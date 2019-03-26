Dr. Peter Ridd vs. James Cook University – Day1 in Court

Dr. Peter Ridd updates his GoFundMe page with this update after his first day in court:

We have just finished the first of the three days of the court hearing. Things went quite well and our Queens Counsel (Stuart Wood QC) spoke for most of the day. I have to say that he was absolutely brilliant. It was also nice to have quite a few of my friends sitting at the back of the court – many of whom had donated to this gofundme. Special thanks to them for coming.

Tomorrow will be the JCU QC’s turn and it will be interesting to see how it goes.



Dr. Jennifer Marohasy adds:

A good first day in court for Peter Ridd. There is already an article at The Australian newspaper online with the headline:

‘Professor Peter Ridd challenges James Cook University Sacking’

(Paywalled)

Journalist Charlie Peel writes: “Barrister Stuart Wood said his client had every right to criticise his colleagues and the university’s perceived lack of quality assurance processes.



“The first alleged breach of the code occurred in April 2016, when Professor Ridd emailed a journalist to allege that images given to the media by the Australian Institute of Marine Science and Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority were misleading.

“Professor Ridd said the images of bleached coral reefs near Stone Island, off the coast of Bowen in north Queensland, were misleading because they showed poorly affected corals, which were selected over nearby healthy coral …”



Two days ago, I published detail on the specifics of how Peter Ridd was betrayed when he tried to blow the whistle on the fake photographs by showing photographs of healthy coral off Stone Island.

Read the full story at my blog:



https://jennifermarohasy.com/2019/03/fake-photographs/

