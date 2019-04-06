CO2 Emissions Up As Europeans Switch From Diesel To Gasoline Cars

Switching fuels is endangering efforts to reach EU emissions targets.
5/4/19, 5:07 PM CET
Updated 4/5/19, 4:15 PM CET
The aftermath of the Dieselgate scandal is pushing drivers to switch from diesel to gasoline cars, undermining efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions from road transport.
Average CO2 emissions from new cars rose in 2017 for the first time since 2010 — largely due to the fuel change, according to final data released by the European Environment Agency (EEA) on Thursday.
That’s bad news for the EU’s efforts to cut emissions by at least 40 percent by 2030. Cars are responsible for around 12 percent of total EU CO2 emissions, according to the European Commission.
The EEA said that average CO2 emissions from new cars sold in 2017 increased by 0.4 grams of CO2 per kilometer to 118.5 grams, up from 118.1 grams in 2016. Under EU rules, carmakers need to meet a fleet-wide target of 95 grams by 2021.
Since 2010, emissions from new cars have fallen by 15.5 percent, or almost 22 grams of CO2 per kilometer; but emission reductions slowed between 2015 and 2016.
The lobby group European Automotive Manufacturers’ Association said only 2 percent of all new cars registered last year were electrically chargeable.
The rise in car pollution in 2017 is “stark confirmation that car makers need to achieve further and faster improvements in manufacturing and promoting more efficient cars,” the EEA said.
EU carmakers — with the support of national and EU officials — decided more than a decade ago that the best way of meeting emissions targets was promoting diesel, which emits less CO2 than petrol.
However, that strategy has collapsed in the wake of Volkswagen’s 2015 admission that it cheated on emissions tests. There is also growing concern about urban pollution — diesel emissions are a key driver of smog — and cities across the Continent are moving to ban older and more polluting diesel cars from their streets.
Diesel’s sudden unpopularity has sent buyers back to gasoline, as carmakers still aren’t producing enough attractive (and affordable) no- and low-emission vehicles to make up the slack.
The data tells the story.
For the first time since 2009, gasoline overtook diesel — accounting for 53 percent of registrations. The two conventional technologies together accounted for 97.1 percent of new registrations.
6 thoughts on “CO2 Emissions Up As Europeans Switch From Diesel To Gasoline Cars”
Vacationing, on the road with my 6000# diesel BMW SAV, hauls lots of stuff, cruises at 100 in luxurious safety.
The Law of Unintended Consequences strikes again.
Like many counter-CO2 regulations ‘Dieselification’ in Europe actually increased the real pollution of cities and endangered people’s health. Other counter-CO2 activities like wind-turbines endanger birds and bats and drive neighbours mad with thumping, solar furnaces fry flying birds in the air, solar generators unstabilize electrical grids at night and require extra diesel, hydro or other back-up increasing costs noticeably. Higher electricity costs endanger the health of people by restricting heating and cooling. There is a clear pattern emerging here.
All this, in contrast to the above evident detriments, has been done in the absence of any sound proof that CO2 is causing any part of Global Warming, or that Global Warming is other than beneficial to plants and people.
The present CAGW hysteria makes the Dutch Tulip Bubble look like small beer.
Have they ever mentioned there could be no link between CO2 emissions and global CO2?
Take a bottle of mineral water, open the cap and let the CO2 escape.
Close the cap and wait i.e. one hour. Open the cap again and listen to the fizzzzzz…
You can repeat the game until all CO2 solved in the water is gone.
On a global basis, this means there will always be a pressure balance in our atmosphere, no matter what you do to reduce CO2 emissions. Each gram of CO2 you save/dig will be refilled from oceans or landmass.
All so called “CO2 savings” are only big profiteering with absolutely no effect on the worlds environment and global CO2.
The accusations against diesel cars were mostly made up.
Diesel and Petrol vehicles accounted for 97.1% of all sales , maybe we should start a new meme? 97% of all drivers believe in fossil fuels…. Science by consensus means its settled, who could possible argue with that?