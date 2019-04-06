Mark Steyn Reacts To New Climate Change Theory: ‘I Can Get On Board With This One’

Phillip Stucky | Contributor
Conservative author and commentator Mark Steyn reacted Thursday to a new climate change theory asserting that toxic masculinity is to blame for global warming.
In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Steyn discussed a new study from Dr. Aaron Brough of Utah State University that concluded that behavior attempting to reverse climate change is a mostly feminine trait, and that men don’t engage in such behaviors as often because of some responsibility to their sense of self.
“Well, I confess I was at first skeptical,” Steyn said. “If I understand this thesis, my insecurities about my masculinity are causing rising sea levels in the Maldives. And at first I didn’t really buy that, but as I think about it, I think in fact it’s actually one of the least visible climate science thesis of recent years. I’m kind of on board with where they are going on this.” (RELATED: Not Enough Dems Showed Up At This Climate Hearing So Republicans Pulled This Power Move)
“I think, in fact, it’s very difficult to tell, with social science as with climate science, whether or not it’s an ingenious parody,” Steyn continued. “It’s almost impossible to tell, in fact, I think this goes back to, — I think the important point here is toxic masculinity. They are saying that they did a survey here. This is the kind of hardcore science behind it in which they gave someone a Walmart gift card and it was pink and had lots of flowery printed on it, looked a bit girlie and sissy and milquetoast pantywaist.”
“The guy giving this gift card went out and bought very macho masculine things that melt the polar ice caps. If you give him something, he is so impressionable—this toxic masculine male—if you give him a masculine-type card, he thinks, ‘Oh, that’s really nice,’ and he goes out and buys a Sierra Club tote bag and saves the planet. This is the kind of social science that the higher education institutions of America are spending a fortune investigating.”
The research included 2,000 participants across seven different experiments. One experiment required participants to remember an act that they considered to be good for the environment and then were asked to answer whether or not they felt masculine or feminine after performing that act.
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced earlier this year that there were only 12 years left to solve the global warming crisis, and many women are so afraid of climate change that they are deciding not to have kids to bring them into a world that is ending.
The issue is reaching into the 2020 presidential primary as well. Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris announced that increased wildfires and hurricanes are proof that climate change is here.
“Let’s speak truth — climate change is real and it is happening now,” Harris said at her first presidential rally in Oakland, California, in January. “Everybody here knows from wildfires in the west to hurricanes in the east to floods and droughts in the heartland, but we’re not going to buy the lie, we’re going to act based on science fact, not science fiction.”
HT/Yooper
8 thoughts on “Mark Steyn Reacts To New Climate Change Theory: ‘I Can Get On Board With This One’”
That was a funny segment by Steyn.
Dr. Susan Crockford did an interview, too. Which I thought was very good. Tucker seemed to be well-informed on the subject of polar bears and Susan’s fight against her detractors.
As for “toxic masculinity” being a factor in anything, it’s just another man-bashing meme from the Loonies on the Left.
I release CO2 into the atmosphere to green and warm the planet, both very good things. I don’t ‘feel’ masculine or feminine after anything. I don’t think about it at all. For example, after brushing my teeth, I feel… like my teeth are clean.
Maybe it’s just me being behind the times, but are we now supposed to feel masculine or feminine after getting up and letting the dog out to potty?
Steyn says “risible” not visible.
If you watch Seal Team on TV you know that sufficient facial hair is also a sign of toxic masculinity. I’m not talking that “milquetoast pantywaist” fluff that Mann and Dessler have. But real beards. I doubt the Seals are worried about those disposable plastics bags from the grocery store. Getting shot at and jumping out of planes puts the world into perspective. Same with the working stiff-guy trying to support his family and pay bills. A much higher gas bill and electric bill busts the budget and makes getting that bass boat out of reach.
From the Forbes article there is this beauty,
“Green feminine stereotype”. I couldn’t agree more. So yes, I confess, I’m biased.
Based on that passage, and how the Progressives are becoming more authoritarian-despotic, we desperately need a Constitutional amendment “To keep and bear testicles.” Lacking that amendment, I’ll just have to fall back to #2A to defend the boys. Which is why the Left hates #2A.
And from this line of research and quotes from Dr Brough at Utah State Univ, one can see why the Left also hates Dr Jordan Peterson. Peterson’s efforts to help lost boys become men and stand-up straight in a world increasingly wanting them to neuter themselves is an affront to the Left’s intersectional feminism (whatever that is) and flex-gender bending and other nonsense.
Would love to see Dr Peterson face off with this guy Dr Brough in a debate on his research.
They forgot to work in “White” into the narrative. Only White Masculinity causes climate change; that is why the Neanderthals, who lived mainly in Europe, went extinct. Masculinity of Color didn’t cause any climate change and so was allowed to survive. Good thing too, or there would have been no males left at all, and then where would children have come from? From the cabbage patch?
I can honestly say I “feel” masculine pretty much all the time. Maybe, just maybe, it’s because I was born a male and I am comfortable with that. I just asked…my wife is pretty comfortable being feminine all the time. Maybe because she was born female and is comfortable with that. Oh, and she laughs at AGW all the time. How can you not when they come up with such utter nonsense and call them “Theories”.
CTM: not “least visible” but “least risible”, that is least laughable. I was listening to the interview elsewhere.
I first saw this “study” and laughed out loud, it is clearly a parody. Come on, his name is “Brough”? I can’t believe people did not spot it right off the bat. And I love Steyn, undocumented guest host for Mr Limbow. No wonder Mikee Mannee is suing him, Mark makes him look like a fool with zero effort just by speaking.
How can they be so bigoted as to limit this study to only two genders? What if you do an act and feel somewhat male-to-female trans, but might be confused by your birth gender as a mulato otherkin?
This sounds like a cheap attempt to cash in on some of the research dollars that are still being wasted on “climate change”.