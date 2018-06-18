Claim: Climate Change will be Solved by Feminism

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to former President of the Republic of Ireland and former UN commissioner Mary Robinson, more feminism will solve the climate crisis.

Climate change a ‘man-made problem with a feminist solution’ says Robinson

Zoe Tabary

JUNE 19, 2018

LONDON, June 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Women must be at the heart of climate action if the world is to limit the deadly impact of disasters such as floods, former Irish president and U.N. rights commissioner Mary Robinson said on Monday.

“Climate change is a man-made problem and must have a feminist solution,” she said at a meeting of climate experts at London’s Marshall Institute for Philanthropy and Entrepreneurship.

“Feminism doesn’t mean excluding men, it’s about being more inclusive of women and -in this case – acknowledging the role they can play in tackling climate change.”

