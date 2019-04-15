This video is going viral on YouTube, earning over half a million views.
In this discussion, per the video description: “four climate scientists destroy the anthropogenic global warming myth in response to the Global Climate Action Summit. “
Watch and share.
Link: https://youtu.be/mqejXs7XgsU
Advertisements
12 thoughts on “Four Climate Scientists Destroy Climate Change Alarmism”
The Climate Hustle depends on both (1) uninformed people, (2) and being willing to be led like sheep to their fleecing and slaughter.
Condition (1) has generally been the case for humanity across all time scales. But it is condition (2) that has generally stopped the Hustlers from succeeding.
The Hustlers have figured out the solution. Give the People a false sense of (1) and then People will openly allow (2) to happen.
The Professors in this video attack what the Hustlers have tried to do with (1). These Professors blow away the myths of climate change, the myth that says today’s weather is unprecedented. If this realization seeps deep enough in the collective conscience, then we will once again as a society become resistant to being led to our slaughter by those who seek power and control over us.
The earth has been around for a long time, so nothing unprecedented is likely ever to happen from now on. But the changes in the earth’s climate that are happening now are unlike anything that’s been seen in a very long time, and there is no explanation for the changes except the increasing amount of CO2 in the atmosphere that is due to the burning of fossil fuels. We’ve known since the 1830s that CO2 is a greenhouse gas. We know that the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has been rising rapidly in recent decades. At the same time, glaciers and the polar ice caps have begun to shrink rapidly and the ocean has been growing warmer, and more acidic. People scoffed at James Hansen’s remark that with rising sea levels, a storm surge might someday flood lower Manhattan and the west side. They scoffed — and then came Hurricane Sandy.
Jesse
‘…At the same time, glaciers and the polar ice caps have begun to shrink rapidly and the ocean has been growing warmer, and more acidic’
As this happens periodically without the benefit of additional co2 perhaps we might conclude that the cause and effect are unrelated?
See ‘times of feast times of Famine’ by Ladurie which methodically lists the numerous changes in glaciers.
Now WHO, in their right mind, is EVER going to believe what a bunch of
Old White GuysCliimate Skeptic Scientists has to say on the subject of Global Climate Facts
/sarc
I clicked through to watch it on Youtube and increase it’s hit rate.
I would suggest the same.
Please stick with the facts as stated, and don’t change them around in a five minute conversation…
Tim Ball: “You can mention that is was warmer than today for at least 95% of the time over the last 10,000 years…”
Not 90%, 95% – quit changing the number. That is what the activists do to suit themselves.
(Obviously “at least 90%” is a subset of “at least 95%”, but I hate when a quote is changed about out of carelessness)
I love that news article, I have seen several of them from the 1920’s into the 1930’s about the lack of sea ice and the disappearing glaciers. You can learn a lot from history, if you bother to pay attention to it. I don’t think they bother to teach real history anymore, just the new revised history that is politically correct and sensitive to protected minorities (i.e. anyone that is not a White Male, and certainly not Christian).
Stick with 97%.
(Like 57 in the Manchurian Candidate!)
I am pretty sure I am in agreement with you Robert but not sure where you are aiming your arrows. Is it where bureaucrats hire scientists who create facts by being 100% certain of their estimates (generated by computer models that are 100% wrong but will probably get it right one of these days) or that bureaucrats make up certainty by declaring 97% of mystical Scientists in the Land of Make Believe agree it is true despite their inability to defined the polling subset or is it that the alarmists keep changing their story to suit the narrative that Global Warm…aaahhhh Climate Change is the problem?
Unfortunately, CO2 is confused with pollution of all types. ‘Carbon’ is being held up as a proxy against modernity and capitalism, claiming it will radically alter the future climate, even though we are having the most benign weather the world has seen the last 2.6 million years. In fact, the climate is so benign, it fully supports 7.6 billion peoples on the good Earth. This whole dog and pony show by the alarmists predicting doom is getting tiring.
The election of President Trump was the deathnell for the Cult of Calamitous Climate.
The wheels have been falling off this nasty scheme by our bureaucrats for years, but as we all know,bureaus never die,they just “repurpose” until retirement.
Schemes of this nature are herd behaviour as normal.Stampede the mob for profit or pleasure.
Mass hysteria gives the herd beast a wonderful sense of belonging and certainty.
Which brings me to Appeals to authority, the whole Doom because of Sin(burning fossil fuels) is a traditional religion, so only the finest people can belong.AND ALL THE SMARTEST PEOPLE AGREE.
Gullibility is a wonderful thing.
If we were semi sane, most of the “do-gooder cadre”would not even be elected dog catcher.
That they rule and regulate us,confirms the Idiocracy.
So many fat,ugly naked Emperors.
897 ppm of evil CO2 ? … alarmists must have flown away !
That Room is on Fire