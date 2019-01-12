Does the IPCC say we have until 2030 to avoid catastrophic global warming?

From Patrick T. Brown, PhD’s blog
Posted on January 4, 2019 by ptbrown31
In late 2018 the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report on the impacts associated with global warming of 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels (as of 2019 we are at about 1.0°C above pre-industrial levels) as well as the technical feasibility of limiting global warming to such a level. The media coverage of the report immediately produced a meme that continues to persist. The meme is some kind of variation of the following:
The IPCC concluded that we have until 2030 (or 12 years) to avoid catastrophic global warming
Below is a sampling of headlines from coverage that propagated this meme.
However, these headlines are essentially purveying a myth. I think it is necessary to push back against this meme for two main reasons:
1) It is false.
2) I believe that spreading this messaging will ultimately undermine the credibility of the IPCC and climate science more generally.
Taking these two points in turn:
1) The IPCC did not conclude that society has until 2030 to avoid catastrophic global warming.
First of all, the word “catastrophic” does not appear in the IPCC report. This is because the report was not tasked with defining a level of global warming which might be considered to be catastrophic (or any other alarming adjective). Rather, the report was tasked with evaluating the impacts of global warming of 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels, and comparing these to the impacts associated with 2.0°C (3.6°F) above preindustrial levels as well as evaluating the changes to global energy systems that would be necessary in order to limit global warming to 1.5°C.
In the report, the UN has taken the strategy of defining temperature targets and then evaluating the impacts at these targets rather than asking what temperature level might be considered to be catastrophic. This is presumably because the definition of a catastrophe will inevitably vary from country to country and person to person, and there is not robust evidence that there is some kind of universal temperature threshold where a wide range of impacts suddenly become greatly magnified. Instead, impacts seem to be on a continuum where they simply get worse with more warming.
So what did the IPCC conclude regarding the impacts of global warming of 1.5°C? The full IPCC report constituted an exhaustive literature review but the main conclusions were boiled down in the relatively concise summary for policymakers. There were six high-level impact-related conclusions:
So to summarize the summary, the IPCC’s literature review found that impacts of global warming at 2.0°C are worse than at 1.5°C.
The differences in tone between the conclusions of the actual report and the media headlines highlighted above are rather remarkable. But can some of these impacts be considered to be catastrophic even if the IPCC doesn’t use alarming language? Again, this would depend entirely on the definition of the word catastrophic.
If one defines catastrophic as a substantial decline in the extent of artic sea ice, then global warming was already catastrophic a couple decades ago. If global warming intensified a wild fire to the extent that it engulfed your home (whereas it would not have without global warming) then global warming has already been catastrophic for you.
However, I do not believe that changes in arctic sea ice extent and marginal changes in damages from forest fires (or droughts, floods etc.) are what most people envision when they think of the word catastrophic in this context. I believe that the imagery evoked in most peoples’ minds is much more at the scale of a global apocalyptic event. This idea is exemplified in Michael Barbaro’s question about the IPCC report that he asked on The New York Times’ The Daily:
“If we overshoot, if we blow past 1.5°C and 2°C degree warming, is it possible at that point that we’ve lost so much infrastructure, so much of the personnel and the resources required to fix this that it can’t be done anymore? Will there be enough of the world left to implement this in a way that could be effective?”
-Michael Barbaro, New York Times, The Daily, 10/19/2018
It is also articulated in a tweet from prominent climate science communicator Eric Holthaus:
If catastrophe is defined as global-scale devastation to human society then I do not see how it could be possible to read the IPCC report and interpret it as predicting catastrophe at 1.5°C or 2°C of warming. It simply makes no projections approaching such a level of alarm.
HT/Steven Mosher
18 thoughts on “Does the IPCC say we have until 2030 to avoid catastrophic global warming?”
Noting that the IPCC left out the word “catastrophic” from their projections is really begging the issue, because when you read their descriptions and the adjectives they use it is saying that. This report is like saying “take the prisoner out and shoot him many times in the general area of his heart” instead of saying “take the prisoner out and execute him”.
The risk analysis is useless no matter what temperature triggers the so-called “risks”, because the “analysis” only projects negative impacts, not positive impacts. Which falsifies the entire analysis.
For example, economic growth is obviously triggered by availability of cheap energy. Continuing to produce cheap energy from a variety of sources, such as fracked hydrocarbons as well as reductions in costs from renewables, promotes much faster economic and social growth which is not accounted for in their “analysis”. Yet the climate alarmists would do the opposite, heavily tax the cheaper fuels and thus raise the cost of energy which is a principal underpinning of any growing economy (like China’s).
On so-called “species loss”, the alarmists only consider the warming climate losers, and totally ignore the warming climate winners, so the net species loss or gain cannot be calculated. For every species that doesn’t like warmer weather, there is another that prefers warmer weather. Other species, like corals, simply move around in the water column vertically and spatially in order to adapt to the most efficacious climate condition for their species. That’s how corals survived and thrived throughout millions of years of alternating cooling and warming cycles, and glaciations and inter-glacials. Ditto with polar bears, etc. etc.
Useless propaganda when in only looks for desired results and ignores everything else.
One of the two primary topics of discussion reads, “I believe that spreading this messaging will ultimately undermine the credibility of the IPCC and climate science more generally.”
When has the IPCC been credible? Never. It is a political entity, not a scientific one. And once climate “science” in general began to be presented as a consensus, it too lost all credibility.
Regards to all,
Bob
The World Bank is involved in efforts to address greenhouse emissions with aim to help build resilience to climate change in vulnerable third world communities.
Now Jim Yong Kim is retiring who is the favourite:
Ivanka T or Nikki Haley ?
Oh boy, another moronic “10-Year Weather Plan” from the idiots at the IPCC!
They make used car salesmen look like saints!
The UN, the science, the media many times are wrong because of their ideological constraints, but unfortunately they are right about climate change. The French events unfortunately prove that if we wanted to act, it would not be possible because of the resistance of the broad masses. Do not pretend that the removal of fossil fuels depends on us. That’s why we only have two options to save the Earth, LENR and Geoengineering.
They gave themselves away with the simple statement: “…increases in ocean acidity..” in section B.4. That alone says they’re cooking their results to invoke as much fear as possible. There’s no way anyone with an iota of common sense can look at that report and take is as unbiased. It’s just another way for them to try to justify the gravy train.
They also warn about the danger of increased malaria due to higher temperatures, in the1.5 report, a myth long busted. It is simply a catalogue of woes, cooked up for the Katowice COP meeting.
The goalposts have been mounted to a wagon so they can be moved easier.
Does what the IPCC think matter anymore?
By action almost every country is going to fail what they promised the IPCC in emission controls and world emissions are going up …. I think countries voted the IPCC just didn’t get the memo.
So the story here is – Don’t listen to the news media. I can live with that.
“First of all, the word “catastrophic” does not appear in the IPCC report.”
2.2.4 Risk of catastrophic or abrupt change – AR4 WGIII … – IPCC
“The possibility of abrupt climate change and/or abrupt changes in the earth system triggered by climate change, with potentially catastrophic consequences, …”
Questions:
Is that the only time the word “catastrophic” appears in the IPCC report?
Does the IPCC report suggest with any level of confidence that there will be an “abrupt climate change”?
Do they even define what an “abrupt climate change” is?
“….the report was tasked with evaluating the impacts of global warming of 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels,…”
Reverting back to basics as one must when confronted by the incomprehensible, I must ask what exactly is the relevence of 1.5°C in a world where at any given moment the temperature range from the hotest to the coldest is 100°C give or take a Kelvin or two. The average global telephone number comes to mind as another example of statistical irrelevence. How does that change given the Anthropogenic addition of millions of new numbers annually?
Just musing
Cheers
Mike
“what exactly is the relevence of 1.5°C ”
None. But alarmists will tell us it means there is more energy in the system which could possibly lead to runaway global warming.
If it’s about science and not politics, why does the ICPP say that ocean acidification will increase (high confidence)? This statement tells me that their climate scientists either have not taken an introductory class in chemistry, or they are politically aligned. If the ocean were really acidic, the pH would approach dangerous levels such as that of bread, salmon, potatoes, and normal rain (pH ~6).
This attempted apologia for the IPPC seems very strange -if the media have wrongly described catastrophic results if the world does not follow the IPCC’s recommandations, then the climate scientists must speak out strongly against this. Have they? Doesn’t look like it. Maybe they think in lines of “all alarmism is good alarmism”, but then they let down their profession -catastrophically.
2030 was the EPA’s goal for realizing the Clean Power Plan. The schedule of various milestones for the states was based towards 2030. Paris was the cause.
That schedule covered five presidential administrations.
With Trump that schedule is pretty much toast.