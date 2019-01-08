Global Warming Brings Deadly Snowfall to Germany and Austria

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Because climate scientists predicted all along that global warming = more snow.

Austria Avalanche: How much more snow will fall? HUGE snowstorm hits Austria and Germany

AVALANCHES caused by heavy snow fall in parts of the Alps have resulted in the deaths of at least seven people. But how much more snow will fall after a huge snowstorm hit Europe?

A plunge in the jet stream has been made a devastating impact in parts of Europe since New Year’s Day, according to The Weather Channel. The deadly weather started by a storm sweeping in from the North Atlantic into Scandinavia and northern Europe on the first day of 2019. This system was reportedly named Storm Zeetje and brought the first storm surge of the year on the Baltic coast of Germany and southern Denmark.

The system then headed into eastern Europe and brought moist cold air into the higher elevations, including the Alps.

Ski resorts in the Austrian Alps reported up to seven feet of snow in the first days of January, which lead to many resorts closing amid safety fears.

Leon Brown, Head of Global Meteorological Operations with The Weather Company said this has been “probably one of the worst winters in the Alps for avalanches” since 1999.

…