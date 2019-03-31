The Conversation: Lets Create a Youth Climate Change National Service

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A university lecturer has proposed creating a state sanctioned volunteer army of youth conservationists, to harness the green enthusiasm of young people.
National service for the environment and a Green New Deal to fight climate change – Imagine newsletter #1
March 29, 2019 3.31am AEDT
…
A national service for the environment
Michelle Bloor, Principal Lecturer and Environmental Programme Manager at University of Portsmouth, argues that a volunteer force of conservationists could offer experience and training to young people and ensure there are eager applicants for the vital work of helping the world’s species and habitats most threatened by climate change.
Young people could get on the act straightaway, from replanting mangrove swamps in Vietnam and helping reintroduce beavers in Scotland to measuring coastal pollution in Senegal.
Bloor groups the work a national service for the environment could cover into four categories:
Data collection – by surveying wildlife abundance or measuring water quality in lakes and rivers, volunteers could help scientists understand how ecosystems are changing.
Green construction – restoring wooded habitat could absorb carbon and create corridors which connect pockets of wildlife in fragmented habitats. Large-scale construction projects could involve volunteers working on habitat highways – green corridors which help wildlife cross road networks.
Species reintroduction – helping ecosystem engineers, such as beavers, return could help the process of expanding natural habitats. These animal recruits could create new dams and lakes, which provide new opportunities for more species to thrive.
Reforestation – humans have cut down three trillion trees since the dawn of agriculture – around half the trees on Earth. A mass reforestation effort would need plenty of volunteers worldwide, something a youth volunteer force could supply. In the UK, increasing total forest cover to 18% could soak up one third of the required carbon emission cuts needed by 2050, according to the 2008 Climate Change Act.
Change in the forest and woodland cover of England over the last 1,000 years. DEFRA, Author provided
Read more: National service for the environment – what an army of young conservationists could achieve
…
A national service for the environment would see individuals taking a direct role in mitigating climate change, but there is also an emerging political project aiming to capitalise on public support for action.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/national-service-for-the-environment-what-an-army-of-young-conservationists-could-achieve-113276
I suspect a lot of that green enthusiasm would drain away very quickly after the young green national service volunteers discover cellular reception is a bit spotty in their particular section of bug infested swamp.
But many I’m being too cynical – perhaps this would be a real opportunity for young greens to actually do something, work off some of that energy.
6 thoughts on “The Conversation: Lets Create a Youth Climate Change National Service”
There are many opportunities to volunteer — both my wife and I do.
I suggest looking in the local paper, and get off your backend.
A National Service – – No. No. And Hell No!
What could go wrong?
“helping reintroduce beavers in Scotland ” and “Species reintroduction – helping ecosystem engineers, such as beavers…”
They mentioned Beaver’s twice…Is this a freudian slip, hoping the youth of today will work as hard as a beaver? They cut down tree’s and build dams everywhere they go, something the greens will be horrified to find out if they implement more beavers. Not that I don’t like beavers… they probably did more to terraform their habitat more and change the surface of the good Earth than any species until Man.
Hey Kids!
Want to live in a tent?
Like having to prepare and cook your own meals? Without microwave ovens?
Want to learn how to have indepth conversations about DEET?
Fancy several days at a time completely cut off from all forms of the internet?
Ever desired to get a full two weeks or more behind your friends on all the latest television?
Want to see the next Marvel movie AFTER the spoilers have all come out?
Want to… Kids? Kids?? KIDS?!?!!
Oh well, we tried.
Craig,
After “Like having to prepare and cook your own meals”, you forgot “Like having to clean up your own mess and leave the place looking like it did before you arrived”. That includes toiletry!
Good luck trying to find enough young people to sign up for that. No wonder they want to tie it to the force of government.
don’t we already have the youth conservation corps?
LET’S NOT!!!