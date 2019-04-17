NASA has a plan defend the Earth from asteroids

The trick is spotting the near-Earth objects first, according to NASA researchers presenting at the 2019 American Physical Society April meeting in Denver
WASHINGTON, D.C., April 16, 2019 — A mere 17-20 meters across, the Chelyabinsk meteor caused extensive ground damage and numerous injuries when it exploded on impact with Earth’s atmosphere in February 2013.
To prevent another such impact, Amy Mainzer and colleagues use a simple yet ingenious way to spot these tiny near-Earth objects (NEOs) as they hurtle toward the planet. She is the principal investigator of NASA’s asteroid hunting mission at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and will outline the work of NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office this week at the American Physical Society April Meeting in Denver — including her team’s NEO recognition method and how it will aid the efforts to prevent future Earth impacts.
“If we find an object only a few days from impact, it greatly limits our choices, so in our search efforts we’ve focused on finding NEOs when they are further away from Earth, providing the maximum amount of time and opening up a wider range of mitigation possibilities,” Mainzer said.
But it’s a difficult task — like spotting a lump of coal in the night’s sky, Mainzer explained. “NEOs are intrinsically faint because they are mostly really small and far away from us in space,” she said. “Add to this the fact that some of them are as dark as printer toner, and trying to spot them against the black of space is very hard.”
Instead of using visible light to spot incoming objects, Mainzer’s team at JPL/Caltech has leveraged a characteristic signature of NEOs — their heat. Asteroids and comets are warmed by the sun and so glow brightly at thermal wavelengths (infrared), making them easier to spot with the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) telescope.
“With the NEOWISE mission we can spot objects regardless of their surface color, and use it to measure their sizes and other surface properties,” Mainzer said.
Discovering NEO surface properties provides Mainzer and her colleagues an insight into how big the objects are and what they are made of, both critical details in mounting a defensive strategy against an Earth-threatening NEO.
For instance, one defensive strategy is to physically “nudge” an NEO away from an Earth impact trajectory. But to calculate the energy required for that nudge, details of NEO mass, and therefore size and composition, are necessary.
Astronomers also think that examining the composition of asteroids will help to understand how the solar system was formed.
“These objects are intrinsically interesting because some are thought to be as old as the original material that made up the solar system,” Mainzer said. “One of the things that we have been finding is that NEOs are pretty diverse in composition.”
Mainzer is now keen to leverage advances in camera technology to aid in the search for NEOs. “We are proposing to NASA a new telescope, the Near-Earth Object Camera (NEOCam), to do a much more comprehensive job of mapping asteroid locations and measuring their sizes,” Mainzer said.
NASA is not the only space agency trying to understand NEOs. For instance, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA’s) Hayabusa 2’s mission plans to collect samples from an asteroid. And in her presentation Mainzer will explain how NASA works with the global space community in an international effort to defend the planet from NEO impact.
###
The presentation, “NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office at NASA HQ,” took place at 10:45 a.m. MT, Tuesday, April 16, in room Governor’s Square 14 of the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. ABSTRACT: http://meetings.aps.org/Meeting/APR19/Session/X05.1
21 thoughts on “NASA has a plan defend the Earth from asteroids”
Much more concerned about asteroid or comet impact than a little beneficial warming and extra plant food.
That’s because you are realistic, Rah. 🙂
Imagine to witness that rock fall 66 million years ago, the wave it must have made, that traveled far inland, EEEK!
Aye, THERE’S the rub; seeing them BEFORE they are glowing streaks in the skies. For that, we’re going to need better, and probably space-based telescopes. Of which precisely ZERO are in the design phase, or even proposed.
Maybe they can detect small objects with temperature above absolute zero in space and maybe they can’t in any meaningful way. Detection in the Thermal IR bands, 4 to 14 um, is done mostly by rare earth oxide crystals, like Yb (ytturbium) and they are notoriously slow to saturate, read, discharge, and re-saturate. This means that the detection size is limited. I’m sure NASA has sensors way beyond my experience, but meaningful detection of an object traveling 14,000 mph, only somewhat above absolute zero, and only 20 meters across? Hard to believe. If we had enough warning lead-time to kiss our ass goodbye I would be surprised.
NEOWISE is a space based telescope. It works in the 3.4 and 4.6 um bands using HgCdTe detectors.
Only initial detection is done by NEOWISE. Follow-up observations to determine orbit is by gound-based telescopes on optical wavelengths. Most of the detected objects have been in the 0.2-2 km diameter range, the biggest as large a 8.5 km (not far short of the Chicxulub impactor!) and the smallest about 0.1 km.
The ‘giving the NEO a nudge’ phase is going to be even more of a challenge than detecting the NEO.
Fortunately, while NEOs weighing 15m across are common, those that that actually strike the earth are pretty uncommon; in fact, the Chelyabinsk event (which did not actually result in a ‘strike’) was the biggest event in over a hundred years.
I’m not serious about this. But the same technology used to locate small dark asteroids near the Earth would also probably detect any UFO’s in near space that were watching us. If the government said they were going to spend say 25 million dollars to look for UFOs there would be consequences. But if they say they are going to spend the same money to look for asteroids to “defend the planet” (where’s Superman when you really need him?) it’s all OK. I don’t object to the government looking for asteroids. I mean somebody ought to take a look even if they find nothing.
Spot ≠ prevent
Granted, prevention is impossible unless NEO’s can be spotted sufficiently far in advance of impact… But, unless they intend to start practicing on intercepting and neutralizing NEO’s not currently on an Earth-bound trajectory, spotting them will have limited value.
12,800 years ago, every mammal over 100lbs, were wiped out by impacts: Space Force is needed to protect Humankind: https://cometresearchgroup.org/comets-diamonds-mammoths/#impact-overview
Except for elephants, hippos, rhinos, horses, moose, whale, large dogs, lions tigers & bears and all the other mammals weighing over 100 lbs that survived the Late Quaternary extinction, mostly because people didn’t eat them.
And only 3700 years ago, an air burst bolide exploded over an ancient civilization a little north of the Dead Sea, wiping out this civilization. The scorching of the rocks and pottery shards indicate that the explosive force may have been equivalent of a 10 megaton nuclear explosion. The soil was so badly baked that the area didn’t start to recover for almost 700 years.
You may have read of the place; a little city called Sodom.
https://www.universetoday.com/140752/a-meteor-may-have-exploded-in-the-air-3700-years-ago-obliterating-communities-near-the-dead-sea/
If the thing is big like the one that killed dinosaurs, and is heading straight for bullseye impact it will be hard to nudge it enough, unless detected very early on. I have heard of denoting nuclear bombs near asteroid to vaporize some of the surface enough to move the thing but I have no idea the energy needed.
As the climate scam unravels NASA may redirect its grant seeking activities and focus on real threats such as asteroids, solar storms, orbiting debris and super volcanoes.
What indications are you privy to that the scam is unwinding? (The number of sceptical comments here on WUWT don’t count, sad to say.)
Or unraveling.
I think the best way to deflect incoming asteriods is to use a laser beam powered by a Solar Power Satellite (SPS) to push the asteriods out of the way.
And a laser/SPS doesn’t have to contend with matching orbits with the asteriod, and the time it takes for a vehicle to reach the asteriod, it can start deflecting the asteriod immediately after it is spotted.
When not deflecting asteriods, the laser/SPS could be used to propel small probes at high speed to every interesting spot in the solar system in a short period of time.
And the SPS could also be used to supply power to facilities in orbit or on the Moon and to propel vehicles back and forth between the two.
The U.S. space program should set a goal of putting an SPS in space before the Chinese do. The Chinese are planning on having a fully fuctional SPS by the year 2030. NASA better get busy if they want to win this race! And it might not be just a race with the Chinese, but a race with Earth’s survival.
Just don’t turn it over to the UN like those calls to turn over the Internet to them.
“The trick is to spot them first.” Yeah, “before they spot us” I suppose. Let’s try “The trick is, first, to spot them.” Then we’ll have more time to wring our hands and dance around in circles.
Impacts from space objects is down substantially in the last 4,500,000,000 years.
I’m not skeert. If NASA wants to look, fine. If they don’t, that’s fine, too.
We just need a thicker atmosphere, CO2 might provide that while also feeding plants ?