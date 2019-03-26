Dr. Peter Ridd updates his GoFundMe page with this update after his first day in court:
We have just finished the first of the three days of the court hearing. Things went quite well and our Queens Counsel (Stuart Wood QC) spoke for most of the day. I have to say that he was absolutely brilliant. It was also nice to have quite a few of my friends sitting at the back of the court – many of whom had donated to this gofundme. Special thanks to them for coming.
Tomorrow will be the JCU QC’s turn and it will be interesting to see how it goes.
Dr. Jennifer Marohasy adds:
A good first day in court for Peter Ridd. There is already an article at The Australian newspaper online with the headline:
‘Professor Peter Ridd challenges James Cook University Sacking’
(Paywalled)
Journalist Charlie Peel writes: “Barrister Stuart Wood said his client had every right to criticise his colleagues and the university’s perceived lack of quality assurance processes.
“The first alleged breach of the code occurred in April 2016, when Professor Ridd emailed a journalist to allege that images given to the media by the Australian Institute of Marine Science and Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority were misleading.
“Professor Ridd said the images of bleached coral reefs near Stone Island, off the coast of Bowen in north Queensland, were misleading because they showed poorly affected corals, which were selected over nearby healthy coral …”
Two days ago, I published detail on the specifics of how Peter Ridd was betrayed when he tried to blow the whistle on the fake photographs by showing photographs of healthy coral off Stone Island.
Read the full story at my blog:
https://jennifermarohasy.com/2019/03/fake-photographs/
43 thoughts on “Dr. Peter Ridd vs. James Cook University – Day1 in Court”
Will no-one Ridd me of these turbulent priests.
Thanks for your report. We can only hope that the court is impartial.
Don’t hold your breath.
In Australia, you are joking?
Invested? Yes. Impartial? Not so much.
Corals are amazing…..high and dry at low tide….exposed to direct sun…rain…wind
…and a less than 1 degree increase in water temp kills them all
Yes, and somehow they’ve lived through literal epochs of geologic time exposed to a dozen degrees higher temperatures than today and over 10 times as much atmospheric CO2.
Somewhere around a quarter of a quadrillion tons of CO2 from corals is sequestered in cabonaceous formations in earth’s crust.
They’ve seen it all. But I guess they’ve finally met their match with this last 0.01% of atmospheric CO2.
“They found that in Bermuda, coral calcification was relatively insensitive to changes in the seawater pH, but very sensitive to changes in temperature. And the observed relationship between temperature and calcification was a positive one—as the seawater got warmer, coral growth sped up.”
https://scripps.ucsd.edu/news/study-bermuda-corals-finds-temperature-most-influential-factor-coral-growth
==========
“”The study showed that this species of coral (Siderastrea siderea) exhibited a peaked or parabolic response to both warming and acidification, that is, moderate acidification and warming actually enhanced coral calcification,
https://phys.org/news/2014-11-corals-benefit-climate-effects.html#jCp
Latitude
I suspect that all calcifiers have optimal pH and temperature ranges, beyond which they have to expend more energy to grow. That should be self evident, at least for temperature, because of latitudinal constraints on where they are found. Further, I suspect that those optimal ranges are determined by the extant conditions when and where they first evolved.
you know…to put down calcium deposits…first they have to make them soluble
Yes, warmunists even use the coelacanth as an example of an animal that will be totally, utterly obliterated by the UNPRECEDENTED warming (that its lived through before – maybe that word doesn’t mean what they think it means…)
As I’ve said, if more people had better math skills….hell ANY math skills, they’d be less afraid of what the scare-mongering MSM and its priesthood of rent-seekers hype…and maybe more afraid of other things.
The GBR is over 1 million years old which means it spends most of its time 100 metres above sea level in fact, and mostly when its 6 or7 degrees K colder and you can go walk about to New Guineau or from Cairns to the white cliffs of the GBR. Corals also adapt by changing the coral type they support with temperature, and recover quickly from local changes, etc. It’s easy to do as the they are profligate propagators and will colonise ocean structures wherever conditions are right, even keep up with sea level change in the case of coral atolls formed on eroding volcanoes, die off in one place and startup in another as we go through ice age cycles. Everything changes, but its still the same thing.
Dr. Peter Ridd is fighting the good fight, and all scientists should welcome his efforts. It is a shame it costs so much, but here’s hoping justice prevails and he scores a just compensation. Hard to imagine his fellow Professors will welcome his win, however.
If Dr. Ridd wins this case – and if there’s any justice he should – then he’ll be a rock star in the world of true science.
Go get ’em Dr Ridd.
How does this hearing work? Does each side get a day to make their case? And then what?
I’m afraid on the third day the judge calls up Bill Nye, the Non-Science Guy, and asks him who is right.
It doesn’t actually matter who’s right. Even if Ridd is wrong, he still has the right and obligation to call BS if that’s what he thinks he sees. If Ridd himself is wrong, then it is the duty of other scientists to point that out.
Could be worse the judge might has called up Mike the Mann and asked for his hockey stick logic to be tabled as evidence, proving how dedicated to the cause the climate alarm fraternity are.
Oh, sorry I forgot, he has to have many, many. years notice of impending court appearances in case it puts a Steyn on his reputation…
Both sides present there arguments as they see it about the sacking incidents. Each side takes turns giving counter to points made. Finally the judge gets involved asking specifics to both parties about arguments. Once the judge is happy he understands both sides arguments he will either make a ruling or give a time he will make a ruling (he may want to do some homework).
Time to create the Ridd Prize for Outstanding Ethics in Science
Wasn’t it a scientist in Australia who took on the “Stomach Acid Mafia” and won against all odds. There must be something in Fosters lager that promotes integrity and courage. To paraphrase a famous American general “This is the remedy our opponents have chosen, I say let us give them all they want”
That was in Western Australia so Fosters ( a Victorian based brand) would be an unlikely contributor. Swan Lager, Emu Export or even one of the excellent craft beers in WA would be the go.
Aussies are very parochial about their beers.
And they are all sh!t.
I’ll see if I can find the brands you mentioned. They are probably very good.
I’ll drink anything, even 4 star, but I won’t drink a 4 X!
Patrick MJD
Is “beer snob” an oxymoron? Just asking. 🙂
Fair go mate. Do you have evidence for that?
As a resident Sandgroper, have to agree with you regarding Swan and Emu. But our craft beers are very good. Nobody in their right mind drinks Fosters in Oz.
Dr Barry Marshall, Nobel Laureate 2005.
From Western Australia.
http://discovermagazine.com/2010/mar/07-dr-drank-broth-gave-ulcer-solved-medical-mystery
Good point. What is the temp change when the coral gets exposed to the air at low tide particularly since the rate of change could be almost instantaneous depending on the tidal area.
in the sun…way over 100 degrees
and twice a day
This email would turn my skepticism dial up to 11.
(Skepticism about the motives & objectives of SaS, that is)
The Climate/Energy field should keep these folks busy for generations should they decide to look at it scientifically. There’s plenty of cow paddies to keep them shoveling forever.
I was taken by a line in Dr. Ridd’s email to the journalist that the sea level around the GBR had fallen by a metre in the last 5000 years. How does that tally with the more recent notion of dangerous sea level rise?
That’s true, sea level is one to three metres lower around Australia than it was at the Holocene Optimum. Current sea level rise is off the back of the Little Ice Age, and is background noise on the Holocene scale. The warmists have no sense of geological time, nor of scale, so they worry about background noise.
By the way, temporary coral bleaching is caused by solar UV radiation, not slightly warmer sea water. Go Peter Ridd!!
“The warmists have no sense of geological time, nor of scale, so they worry about background noise.”
Indeed. That’s why I blunt any criticism that I am a “climate denier” (they mean CAWG denier of course, but close enough for warmunists) by saying that I more or less agree with the science that says the majority of recent warming is caused by man.
And by that I mean maybe 60% of a few tenths of degree of “warming” of the last few decades may be attributed to something man is doing.
Of course, that lulls them into a false sense of emotional security before I hit them with things like scientific uncertainty, warming could in fact be “less colding”, a few decades (or centuries or millennia) means nothing to the climatic record and that man also does stuff like build cities, roads and other infrastructure that affects the ecology.
Then I ask them how their latest cupping went at the chiropractor and how many candles they are going to use for Earth Hour.
You know, keeping it sciency and stuff.
Kevin, there is a notch in the cliffs and headlands all around the Caribbean marking the higher sea levels of the Holocene Optimum. Also, there are well developed beaches with driftwood dating ~5000-8000 yrs ago on what is now an ice-locked shoreline on the north coast of Greenland.
Wishing Dr. Ridd maximum success in this endeavor!
Good Luck Peter, anybody that has so much experience should be considered an asset and not an inconvenience. Shame on those who refuse to acknowledge this and want to propagate their own agenda.
QC in academia is criticism. Hence, tenure that is free from interference. Change to government committees and you get Lysenkoism.
The problem as usual is all about money. Aussie politicians are very sensitive about the GBR, so James Cook Uni. cry “Danger to the reef” and expect lots of money to come their way . But what do we see, a fellow member of the faculty says there is no danger to the GBR. Can’t have that sort of thing can we..
MJE VK5ELL
As an Australian, I wish I could have more confidence in our system. But I don’t.
I fear that they won’t allow a dissenter to interfere with their careers, political ambitions and world view. Their view is that it is about the “Greater Good…. Yet they decide the Greater Good. Which they already have. “Climate Change” is government policy. Queensland is a socialist, Labor Party state. They are ecofascists and quite unashamably so.
Peter Ridd has committed the ultimate offence in a Socialist system. He, as a Taxpool paid, ticket holding part of the “System”, has used his position to dissent. Peter Ridd is guilty of dissenting the Political Orthodoxy. An unforgivable crime in Socialism…… I just can’t see the incumbent system ruling in his favor.
… I just wish I had more faith that our system will work despite the people who inhabit it, perhaps it is my failing, not theirs?
But we shall see soon enough.