NASA Television to Broadcast Launch, Docking of Space Station Cargo Ship

/ 2 hours ago March 31, 2019
Two Russian spacecraft docked to the International Space Station, (bottom left) the Soyuz MS-09 crew ship and (top left) the Progress 70 cargo craft, are pictured as the orbital complex orbited nearly 262 miles above New Zealand. Credits: NASA

Two Russian spacecraft docked to the International Space Station, (bottom left) the Soyuz MS-09 crew ship and (top left) the Progress 70 cargo craft, are pictured as the orbital complex orbited nearly 262 miles above New Zealand. Credits: NASA

A Russian Progress cargo ship is scheduled to launch on a three-hour flight to the International Space Station Thursday, April 4. Live coverage of the spacecraft’s launch and arrival will begin at 6:45 a.m. EDT on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

Loaded with three tons of food, fuel and supplies for the residents of the orbiting laboratory, the Progress 72 spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 7:01 a.m. (4:01 p.m. Baikonur time) on a Soyuz booster from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Progress will orbit Earth twice then rendezvous with the station, where it will dock to the Pirs docking compartment on the Russian segment of the complex. Live coverage of its arrival and docking will begin at 9:45 a.m., with docking scheduled for 10:25 a.m.

The spacecraft will remain at the orbital outpost until late July.

Get breaking news, images and features from the space station on Instagram and Twitter at:

https://instagram.com/iss

and

https://www.twitter.com/Space_Station

-end-

Advertisements

Related posts

2 thoughts on “NASA Television to Broadcast Launch, Docking of Space Station Cargo Ship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *