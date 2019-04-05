Solar slump continues – NOAA: “we are currently approaching a Maunder-type minimum in solar activity.”

Solar experts predict the Sun’s activity in Solar Cycle 25 to be below average, similar to Solar Cycle 24
April 5, 2019 – Scientists charged with predicting the Sun’s activity for the next 11-year solar cycle say that it’s likely to be weak, much like the current one. The current solar cycle, Cycle 24, is declining and predicted to reach solar minimum – the period when the Sun is least active – late in 2019 or 2020.
Solar Cycle 25 Prediction Panel experts said Solar Cycle 25 may have a slow start, but is anticipated to peak with solar maximum occurring between 2023 and 2026, and a sunspot range of 95 to 130. This is well below the average number of sunspots, which typically ranges from 140 to 220 sunspots per solar cycle.
The panel has high confidence that the coming cycle should break the trend of weakening solar activity seen over the past four cycles.
“We expect Solar Cycle 25 will be very similar to Cycle 24: another fairly weak cycle, preceded by a long, deep minimum,” said panel co-chair Lisa Upton, Ph.D., solar physicist with Space Systems Research Corp. “The expectation that Cycle 25 will be comparable in size to Cycle 24 means that the steady decline in solar cycle amplitude, seen from cycles 21-24, has come to an end and that there is no indication that we are currently approaching a Maunder-type minimum in solar activity.”
The solar cycle prediction gives a rough idea of the frequency of space weather storms of all types, from radio blackouts to geomagnetic storms and solar radiation storms. It is used by many industries to gauge the potential impact of space weather in the coming years. Space weather can affect power grids, critical military, airline, and shipping communications, satellites and Global Positioning System (GPS) signals, and can even threaten astronauts by exposure to harmful radiation doses.
Solar Cycle 24 reached its maximum – the period when the Sun is most active – in April 2014 with a peak average of 82 sunspots. The Sun’s Northern Hemisphere led the sunspot cycle, peaking over two years ahead of the Southern Hemisphere sunspot peak.
Solar cycle forecasting is a new science
While daily weather forecasts are the most widely used type of scientific information in the U.S., solar forecasting is relatively new. Given that the Sun takes 11 years to complete one solar cycle, this is only the fourth time a solar cycle prediction has been issued by U.S. scientists. The first panel convened in 1989 for Cycle 22.
For Solar Cycle 25, the panel hopes for the first time to predict the presence, amplitude, and timing of any differences between the northern and southern hemispheres on the Sun, known as Hemispheric Asymmetry. Later this year, the Panel will release an official Sunspot Number curve which shows the predicted number of sunspots during any given year and any expected asymmetry. The panel will also look into the possibility of providing a Solar Flare Probability Forecast.
“While we are not predicting a particularly active Solar Cycle 25, violent eruptions from the sun can occur at any time,” said Doug Biesecker, Ph.D., panel co-chair and a solar physicist at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.
An example of this occurred on July 23, 2012 when a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) eruption missed the Earth but enveloped NASA’s STEREO-A satellite.
A 2013 study estimated that the U.S. would have suffered between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion in damages, particularly to electrical infrastructure, such as power grid, if this CME had been directed toward Earth. The strength of the 2012 eruption was comparable to the famous 1859 Carrington event that caused widespread damage to telegraph stations around the world and produced aurora displays as far south as the Caribbean.
The Solar Cycle Prediction Panel forecasts the number of sunspots expected for solar maximum, along with the timing of the peak and minimum solar activity levels for the cycle. It is comprised of scientists representing NOAA, NASA, the International Space Environment Services, and other U.S. and international scientists. The outlook was presented on April 5 at the 2019 NOAA Space Weather Workshop in Boulder, Colo.
44 thoughts on “Solar slump continues – NOAA: “we are currently approaching a Maunder-type minimum in solar activity.””
“For Solar Cycle 25, the panel hopes for the first time to predict”…anything…anything at all
All it really shows is an expectation that the next cycle will be roughly the same as the last one , plus some fuzziness to protect the innocent. It like they took the graph of cycle 24 and reduced the resolution to a few pixels in a graphics package then scaled it up again by simple multiplication of the pixels. It’s a joke. No science, just a trivial graphics manipulation.
Since the 11y “cycle” is really just half of the 22y “cycle”, 11y cycles tend to go in similar pairs, though they are far from being twins. Cycle 24 was the first of the pair …. so let’s make the next one about the same and pretend we know something.
Heck , it worked with climate, why not pull it off again with the sun.
hey, I’m not joking either. I just copied their graph, cropped out cycle 24; scaled to 5% with cubic interpolation, then rescaled x20 with no interpolation ( ie simple pixel multiplication ). This looks very similar to their “prediction” of cycle 25.
https://climategrog.files.wordpress.com/2019/04/solar-cycle-25-noaa-redux.png
OK, I have a little more detail, it looks like they scaled to 3% not 5% , and I did not bother to remove the grid from the graph before the operation. But it is pretty clear proof that that is all they have done.
There is no “science” here except the banal expectation that 25 will be a clone of 24 plus a bit of fuzz.
Jeez, and these guys get payed good money to come up with this crap. Unbelievable.
How do you know it wasn’t the second “half of the pair”?
You can think of a sine wave as a sequence of up-downs or as a sequence of down-ups. There is no reason to prefer one description over the other. The ups and downs don’t naturally pair up. All you can really say is that you have to wait until you have seen both a down and an up in some order before you have experienced a full cycle.
They’ve even got the gray and pink from the monthly and running average lines in cycle 24. This us just a blatant graphics frig, there is no “prediction” here at all.
Define what would be considered a “long minimum” or a “slow start” to cycle 25. These meaningless subjective descriptions can always be declared to be right after the fact because they are not falsifiable claims, just waffle.
Tomorrow the sun will rise and fall much as it did today. After a long night, the day will get off to a slow start reaching a peak in the early afternoon. No shyste Sherlock !
To me the glaring fact stands out that nobody knows what will happen to the Sun. Our Solar Science is still in it’s infancy… Like every climate science we have is filled with speculation of wild guesses without proof. Only in the past 50 or so year’s have we had the ability to study our Sun. All observations before that were done in person whenever that person had the time to look at the Sun through a telescope. The Little Ice Age was already in progress when solar flaring and sunspots were seen for the fist time. Mainstream Scientists rejected that they had anything to do with our weather or Climate for hundreds of years. And now after 2 Solar Cycles they think they can predict the future Solar Activity is going to not be another Murader Minimum?
I’ve always been fascinated by the sun and solar physics. It’s really hard to predict due to not having as in depth and varied measurements for anything like a long time, and also the fact we only have close up and detailed observations about one example of a star. Similar to weather, we only have detailed measurements about our one planet.
But hey, one point defines a curve, two points defines a family of curves I guess.
““To me the glaring fact stands out that nobody knows what will happen to the Sun. Our Solar Science is still in it’s infancy…”/i>”.
Spot on. This little episode in solar forecasting reminds me of a story told by a weatherman many years ago (sorry I can’t remember his name). He provided daily weather forecasts to the government, but one day he checked back on how accurate his forecasts were, and found to his dismay that he might as well toss coins. Being an honest person, he went to the government and suggested that he should stop giving them forecasts. “Oh no!”, they said, “you’ve got to keep going. We need the forecasts for planning purposes.”.
Oops, post title leaves out the first three words: “NO INDICATION THAT we are currently approaching a Maunder-type minimum in solar activity.” [Emphasis added.]
Actually, Alec, if the past be our guide the solar cycles seen currently were, in fact, followed by the Maunder Minimum.
The only question is whether solar forcing is larger than the CO2 forcing. All models (except the Russian one) do not accurately account for solar forcing, in my opinion.
See the first few minutes of this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45SpMVkorHE
Is there a typo in the title? The full quote seems to say the opposite: “there is no indication that we are currently approaching a Maunder-type minimum in solar activity.
How come the title says the opposite to what NOAA says. What kind of journalism is this?
We are not entering a grand minimum in solar activity.
It’s just a mistake. Is there a moderator on this thread who can let Anthony know?
Typo, perhaps?
Javier, is the present solar status similar to the Dalton minimum in your view?
Hi Pop,
No. The centennial and bicentennial solar cycles are modulated by the millennial and bimillennial solar cycles, so the farther we are from the Maunder Minimum the more activity there is at the lows of the centennial and bicentennial cycles. You can see it in this figure:
https://i.imgur.com/umyAGxh.png
The present extended minimum is just a two cycles minimum with below average solar activity. Together with the 65-year oscillation it has produced a pause in global warming that should last until around 2035. A moderate decline in global temperatures is likely before the pause is over.
The Dalton Minimum was a stronger reduction in solar activity and coincided with strong volcanic activity that explains part of the acute cooling at the time.
It is amazing how much ignorance there is about solar activity when the information is so clearly registered in sunspot records and solar proxies.
In NOAA’s figure:
As amazing as it might look, they’ve already got that one wrong. The solar minimum has already taken place and it only needs to be certified in a few months. According to SILSO’s method it should be February or January 2019.
So, there is no indication of a Maunder-type minimum, and the global average temperature has remained stable despite developing nations progressive output of carbon-based and other “greenhouse” gases.
The prediction is entirely considtent with a Dalton-style minimum. As far as I am aware, no actual experimental measurements exist showing how the sun behaved prior to entry into the Maunder minimum, so anyone claiming they can predict it had better show some pretty rigorous physics to back that claim up.
Hey Anthony,
Nice job on the title. I see what you did there. You played a ‘Mike’s Nature Trick’ type of trick and selectively copied only part of the quote to completely change the meaning of the quote. Well played, sir. Well played.
Of course the screaming magpies have already pounced. Its too bad they aren’t as objective when reading material that supports their POV.
Nah, we should call mistakes, lies and deception for what they are, no matter the spin put on it afterwards. This is not the Onion where we need to decipher every headline or text on possible sarcastic overtones.
It’s simply bad form to misquote NOAA like that in the title above this article which has for a rest clearly a serious intent. Not even remotely funny and disrespectful to most of the readership, or at least, I imagine not many will be amused that much
“The expectation that Cycle 25 will be comparable in size to Cycle 24 means that the steady decline in solar cycle amplitude, seen from cycles 21-24, has come to an end”
So now it’s scientifically acceptable for expectations of what will happen to define what has happened?
Keep cool people, the Grand Minimum might take a while to come:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-07690-0
The paper’s abstract
Let us be patient for a while…
The ‘copy-and-paste’ of solar cycle 24, placed in position of solar cycle 25 will be very similar, except we pix elated it. – NOAA(actual version before going out to the media)
Bang on. I just called that out and posted exactly that operation above and it looks surprisingly like the NOAA graph. What a joke these folks are. They call that science?
As with any panel, their are probably a number of different predictions by individuals on the panel each using a different methodology for their prediction. The panel will then have to come to some kind of agreement of what to publish. The past two cycles have been accurately predicted by one or two members of the panel using a method that so far appears to be working. Their Cycle 23 prediction was ignored by the panel and the panel issued an incorrect prediction. Their Cycle 24 prediction by that method also turned out correct. So we need to see who predicted what and by what method. If the method that has worked over the last two cycles works again, which predicts a slightly stronger cycle than 24, perhaps it is a significant understanding.
For what it may be worth iv been taking SUN temperatures with a temperature sensor for the last 13 years.
What iv seen is as of August 2017 the temperature has gone up a lot and is still going up compared to the avg of those 13 years.
This year so far running 5.68c warmer than the avg.
Has anyone used these solar activity forecasts, combined with a reasonable CO2 impact factor, to create average temperature forecasts for the next few decades?
Solar Cycle 25 Prediction Panel experts said Solar Cycle 25 may have a slow start, but is anticipated to peak with solar maximum occurring between 2023 and 2026, and a sunspot range of 95 to 130.
If my calculations are any good (the last time gave ‘incredibly’ accurate result 🙂 see here ), I have to estimate the max time of the next cycle. Assuming this is a long minimum, the next max is most likely to occur some time in 2025/26. If so the SC25 annual smoothed max would be be in the low 50s in the old (Wolf) numbers (mid 70s new corrected). As far as I understood Dr. Svalgaard predicts much higher peak possibly around 100 (Wolf), or in 140s in the new corrected numbers.
Well you’ve clearly done more work that these clowns at NOAA, who have done nothing more that messing around with photoshop or GIMP.