What would life be like without fossil fuels such as gas and oil?

Leftists like Bill McKibben of 350.org suffer from irrational fantasies that lead them to believe that we can move society forward without all the benefits that petroleum brings to our modern society.
They’re dead wrong of course, and this short humorous video illustrates just what life might be like without the many products and energy sources that are derived from petroleum. My favorite is ink, which if we didn’t get from petroleum, we wouldn’t have to see print editions of NYT, WaPo, and the Lost Angeles Times, to name a few.
You also wouldn’t be able to read this article, because the very keyboard I am typing this on is made from plastic, which you guessed it, is derived from petroleum.
According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), this is a list of petroleum products and their share of total US petroleum consumption in 2013.
- Gasoline 46%
- Heating Oil / Diesel Fuel 20%
- Jet Fuel ( kerosene) 8%
- Propane / Propylene 7%
- NGL / LRG 6%
- Still Gas 4%
- Petrochemical Feedstocks 2%
- Petroleum Coke 2%
- Residual / Heavy Fuel Oil 2%
- Asphalt / Road Oil 2%
- Lubricants 1%
- Miscellaneous Products / Special Naphthas 0.4%
- Other Liquids 1%
- Aviation Gasoline 0.1%
- Waxes 0.04%
- Kerosene 0.02%
Here is a partial list of products made from petroleum.
There is a quite a large list of products made from petroleum. This list is constantly growing as new inventions are created. Here are some of the items which are made from petroleum.
|Solvents
|Diesel fuel
|Motor Oil
|Bearing Grease
|Ink
|Floor Wax
|Ballpoint Pens
|Football Cleats
|Upholstery
|Sweaters
|Boats
|Insecticides
|Bicycle Tires
|Sports Car Bodies
|Nail Polish
|Fishing lures
|Dresses
|Tires
|Golf Bags
|Perfumes
|Cassettes
|Dishwasher parts
|Tool Boxes
|Shoe Polish
|Motorcycle Helmet
|Caulking
|Petroleum Jelly
|Transparent Tape
|CD Player
|Faucet Washers
|Antiseptics
|Clothesline
|Curtains
|Food Preservatives
|Basketballs
|Soap
|Vitamin Capsules
|Antihistamines
|Purses
|Shoes
|Dashboards
|Cortisone
|Deodorant
|Footballs
|Putty
|Dyes
|Panty Hose
|Refrigerant
|Percolators
|Life Jackets
|Rubbing Alcohol
|Linings
|Skis
|TV Cabinets
|Shag Rugs
|Electrician’s Tape
|Tool Racks
|Car Battery Cases
|Epoxy
|Paint
|Mops
|Slacks
|Insect Repellent
|Oil Filters
|Umbrellas
|Yarn
|Fertilizers
|Hair Coloring
|Roofing
|Toilet Seats
|Fishing Rods
|Lipstick
|Denture Adhesive
|Linoleum
|Ice Cube Trays
|Synthetic Rubber
|Speakers
|Plastic Wood
|Electric Blankets
|Glycerin
|Tennis Rackets
|Rubber Cement
|Fishing Boots
|Dice
|Nylon Rope
|Candles
|Trash Bags
|House Paint
|Water Pipes
|Hand Lotion
|Roller Skates
|Surf Boards
|Shampoo
|Cell phone case
|Paint Rollers
|Shower Curtains
|Guitar Strings
|Luggage
|Aspirin
|Safety Glasses
|Antifreeze
|Football Helmets
|Awnings
|Eyeglasses
|Clothes
|Toothbrushes
|Ice Chests
|Footballs
|Combs
|CD’s & DVD’s
|Paint Brushes
|Detergents
|Vaporizers
|Balloons
|Sun Glasses
|Tents
|Heart Valves
|Crayons
|Parachutes
|Telephones
|Enamel
|Pillows
|Dishes
|Cameras
|Anesthetics
|Artificial Turf
|Artificial limbs
|Bandages
|Dentures
|Model Cars
|Folding Doors
|Hair Curlers
|Cold cream
|Movie film
|Soft Contact lenses
|Drinking Cups
|Fan Belts
|Car Enamel
|Shaving Cream
|Ammonia
|Refrigerators
|Golf Balls
|Toothpaste
|Gasoline
6 thoughts on “What would life be like without fossil fuels such as gas and oil?”
A.O.C. needs to walk the talk and stop using these products.
FOOD.
without petroleum, no tractors, no transport from farm to market, no markets for that matter.
You won’t even have tent cities near farms because tents are made with hydrocarbons!
I can’t picture her without 2 kg of lipstick!
In reality everything that takes energy to manufacture like glass, steel, cement would likely not exist or the world would all look like Easter Island without moai.
Did that guy in the commercial have a door made of PVC or what? 🤔
Humorous, but not accurate – all the metal and those humans needed to blink out of existence too
Anyway to add to the list. Marijuana grow lamps, very important…