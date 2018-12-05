Study: Global wind speed dropping, wind farms victim of “atmospheric stilling”

Widespread decrease in wind energy resources found over the Northern Hemisphere
Widespread decrease in surface winds is found over the Northern Hemisphere. Wind energy resources are in rapid decline in many places. Study finds atmospheric stilling is a widespread and potentially global phenomenon.
As climate change is becoming more and more a matter of concern, efforts on mitigation are being undertaken by the world community. Developing clean and renewable energy is a major component of those efforts for its significant contribution to reducing carbon emission to the atmosphere compared with fossil fuel. In 2016, renewable energy contributes more than 19% to the global final energy consumption. Of all the renewable energy sources, the wind is one of the key players in terms of installed electricity generating capacity, only exceeded by hydropower.
Wind energy is a natural resource characterized by instability. Previous studies mainly focus on the assessment of wind energy reserves, but it’s not clear how the wind energy evolves over time.
A new study focusing on the change in wind energy resources and models’ simulation ability over the Northern Hemisphere by the collaboration of IAP researchers–Ph.D. candidate Qun Tian, Professor Gang Huang, Associate Professor Kaiming Hu, and Purdue University researcher–Professor Dev Niyogi was recently published. It reveals a widespread decline in wind energy resources over the Northern Hemisphere. Using station observation data, the study finds that approximately 30%, 50% and 80% of the stations lost over 30% of the wind power potential since 1979 in North America, Europe, and Asia, respectively. The study also reveals that global climate models (GCM) cannot replicate the long-term changes on wind energy, indicating wind energy projections based on GCM simulations should be used with careful consideration to the model performance.
“Our study is one of the first comprehensive assessments of the GCM-based winds against surface observations over multiple continents. We found that the decline of wind energy is a widespread and potential global phenomenon. In addition, the finding that the climate models have a notable deficiency in simulating wind energy is an important conclusion that needs further attention.”, said Tian, the lead author of the paper.
The paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S036054421832231X?via%3Dihub
Preprint here: http://www.escience.cn/system/file?fileId=102783
Observed and global climate model based changes in wind power potential over the Northern Hemisphere during 1979–2016
Abstract
Using an observed dataset, we study the changes of surface wind speeds from 1979 to 2016 over the Northern Hemisphere and their impacts on wind power potential. The results show that surface wind speeds were decreasing in the past four decades over most regions in the Northern Hemisphere, including North America, Europe and Asia. In conjunction with decreasing surface wind speeds, the wind power potential at the typical height of a commercial wind turbine was also declining over the past decades for most regions in the Northern Hemisphere. Approximately 30%, 50% and 80% of the stations lost over 30% of the wind power potential since 1979 in North America, Europe and Asia, respectively. In addition, the evaluation of climate models shows their relatively poor ability to simulate long-term temporal trends of surface winds, indicating the need for enhancing the process that can improve the reliability of climate models for wind energy assessments.
Excerpts from the paper:
The results show that a reduction in wind power potential occurs in most of the areas (Figure 3), as deduced from analysis of section 3.1. There are 59 out of 214 (27.6%) stations in North America that have lost over 30 percent of their wind power potential since 1979 (Figure 4). Stations located in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Virginia and Maine in the United States are among those which appear experienced notable impact.
Remarkable alterations occur in Asia, where 65.0% of the stations show more than a 30 percent decrease with 50.5% with more than a 50 percent decrease (Figure 4).
The results from analysis of observational surface wind speeds reemphasize that atmospheric stilling is a widespread and potentially global phenomenon. Among three continents included in this study, the decline in Asia is much sharper compared to North America and Europe. In terms of wind speed percentiles, strong winds decline faster than weak winds in Asia and Europe, while in North America, weak winds exceed strong winds in decline ratio.
Consistent with the decrease of surface wind speeds, the wind power potential was also decreasing in most regions of the Northern Hemisphere in the past decades. Around one third of the stations in North America, have experienced a huge decrease (over 30 percent) in wind power potential while over half of the stations in Europe and around four- fifths in Asia have the same magnitude of decrease.
For China, the country with the largest installed wind energy capacity, regions which have a considerable decrease are mainly regions with abundant wind energy resources and where a number of gigantic commercial wind farms were built. Changes in all four seasons are of the similar magnitude despite of the large differences in their mean states. For Asia and North America, the sharpest decrease appears along with the largest mean wind power potential. However, this is not the case for Europe, where the sharpest decrease in wind power potential appears in the autumn, while the largest mean value occurs in the winter.
The pattern of climatological wind speeds in CMIP5 simulations is also not consistent with the observations compared to the surface temperature simulation [62]. Thus the CMIP5 simulations of the changes in surface wind speeds should be used with considerable caution and likely not reliable.
Study: Global wind speed dropping, wind farms victim of "atmospheric stilling"
Well that is a convenient little report for the failing wind power speculators.
So over a 35 year period wind speeds have changed, as measured at certain points.
Do these locations also have wind-turbines installed at them?
Over the same time period?
Like so much climate speculation this seems to assume a linear trend from what is most likely cyclic weather.
That is what first came to mind as I read the post. I have been using earthnullschool on a daily basis for 4 years now. There are obvious changes occurring in surface wind patterns over recent years. Some of them significant, in that they have induced changes over a larger region. Here is a prime example of that, imo. The surface winds in this area underwent a change 2 years ago from dominant warm winds angling down and through Drake’s Passage to colder winds pushing their way up the west coast of SA. …https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/overlay=temp/orthographic=-83.23,-39.22,672/loc=-85.480,-40.647
Up next clouds block PV world wide, energy falls 30%
I assume you’re joking, but might actually be true. The heat convection from large areas of black surface may well increase cloud formation. Because there is usually some wind, this will decrease the insolation some distance downwind of the solar farm, maybe a mile or two.
Is this just due to the fact that the most desirable locations have already been developed, and so each new incremental wind farm is going to be in a lower and lower potential area, thus bringing down the average over time?
Suspect annual average wind speed is also positively correlated to tornado number/intensity. Careful what you wish for!
http://hint.fm/wind/
Thus the CMIP5 simulations of the changes in surface wind speeds should be used with considerable caution and likely not reliable.
Wind, humidity, we can’t model that. But temperature we are certain we have that right.
We simply average out all the wrong answers in the models and this gives us the right answer. We call it the ensemble means to ensure it is correct.
Two wrongs don’t make a right but the average of many wrongs, that is mathematically certain to be right. 97% if climate scientists agree.
Thanks for the chuckle!
Wind power is proportional to the cube of the wind velocity, so any decrease is magnified enormously. Sad.
“As climate change is becoming more and more a matter of concern”…the planet is becoming more benign
Sooo, either a more temperate climate means less wind energy (seems reasonable on the surface), or the wind turbines are sucking all the energy out of the wind (put that in for laughs, but bound to be someone proposing it), or the changes are part of a normal cycle, possible linked to changes in the solar cycle?
In ANY case, assuming this study is valid, it just confirms what any sensible person already knows…you can’t rely on a naturally unreliable source of energy without massive energy storage somewhere in the loop.
Wind power makes no sense. You need to have solid baseline power in place to make up for it, so wind power is like sticking a pointy pretty horn on an otherwise perfectly good horse, it just complicates the final results (and increases costs).
They should put little ones on the roof of electric cars to recharge the batteries.
It can of course mean both things , as one of the great unanswered questions of AGW proponents is what would ‘disprove the theory. and its unanswered because by doing so ANYTHING can and is claimed as proof . The days of ‘weather is not climate ‘ are long gone .
So is this is why the number of hurricanes has reduced……?
I knew those windmills were good for something.
Hmmmm, maybe “Wind Farms” are altering the wind patterns ! D’OH !
Did I not predict this?
As the speed of warming goes down –
– in fact to the point where it is now globally cooling –
the wind would go down and be the cause of the droughts that are now coming to the higher latitudes.
Remember the dust bowl drought? It is coming again.
Must say: 40 years ago everyone on radio and TV asked us to pray for rain [when there was a drought]
Now I hear: the lack of rain is due to ‘climate change’ so it is our [man made] own fault….
Click on my name to read my final report on this
Henry, my guess would be everything coming back to equilibrium…
…but then, they did start ~1980
This looks like we will need to add ten percent more Wind turbines every ten years to each wind farm just to keep up with decrease in wind due to …… Climate Change. This is going to make the cost of these unreliables even worse than thought. At this rate the decrease in wind power w. ill exceed the projected increase in efficiency I keep reading about. More and more like a lost cause.
I wondered from the get go what the effect might be of drawing large amounts of energy from the atmosphere via wind turbines.
Would it be completely negligible, or might it lead to changes?
Might the wind speed up to compensate, since the wind flows in response to pressure gradient as the atmosphere tries to reach equilibrium, or might the energy withdrawn slow down the wind and change the weather.
If the people modeling these things have been wrong in their assumptions (Golly, is that possible? Whodathunkit!?), then minds must be open to possibilities that are counterintuitive, such as that having massive wind turbines all over the place can withdraw enough energy to slow down the wind.
Or not…just musings and pure speculation.
One big rock in a large river can cause huge changes in erosion and even the course of the river, over time.
Yet another example of linear thinking in a cyclical world.
Wind changes. Precipitation changes. Clouds change. Sunlight changes. Temperature changes. Polar ice changes. Deserts Change. Plate techtonics change. Ocean circulations change.
Climate Changes! Expecting Climate stasis… or wind stasis…. or rain, cloud, sunlight, temperature, ice, desert, or ocean stasis is just stupid. Planning for continuous energy production from unreliable, variable and intermittent sources is beyond stupid, given the abundant supply of low cost, reliable, safe, 24/7/365 dispatchable electricity available from coal.
And next up, after clouds block the sun, … increasing volcano eruptions thicken the stilled, cloudy atmosphere.
“Green energy” just can’t win ! … What’s a climate alarmist to do ? … Oh, I know, start worrying about asteroid collisions during an ice age.
And less wind means less cooling, so it gets warmer…
I guess Al Gore was right.
The anthropogenic “greenhouse effect”, which is a first-order forcing of redistributive greenbacks.
When it comes to a comparison of putting some extra CO2 into the atmosphere, or putting 500ft high airbrakes on a substantial proportion of the planet’s hills and seas, Intuitively I would have said that the latter is more likely to have a noticeable effect on weather patterns.
Only thing is, unlike the small amount of warming caused by CO2 (mostly harmless unless you’re paranoid) it’s kinda hard to say just what that effect would be, and whether it would be beneficial or damaging. It might slow tornadoes down, but then it might also change their course so that more make landfall. I could paraphrase the Greens here, and say that maybe we should be more careful about doing things like this until we understand the consequences for the planet.
The salient observation is that these energy production methods cannot be reasonably isolated from the environment, which makes them unsuitable for all but niche applications and environments. Still, they are viable choices in a comprehensive energy production basket.
How about we also look at southern reach of Polar Vortex over same period?
Let’s THINK about how that might affect prevailing winds.
Did anyone look to see if the reporting stations might have changed? Like a building or two grew up beside it over the past 10 years? Or trees got taller? Or any number of things that could cause a “wind break”?
Quite frankly, with everything catastrophic that AGW is causing, just how am I still alive? .. it’s a miracle !!
Next up, wind speed decline due to manmade climate change! Film at 11. Or should that be flim flam.
I think you will find that as land wind speeds have declined, the wind speeds over the oceans have increased.
The pattern of climatological wind speeds in CMIP5 simulations is also not consistent with the observations compared to the surface temperature simulation [62]. Thus the CMIP5 simulations of the changes in surface wind speeds should be used with considerable caution and likely not reliable.
That is the problem: Observations are wrong in temperature and wind speed, CMIP5 simulation is the right answer, 97% agree!
The children won’t know what kite-flying is.
Or gliding…so sad, and it’s all our fault.
From personal experience I can say with certainty that the number of windy days in Montana has dropped substantially since the early 2000’s.
Looks like we’ve reached peak wind energy. Have to start rationing it so we don’t use it up all at once.
We need more birds to stir up the air. Didn’t we use to have more birds?
Of course like much in this areas the amount of historic valid measurement they have is tiny for what they need to have make claims in a scientifically meaningful way.
But who cares . models can of course given you the results you ‘need ‘ anyway even if that ‘result ‘ is equal to saying up is down or black is white . And there is not a dam thing that cannot be blamed on AGW , so its free and easy time .
Atmospheric stilling….caused by, you guessed it….us.
Quick, better cut CO2 emissions even more and install MOAR windmills to prevent wind disruption….wait, I mean stilling.
Laughable……
Let’s add wind to the many things IPCC climate models get wrong.
More Extreme Calm
The larger factor is overstated, politico-connected lobbyist claims not matching reality.
Who’s been taking my wind? Each wind turbine removes energy from the wind. Eventually there will be no wind left. Or with enough wind turbines can we slow the earth’s rotation? /sarc