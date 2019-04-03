Midwest Farmers May Miss Out On Disaster Aid After Severe Flooding

Tim Pearce | Energy Reporter
U.S. disaster funds are out of reach for thousands of Midwest farmers who lost millions of dollars’ worth of crops due to extensive flooding, Reuters reports.
The federal government manages a wide array of disaster programs meant to alleviate some of the pain of natural disasters. Federal aid is available for ranchers who lose cattle in natural disasters and for farmers who are unable to plant crops due to weather, but no program exists to cover stored crops destroyed in a disaster.
“[Stored harvests lost in a natural disaster have] not traditionally been covered,” U.S. Agriculture Under Secretary Bill Northey told Reuters. “But we’ve not usually had as many losses.” (RELATED: What Does The Science Actually Say About Global Warming And Midwest Floods)
Congress could address the issue with legislation, but putting in place another emergency aid program may take far too long for most farmers who are in immediate need.
“If we have to pass a bill to do it, I hate to tell you how long that takes,” GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa told Reuters.
The Missouri River swelled and flooded tens of thousands of acres and forced thousands of evacuations after a “bomb cyclone” dumped water across the Midwest and Great Plains in mid-March.
Some local farmers blame the federal government for mismanaging the river to begin with by prioritizing the welfare of endangered animals over the communities that live along the Missouri River bank. The Army Corps of Engineers, responsible for controlling reservoirs along the river, dispute that claim.
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has questioned the Corps’ management of the river and pledged to investigate whether Corps procedures have contributed to the flooding.
“You see the different way the Corps has been managing the river in recent years, I think I need to ask – it’s my job to ask – is there a connection here?” Hawley told reporters while visiting his state on March 21. “If there is, we need to get to the bottom of it and do something about it. The Corps may need to revise their plans, they may need to revise their flood controls plans, they may need to revise their habitat plans.”
Building levees on a river that historically spreads out over vast areas when pushed past the banks only pushes the floodwater crest further downstream. This flooding on the Missouri River and its tributaries, like on the Mississippi River in recent years past, has definitely been made worse by levees and whose land gets flooded downstream to save upstream land. But let’s be honest here, cropland flooded is better economically than cropland. Much of that cropland is in floodplains. Next year, the flooded crop land will be more fertile for having a now new layer of silt and sand.
Yes, sucks for the farmers who lost stored crops under tarps or in silos. Maybe there should be better comp programs in place to allow them to bite the bullet occasionally and take the flood waters so towns and cities don’t get flooded.
But hey, let’s just blame a trace gas as the Dog-ate-my-homework card excuse.
Joel,
If you want to blame a trace gas go ahead and do so. But there is no mention on causes anywhere
in the article above.
Izaak,
Apparently you haven’t been paying enough attention to the Fake News outlets.
Here’s CBS:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/midwest-flooding-perfect-storm-of-extreme-weather-climate-change-drove-deadly-flooding-in-nebraska-and-iowa/
or the Democrat’s PR firm, aka Fake News NYTimes:
or the bestest Fake News Liberal Propaganda outlet of all – Slate:
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2019/03/midwest-flooding-man-made-disaster.html
The Lib media already pinned this flooding on Climate Change almost 14 days ago.
Why? Because lying for their corrupt Moral Cause is what they do.
It is called empty reservoirs for flood storage in Southern California. Apparently the concept elsewhere has not caught on. So empty reservoirs would be along the Missouri with gates opened in flood stage to take in the extra water and use it for ground water recharge.
You live on a river in a known flood plain it is called build up a dirt platform and put the silo on that. Called planning instead of disaster bitching. You got a tractor to plow a field you got a tractor to make an elevated platform for silos and your house.
Another reason for the massive flooding now taking place is the above average snow melt from the above average snowfall experienced this winter.
Hey, I thought, “Soon kids won’t even know what snow looks like.” (Dr. Vinter prediction in 2000)…
I feel sorry for the farmers, but… I don’t think the government should automatically bail them out following every severe weather incident that occurs. That’s why private insurance companies exist..
Moreover, companies and farmers know full well where the flood lines are and should not build expensive structures in areas that get flooded every 100 years. The government should also stop subsidizing insurance premiums in high-risk areas as it defeats the purpose of insurance… If insurance rates are too high to economically build towns, houses, barns and silos, etc, THEN DON’T build structures there… That’s what the market is telling you, or do a cost/benefit analysis and see if it makes sense to raise $10’s of billions in state taxes to build massive berms to contain 1-in-100 year floods. If it doesn’t make economic sense, then just use the flood plains for crops and pasture land and get reimbursed for crop and animal loss during flooding events.
The Federal government was never meant to bail out states for weather events as it’s Constitutionally the state’s responsibily.
It … sounds … insensitive, but you are correct. I would like to see the current FEMA maps overlaid on the flooded areas. I suspect a substantial amount of the damage occurred within the documented flood zone.
OTOH … if Federal disaster programs will pay to replace a home, then why not stored crops. They’re both assets. They were both lost or damaged by a natural disaster. Why would one asset be covered, but not another?
I come from many generations of farmers and have worked many summers on my relatives’ farms and have the utmost respect for them (the good ones anyway)..
Sucessful farmers spend a lot on insurance premiums, but that’s just the cost of doing business… if you’re not insured, you go under; that’s the way it is.
When feckless government hacks think high insurance premiums are “unfair” (aka reflecting reality) they subsidize the insurance companies, which assures eventually the farmers will get screwed when reality happens; that’s what’s unfair…
If market realities make certain projects unprofitable, DON’T PROCEED!
When governments interfere in the private sector, and magically “remove risk”, they do no such thing, but rather simply defer the inevitable, which means some welder in Georgia has to taxed to pay for some farmer in Iowa that stupidly was able to build his entire operation on a flood plain…
We have reservoirs all over the Los Angeles Basin that are bone dry, totally empty with channel that connect to the LA river. In floods, the reservoirs are filled, the gates closed, and then opened later when the LA river flow comes back down. This resolves a lot of the flooding other than some local street flooding from clogged drains. Why this concept does not exist in the Midwest is beyond me. For example, for Houston. Dams don’t have to be on rivers. They can be nearby basins with channels constructed for storm flow storage.
In Australia, and particularly around urban centres, we’ve started building a lot of Retention Basins, and Retardation Basins. For the same reason you describe above.
The Retention Basin takes the peak out of the flow and allows the network to cope with the downpoor. They are basically dams which hold the water until it evaporates away.
The Retardation Basin is similar but has a low flow pipe outlet in the bottom of the basin. It takes the peak out of the flow and drains it out at a much slower rate. These basins are quite large, and often used as recreational grass fields most of the time.
It’s hard to know what the Corps could have done differently. All the flooding so far has been from areas that are not controlled by reservoirs.
What they do differently is install storage basins along the major rivers with overflow levels set to take in the water at flood crest levels. Farmers get to use the basins knowing that they could flood, use for a small fee. Then the basins are used for groundwater recharge. Called flood basin storage.
Communities in CA set up flood control districts that pay for construction of emergency storage reservoirs and concreted channels to take in water in heavy rain events. Called a public bond and build it. Live cheap, get flooded. LA rivers are mostly concreted. Others are concrete walled. Not one dirt levee here.
With regards to the attribution of floods and tropical cyclones in the fossil fueled industrial era to fossil fuels, here are some tropical cyclones of the pre industrial era. (Imagine how they would have used something like the Last Island Hurricane if it had happened today)
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/04/04/1737/
