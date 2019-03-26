Senate Democratic Sponsors of Green New Deal Heroically Plan to Vote ‘Present’

Myron Ebell • March 22, 2019
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has scheduled a floor vote on the Green New Deal resolution for the week of March 24th. Democrats were caught off guard when Senator McConnell said in February that he wanted to have a vote on the resolution and have been trying to figure out what to do ever since. It appears that they have now settled on a strategy: they or nearly all of them will vote “present.” This includes the sponsor of Senate Resolution 59, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), and its eleven co-sponsors. Six of the co-sponsors are running for president.
Sen. Markey called the vote “nothing but an attempt to sabotage the movement we are building” in a tweet immediately after McConnell first said he wanted to have a vote. A March 22nd Washington Post story by Dino Grandoni quotes Markey’s reasoning at length: “Democrats will not allow Leader McConnell and Republicans to make a mockery of the debate in the Senate on climate change. This vote is a sham and little more than a political ploy to protect vulnerable Republicans from having to defend their climate science denial.”
As Grandoni notes, it is not unprecedented for senators to be unwilling to vote for legislation that they are sponsoring. But it is odd. And it’s not exactly heroic to be unwilling to stand up and vote for what you claim to believe in. What’s the worst that could happen? Being defeated for re-election? Nor is it clear why allowing an open floor debate in the “world’s greatest deliberative body” on the most ambitious energy-rationing legislation ever introduced is sabotage, or a mockery, or a sham. On the other hand, having a vote is indeed a political ploy. Another undoubted political ploy was introducing the Green New Deal. It should be fun watching to find out whose political ploy turns out to be more effective.
Force them all to publicly support this abortion, and then parade them through social media as the idiots they all are.
Unfortunately, all of the media especially social will run cover for these dolts.
Only in the Land of Make Believe, where socialism makes its home, can evil in the form of the Evil Party, with visions of totalitarianism, allow their radicals to call for masked Marxist power grabs and then complain when the Stupid party surprises them by calling for an on the record vote.
Now we get to watch evil lose its collective mind. They did not see this coming from McConnell. Brilliant!
Senator Markey called the vote “nothing but an effort to sabotage the movement we are building.”
My foot! The Green New Deal is an effort to “sabotage” nearly every gizmo invented since 1700. It’s a deranged, Neo-Prohibitionist effort to rescind the Industrial Revolution. If it were enacted, 300 million Americans would sink into medieval-style poverty almost immediately. If advocates split the difference, “only” 150 million Americans would sink into poverty.
If it’s merely meant to be “symbolic” what’s it supposed to symbolize? An unfulfilled wish to return to the Middle Ages of ox carts, wooden hand tools, draft animals and malnourished peasants living in mud huts? A world without modern machinery and transportation ain’t gonna be the Big Rock Candy Mountain; that’s for sure.
The fact that semi-educated persons, and semi-serious lawmakers have rushed to endorse this anti-intellectual monstrosity only proves the grotesque, widespread failure of American education. Nobody’s doing the math. They’re just peddling inane, counterproductive guilt trips predicated on scant evidence of impending doom, and handing over world leadership to countries not hobbled by hypochondriacs.
The fact that Green New Dealers won’t even consider a revival of nuclear power (if reducing CO2 is so crucial) or mention that 2/3rds of the world is exempt from its goals (if the crisis truly is global) only demonstrates the Jeff Foxworthy axiom: “You must live in a country founded by geniuses, and run by idiots.”
Asking them to go on the record as to whether they support it or not is “sabotage”??
A very telling reaction. But he’s right it probably will sabotage this charade when they are too embarrassed to put their vote for it. Clever political move.
No … it is not an illustration of failure on the part of the US Education system. It is actually an illustration of just how successful the US Education system has been ……… at dumbing down the public such that they will willingly give away their freedoms to a socialist dictatorship.
All of this was set in motion in 1880 in Britain with the Fabian Society. Education is one of the three pillars of Fabianism (along with the courts and media). They have quite successfully taken over the money supply (Wilson), implemented an unconstitutional retirement system called Social Security (FDR … the absolute worst President ever in the US), hood-winked the public into accepting an institutionalized Welfare System including the seed of Socialized Medicine … I.e. Medicare/Medicaid (LBJ .. the second worst President of the US), …. and achieved the goal of establishing government oversight on ALL private property.
The Green New Deal is just the latest in Control Measures to make the masses subservient to their tyrannical rule. They don’t expect it to pass …. but they know the skulls full of mush are contemplating the idea.
Failure you Say??? …. I say not. EVIL …. absolutely!
Give them what they want! …. Play their game! …. Do as they do! …. Be what they are!
For the disagreeable type, whether they be children or teens, adults acting like children, or just plain unreasonable malcontents, by adapting their actions in front of their eyes can send shock waves.
‘Markey called a potential Hillary Clinton administration paramount to the United States “continuing to be the world leader” on climate change.’ https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/01/06/on-oldie-but-a-goody-7-years-later-failed-waxman-markey-bill-still-failed/
Now he shows a real political leadership. His GND is so daring that even he does not dare to vote for it. Hooray for world leaders!
The people of Massachusetts are diverse, but for the most part, they’re solid. How they could vote for Senator Markey boggles the mind.
Yeah, let them steam off when in the same time they keep shooting them self in the foot allover the place again and again, all over.
They asked to do a “witch” hunt… it was granted.
Now when they failed with it… they attempting to resolve a “lynching”tactic to accommodate a mass spread of social unrest and violence… same that was tried with Antifa and SJW… at first, but with no success then.
Trying again and again the same thing, and expecting a different result… again.
What happened to that Anti Lynching bill introduced some earlier, by one of them new most “brave” and courageous ones ?!
Are you guys going a be so lucky to have Anti Lynching laws implemented?
The Green New Deal is a fascist socialism designed by retarded schoolchildren.
Many (most?) public school systems have long taken to achieving “equality for all” by stooping to the lowest common denominator among the student body rather than rising to the highest standards of education. Even the color green (as in the Green New Deal) has now been relegated to the brown-stain color in many children’s white underwear. This is all socialism at its best. It is anti-American, anti-equality, and anti-God.
The underlying logic is thoroughly socialist: There are poor people and rich people. How unfair! Everybody should be poor.
Designed by a previously unemployed barmaid.
A slightly modified quote from Robert Heinlein.
A vote is a sham only if the proposal is a sham.
Hear, hear! You nail it. Accusatory Occasional-Cortex and her ilk are throwing a hissy fit because their scheme is being publicly exposed for what it is.
This was presented as a resolution. So, havibng a vote on a resolution determines how important the issue is to the members of Congress.
Another option is to present it as a bill and after it goes through the appropriate review process,it can be stopped or passed and then go on to be voted on, reconciled, etc.
If someone didn’t want a vote on the issue – present it as a policy paper to be discussed. Others can still comment on the issues.
How hard is that to know – wait, it was AOC that offered this resolution. I stand corrected.
A “Present” vote is as good as a “NO” vote. Maybe the Senate Democrats should vote “stupid” or “not committed”. Present assumes facts not in evidence.
A “Present” vote is as good as a “NO” vote.
It’s better/worse than that (depending on which side of the aisle you sit). It’s the worst of both worlds. If you believe in CAGW, the Senate Democrats just betrayed you by not voting YES. and If you don’t believe in CAGW, the Senate Democrats just betrayed you by not voting NO. There really is no upside to voting “Present” on this.
‘Present’ was the preferred vote of one-time Illinois Senator Barack Hussein Obama. It is just one of the evasions used by feral politicians.
These people are under the spell of a virtue cult. It is hard for us to recognize a cult when it is not focused on the typical charismatic leader claiming to have special knowledge from God. It is very similar, though.
A cult has appeal because you get seduced, little by little, into believing you have the Right Knowledge, the Special Knowledge, lucky you! and the rest of the world is divided into Ignorant People and Evil People.
A cult gets you with little things, first: hey, let’s recycle, hey, let’s reduce our carbon footprint, hey let’s eat local. As you shift on these little things, you look for fellow travelers and media on this topic. You pay attention to the rhetoric of “its worse than we thought” and you go deeper. Somewhere along the line, you buy the false world View: that you are one of the lucky Elites who have gotten the Truth, and you want to sare with the Ignorant, and battle the Evil.
Review all Prog rhetoric: at its basis, it is all Good Vs. Evil.
A cult keeps you by having a taboo against questioning the cult, while keeping you more focused on the workings of the Evil People, versus the evil of the cult manipulating your world view.
Along with requiring allegiance to the tenets of the world view, you have to diminish input from the real world. “I don’t watch Fox News,” and cutting off family are examples many of us have seen. If you are so tolerant and informed, why can you not handle Fox News? [FWIW, I don’t watch Fox News – this is just a sacpe goat caricature formed by the cult.]
This is why the Progs have stunk up so many family events: they are cult members trying to “save” family, or battle the “enemy.” It is cult first, family second.
Why be in the Cult? Because you have been trained to see a world of good versus evil, and you deem that you have to be the virtuous person believing in, and following Good, not Evil.
Now to the vote: it is not so much about affecting pragmatic, good legislation / policy; it is about this “public praying,” about proving and showing you are one of the Virtuous Few.
Holding them up to repeated public ridicule is the best cure. Goad them into large public gatherings and hose them with skunk scent so everyone can follow them home and laugh at them.
Tom G, TLD. Coherent and substantial commenting. Full marks.
Yes this latest manifestation of cultism seems to be filling the void that was left when traditional religious affiliations were abandoned.
I wonder if/when skirmishes and open warfare will erupt between the inevitably emergent different sects of AGWism, as historically occurred between (for example) Catholics and Protestants, Sunni and Shia, etc.
Wow, a lot of commentators are shooting and scoring. I wonder if Generation Z will ever get to the same level as Watts UP readers?
I will consider a “present” vote as a vote for the GND.
“Democrats will not allow Leader McConnell and Republicans to make a mockery of the debate in the Senate on climate change.” — Sen Markley (D-MA)
Instead, they will make a mockery of the GND themselves
The Senate debate will be fun. For the Republicans, anyway. 🙂
Well I guess this is the Dems Spartacus moment. Fine. Let them all be crucified in the next election.
“He’s Spartacus!”
“No, HE’S Spartacus!”
“They’re ALLLLL Spartacus! All but MEEE!”
“I’ve never even heard of this Spartacus guy!”
The train to Hawaii after airplanes are banned remains problematic. Hence Hirono will vote present even though she really isn’t all there.
They have an Interstate Highway, so I’m sure there will be no problems. 🙂
Elon can build them a hyperloop tunnel to their volcanic islands.
LA to Hilo. One end Seismically active the other a volcanic hot spot.
What could go wrong?
Surely Occasional Cortex Disorder and her friends are able to walk to Hawaii?
Or did we all miss something?
The Democrats bluffed and the Republican leader called their hand. It’s a simple strategy in poker to ‘call’ when you believe your opponent is bluffing.
So the Republicans will win this hand, but in the game of public opinion, the Democrats will not go away empty handed. They have made the ‘utterly ridiculous’ a little more acceptable in the minds of the people. Future draconian legislation will appear more reasonable in comparison to the whack-noodle GND, and may get more public support than it would have if the GND was never put out there.
I believe that was their strategy all along.
You give them far too much credit. They really aren’t that smart.
Walter, intelligence is something many of them have. A scheming manipulative power hungry fanatical putrid intelligence which is utterly devoid of wisdom; yet intelligence none the less.
The GND is a just “good cop / bad cop” ploy, to soften the ground for “sensible” carbon tax etc approach, likely co-sponsored by a Republican.
The best way to attack the Alinsky tactics is to force a vote and a debate. The debate allows airing of issues, and helps separate facts from fiction. The political agendas attached to the “climate catastrophe” will be exposed only by attacking the catastrophe itself. The climate issue already has been identified as a major part of the US 2020 election. Because timing is everything, Trump must get ahead of the debate asap. Our Canadian conservatives are far too silent on the debate.
They bluffed. McConnell called. They fold.
The 4th step – they complain!
“This vote is a sham and little more than a political ploy ”
The Green New Deal is a sham and little more than a political ploy!
The pot calling the kettle black!
If exposure is the best way to “sabotage”a movement, what does that say about the movement?
Indeed, Mitch is giving them a chance to support their movement by voting on the very legislation they proposed. What does it say about their movement when they can’t even support their own legislation.
The GND will never be enacted unless it is voted into law by the Congress. WTF are they complaining about?
Voting Present is worse politically than standing up for what you believe.
Unless what you say you believe you know it to be a lie.
Just like everyone knows (knew) that the Paris Deal was a lie. Everyone knew Paris Agreement INDC’s would have no measurable effects within uncertainty limitson temps in 2100 even if you believed the models. James Hansen said exactly that publicly. But they voted for it because it was symbolic, had no internal enforcement, and was virtue signalling.
Yet, the Dem Senators who support this meaningless resolution can’t vote for it.
The only take-away the voters will have when those GND Sponsors vote “Present” is to know the claimed coming climate change catastrophe is a lie.
Dems: Climate change is an existential crisis that needs to be addressed immediately, we only have 12 years to address it, the Green New Deal will fix it in 10.
Mitch: Ok, I’ll bring the GND up for a vote in the Senate.
Dems: How dare you, I’m not voting for that.
Can someone explain to those of us, who aren’t sure what this is about, explain what voting “present” means.
Smart Rock March 26, 2019 at 10:43 am
It means you showed up at work but didn’t do anything.
michael
Well, I guess that’s about as close to ‘heroic’ as progressive democrats can get.
For those that are interested, the Senate vote on the GND proposal is happening now:
It’s like watching paint dry.
I don’t know, I find the comments left by the LIL (Low Information Leftists) quite telling and entertaining 🙂
Final tally: Yea 0. Nay 57. Present 43.
I don’t know the breakdown, but it seems that none of the Democrat Presidential candidates, who endorsed this proposal, actually stood up on record and voted for it.
Now the opponents of the people voting “Present” can state they did not vote against a bill that would have destroyed the economy. Throw in a few pictures of Venezuelan’s eating garbage and it should be political hay.
The Green New Deal was a ploy.
This vote is a simple counter-ploy.
The final vote was 0-57.
Per SR 59, it states “Recognizing the duty of the Federal Government to create a Green New Deal.” Where in the constitution does it state that duty?
Green deal, but add free education, free healthcare to boot.