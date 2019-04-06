South Australia’s latest green energy scam – the floundering tower of power

Only the Australian government, the Australian media, and Nature Energy can believe it possible to build a plant at half the cost and produce three times more electricity than what it actually does.
Guest opinion by Albert Parker
The recently defunct Concentrated Solar Power tower (CSP) with thermal energy storage (TES) by molten salt (MS) of Port Augusta, South Australia, was a 150 MW rated power plant, 135 MW power under normal operating conditions, of cost AU$650 million, supposed to deliver 495 GWh of electricity annually fully dispatchable at a cost of AU$ 78/MWh.
From Wikipedia:
The premier of South Australia, Jay Weatherill announced on 14 August 2017 that construction would commence in 2018 and was expected to be completed in 2020. It was expected to cost A$650M to build, including a A$110M loan from the Federal Government. SolarReserve has a contract to supply all of the electricity required by the state government’s offices from this power project.[2]
The plant received formal development approval from the state government on 9 January 2018. At that time, finance was not yet all in place, but SolarReserve still anticipated commencing construction in mid-2018 and taking 650 workers two and a half years to build it.[3]
On 5 April 2019, South Australian Energy Minister Dan van Holst Pellekaan announced that he had been contacted by SolarReserve who said the project would not be going ahead.
These were the claims in the press and the peer review in heralding the grand scheme:
South Australia planning to build the world’s largest thermal solar plant
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.smh.com.au/business/companies/south-australia-aim-for-another-renewable-world-first-20180110-p4yyd7.html
World’s biggest solar tower with storage starts commissioning | RenewEconomy
https://reneweconomy.com.au/worlds-biggest-solar-tower-with-storage-starts-commissioning-77818/
Solar thermal power plant announced for Port Augusta ‘biggest of its kind in the world’ – ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
https://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-14/solar-thermal-power-plant-announcement-for-port-augusta/8804628
Concentrating solar power: Still small but learning fast
Nature Energy volume 2, Article number: 17095 (2017) https://www.nature.com/articles/nenergy201795?proof=trueIn&draft=journal
by Johan Lilliestam, Mercè Labordena, Anthony Patt & Stefan Pfenninger
Empirically observed learning rates for concentrating solar power and their responses to regime change, Nature Energy volume2, Article number: 17094 (2017)
https://www.nature.com/articles/nenergy201794
Lilliestam, J. & Pitz-Paal, R.,
Concentrating solar power for less than USD 0.07 per kWh: finally the breakthrough?
Renewable Energy Focus, 26, pp.17-21 (2018).
The last claim was more than a little bit questionable.
The actual costs were larger, due to the large-scale generation certificates (LGCs) valued at around AU$ 80/MWh, a low interest loan of 110 m$AU provided to the developer, and the indirect costs of the larger share of intermittent and unreliable electricity production in a state where peak power prices were already varying from AU$ 100 to AU$ 14,000/ MWh.
More than that, the only other plant of same technology built in the world, incidentally by same developer, Crescent Dunes, Tonopah, NV, USA.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Crescent_Dunes_Solar_December_2014.JPG
Rated at 110 MW capacity net, had a cost of 975 m$ US 2015 values, for a planned electricity generation of 500,000 MWh/year (capacity factor 51.89%) but actual electricity produced in the best year 127,308 MWh/year (capacity factor 13.21%).
How is possible to believe somebody can be able to cut the cost of the plant to one half, and produce three times more? It is a good question to ask to the Australian Government, as well as the scientific journals that published the claim.
We learn now that no investor decided to risk a cent on this project, that has been consequently axed, as admitted also by the ABC:
Port Augusta solar thermal power plant scrapped after failing to secure finance – ABC News
The renewable energy projects of Australia are always the world biggest; but, they never get real.
20 thoughts on “South Australia’s latest green energy scam – the floundering tower of power”
“How is possible to believe somebody can be able to cut the cost of the plant to one half, and produce three times more? ”
Magical thinking.
“How is possible to believe somebody can be able to cut the cost of the plant to one half, and produce three times more? ”
ouch!
well is it being built or not , I stilll can;t figure it out.
After the $90 million gift to not create a hot rocks operation, a $110 million subsidy to not create a solar plant makes perfect sense….
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/another-flannery-fail-geothermal-project-scrapped/news-story/331390329e1af9da27ec28a80163b45d
but, but, but … the sun is free power. Right?
of course it is…..if they didn’t have to get it to my hair dryer
Yes, it evaporates water all the time and makes plants grow. We should leave it at that.
To answer your question the media are no more than left wing climate change propagandists that’s why.
It looks like Crescent Dunes spends about half of the year where the sun doesn’t shine (and this time I don’t mean Canada).
Especially at night
I wrote a long detailed (and referenced) analysis ‘Solar grid parity’ for Judith Curry’s Climate Etc. Explaining why neither PV nor CSP have a remote chance of reaching grid parity (equivalent LCOE) with CCGT—ever, anywhere. Even with LNG prices twice natural gas from Russia or US.
The failure to secure funding for this Australian project is unsurprising, despite all the incentives proffered, after the multiple failures (both physical and economic) of CSP elsewhere—Spain, US, Chile—in supposedly equally favorable solar environments.
Knowing that France would soon exhaust its domestic hydrocarbon sources, in the late 1950s-early 1960s, then French President De Gaule ordered the French state electricity company to build full size demo facilities for various forms of electricity generation other than from coal for a competitive evaluation.
This led to e.g. the tidal generator in Brittany and the CSP site in the Pyrenees mountains.
And also to a nuclear demonstrator.
As we know, all the alternatives found badly wanting France chose the nuclear option and has never looked back.
Duhh….The science is SETTLED.
“TIM FLANNERY: There are hot rocks in South Australia that potentially have enough embedded energy in them to run the Australian economy for the best part of a century.”
“Geodynamics Limited is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent for the $90 million grant awarded to the Company under the Federal Government’s Renewable Energy Demonstration Program (REDP) have been satisfied… The $90 million grant was initially awarded to Geodynamics in November 2009 and is the largest amount awarded to any project under the program. ”
It failed and another $A90M bit the dust. If you need money just go to South Australia there so many gullible people there they will give you anything to want – just promise them you know how to harness perpetual motion and the money is yours.
This thermal power plant was to have replaced the now demolished coal fired power station which used coal from the nearby town of Lea Creek.
The owner who still owns power stations in other States decided that he could not compete against the heavenly subsisted renewal energy which is about 40 % of this States power supply.
He offered the whole power station to the State Government , a Labour Government for $1, but the very Green government sais “No thanks”. He then demolished it.
This was before the wild weather blew over the very poorly constructed and cheap towers from the distant windmills and we had the big black out.
Initially the system handled it, but then the remaining windmills shut down as the wind was too strong.
It was then that the connector to the “Dirty” brown coal power station in Victoria disconnected.
Today we have banks of portable diesel generators filling in for when the Green electricity does not flow. Such is life as Ned Kelly is said to have said before he was dropped on the scaffold.
MJE VK5ELL
Australia is lucky that the results of the Nevada plant were available, to give a dash of reality to the dream. $650M is a lot of money to waste.
Pity governments don’t do the same due diligence that the investors did. Oh with government it is always someonelses money.
If it aint broke, don’t try to fix it.
(Unless somebody else is paying for your wakydoodle experiments).
There seems to be something similar at Port Augusta at the present.
I have tried their tomatoes and they seem ok.
We will see how it goes.
https://www.transcontinental.com.au/story/5934376/business-port-augusta-slams-sundrop-sale-speculation/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sundrop_Farms
Well, what’s the plan for supplying the electricity this solar plant was supposed to provide?
I assume there is a need for the electricity, so what are the Australian authorities going to do now?