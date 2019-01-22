Greenland ice melting four times faster than in 2003, study finds

Public Release: 21-Jan-2019
Southwest part of the island could be major contributor to sea level rise
Ohio State University
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Greenland is melting faster than scientists previously thought–and will likely lead to faster sea level rise–thanks to the continued, accelerating warming of the Earth’s atmosphere, a new study has found.
Scientists concerned about sea level rise have long focused on Greenland’s southeast and northwest regions, where large glaciers stream iceberg-sized chunks of ice into the Atlantic Ocean. Those chunks float away, eventually melting. But a new study published Jan. 21 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that the largest sustained ice loss from early 2003 to mid-2013 came from Greenland’s southwest region, which is mostly devoid of large glaciers.
“Whatever this was, it couldn’t be explained by glaciers, because there aren’t many there,” said Michael Bevis, lead author of the paper, Ohio Eminent Scholar and a professor of geodynamics at The Ohio State University. “It had to be the surface mass–the ice was melting inland from the coastline.”
That melting, which Bevis and his co-authors believe is largely caused by global warming, means that in the southwestern part of Greenland, growing rivers of water are streaming into the ocean during summer. The key finding from their study: Southwest Greenland, which previously had not been considered a serious threat, will likely become a major future contributor to sea level rise.
“We knew we had one big problem with increasing rates of ice discharge by some large outlet glaciers,” he said. “But now we recognize a second serious problem: Increasingly, large amounts of ice mass are going to leave as meltwater, as rivers that flow into the sea.”
The findings could have serious implications for coastal U.S. cities, including New York and Miami, as well as island nations that are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels.
And there is no turning back, Bevis said.
“The only thing we can do is adapt and mitigate further global warming–it’s too late for there to be no effect,” he said. “This is going to cause additional sea level rise. We are watching the ice sheet hit a tipping point.”
Climate scientists and glaciologists have been monitoring the Greenland ice sheet as a whole since 2002, when NASA and Germany joined forces to launch GRACE. GRACE stands for Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment, and involves twin satellites that measure ice loss across Greenland. Data from these satellites showed that between 2002 and 2016, Greenland lost approximately 280 gigatons of ice per year, equivalent to 0.03 inches of sea level rise each year. But the rate of ice loss across the island was far from steady.
Bevis’ team used data from GRACE and from GPS stations scattered around Greenland’s coast to identify changes in ice mass. The patterns they found show an alarming trend–by 2012, ice was being lost at nearly four times the rate that prevailed in 2003. The biggest surprise: This acceleration was focused in southwest Greenland, a part of the island that previously hadn’t been known to be losing ice that rapidly.
Bevis said a natural weather phenomenon–the North Atlantic Oscillation, which brings warmer air to West Greenland, as well as clearer skies and more solar radiation–was building on man-made climate change to cause unprecedented levels of melting and runoff. Global atmospheric warming enhances summertime melting, especially in the southwest. The North Atlantic Oscillation is a natural–if erratic–cycle that causes ice to melt under normal circumstances. When combined with man-made global warming, though, the effects are supercharged.
“These oscillations have been happening forever,” Bevis said. “So why only now are they causing this massive melt? It’s because the atmosphere is, at its baseline, warmer. The transient warming driven by the North Atlantic Oscillation was riding on top of more sustained, global warming.”
Bevis likened the melting of Greenland’s ice to coral bleaching: Once the ocean’s water hits a certain temperature, coral in that region begins to bleach. There have been three global coral bleaching events. The first was caused by the 1997-98 El Niño, and the other two events by the two subsequent El Niños. But El Niño cycles have been happening for thousands of years–so why have they caused global coral bleaching only since 1997?
“What’s happening is sea surface temperature in the tropics is going up; shallow water gets warmer and the air gets warmer,” Bevis said. “The water temperature fluctuations driven by an El Niño are riding this global ocean warming. Because of climate change, the base temperature is already close to the critical temperature at which coral bleaches, so an El Niño pushes the temperature over the critical threshold value. And in the case of Greenland, global warming has brought summertime temperatures in a significant portion of Greenland close to the melting point, and the North Atlantic Oscillation has provided the extra push that caused large areas of ice to melt”.
Before this study, scientists understood Greenland to be one of the Earth’s major contributors to sea-level rise–mostly because of its glaciers. But these new findings, Bevis said, show that scientists need to be watching the island’s snowpack and ice fields more closely, especially in and near southwest Greenland.
GPS systems in place now monitor Greenland’s ice margin sheet around most of its perimeter, but the network is very sparse in the southwest, so it is necessary to densify the network there, given these new findings.
“We’re going to see faster and faster sea level rise for the foreseeable future,” Bevis said. “Once you hit that tipping point, the only question is: How severe does it get?”
Co-authors on the study include researchers from Ohio State, the University of Arizona, DTU Space in Denmark, Princeton University, the University of Colorado, University of Liége in Belgium, Utrecht University in the Netherlands, University of Luxembourg and UNAVCO, Inc.
37 thoughts on “Greenland ice melting four times faster than in 2003, study finds”
“…the only question is: How severe does it get?” No, I’d suggest those experts don’t even understand how many questions they’ve never even thought of, much less answered. But they produced their paradigm-altering study, so they’re happy.
Surely they must be wrong, according to Bill Nye all of the Greenland ice has totally melted some 3 or 4 years ago.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=umVW9T-7j3U
Bevis and Butthead are doing science…
Beavis and EurakAlert!
And yet Greenland is still covered by ice. Hmmmm, imagine that.
I notice there is no discussion regarding accumulating snowfall on top of Greenland
“Whatever this was, it couldn’t be explained by glaciers, because there aren’t many there,” said Michael Bevis. Butthead could not be reached for comment.
See: https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/01/22/latest-fake-claims-about-greenland-ice-loss/#comments
How on earth did earth survive the Medieval Warm Period, when farming was practiced on Greenland?
There is a ridiculous assumption that there are no feedback mechanisms going to kick in before all the ice has melted.
Climate systems are cyclical and have huge numbers of thermoregulatory components.
Also Danish aerial survey’s in the 1930″s (1938?) show the glaciers melting and in recession.
Recession? Hell, it was a depression!
I stopped accepting faster, scarier back when they told me the science was settled.
Bevis and But%head have been doing science or at least selling science-like products for years.
Now suitable for settlements?
The Vikings left round 1500 as the climate grew bad.
unprecedented levels, compared to what and when ?
the atmosphere is, at its baseline, warmer.. compered to when and how was this measured ?
One thing you have to do with students is to make clear that claiming things are ‘true ‘ should only be done logically they area , so the sun comes up in the east , of you can offer the proof to support the claim .
Scary headlines and lots of ‘may , will , should , could , models say so, do not offer that proof even if they are normal for climate science where facts be dammed it’s all about the impact .
Key phrases :-
Faster than previously thought = first clue its a con-job
They “Believe” its caused by global warming – faith without proof is a religion.
Hallmarks of alarmism – consign to dustbin.
“Bevis said a natural weather phenomenon–the North Atlantic Oscillation, which brings warmer air to West Greenland, as well as clearer skies and more solar radiation–was building on man-made climate change to cause unprecedented levels of melting and runoff.”
Well, significant + insignificant == significant, but unprecedented is stretching the arithmetic a bit too far, especially since even the exaggerated contemporary change isn’t at all unusual relative to the rates of temperature change seen in the ice cores and other proxies.
“As in the previous year, 2018 was yet another year with a low degree of melting of the Ice Sheet”
http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/user_upload/polarportal-saesonrapport-2018-EN.pdf
“that the largest sustained ice loss from early 2003 to mid-2013”
for some reason…these “scientists” love to cherry pick 2003-2013
….see if you can tell why
https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/plots/8724580_meantrend.png
Ice has been melting for 20,000 years.
The rate of melting today is much slower
than it was 10,000 to 20,000 years ago.
When measured by the most accurate
methodology, weather satellites,
the average temperature of our planet
barely changed since 2003.
So this study, about melting from
2003 to 2013, needs to find another
cause of the melting.
Because there was
virtually no global warming
in that period they studied
(which was before the temporary
late 2015 early 2016 EL Nino heat spike
in the Pacific Ocean, that accounted
for most of the slight warming in the
2003 through 2018 period.)
A second thought:
These so-called scientists
always seem to claim
things were worse than
they originally thought
— why not something better
than originally thought?
Such as warming not
increasing as fast as
originally thought?
Or sea level not rising
as fast as originally thought?
Would they even report good news
if they found some?
It’s very suspicious that things
are ALWAYS getting worse …
yet the past 20,000 years
of global warming, starting
with a mile thick glacier
over my property in Michigan,
has been 100% GOOD NEWS !
Past ACTUAL climate change
has been good news.
But future PREDICTED climate change
is always bad news!
And climate change predictions
are ALWAYS wrong!
Very suspicious.
My climate science blog,
with ten new posts today,
because it was too cold
in Michigan to go outside
in the past few days !
Where’s that $#%@& global warming
when we want it ?
http://www.elOnionBloggle.Blogspot.com
I read the article by the guy that claims Greenland is melting, and saw him as a greeny and decided that I would not believe him no matter what he says, After all, these a-holes are saying wood and biomass do not emit any CO2 when they are burned. They emit about the same omunt of CO2 as the average coal.
Ah the infamous ‘tipping point’ argument.
But the academics will continue to fly, continue to drive gas guzzling SUVs, as will the rest of the climate change proponents.
A decade or so ago I attended a public presentation by an OSU Greenland researcher. In it he explained his multi year research into glacier acceleration. Very interesting. At the end of the presentation he showed time lapsed video of a massive glacier breaking up in a single event. It was a scary message.
Later I searched this researcher’s webpage and found that what he presented was research from a couple summers ago, and his most recent summer in Greenland found the same glacier had stopped or slowed it’s acceleration. He knew this at the time of the presentation but failed to mention the confounding/conflicting information (it’s possible I missed it, but doubtful).
I’m not sure how this experience relates to the announcement above, but I’m convinced we are still in the very early stages of understanding many of earth’s processes.
The paper isn’t published yet, but I was able to find the abstract here: http://geoweb.princeton.edu/people/simons/fjspubs.html
“Abstract: From early 2003 to mid-2013, the total mass of ice in Greenland declined at a progressively increasing rate. In mid-2013, an abrupt reversal occurred, and very little net ice loss occurred in the next 12–18 months. Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) and global positioning system (GPS) observations reveal that the spatial patterns of the sustained acceleration and the abrupt deceleration in mass loss are similar. The strongest accelerations tracked the phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO). The negative phase of the NAO enhances summertime warming and insolation while reducing snowfall, especially in west Greenland, driving surface mass balance (SMB) more negative, as illustrated using the regional climate model MAR. The spatial pattern of accelerating mass changes reflects the geography of NAO-driven shifts in atmospheric forcing and the ice sheet’s sensitivity to that forcing. We infer that southwest Greenland will become a major future contributor to sea level rise.“
The GRACE satellites do not measure ice. They measure gravity. NASA has published opposite results on ice in Antarctica than those of NOAA.
The GPS signals for altitude have huge error bars.
What does it all mean, if anything?
Maybe my math is dicey, but a figure cited in the article doesn’t pass the sniff test.
“Greenland lost approximately 280 gigatons of ice per year, equivalent to 0.03 inches of sea level rise each year.”
Given the density of ice as 0.9167 Gt/km3, the volume of Greenland ice loss given works out to ~305 km^3.
Ocean surface area is ~362 million square kilometers (139.7 million square miles),
305 km^3/362,000,000 km^2 = 0.00000084 km = 0.00084 mm = 0.000033 inches
I believe they are overstating whatever Greenland ice SLR exists by a factor of a thousand.
Or did I mess up somewhere?
I caught my error just after posting… km –> mm is 10^6 not 10^3 (I missed km to m to mm). 0.033 inches is proper math.
280 gigatons of ice will give you 280 gigatons of fresh water, so density of ice has nothing to do with melting ice.
Great news! Now perhaps all the rising sea level targets will be hit. 18 inches by 2050! 4 feet by 2100! Gaia, forgive us our sins!
“Greenland ice melting four times faster than in 2003, study finds”… Then it must be freezing four times faster than in 2003… somewhere… Because sea level isn’t rising any faster now than in 2003…
Well that’s awkward!
So according to the authors Greenland is losing ice 4 X faster in 2012 compared to 2003. It will in the future dramatically affect sea level rise, whereas sea level rise presently continues to chug along at about 1.7 mm/yr (unless you want to throw in imaginary and irrelevant decent of the ocean basins which is now added to satellite data). So where is that water from six years of a dramatic melt increase being kept in the mean time, and don’t say “in the deep ocean with all the missing heat”.
CO2 ‘Climate Change’ Shrinks Sahara Desert By Whopping 8%!
https://principia-scientific.org/co2-climate-change-shrinks-sahara-desert-by-whopping-8/
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=europe×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
“When combined with man-made global warming, though, the effects (of the NAO) are supercharged.”
“We are watching the ice sheet reach a tipping point.” etc. etc….
And the CAGW congregation swayed in ecstasy.
Prof Bevis has missed his vocation, or perhaps he hasn’t?
This is a prime example of how using an average plus cherrypicking dates obscures reality.
They say “satellites showed that between 2002 and 2016 Greenland lost approximately 280 gigatons of ice per year”
What they don’t say is Greenland had been gaining ice from 1960s to early 90s. From the mid 90s in association with reduced cloudiness melting caused a loss of ice but that loss peaked in 2012. Since then the loss of ice has steadily decreased and by 2017 and 2018, Greenland was slightly gaining ice!
Their distortions allow them to fear monger saying “The findings could have serious implications for coastal U.S. cities, including New York and Miami, as well as island nations that are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels.”
If an honest full accounting was to be presented, the real implication is Greenland undergoes decadal cycles of melt and ice gain, and it has little to do with CO2 warming! The last 2 years Greenland did not contribute to sea level rise at all!
Paul Homewood at notalotofpeopleknowthat.com has a very good and extensive explanation of the 2012/13 increase in melt as a one year weather event.
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/01/22/latest-fake-claims-about-greenland-ice-loss/#more-37337
He concludes by stating
“But what happened in 2012?
Due to that weather event, the NAO, Greenland experienced an unusually mild year, with in particular a sunny summer.
Unsurprisingly, therefore, the Surface Mass Balance of the Greenland ice sheet shrank slightly, due to both reduced snowfall and ice melt: https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.files.wordpress.com/2019/01/accumulatedsmb.png
However, that was the exception. Last year, for instance, the SMB grew much more than the long term mean, as it did the year before.”
It is worth reading the whole article. It represents a comprehensive debunking of the whole paper.
In the new era measurement system error can get you published.
“This is going to cause additional sea level rise. We are watching the ice sheet hit a tipping point.”
And…they missed the best line, which would have been “We are watching the ice sheet hit the fan.”