWXUxSDMrUTl6T2RDczBEN0U4UENEbkFJWGE0QVVcLzdSc1B2UnlqXC9DVyJ9
This is why I voted 3rd party in the last 6 presidential elections. People say its a wasted vote but I say its a waste to vote for either of the main party crooks who you really don’t want.
Won’t this be the obvious outcome of a two party system especially with people registering for D or R?
Is either/or really a choice?
Is now a good time for a sensible centrist party to be formed?
