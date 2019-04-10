Duelling Climate News: Amazon Embracing Big Oil AND Expanding Renewables?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Two stories appearing in the last few days with contradictory claims about Amazon.
Amazon Is Aggressively Pursuing Big Oil As It Stalls Out On Clean Energy
Brian Merchant
Apr 9, 2019, 11:30pm
In 2014, Amazon announced that it would power its rapidly expanding fleet of data centres with 100 per cent renewable energy. Apple, Facebook, and Google made similar pledges two years before that, and pressure from consumers and environmental groups drove Amazon to follow suit. For the next two years, the tech giant made admirable strides toward achieving its goal, bankrolling large solar plants and wind farms. Then, it stopped.
Amazon hasn’t announced any new deals to supply clean energy to its data centres since 2016, and it quietly abandoned plans for one of its last scheduled wind farms last year. Meanwhile, in 2017, according to internal company documents viewed by Gizmodo, Amazon undertook a concerted push to win over a new industry, perhaps best summed up by the name of a presentation at Amazon Web Services’ annual company Sales Kick-Off event that February: “Positioning for Success in Oil & Gas.”
Over the last two years, as Amazon’s clean energy promises have stalled out, Earth’s most customer-centric company has aggressively courted the fossil fuels industry, landing deals and partnerships with companies like BP, Shell, and Halliburton, offering data-based services such as machine learning for enhanced exploration, internet of things-enabled oilfield automation, and remote site data transportation.
…
With the publication of its February 2019 report, Greenpeace pulled no punches: “Amazon Breaking Commitment to Power Cloud with 100% Renewable Energy,” its release announced. “Despite Amazon’s public commitment to renewable energy, the world’s largest cloud computing company is hoping no one will notice that it’s still powering its corner of the internet with dirty energy,” the activist group’s senior corporate campaigner, Elizabeth Jardim, wrote at the time.
…Read more: https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2019/04/amazon-is-aggressively-pursuing-big-oil-as-it-stalls-out-on-clean-energy/
But Amazon is a green leader according to another story;
Amazon Focuses on Clean Energy to Power AWS Infrastructure
April 09, 2019, 09:54:00 AM EDT By Zacks Equity Research, Zacks.com
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is gearing up for its upcoming projects associated with renewable energy initiatives. Markedly, the world is fast shifting to alternative energy and AWS is one among the many IT companies endeavoring to save the environment by switching over to green energy.
This time around, the firm has announced three new renewable energy projects in Ireland, Sweden and the United States to power Amazon Web Services (AWS) global infrastructure across the world.
The announcement is inline with the company’s commitment to gradually switch to using 100% renewable energy for the entire Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure that powers cloud computing services globally.
…
In total, these three projects will deliver more than 229 MW of power, which is expected to generate in excess of 670,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy each year.
…Read more: https://www.nasdaq.com/article/amazon-focuses-on-clean-energy-to-power-aws-infrastructure-cm1126587
What is happening? Is a powerful tech company attempting to greenwash their image? Or is Greenpeace being unfair – perhaps Amazon is trying as hard as they can to roll out renewables, but the move to green is taking longer than they hoped?
While most people associate Amazon with books, streaming movies and online orders, Amazon also runs much of the world’s web server infrastructure.
All those vast web server data centres are total energy hogs – they need 24/7 air conditioning and electricity on a gigantic scale. Although all data centres as a matter of course have backup power, they usually can’t take more than a few hours electricity outage without having to start shutting down their systems.
The Greenpeace report claims Amazon’s Virginia Data Centre, one of many, draws around 1.7GW of power, or 1700MW. Sourcing 229MW from renewables does not seem a significant contribution to Amazon’s overall energy budget.
Amazon wins data centre market share by being cheap and reliable, so I can understand their difficulties achieving their 100% renewable energy goal.
11 thoughts on “Duelling Climate News: Amazon Embracing Big Oil AND Expanding Renewables?”
“Although all data centres as a matter of course have backup power, ”
A few years ago I read they used diesel for backup, that they test on a regular basis,
thus burning Carbon-based fuel when it is not actually needed.
Does anyone have up to date information?
The best way to test an emergency power system is to switch off the mains and see if it comes up. There’s no point having an emergency backup if you’re not sure you can rely on it.
Imagine some “green” “artist” who works in digital media … paperless media … loses all their cloud data because the wind stopped blowing? Loses everything they’ve ever created … because the sun stopped shining (like every night)?
Well now, iffen those servers acting as/like “cloud” memories use the same technology as does my USB compatible “zip drive” memory, …… then there is no data loss if power is lost.
The data can’t be accessed until power is restored.
Ahh yes … a perpetual cycle of loss-recovery-loss-recovery-loss-recovery … sounds so greenishly “efficient”. As-iffen …
I am always intrigued by the phrase ‘clean energy’. What does it mean? What is ‘clean’ about it, has it washed itself? It sounds to me like ‘sunlight soap’ a well known household product that is soap, but has no sunlight in it, not an ounce.
That’s known as sitting on the fence, refusing to take a position which might alienate your customers. IMHO a better position would have been to state, “We support both fossil fuels and green energy. What we don’t support is government mandates. Let the free market decide… speaking of free market, have you seen that Amazon now carries the [insert the latest greatest widget here].”
My father use to love the old Poe saw “Believe half of what you see and nothing of what you hear.” In our new age of media propaganda, the internet and social media we should add if you read it, consider the opposite and then discard both.
In the never-ending clash between “clean energy” fantasy and fossil-fueled reality, reality seems to be winning…again.
I don’t think either of the two sources cited in the article is especially credible. I wouldn’t trust either one.
It makes perfect sense to both strive to achieve greater non-polluting energy sourcing while recognizing that a goal of 100% is simply not yet practically achievable, when also trying to meet equally or more important objectives of system cost effectiveness and reliability.
There are no 100% solutions. Only shades of gray. And Amazon, just like every other person or company, cannot please everyone all the time.