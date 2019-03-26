The reprehensible politics of @MichaelEMann

Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. once famously said:

If Michael Mann didn’t exist, the skeptics would have to invent him!

Today, Dr. Pielke had this to say about Mann’s recent views in light of recent political developments in Washington D.C.

FFS

Just @michaelemann – world’s leading climate scientist – calling for the US president to be put to death⤵️



Don’t laugh, it’s actually award-winning #scicomm 🤷‍♂️

I’d love to see Trump out of office (can’t wait) but a scientist calling for his execution should not be acceptable pic.twitter.com/a7NBrxxDEC — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) March 26, 2019

The source of that Mann Tweet is here (assuming you can read it, Mann has about half of the Internet blocked). Then later, Mann backpedals, saying :

Of course, I was simply quoting and mocking the press secretary in what anyone with half a brain (maybe that’s the problem?) would easily recognize as satire/sarcasm. But I suppose as one of the Republican Party’s official antiscience purveyors, Roger feels a bit threatened here.

h/t to ctm

But, given his historical Twitter behavior in regards to Trump, Mann’s backpedaling seems to be only for self defense.

Yesterday, I also posted something about Dr. Mann’s prior viewpoints:

Yes, “award winning” science communications from Dr. Mann. The question is, what award should he earn?

