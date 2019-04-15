Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #356

The Week That Was: 2019-04-13 (April 13, 2019)

Quote of the Week : “To be ignorant of what occurred before you were born is to remain always a child. For what is the worth of human life, unless it is woven into the life of our ancestors by the records of history?” — Marcus Tullius Cicero

Number of the Week : 2 inches per century?

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Ignorance of History: Since its Third Assessment Report (AR3 or TAR) the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has tried to suppress history. It featured Mr. Mann’s infamous “hockey-stick” showing that in the Northern Hemisphere the Earth’s surface temperature was cold with some variation from 1000 AD until the late 1800s. Afterwards temperatures rose significantly with increasing human emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2). (Summary for Policymakers, p 3, 2001) The “hockey-stick” has been thoroughly discredited, but not withdrawn.

Assume for a moment that the claim is correct and the industrial revolution with its CO2 emissions caused the earth to warm. Humanity is far better off than it was before. Prior to the industrial revolution, many parts of the globe were in the grips of a little ice age.

For example, extensive written records in northern European countries, especially church records, show that during several periods during the Little Ice Age, the summers were too cold and wet for crops to ripen, and famine would occur. There were manifested by outbreaks of infectious diseases such as cholera, dropsy, dysentery, and tuberculosis. Epidemics of diseases associated with neurotoxins from eating unripened grain, such as ergotism, St Anthony’s fire, occurred. As Thomas Hobbes said, life outside of society was solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.

The Industrial Revolution essentially freed humanity from subsistence living. In the US and other developed countries, farming requires about 2 percent of the population and there is no shortage of food, regardless of false claims by the IPCC and its followers in the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP).

The fear of CO2 is built on long-term forecasts / projections / predictions from global climate models that cannot describe what is occurring in the atmosphere today, where the greenhouse effect occurs. The fear is amplified by an abysmal ignorance of history. Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who promotes fear of CO2 and climate change, was asked in a Congressional hearing why CO2 concentrations were greater before humanity existed than today? Kerry could not answer the question and tried to avoid it. The Congressman asking the question has a master’s degree in engineering from MIT and termed climate science a pseudo-science. As the quote the quote of the week indicates, we have many politicians who remain always a child.

It remains even more amazing that many politicians are promoting children, who have little or no knowledge of history, to be spokesmen for the fear of global warming / climate change. John Kerry, who has a degree in political science, has claimed that he understands climate science, a difficult subject. One wonders how he would respond if he were asked to explain the greenhouse effect, to rank the naturally occurring greenhouse gases, and to explain the interrelationship among them. See links under Defending the Orthodoxy, The Political Games Continue, Facts about agriculture. https://www.fb.org/newsroom/fast-facts and https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/07/WG1_TAR_SPM.pdf

Changing Climate: Paul Homewood has several interesting posts on studies of climate change that occurred before many of our political children were born. Some of the studies are ten or more years old, but bear repeating because they are ignored by the IPCC, the USGCRP, and the like. One important study is the mapping of the north coast of Greenland done by the Geological Survey of Norway. The mapping showed a number of raised beach ridges that suggest that 6,000 to 7,000 years ago, the ice cover of the Arctic Ocean was far less than today, at least in the area of Greenland, and perhaps open water extended to the North Pole.

This study, part of the International Polar Year project, also included studies of ruined settlements along the coasts,that were created by the first Inuit immigrants. Homewood followed up with a 2001 article on the “Climate and People in the Prehistoric Arctic.”

That study traces the hunting techniques of Paleoeskimos (Old Eskimos) as compared with the Indians and the recent Eskimos (Inuit) populations in Canada along with Europeans. These studies reveal that hunting strategies changed with changing Arctic climate and that a cooling was not necessarily disastrous to a hunting society even though it may be so for an agricultural society.

Also discussed are ice cores taken from Svalbard, the Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, about the same latitude as northern Greenland. With a latitude of 74 degrees to 81 degrees North, it is well above the Arctic Circle. Its maritime climate gives a far better indication of changes in the Arctic Ocean than ice cores taken in central Greenland.

The Svalbard ice cores date back only about 1000 years, but the warmest period was around 1000 AD ,warmer than today. The coldest was about 1850 with an average temperature of about minus 25 C.

Such studies indicate that the Arctic was warmer in the past than today and that the current warming is not unusual, regardless of claims by the IPCC and the USGCRP. See links under Changing Climate – Cultures & Civilizations and Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice.

Fear of Ocean Acidification: One of the great fears promoted by the IPCC, the USGCRP, and others is that increasing atmospheric CO2 will cause the oceans to acidify, thus prevent shellfish from forming shells. The fear is based largely on ignorance of the ocean and misleading experimentation. The pH of a solution measures the concentration of hydrogen ions compared with hydroxide ions in a solution.

A solution with a pH of 7 is neutral. A pH above 7 has a dominance of hydroxide ions and is called basic (alkaline) and a pH below 7 has a dominance of hydrogen ions and is called acidic. The scale is logarithmic, not linear. Generally, oceans are mildly alkaline (pH a bit over 8). Ocean acidification refers to a lowering of pH in the water, even though it is a misnomer. The ocean at large will may remain above 7 because of the near-infinite buffering capacity of the limestone in the oceans

The pH of a particular section of the ocean may vary significantly depending on ocean currents, and season. Also, ocean water above CO2 vents may be actually acidic (pH below 7).

There have been numerous experiments demonstrating a symbiotic relationship between corals and algae allowing corals to grow shells. Craig Idso of CO2 Science reports a study that has measured the actual process. Idso writes:

“The impact of predicted ocean acidification on coral calcification remains a matter of debate given the wide range of responses that have been observed in laboratory and field studies to date. However, early pessimism on this topic has given way to optimism in recent years as a growing body of research has demonstrated a biological control on calcification. The latest study to shed some light in this regard comes from Sevilgen et al. (2019).”

“Writing in the journal Science Advances, the team of seven researchers notes that coral skeleton formation (i.e., calcification) takes place within an extra-cellular calcifying medium (ECM), a “semi-enclosed compartment of a few nano- to micrometers thickness that is ‘sandwiched’ between the skeleton and the calcifying calicoblastic epithelium” and “separates the ECM from a direct contact with the surrounding [seawater] environment.” It is widely accepted by the scientific community that the chemical composition of the ECM is the key factor controlling calcification and that corals can biochemically modify the carbonate chemistry within the ECM by raising the pH, [carbonate and calcium] values within the ECM (relative to surrounding seawater) in order to maintain favorable rates of calcification (i.e., a higher aragonite saturation state[phrase deleated]. However, evidence of such alterations has primarily come from indirect approaches using geochemical proxies as opposed to direct measurements in the ECM itself — until now.”

The process involves inserting microsensors capable of measuring CO2, carbonate and calcium into the growing edge of living corals. These indicate increasing activity within the coral. This is but one more step in doing away with the myth that increasing CO2 will make the oceans barren. The concept is illogical, because corals evolved during periods of much higher CO2 than today. See links under Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science.

The Greenhouse Effect – Black Body Radiation: TWTW had planned to present an essay on blackbody radiation – the radiation emitted by an idealized physical body that absorbs all electromagnetic radiation which strikes it, regardless of frequency or angle. The frequency of the radiation makes no difference as to the ability of the black body to absorb the radiation. A white body is a contrasting idealized concept in which all radiation hitting it is reflected.

The problem with preparing such an essay is that a black body is such an idealized concept that it has little practical value except in discussing how different greenhouse gases interfere with different electromagnetic energy emitted by the globe. The subject deals more with the atomic and molecular spectra of these gases than with black body radiation from earth.

As stated previously, our planet is an unevenly heated, spinning globe with its climate influenced greatly by the chaotic motion of two fluids of different viscosities moving against each other and over the irregular surface of the earth. The globe is far from an idealized body with a given temperature. Using the black body radiation concept would be more confusing than illuminating. Next week’s TWTW will deal more specifically on the effects of greenhouse gases on outgoing infrared radiation.

SEPP’S APRIL FOOLS AWARD

THE JACKSON

SEPP is conducting its annual vote for the recipient of the coveted trophy, The Jackson, a lump of coal. Readers are asked to nominate and vote for who they think is most deserving, following these criteria:

· The nominee has advanced, or proposes to advance, significant expansion of governmental power, regulation, or control over the public or significant sections of the general economy.

· The nominee does so by declaring such measures are necessary to protect public health, welfare, or the environment.

· The nominee declares that physical science supports such measures.

· The physical science supporting the measures is flimsy at best, and possibly non-existent.

The seven past recipients, Lisa Jackson, Barrack Obama, John Kerry, Ernest Moniz, John Holdren, Gena McCarthy and Jerry Brown are not eligible. Generally, the committee that makes the selection prefers a candidate with a national or international presence. The voting will close on June 30. Please send your nominee and a brief reason why the person is qualified for the honor to Ken@SEPP.org. Thank you.

Number of the Week: 2 Inches per century is the estimated rate sea level from melting glaciers other than those on Greenland and Antarctica, from a study released by the University of Zurich published in Nature. According to reports, the researchers used a comprehensive database compiled by the World Glacier Monitoring Service maintained by a worldwide network of observers. Further, they combined these data with their own satellite analyses.

Of course, the headlines were something else. For example, Phys.org stated:

“335 billion tons of ice lost each year.”

“Glaciers have lost more than 9 trillion tons (that is 9,625,000,000,000 tons) of ice between 1961 and 2016, which has resulted in global sea levels rising by 27 millimeters in this period.”

The 27 mm over the 55-year period works out to 2 inches per century.

The abstract of the paper states:

“The present glacier mass loss is equivalent to the sea-level contribution of the Greenland Ice Sheet, clearly exceeds the loss from the Antarctic Ice Sheet, and accounts for 25 to 30 per cent of the total observed sea-level rise.”

At 30% of observed sea-level rise, this would be 6.6 inches per century. At 25% of observed, 8 inches per century. These increases is what Fred Singer estimated in the 2008 report of the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC).

These estimates are far below what James Hansen, et al. claimed in their paper “Ice melt, sea level rise and superstorms: evidence from paleoclimate data, climate modeling, and modern observations that 2 ºC global warming could be dangerous.” In the abstract of that 2016 paper the authors claimed that:

“We hypothesize that ice mass loss from the most vulnerable ice, sufficient to raise sea level several meters, is better approximated as exponential than by a more linear response.”

Figure 30 of the Hansen, et al. paper, gave what can be called a reverse hockey-stick of mass change in ice in Greenland and the Antarctic. The IPCC, USGCRP, NOAA, and NASA-GISS need to straighten their hockey-sticks. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy – NIPCC, Defending the Orthodoxy, and Changing Seas.

Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

Solar slump continues – NOAA: “No indication that we are currently approaching a Maunder-type minimum in solar activity.”

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Apr 5, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/05/solar-slump-continues-noaa-we-are-currently-approaching-a-maunder-type-minimum-in-solar-activity/

Link to report: Solar Storm Risk to the North American Electric Grid

By Staff Writers, Lloyds of London, May 22, 2013

https://www.aer.com/news-events/resource-library/solar-storm-risk-north-american-electric-grid/

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, 2013

https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-II/CCR-II-Full.pdf

Summary: http://www.nipccreport.org/reports/ccr2a/pdf/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, 2014

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/climate-change-reconsidered-ii-biological-impacts/

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels

By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, Draft Summary for Policymakers, NIPCC, 2019

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Climate-Change-Reconsidered-II-Fossil-Fuels-FULL-Volume-with-covers.pdf

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, NIPCC, Nov 23, 2015

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

Download with no charge

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf

Challenging the Orthodoxy

The Person who Set the Stage for Entire Deception of Human-Caused Global Warming (AGW) – Stephen Schneider.

By Tim Ball, WUWT, Apr 11, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/11/the-person-who-set-the-stage-for-entire-deception-of-human-caused-global-warming-agw-stephen-schneider/

The noble corruption of climate science

By Larry Kummer, Fabius Maximus website, Apr 11, 2019 [H/t Mark Marino]

https://fabiusmaximus.com/2019/04/11/noble-corruption-of-climate-science/

“Science has been politicized, distorting its results, before. It will be again. But climate science provides essential insights on several major public policy issues. Losing reliable guidance from it could have disastrous consequences. Worse, the high public profile of climate science means that a loss of public confidence in it might affect science as a whole.

“Let’s hope that the leaders of climate science come to their senses soon, despite their personal, institutional, and ideological reasons to continue on this dark path.”

Climate Forecasting: The Big Gap

By David Whitehouse, GWPF, Apr 19, 2019

https://www.thegwpf.com/climate-forecasting-the-big-gap/

Link to one paper: Towards operational predictions of the near-term climate

By Yochanan Kushnir, Adam A. Scaife, et al. Nature Climate Change, Jan 21, 2019

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0359-7

Falsified Hypotheses Are Rejected In Science. For Consensus Climate Science™, Failed Hypotheses Are Upheld.

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Apr 11, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/04/11/falsified-hypotheses-are-rejected-in-science-for-consensus-climate-science-failed-hypotheses-are-upheld/

[SEPP Comment: Representatives of the Union of Concerned Scientists have repeatedly labeled hypothesis testing as “cherry-pricking.”

Newest Climate Model Still Useless, German Scientist Says. And: Green Energy Turning Into An Ecological Disaster

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Apr 6, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/04/06/newest-climate-model-still-useless-german-scientist-says-and-green-energy-turning-into-an-ecological-disaster/

Skeptic German Geologist Interview Goes Viral: Greta Demos “Emotional, Not Based On Fact”…”Selective Media”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Apr 12, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/04/12/skeptic-german-geologist-interview-goes-viral-greta-demos-emotional-not-based-on-fact-selective-media/

Inconvenient stumps

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Apr 12, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/12/inconvenient-stumps/

Defending the Orthodoxy

Thousands of scientists sign letter backing youth climate change protests

By Joh Bowden, The Hill, Apr 12, 2019

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/438656-thousands-of-scientists-sign-letter-backing-youth-climate-change

Link to letter: Concerns of young protesters are justified

By Gregor Hagedorn, et al. Science, Apr 12, 2019

https://science.sciencemag.org/content/364/6436/139.2

In Australia Climate obedience must be 100%

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Apr 12, 2019

http://joannenova.com.au/2019/04/in-australia-climate-obedience-must-be-100/

Ice melt, sea level rise and superstorms: evidence from paleoclimate data, climate modeling, and modern observations that 2 C global warming could be dangerous

By James Hansen, Makiko Sato, Paul Hearty, Reto Ruedy, Maxwell Kelley, Valerie Masson-Delmotte, Gary Russell, George Tselioudis, Junji Cao, Eric Rignot, Isabella Velicogna, Blair Tormey, Bailey Donovan, Evgeniya Kandiano, Karina von Schuckmann, Pushker Kharecha, Allegra N. Legrande, Michael Bauer, and Kwok-Wai Lo, Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, EGU, March 22, 2016

https://www.atmos-chem-phys.net/16/3761/2016/acp-16-3761-2016.pdf

New England Curtails amid World Natural Gas Boom

By Steve Goreham, Master Resource, Apr 9, 2019

https://www.masterresource.org/natural-gas-politics/world-natural-gas-usage-soars-but-curtailed-in-new-england/

Link to report: Northeastern Regional Assessment of Strategic Electrification

By Staff Writers, Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships, Inc. (NEEP), July 2017

https://neep.org/sites/default/files/Strategic%20Electrification%20Regional%20Assessment.pdf

“Strategic electrification means powering end-uses with electricity instead of fossil fuels

in a way that increases energy efficiency and reduces pollution, while lowering costs to

customers and society, as part of an integrated approach to deep decarbonization.”

Minnesotan Green New Deal Bill to Ban Fossil Fuel, Home Heating, Capitalism…

Guest essay by Eric Worrall, WUWT, Apr 13, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/13/minnesotan-green-new-deal-bill-to-ban-fossil-fuel-home-heating-capitalism/

Link to article Minnesota Introduces Bold New Climate Change Bill Crafted By Teens

By Brian Kahn, Gizmodo, Apr 13, 2019

https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2019/04/minnesota-introduces-bold-new-climate-change-bill-crafted-by-teens/

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Boeing, Capt. Sullenberger & Our Relationship To Technology

By Chuck Dinerstein, ACSH, Apr 10, 2019

https://www.acsh.org/news/2019/04/10/boeing-capt-sullenberger-our-relationship-technology-13945

We Really Don’t Know Clouds At All

By John Hinderaker, Power Line, Apr 8, 2019

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2019/04/we-really-dont-know-clouds-at-all.php

After Paris!

China’s Mammoth Coal Industry Gets Bigger, Crowding Out Imports

By Staff Writers, Bloomberg, Apr 9, 2019

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-09/china-s-mammoth-coal-industry-gets-bigger-crowding-out-imports

UK set to miss carbon emissions targets into mid-2030s

By Chris Ogden, Air Quality News, Apr 11, 2019 [H/t GWPF]

http://airqualitynews.com/2019/04/11/uk-set-to-miss-carbon-emissions-targets-into-mid-2030s/

Change in US Administrations

Skeptics press White House to keep proposed climate panel independent

White House debates whether to use independent or federal scientists for climate panel

By Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times, Apr 8, 2019

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/apr/8/presidential-committee-climate-security-must-be-in/

Several agencies refusing to take part in Trump’s committee to reassess climate science: report

By Michael Burke, The Hill, Apr 8, 2019

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/437967-several-agencies-refusing-to-take-part-in-trumps-committee-to

“The Department of Defense, the State Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence are among the agencies that have not yet offered experts to the White House for the initiative, according to the [Washington] Post.”

Trump on Wind Power’s Problems (cancer too)

By Sherri Lange, Master Resource, Apr 11, 2019

https://www.masterresource.org/windpower-problems/trump-on-wind-lange/

Social Benefits of Carbon

The Case For a Green ‘No Deal’

By Steve Milloy, WSJ, Via GWPF, Apr 12, 2019

https://www.thegwpf.com/the-case-for-a-green-no-deal/

Carbon Dioxide Fertilization Greening Earth, Study Finds

By Staff Writers, NASA, Apr 26, 2016

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth

Link to paper: Greening of the Earth and its drivers

By Zaichun Zhu, Shilong Piao, and Ning Zeng, Nature Climate Change, Apr 25, 2016

https://www.nature.com/articles/nclimate3004

Problems in the Orthodoxy

Environmental trade war! Macron REFUSES to back US-EU deal over climate change

French President Emmanuel Macron has snubbed trade talks between Brussels and the US over Donald Trump ‘s dismissal of climate change policies.

By Carly Read, Express, UK, Apr 11, 2019

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1113118/emmanuel-macron-france-climate-change-agreement-US-EU-donald-trump-brexit

Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science

Thermoregulation of Bird Body Temperature by Reflecting Near-infrared Radiation

Medina, I., Newton, E., Kearney, M.R., Mulder, R.A., Porter, W.P. and Stuart-Fox, D. 2018. Reflection of near-infrared light confers thermal protection in birds. Nature Communications 9: 3610, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-05898-8. Apr 12, 2019

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V22/apr/a8.php

“Without the incorporation of this thermoregulatory ability, model predictions will overestimate the impacts of future warming on birds, and quite possibly many other animal species as well.”

Proof of a Biologic Control on Coral Calcification

Sevilgen, D.S., Venn, A.A., Hu, M.Y., Tambutté, E., de Beer, D., Planas-Bielsa, V. and Tambutté, S. 2019. Full in vivo characterization of carbonate chemistry at the site of calcification in corals. Science Advances 5: eaau7447. Apr 11, 2019

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V22/apr/a7.php

54 Years of Snowfall Trends in China

Xuejin, T., Zhenni, W., Xingmin, M., Peng, G., Guangju, Z., Wenyi, S. and Chaojun, G. 2019. Spatiotemporal changes in snow cover over China during 1960-2013. Atmospheric Research 218: 183-194. Apr 10, 2019

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V22/apr/a6.php

The Unlikelihood of Climate Refugees Driven By Future Sea Level Rise

Esteban, M., Jamero, M.L., Nurse, L., Yamamoto, L., Takagi, H., Thao, N.D., Mikami, T., Kench, P., Onuki, M., Nellas, A., Crichton, R., Valenzuela, V.P., Chadwick, C., Avelino, J.E., Tan, N. and Shibayama, T. 2019. Adaptation to sea level rise on low coral islands: Lessons from recent events. Ocean and Coastal Management 168: 35-40. Apr 8, 2019

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V22/apr/a5.php

Models v. Observations

Validating MODTRAN for Climate Studies

By Ed Caryl, No Tricks Zone, Aug 11, 2012

http://notrickszone.com/2012/08/11/validating-modtran-for-climate-studies/

Link to MODTRAN Infrared Light in the Atmosphere

By Staff, University of Chicago, Accessed Apr 2, 2019

http://climatemodels.uchicago.edu/modtran/

Model Issues

A Simple Model of the Atmospheric CO2 Budget

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, Apr 11, 2019

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2019/04/a-simple-model-of-the-atmospheric-co2-budget/

Changing Weather

Mid-April Blizzard to Clobber the Upper Midwest

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, Apr 8, 2019

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2019/04/mid-april-blizzard-to-clobber-the-upper-midwest/

“The energy for such intense cyclones comes from the strong temperature contrast between two air masses. For example, by late Wednesday the temperatures in Nebraska will range from the 70s in the southeast to the 20s in the northwest, simultaneously feeding both blizzard conditions and a severe thunderstorm threat within the state.”

Bountiful Precipitation and Full Reservoirs in California

By Cliff Mass, Weather and Climate Blog, Apr 8, 2019

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2019/04/bountiful-precipitation-and-full.html

Analysis Of 7 California Stations Shows No Precipitation Trend Change

By Kirye and P. Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Apr 7, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/04/07/analysis-of-7-california-stations-shows-no-precipitation-trend-change/

New Paper Accepted: Normalised Insurance Losses from Australian Natural Disasters: 1966-2017

By Roger Pielke Jr. His Blog, Apr 12, 2019

https://rogerpielkejr.com/2019/04/12/new-paper-accepted-normalised-insurance-losses-from-australian-natural-disasters-1966-2017/

Changing Climate

If CO2 Caused Mid-Pliocene Warming, What Caused late-Pliocene Cooling? You Guessed!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, April 7, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/04/07/if-co2-caused-mid-pliocene-warming-what-caused-late-pliocene-cooling-you-guessed/

Study shows arctic warming contributes to drought

By Staff Writers, Laramie WY (SPX), Apr 08, 2019

http://www.terradaily.com/reports/Study_shows_arctic_warming_contributes_to_drought_999.html

Link to paper: Mid-latitude net precipitation decreased with Arctic warming during the Holocene

By Cody C. Routson, Nature, Mar 27, 2019

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1060-3

[SEPP Comment: Contradicts claims that warming will cause more severe storms in the mid Latitudes.]

Changing Climate – Cultures & Civilizations

Climate and People in the Prehistoric Arctic

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 10, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/04/10/climate-and-people-in-the-prehistoric-arctic/#more-38711

Changing Seas

Melting Glaciers To Drown Us (At 2 Inches A Century!)

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 8, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/04/08/38869/

Link to article: Melting glaciers causing sea levels to rise at ever greater rates

Press release, University of Zurich, Phys.org, Apr 8, 2019

https://phys.org/news/2019-04-glaciers-sea-greater.html

Link to paper: Global glacier mass changes and their contributions to sea-level rise from 1961 to 2016

By M Zemp, et al. Nature, Apr 8, 2019

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1071-0

“Glaciers have lost more than 9 trillion tons (that is 9,625,000,000,000 tons) of ice between 1961 and 2016, which has resulted in global sea levels rising by 27 millimeters in this period.”

“335 billion tons of ice lost each year.”

Stunning discovery offers glimpse of minutes following ‘dinosaur-killer’ Chicxulub impact

By Staff Writers, Lawrence KS (SPX), Apr 08, 2019

http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Stunning_discovery_offers_glimpse_of_minutes_following_dinosaur_killer_Chicxulub_impact_999.html

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Deciphering Svalbard’s climate history

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 11, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/04/11/deciphering-svalbards-climate-history/

[SEPP Comment: Links to a 2011 report on results from ice cores.]

Less Ice In Arctic Ocean 6000-7000 Years Ago

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 9, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/04/09/less-ice-in-arctic-ocean-6000-7000-years-ago/

Green fans, born to be scammed. Finally, jail for a $54m fake green energy ponzi schemer

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Apr 12, 2019

http://joannenova.com.au/2019/04/green-fans-born-to-be-scammed-finally-jail-for-a-54m-fake-green-energy-ponzi-schemer/

Changing Earth

The solid Earth breathes

By Staff Writers, Boulder CO (SPX), Apr 08, 2019

http://www.terradaily.com/reports/The_solid_Earth_breathes_999.html

Link to paper: Carbon cycling at the Sunda margin, Indonesia: A regional study with global implications

By House, Rebout & Hilton, Geology, Mar 22, 2019

https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/gsa/geology/article-abstract/569569/carbon-cycling-at-the-sunda-margin-indonesia-a?redirectedFrom=fulltext

Agriculture Issues & Fear of Famine

Staggering Human Success…Fake Disaster Claims Exposed: Grain Production QUADRUPLES While Population Doubles!

Climate disaster? Grain production almost quadrupled worldwide while the population doubled over past 60 years!

By Michael Krueger, (Translated/ edited by P Gosselin), No Tricks Zone, Apr 10, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/04/10/staggering-human-success-fake-disaster-claims-exposed-grain-production-quadruples-while-population-doubles/

Lowering Standards

White House eyes nuclear weapons expert to lead challenge to climate science

By Scott Waldman, E&E News, Science Mag, Apr 12, 2019 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/04/white-house-eyes-nuclear-weapons-expert-lead-climate-review

[SEPP Comment: The flagship publication of AAAS continues to farm out its editorials on key science issues to an environmental newspaper.]

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Has Netflix’s Our Planet hidden the real cause of walrus deaths?

By Andrew Montford, The Spectator, Apr 9, 2019

https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2019/04/has-netflixs-our-planet-hidden-the-real-cause-of-walrus-deaths/

Public Are Being “Misled” By David Attenborough’s New Netflix Show

Press Release, GWPF, Apr 9, 2019

https://www.thegwpf.com/public-are-being-misled-by-attenboroughs-new-netflix-show/

Attenborough’s Netflix Nonsense

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 8, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/04/08/attenboroughs-netflix-nonsense/

Attenborough’s Walrus Climate Porn

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 8, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/04/08/attenboroughs-walrus-climate-porn/

Expanding the Orthodoxy

The Extreme Politicization of the News Media May Have Started on Climate, but Is Now Spreading to Larger Political Subjects in the US

By Alan Carlin, Carlin Economics and Science, Apr 13, 2019

http://www.carlineconomics.com/archives/4949

Questioning European Green

Germans Unable To Pay Power Bills…”Electricity Prices Have More Than Doubled”… “344,000 Households Cut Off”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Apr 9, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/04/09/germans-unable-to-pay-power-bills-electricity-prices-have-more-than-doubled-344000-households-cut-off/

As end looms for coal, German mining region shifts right

By Joseph Nasr, Reuters, Apr 11, 2019

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-politics-coal/as-end-looms-for-coal-german-mining-region-shifts-right-idUSKCN1RN0PD

Questioning Green Elsewhere

New Paper: Risk Of Poverty, Lower Incomes, Increased Energy Costs ‘Directly Linked With Renewable Energies’

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Apr 8, 2019

https://notrickszone.com/2019/04/08/new-paper-risk-of-poverty-lower-incomes-increased-energy-costs-directly-linked-with-renewable-energies/

This Destructive Green Fantasy

Climate change good intentions are causing grave harm.

By Donna Lamframboise, Big Picture News, Apr 10, 2019

https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2019/04/10/widespread-destructive-fantasy-is-a-tantalizing-shade-of-green/

Link to earlier report: Germany’s Solar Cell Promotion: An Unfolding Disaster

By Frondel, Schmidt and Vance, Ruhr Economic Papers, July 2012

https://web.archive.org/web/20170810025544/http://en.rwi-essen.de/media/content/pages/publikationen/ruhr-economic-papers/REP_12_353.pdf

Australia’s wannabee PM thinks electric cars get charged in 8 -10 minutes

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Apr 9, 2019

http://joannenova.com.au/2019/04/australias-wannabee-pm-thinks-electric-cars-get-charged-in-8-10-minutes/

Green fans, born to be scammed. Finally, jail for a $54m fake green energy ponzi schemer

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Apr 12, 2019

http://joannenova.com.au/2019/04/green-fans-born-to-be-scammed-finally-jail-for-a-54m-fake-green-energy-ponzi-schemer/

Green Jobs

Audi’s New Electric-Car Factory Goes Green,

By Eric Adams, Wired, Apr 4, 2019

https://www.wired.com/story/audi-e-tron-green-factory/

“And since then, the company has committed to making its production facilities carbon-neutral by 2030, even if it’s manufacturing internal combustion engines inside them.”

The Political Games Continue

Watch Incoherent John Kerry Get Destroyed Over His Bogus Climate Change Claims

By Katie Pavlich, Townhall, Apr 9, 2019

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2019/04/09/watch-incoherent-john-kerry-get-destroyed-over-his-bogus-climate-change-claims-n2544503

Kerry goes after Trump over climate on Capitol Hill

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill, Apr 9, 2019

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/438084-kerry-goes-after-trump-over-climate-on-capitol-hill

CO2 Innocent – John Kerry’s Pseudo-Science Exposed

By Geoff, The Australian Climate Sceptics Blog, Apr 11, 2019

http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com/2019/04/co2-innocent-john-kerrys-pseudo.html

Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes

Canada’s Carbon Tax Will Kill People

‘Winter mortality is lower when the price of heating is lower’: new research report.

By Donna Lamframboise, Big Picture News, Apr 8, 2019

https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2019/04/08/canadas-carbon-tax-will-kill-people/

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

Lawmakers warming to green power mandates

By Geof Koss, E&E News reporter, Apr 12, 2019

https://www.eenews.net/eedaily/2019/04/12/stories/1060154669

EPA and other Regulators on the March

EPA advisory board softens criticism of PM research summary

Sean Reilly, E&E News reporter, Apr 11, 2019

https://www.eenews.net/eenewspm/2019/04/11/stories/1060154553

Link to Report: EPA-CASAC-19-002

By Dr. Louis Anthony Cox, Jr., Chair, Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee, Apr 11, 2019

https://www.eenews.net/assets/2019/04/11/document_pm_01.pdf

Energy Issues – Australia

‘Unprecedented’: Energy operator in daily fight to keep lights on in Australia

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Apr 8, 2019

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/04/08/unprecedented-energy-operator-in-daily-fight-to-keep-lights-on-in-australia/

“AEMC chief Anne Pearson talks about investment in more generation, but investment in renewables will only make matters worse. They are the problem, not the solution.

“She also displays the same apathetic attitude to future problems, as we see in the UK with our own National Grid. They are operating to a political, climate agenda, which does not allow them to voice the real problems or criticise their masters’ renewable policies.”

Electric cars are already causing some grid failures in Australia

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Apr 10, 2019

http://joannenova.com.au/2019/04/electric-cars-are-already-causing-some-grid-failures-in-australia/#more-63521

Energy Issues — US

Utilities Promise Future Savings While Pushing Rate Hikes Today

By H Sterling Burnett, The Heartland Institute, Apr 12, 2019

https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/utilities-promise-future-savings-while-pushing-rate-hikes-today

Washington’s Control of Energy

Trump signs orders to speed up energy projects

The president is trying to make it harder for states to block pipelines and other energy projects due to environmental concerns.

By Staff Writers, AP, Apr 20, 2019

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-signs-orders-speed-energy-projects-n993236

Administration Takes on Anti-Infrastructure Misuse of Clean Water Act

By Ben Lieberman, CEI, Apr 12, 2019

https://cei.org/blog/administration-takes-anti-infrastructure-misuse-clean-water-act

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

One Question Remains as the US Moves Closer to Drilling in ANWAR: How Much Oil Is There?

By Michael Bastasch, Daily Caller, Apr 7, 2019

https://www.dailycaller.com/2019/04/07/anwr-alaska-oil-drilling/

Infographic: More That $32 Billion Being Invested in Appalachian Basin Pipelines,

By Nicole Jacobs and Dan Alfaro, Energy in Depth, Feb 28, 2019

https://www.energyindepth.org/infographic-more-than-32-billion-being-invested-appalachian-basin-pipelines/

Colorado Democrats Pass Bill To Crack Down On A Pillar Of State’s Economy — Oil And Gas Drilling

By Michael Bastasch, Daily Caller, Apr 3, 2019 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.dailycaller.com/2019/04/03/colorado-oil-gas-polis-desk/

Earthquakes linked to fracking in China

By Brooks Hays, Washington DC (UPI) Apr 05, 2019

http://www.oilgasdaily.com/reports/Earthquakes_linked_to_fracking_in_China_999.html

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

South Australia’s latest green energy scam – the floundering tower of power

Only the Australian government, the Australian media, and Nature Energy can believe it possible to build a plant at half the cost and produce three times more electricity than what it actually does.

Guest opinion by Albert Parker, WUWT, Apr 6, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/06/south-australias-latest-green-energy-scam-the-floundering-tower-of-power/

AWEA Misinformation

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Apr 12, 2019

https://ddears.com/2019/04/12/awea-misinformation/

Energy & Environmental Newsletter: April 8, 2019

By John Droz, Master Resource, Apr 8, 2019

https://www.masterresource.org/alliance-for-wise-energy-decisions/energy-environmental-newsletter-april-8-2019/

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

Hydrogen: Tomorrow’s Fuel of Choice?

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Apr 9, 2019

https://ddears.com/2019/04/09/hydrogen-tomorrows-fuel-of-choice/

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Storage

Battery Foolishness in Florida

By Norman Rogers, American Thinker, Apr 9, 2019

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/04/battery_foolishness_in_florida.html

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

Electric car battery with 600 miles of range? This startup claims to have done it

Switzerland’s Innolith says it has made a major battery breakthrough, but there’s reason to be skeptical

By Andrew Hawkins, The Verge, Apr 4, 2019

https://www.theverge.com/2019/4/4/18293989/innolith-ev-battery-breakthrough-lithium-ion

Enthusiastic man in EV saves 6700L of fuel but loses 3 years

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Apr 9, 2019

http://joannenova.com.au/2019/04/enthusiastic-man-in-ev-saves-6700l-of-fuel-but-loses-3-years/

Oh Mann!

Villanova University Presents 2019 Praxis Award in Professional Ethics to Climate Change Pioneer Michael E. Mann, PhD

By Charles the Moderator, WUWT, Apr 12, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/12/villanova-university-presents-2019-praxis-award-in-professional-ethics-to-climate-change-pioneer-michael-e-mann-phd/

Environmental Industry

Nebraska Flooding: When the Government Cares More about Birds than People

By Joe Herring, American Thinker, Apr 10, 2019

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/04/nebraska_flooding_when_the_government_cares_more_about_birds_than_people.html

Other Scientific News

CBD And THC – The Only Difference Is One Chemical Bond

By Josh Bloom, ACSH, Apr 8, 2019

https://www.acsh.org/news/2019/04/08/cbd-and-thc-only-difference-one-chemical-bond-13937

Other News that May Be of Interest

Fake Academe: Fined $ 50.1 Million

By Kip Hansen, WUWT, Apr 4, 2019

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/04/fake-academe-fined-50-1-million/

Sinking …. sinking ….

By Staff Writers, Climate Change Predictions.org, Apr 12, 2018

http://climatechangepredictions.org/uncategorized/5454

“Up to a quarter of a million homes around the country, vital power stations, ports, sewerage pipes, water supplies and transport hubs, including Sydney airport, are at serious risk of flooding as a result of sea-level rise and bigger storm tides caused by climate change, warns the Rudd Government’s first national assessment of the coastline…

“The report draws on scientific experts from the CSIRO, GeoScience Australia, the University of Tasmania and the Department of Climate Change. At risk by 2100, 157,000 to 247,000 homes, 170 industrial zones, 1800 bridges, 120 ports, 360 schools, colleges and universities, 102 retirement/nursing homes, 258 police, fire and ambulance stations and 75 hospitals and health centres. Sydney Morning Herald/ Environment, 14 Nov 2009. ‘Flood warning: lucky they brought a paddle’” [Boldface added]

[SEPP Comment: The elevation of Sydney airport is 30 feet – 9 meters.]

Delete winter!

By Staff Writers, Climate Change Predictions.org, Apr 11, 2018

http://climatechangepredictions.org/uncategorized/5507

“Winter has gone forever and we should officially bring spring forward instead, one of the country’s most respected gardeners said yesterday. ‘Over the last 12 months there has been no winter,’ said Dr Nigel Taylor, curator of Kew Gardens. ‘Last year was extraordinary. Spring was in January, April was summer, the summer was cool, then it was warmer and sunny in autumn.’

“‘There is no winter any more despite a cold snap before Christmas. It is nothing like years ago when I was younger. There is a real problem with spring because so much is flowering so early year to year.’” Express, 8 Feb 2008

1. Look, Up in the Sky—a Black Hole!

In a distant ‘event horizon,’ scientists spy a cosmic ‘shadow.’

By Ray Jayawardhana, WSJ, Apr 10, 2019

https://www.wsj.com/articles/look-up-in-the-skya-black-hole-11554901236?mod=hp_opin_pos2

SUMMARY: The astrophysicist and dean of arts and sciences at Cornell writes:

“For something no one has ever seen, black holes seem awfully familiar. Astronomers believe they are numerous. Science-fiction authors and film directors love using their ability to warp space and time as a plot device. But humanity is only now getting its first blurry glimpse at a real-life black hole.

“Using a globe-spanning network of radio telescopes, astronomers this week revealed a black hole’s “shadow” for the first time. Observational evidence for black holes, with gravity so strong not even light can escape their grip, has piled up in recent decades. Some are gargantuan monsters lurking at the hearts of galaxies, including our own Milky Way, while others are invisible stellar corpses that tug on their companion stars.

“The evidence had been circumstantial until recently. The deduction of a black hole’s presence came by default. Observations implied the existence of superdense, compact objects (or clusters of such objects) but didn’t positively identify the black holes as such.

“Corroboration finally came three years ago, when the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory registered a chirp, lasting fractions of a second. It was two black holes merging into one, triggering gravitational waves amounting to subtle ripples in the fabric of space-time. By now, researchers have “heard” the fleeting shrieks of colliding black holes 10 times.

“That may be enough to convince most people. But the scientists behind Wednesday’s announcement are a dogged bunch. They set out to pin down a black hole by its most distinctive feature—the virtual boundary called the event horizon, which marks the point of no return. Anything that crosses it, including light, has no escape.

“Theorists realized that while no one can see a black hole directly, its “shadow” ought to be visible against the fog of radiation in its immediate vicinity. The shadow results from the combined effects of extreme bending and disappearance of light near and beyond the event horizon. Researchers calculated the shadow would be large enough to detect with an Earth-size network of radio telescopes.

“Now, thanks to a carefully choreographed observation campaign and two years of painstaking analyses, the Event Horizon Telescope team has captured the shadow of a supermassive black hole, billions of times heftier than the sun, at the heart of a giant elliptical galaxy known as M87. Reality tends to be messier than theory, so it’s no surprise the actual image is blurrier than the striking computer simulations that preceded it.

“Nevertheless, if seeing is believing, we have finally glimpsed the monster’s shadow, having heard its whimpers only recently. It appears that one of the weirdest constructs of the human mind exists for real. The transformation of the black hole from a mathematical oddity, emerging from Einstein’s theory of general relativity, to an observable fixture of the cosmos is a testament to humanity’s collective intellectual prowess, relentless curiosity and dogged perseverance.”

