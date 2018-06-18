Claim: Climate Change will be Solved by Feminism

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to former President of the Republic of Ireland and former UN commissioner Mary Robinson, more feminism will solve the climate crisis.
Climate change a ‘man-made problem with a feminist solution’ says Robinson
Zoe Tabary
JUNE 19, 2018
LONDON, June 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Women must be at the heart of climate action if the world is to limit the deadly impact of disasters such as floods, former Irish president and U.N. rights commissioner Mary Robinson said on Monday.
…
“Climate change is a man-made problem and must have a feminist solution,” she said at a meeting of climate experts at London’s Marshall Institute for Philanthropy and Entrepreneurship.
“Feminism doesn’t mean excluding men, it’s about being more inclusive of women and -in this case – acknowledging the role they can play in tackling climate change.”
…
Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/global-climatechange-women/climate-change-a-man-made-problem-with-a-feminist-solution-says-robinson-idUSL8N1TK4EI
What can I say – somehow I always knew men would get the blame…
who knew…global warming is discriminating
…shortly followed by racist and bigoted
Socialism is the answer–what was the question again?
Read my entry above yours, and put on your thinking cap.
So an imaginary problem needs an imaginary solution? BRILLIANT!!!
Women have good imaginations
Words fail me! How exactly will women prevent climate change. The article says that women are affected by cyclones etc.
I am reminded of “feminist glaciology”.
Same excuse as they use for being in a bad mood. And, people fall for it.
Women will prevent climate change by staying permanently in the kitchen
Retreating Glaciers are from Mars, Advancing Glaciers are from Venus.
That would be white, cis-gendered het men, Eric.
The thermal combustion engine is a anthropogenic marvel of creativity and design that relieved the world of drudgery and massively improved quality of life. CAGW is a hysterical fantasy. Feminism should be admirably suited to help with it. They certainly can’t offer any help with an internal combustion engine.
Aargh. More feminism, more socialism, more who knows what -isms, more feelings, more soft feel good things. Less logic, less common sense, less data, less proper science, less grown up thinking. I feel sick.
This sounds a bit misogynistic to me as it infers that women are more likely to internalize the emotional triggers used to support what the science can not.
Why would women want to make the world colder? I have four of them and all of them put on their socks before sleeping.
A word that was old when I was young seems
to be the most fitting here. “Flabbergasted”.
Here’s the deal, there are many kind, knowledgeable, articulate, skilled feminist scientists hiding out there, but they won’t interact until men stop using “feminism” as an expletive and an excuse to vilify them, and worse (I know a woman who was beaten simply for being a feminist-in Ohio, USA.) So gentlemen, if you want help from the ladies, for example, as did Einstein (Mileva Einstein), James Watson and Francis Crick (Rosalind Franklin), and Tsung-Dao Lee and Chen Ning Yang (Chien-Shiung Wu), then stop using FEMINIST as a curse word.
So AdroitWaterBear. I am a women and I don’t associate with Feminists. To me it is a curse word. I like men. I loved my father, my husband and my sons, and now Grandsons. I won’t let a bunch of feminists destroy their feeling of self-worth. If you Feminists are suffering from ‘hurt feelings’ my Mother would say ‘buck it up – no one said life was a rose garden. If you have something to offer the world, do it, and you will be fine.”. I am saying stop looking for an excuse to complain.
My understanding is Einstein was more into helping himself to the ladies.
But on a serious note, it’s bringing gender into the debate we think is ridiculous
I agree in terms of using feminist as a curse word. I disagree in terms of needing help from men haters. The conservation movement (environment, health, beauty), socialism and feminism have the same roots. It is the woman that is leading our culture. Just open your eyes. While creating huge benefits for the environment, health and society at the beginning of this cultural wave they are more and more screwing things up with ideology because there‘s nothing left to improve since the turn of the century. What the western world is needing is more of typical male qualities like competition, open fight for ideas, technical progress and clear decisions.
To be clear: I don‘t blame it on the women. They are no better and no worse than men. It is an ever lasting cycling of dominance between male and female traits in our societies. They had their turn, made many things better, now it’s our turn to prove that we can offer better alternatives with less ideology than the dogmatic nonsolutions hammered into our brains by infinite repitition in the willing media.
Only an individual as truly daft as a politician would say something so inane
..and not understand how foolish it makes them look.
Hang on. Women are very pragmatic when it comes to the pinch. Wait until the energy bills start rolling in and the EV car battery goes flat and the fridge gets switch off and—- Well I won’t go on.
It will be interesting to hear her elaborate on what feminist principles she will employ towards the perceived issue. If they only exacerbate the pinch then the problem will only get worse.
It might be useful to introduce Mrs Robinson to Professor Judith Curry….
Now before all you gals get your panties up in a bunch, listen to the words!
Here is another one: “Climate Change Will Be Solved By Planetoid Impact.” Ha ha
Remember the Earth was destroyed by the Vogons to make way for an interstellar transport system; only Arthur Dent and Tricia Marie McMillan (Trillian) survived. Ha ha
Thbbft. 😉
What an arrogant idiot. She is clueless and that makes her all the more confident.
What can I say………….I agree with you that I always knew men would be blamed. Feminism has
gone too far. Never agreed with it in the first place. As a female I now abhor it, I am working on
a group in support of men.
“According to former President of the Republic of Ireland and former UN commissioner Mary Robinson, more feminism will solve the climate crisis.”
When I read something this incredibly imbecilic and sexist, it makes me wonder:
“Are they all really that stupid? Should we really have given women the vote?” 🙂
{Sarc (only partly) off]
I mean, look at the utter imbeciles that women vote for – Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau, Doltan McGuinty, Kathleen Wynn, Rachel Notley, Mary Robinson, etc, etc. These politicians are uneducated fools who would have destroyed their state’s energy systems, given enough time.
Cheap, abundant, reliable energy is the lifeblood of modern society – it IS that simple. When politicians fool with energy systems, real people suffer and die. That is the tragic legacy of false global warming alarmism.
When you get energy wrong, almost nothing else you do matters, because you have damaged or destroyed your society. When you get energy right, (a la Trump), almost everything else will fall nicely into place.
wtf……
mankind is a generic term meaning huMANkind,
its an abbreviation.
the same thing applies to manmade.
huMANmade.
another friggin abbreviation.
has nothing to do with gender.
friggin harpies need to stop acting so stupid.