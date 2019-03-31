NASA Television to Broadcast Launch, Docking of Space Station Cargo Ship

A Russian Progress cargo ship is scheduled to launch on a three-hour flight to the International Space Station Thursday, April 4. Live coverage of the spacecraft’s launch and arrival will begin at 6:45 a.m. EDT on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

Loaded with three tons of food, fuel and supplies for the residents of the orbiting laboratory, the Progress 72 spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 7:01 a.m. (4:01 p.m. Baikonur time) on a Soyuz booster from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Progress will orbit Earth twice then rendezvous with the station, where it will dock to the Pirs docking compartment on the Russian segment of the complex. Live coverage of its arrival and docking will begin at 9:45 a.m., with docking scheduled for 10:25 a.m.

The spacecraft will remain at the orbital outpost until late July.

