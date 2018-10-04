2018 US tornadoes lowest in 65 years of record-keeping

From the NOAA Storm Prediction Center comes this inconvenient data that pretty much kills the “climate is making weather more severe” claim.
Get this – a record-low 759 tornadoes formed in the U.S. so far this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC). According to the SPC data, there were two fewer tornadoes than the previous annual record-low of 761.
Tornado activity has been unusually low in recent years which goes back 65 years to the early 1950s.
Dr. Roy Spencer of the University of Alabama-Huntsville wrote on his website:
“This lack of tornadic storms in recent years should also correlate with lesser severe thunderstorm activity in general in the U.S., since the conditions which produce large hail and damaging winds are generally the same as are required for tornadoes…”
In related news, meteorologist Steve Bowen noted on Twitter Wednesday
Today marks the 1,961st consecutive day without an F5/EF5 tornado in the United States. Currently ranks as the second-longest streak since 1950.
And added this graph:
That certainly blows a hole in alarmist claims that climate change is making severe weather worse.
And the trend, when adjusted for increases in population, reporting, and improved technology is simply FLAT as this SPC generated graph shows:
This graph only goes to 2007, hopefully they will have an update.
Is there a resource for similar sever weather events for other parts of the globe, e.g. for typhoons/monsoons, or tornado activity in Asia?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/extreme-weather-page/
David:
Thanks for the link.
Unfortunately, like in one of the articles a few days ago, most of the graphics are not shown, therefore making a great deal of the information no longer useful.
I can see over half of them, and all of the ones I would consider important.
Who wants to bet that the same characters who assure us that 30 years is long enough to establish a trend in the arctic, will now tell us that 65 years is not enough time to establish a trend in tornadoes.
Indeed. Cos that’s different or something etc….
If you bothered to read the science, you’d see what they say about tornados
Care to enlighten us ?
1. the data collection has inhomogenieties that are hard to remove.
2. there is no clear picture.
3. one thing that bears attention is clustering
http://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2016/11/30/science.aah7393
But even this is too early to establish a consensus
The “consensus” thought Trump would be a better President than Hillary, look where we are now.
No, the “consensus” (popular vote) thought Hillary should be president. See what happens when you ignore the “consensus?”
That is 2016…after more and more data has embarrassed them. Scientists sang a much different tune in the past. Here are a few examples.
James Hansen in 2007:
https://www.wired.com/2007/08/climate-expert/
“…NASA scientist and Columbia University professor James Hansen is widely acknowledged as the godfather of global warming science, so it made sense to ask him whether climate change caused yesterday’s tornado in Brooklyn. Responded Hansen,
No, you cannot blame individual events like that on climate change, as it was possible for them to occur even without the human-made changes to the atmosphere. However, it is fair to ask whether the human changes have altered the likelihood of such events. There the answer seems to be yes. Storms driven largely by latent heat, and that includes thunderstorms, are expected to become stronger as the air becomes warmer and contains more moisture. Global warming does cause just such a tendency…”
Also from 2007, from GISS (lead was Tony Del Genio) https://www.nasa.gov/centers/goddard/news/topstory/2007/moist_convection.html
“…In the warmer climate simulation there is a small class of the most extreme storms with both strong updrafts and strong horizontal winds at higher levels that occur more often, and thus the model suggests that the most violent severe storms and tornadoes may become more common with warming…”
Too early for a consensus? What about a model consensus?
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/08/climate/tornadoes-climate-change.html
…climate change may already be affecting tornadoes, Dr. [Noah] Diffenbaugh said. “It’s just that we can’t distinguish the signal from the noise,” he said…
…When scientists run climate models assuming global average temperatures of one degree Celsius (two degrees Fahrenheit) higher than preindustrial levels — where the Earth currently stands — some show an uptick in tornado frequency, but others do not. That disagreement, however, fades away at two degrees Celsius of warming, the threshold that the Paris climate agreement is intended to avoid. All the models agree that the frequency of tornadoes will increase by that point…
We MAY not being seeing it now simply because we haven’t approached 2 deg C yet, but it could be happening even though the data says otherwise. But just wait, say the models! If not in your lifetime, it will happen to your children and/or grandchildren!
http://www.climatecentral.org/news/tornado-outbreaks-becoming-more-extreme-20926
Let me explain how most WUWT readers read.
They read the post.
They Think? How does this FIT into my world view and then they pile on and agree.
hence the echo chamber.
The approach I sugest you use at all sites ( AGW or otherwise ) is the opposite.
start by SUSPENDING JUDGEMENT.
dont believe. dont disbelieve.
Suspend judgment ( like Pyhrro )
Then do what you are suppose to do. Check sources, go to the data.
read more comment less
“…Then do what you are suppose to do. Check sources, go to the data…”
The data is as plain as the nose on your face in this case. We’ve seen the data. You acted like you had something to add.
“What they say” NOW, after many “Oh shite” moments and a need for CYA? Or what the science used to say?
Here’s a famous/infamous “climate scientist” and what he has to say, even with all of the data showing otherwise…“If you’re a betting person — or the insurance or reinsurance industry, for that matter — you’d probably go with a prediction of greater frequency and intensity of tornadoes as a result of human-caused climate change.” -Michael Mann
By any sane measure, the decline in tornadoes is very good news. So why do climate alarmists get so upset when I tell them about it?
Is there a reliable resource for other severe weather across the globe, e.g. typhoons/monsoons and tornado activity in Asia?
Events in the real world are just not working out for alarmists at the moment.
This September has seen the highest ever N American snow cover extent recorded since the record began in 1967.
I wonder what is the driver for more or fewer? Not temperature alone, not ENSO alone, not the sun alone, but likely many things, each a bit random, with some feedback loops within and gains variable, I suppose.
John
l think the fact that there has been fair amount of blocking highs over the USA this summer may have been a factor. Also the jet stream has been fairly northern tracking and zonal during the summer which reduces the wind shear that helps tornadoes to form. But that’s just my best guess, as have not followed to closely what’s been going on.
We can get big tornado outbreaks when the jet stream is coming in from the southwest on a line from say Phoenix Arizona to Chicago Illinois, and then advances as a diagonal across the country. And along that jet stream strong storms will form along with strong tornados.
The main jet stream this year has been blowing west to east across the northern tier of states, and it’s not really at the right angle to generate very many strong storms. Local areas along this jetstream can build up some strong storms but you don’t get as much activity this way. Storms that move from south to north are the weakest storms. The storms that move southwest to northeast are the strongest and if they have a jet stream driving them from behind then they can get really strong..
I well remember the climate alarmist news media hyping the higher 2008 tornado year with ignorant claims almost every night about global warming creating another tornado. Complete alarmist garbage. Disgraced news “maker upper” Brian Williams was the champion of this alarmist garbage.
With resent years declining dramatically the news media has gone silent about most tornadoes unless it’s a really big one. The media of course had been absolutely quiet about the declining trend.
The complete idiocy of climate alarmism was clearly on display for all to see back in those good ole days.
What claims about extreme weather?
specifically, citable scientific claims? what claims? where? by who? specifically
ya, ya, Al gore said, Mann said, ya ya climate extremist said, blah blah blah
Stick to the science. published science or sanctioned reviews of the science.
Day to day you will see clowns in the media expressing a single view. ignore them
You cant criticize the science without focusing on the actual science rather than news clippings from
individuals. what kind of skeptic gets their science from the news?
Start here with a review of the science and then follow the footnotes to the real science
https://science2017.globalchange.gov/chapter/9/
or here
https://www.ipcc.ch/pdf/special-reports/srex/SREX-Chap3_FINAL.pdf
“Many weather and climate extremes are the result of natural climate variability (including phenomena
such as El Niño), and natural decadal or multi-decadal variations in the climate provide the backdrop for
anthropogenic climate changes. Even if there were no anthropogenic changes in climate, a wide variety of natural
weather and climate extremes would still occur. [3.1]”
“Many factors affect confidence in observed and projected changes in extremes. Our confidence in observed
changes in extremes depends on the quality and quantity of available data and the availability of studies analyzing
these data. It consequently varies between regions and for different extremes. Similarly, our confidence in projecting
changes (including the direction and magnitude of changes in extremes) varies with the type of extreme, as well as
the considered region and season, depending on the amount and quality of relevant observational data and model
projections, the level of understanding of the underlying processes, and the reliability of their simulation in models
(assessed from expert judgment, model validation, and model agreement). Global-scale trends in a specific extreme
may be either more reliable (e.g., for temperature extremes) or less reliable (e.g., for droughts) than some regionalscale
trends, depending on the geographical uniformity of the trends in the specific extreme. ‘Low confidence’ in
observed or projected changes in a specific extreme neither implies nor excludes the possibility of changes in this
extreme. [3.1.5, 3.1.6, 3.2.3; Box 3-2; Figures 3-3, 3-4, 3-5, 3-6, 3-7, 3-8, 3-10]”
There is low confidence in observed trends in small-scale phenomena such as tornadoes and hail because of data inhomogeneities and inadequacies in monitoring
systems. There is medium confidence that since the 1950s some regions of the world have experienced a trend to
more intense and longer droughts, in particular in southern Europe and West Africa, but in some regions droughts
have become less frequent, less intense, or shorter, for example, in central North America and northwestern Australia.
There is limited to medium evidence available to assess climate-driven observed changes in the magnitude and
frequency of floods at regional scales because the available instrumental records of floods at gauge stations are limited
in space and time, and because of confounding effects of changes in land use and engineering. Furthermore, there is
low agreement in this evidence, and thus overall low confidence at the global scale regarding even the sign of these
changes. It is likely that there has been an increase in extreme coastal high water related to increases in mean sea
level in the late 20th century. [3.2.1, 3.3.1, 3.3.2, 3.3.3, 3.4.4, 3.4.5, 3.5.1, 3.5.2, 3.5.3; Tables 3-1, 3-2]
“There is evidence that some extremes have changed as a result of anthropogenic influences, including
increases in atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases. It is likely that anthropogenic influences have led
to warming of extreme daily minimum and maximum temperatures at the global scale. There is medium confidence
that anthropogenic influences have contributed to intensification of extreme precipitation at the global scale. It is
likely that there has been an anthropogenic influence on increasing extreme coastal high water due to an increase in
mean sea level. The uncertainties in the historical tropical cyclone records, the incomplete understanding of the physical
mechanisms linking tropical cyclone metrics to climate change, and the degree of tropical cyclone variability provide
only low confidence for the attribution of any detectable changes in tropical cyclone activity to anthropogenic
influences. Attribution of single extreme events to anthropogenic climate change is challenging. [3.2.2, 3.3.1, 3.3.2,
3.4.4, 3.5.3; Table 3-1]”
“Thunderstorms, tornadoes, and related phenomena are not well
observed in many parts of the world. Tornado occurrence since 1950 in
the United States, for instance, displays an increasing trend that mainly
reflects increased population density and increased numbers of people
in remote areas (Trenberth et al., 2007; Kunkel et al., 2008). Such trends
increase the likelihood that a tornado would be observed. A similar
problem occurs with thunderstorms. Changes in reporting practices,
increased population density, and even changes in the ambient noise
level at an observing station all have led to inconsistencies in the
observed record of thunderstorms. ”
When folks talk about extreme events, just tell refer them to the IPCC reports.
“Thunderstorms, tornadoes, and related phenomena are not well
observed in many parts of the world. [Tornado occurrence since 1950 in
the United States, for instance, displays an increasing trend] that mainly
reflects increased population density and increased numbers of people
in remote areas (Trenberth et al., 2007; Kunkel et al., 2008).”
So is the IPPC lying to us since the data above shows a decreasing trend??
Oh I forgot about all of the infilled guessed data that was added….
Scientists started to back-pedal with tornados years ago…even before they got the message with hurricanes.
But whenever one hits, the piling-on about climate change starts anew.
Strawman murder at WUWT!
Live coverage at the top of the hour.
Which part is the strawman? Alarmists aren’t claiming that AGW causes more extreme weather events? NOAA data doesn’t show tornadic activity at an all time low? Seems like pretty straightforward evidence disputing alarmist ignorance.
Can’t wait for the feature length version.
Despite hundreds of millions of years of widely-swinging climate cycles, myopic Millennials believe extreme weather events only began when they were old enough to witness them on TV.