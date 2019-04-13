Minnesotan Green New Deal Bill to Ban Fossil Fuel, Home Heating, Capitalism…

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Apparently it’s OK because legislators asked kids to draft the bill.
Minnesota Introduces Bold New Climate Change Bill Crafted By Teens
Brian Kahn
Apr 13, 2019, 4:00am
Everyone always looks to California for climate action, but don’t sleep on the Midwest. On Thursday, Minnesota legislators introduced a sweeping new bill modelled after Alexandrio Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.
“This is our future, and we’re actually taking action on it,” Anna Grace Hottinger, a 16 year old sophomore who helped author the bill, told Earther.
The Minnesota Green New Deal bill represents a much more dramatic step. Introduced by state Representative Frank Hornstein and Senator Scott Dibble along with 17 co-sponsors, the legislation follows the outlines of the Green New Deal resolution introduced at the federal level earlier this year.
The bill requires the state to run on 100 per cent carbon-free energy by 2030 and puts a moratorium on fossil fuel permitting. It also requires commissioners of various state agencies to come up with plans for decarbonisation of different sectors, including transportation and agriculture, as well as divesting the state’s pension system from fossil fuels.
The bill is ripe with language on how the state can help facilitate a just transition to a clean energy economy, from jobs training to identifying any economic impact the shift could have on electricity rates.
“The Minnesota Green New Deal not only represents a bold agenda toward climate change, but also represents a new style of politics, one that values people over profits,” Tiger Worku, a junior from Minneapolis, said at the press conference announcing the bill on Wednesday
Read more: https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2019/04/minnesota-introduces-bold-new-climate-change-bill-crafted-by-teens/
I’m not kidding when I say they want to ban home heating, at least for new residences. From the text of the bill;
Sec. 8.
Sec. 8.

A state agency is prohibited from issuing a permit to construct (1) a facility to transport, store, or process coal, crude oil or its derivative products, propane, or natural gas, or (2) a facility defined in section 216B.2421, subdivision 2, clause (9), pending issuance of the report required under section 11.
Good luck getting the home solar heating work in the middle of a Minnesotan winter, especially really cold weather like the winter Minnesota just experienced.
But maybe they won’t need home heating. According to Judah Cohen, a climate researcher at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, a consulting firm in Massachusetts, “Our winters would be warmer if we weren’t getting these increased polar vortex disruptions.”
Perhaps Minnesotan legislators hope by putting the children in charge and trying really hard to recycle, properly demonstrating their green piety, the polar vortex disruptions will go away, and they will have their warmer winters. Or perhaps they will get back the colder winters they enjoy, rather than the unnatural polar vortex colder winters which cause so much disruption.
17 thoughts on “Minnesotan Green New Deal Bill to Ban Fossil Fuel, Home Heating, Capitalism…”
Why was this article published 12 days late??
Ms. Hottinger won’t live to be 30—she’ll freeze to death.
It is obvious that critical thinking was never a subject of any of these people’s education. “It would be getting warmer in winter if it wasn’t getting colder.” Now who would have thought that?
I wish them luck getting food to supermarkets without fossil fuels. That will be the first test of the success of this bill.
The statement is a testament to poor education. With proper English, one would say: “if it WEREN’T getting colder”.
Surreal. Heaven help the USA.
Meanwhile, back in reality, Minnesota is not doing anything to assure that the Nuclear power plants, that provide 30% of their electricity and close to 95% of their CO2 FREE electricity remain in operation. The plan they are implementing will force those NPPs to shut down just like Obama’s CPP has forced at least 5 NPPs to shut down. Then everyone will be heating with wood.
Somebody might do something I suppose.
Someone needs to tell them that 2019 was the 31st anniversary of the first time we were told that we had 12 years to end fossil fuel consumption or we were all doomed.
When I was 16 years old I knew everything, too.
Thankfully, society and my parents were absolute Luddites and either ignored my brilliance or out-and-out put the kibosh on my bright ideas. Otherwise all of America’s lawns would be kept trimmed by sheep.
Has the bill passed the legislature and been signed by the governor?
Officer Dibble just had to be involved.
TOP CAT!!!!!
So many questions:
Increased polar vortex disruptions? Climate researcher?
About those kids, how can those puppets even walk with the green industry’s hand so far up their posteriors?
We have a saying down here in the South. “Let the Yankee bastards freeze in the dark”.
Let them pass it!
That way we will have a great example of the aftermath of this suicidal belief in Green Energy. All it will cost us is one state in ruins to save most of the other states. Some states will not learn from this lesson (they have proven themselves to be oblivious to facts) and will march down similar paths.
What would happen, say if this ridiculous legislation were approved, is they would slowly pass loopholes and exceptions as they realize the agenda is impossible to achieve, until they have a mess of new laws and regulations that essentially do nothing in total but make for a bigger government with more red tape.
That’s the way the tax for “bums in seats” gets constantly ratcheted up with no mechanism for downsizing.
Big government is a self replicating and growing virus – it needs a cure.
this is what happens when you skip the fundamental step of problem-solving, which is to establish that the problem exists. In this case, to prove that Anthropogenic CO2 causes catastrophic global warming. It does not, cannot, and never did. Specifically, if Minnesota freezes solid in the winter of 2030, global temperatures will be reduced by an estimated 0.0006°. For myself, I’m not seeing the cost/benefit here.
Increased polar vortexes??
Not a problem!!
Just pass legislation prohibiting polar vortexes!!
Or maybe we should require polar vortexes to solve global warming??