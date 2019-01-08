Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Because climate scientists predicted all along that global warming = more snow.
Austria Avalanche: How much more snow will fall? HUGE snowstorm hits Austria and Germany
AVALANCHES caused by heavy snow fall in parts of the Alps have resulted in the deaths of at least seven people. But how much more snow will fall after a huge snowstorm hit Europe?
A plunge in the jet stream has been made a devastating impact in parts of Europe since New Year’s Day, according to The Weather Channel. The deadly weather started by a storm sweeping in from the North Atlantic into Scandinavia and northern Europe on the first day of 2019. This system was reportedly named Storm Zeetje and brought the first storm surge of the year on the Baltic coast of Germany and southern Denmark.
The system then headed into eastern Europe and brought moist cold air into the higher elevations, including the Alps.
Ski resorts in the Austrian Alps reported up to seven feet of snow in the first days of January, which lead to many resorts closing amid safety fears.
Leon Brown, Head of Global Meteorological Operations with The Weather Company said this has been “probably one of the worst winters in the Alps for avalanches” since 1999.
Let us hope any other people in danger make it to safety.
12 thoughts on “Global Warming Brings Deadly Snowfall to Germany and Austria”
Here’s Dr David Viner 19 years ago predicting the end of snow. And Robert Kennedy jnr said much the same in the US about the same time. How wrong could they be?
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/blogs/tim-blair/children-just-arent-going-to-know-what-snow-is/news-story/5a16c85680b7cc94f345240a727fb09d
CHILDREN JUST AREN’T GOING TO KNOW WHAT SNOW IS
The Independent, 2000:
Snow is starting to disappear from our lives. Sledges, snowmen, snowballs and the excitement of waking to find that the stuff has settled outside are all a rapidly diminishing part of Britain’s culture, as warmer winters – which scientists are attributing to global climate change – produce not only fewer white Christmases, but fewer white Januaries and Februaries … Global warming, the heating of the atmosphere by increased amounts of industrial gases, is now accepted as a reality by the international community … According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit of the University of East Anglia, within a few years winter snowfall will become “a very rare and exciting event”. “Children just aren’t going to know what snow is,” he said
I’m sure he meant “light” snow(fall) will be a rare and exciting event.
Light. See, fixed.
Glad we’ve now satisfactorily revised that bit of embarrassing history.
It’s winter in the northern latitudes?
Climate Change! Global Warming! Wolf! The Sky Is Falling! /s
Same old crap. Different year….
Sorry that’s not Al’s boat but it could have been!
Anthropogenic weather attacks!
There was a piece in the papers last week about a French ski resort suffering from a snow shortage (due to….) , I hope they are getting their fair share now.
The town of Whistler, BC, of ski resort fame, recently tried to extort money from energy companies because of a future lack of snow. I guess their FutureCrimes unit is hard at work.
Climate change “predicts” all possible outcomes.
Therefore, Climate change = Junk science.
It really is as simple as that.
“This has ‘probably one of the worst winters in the Alps for avalanches’ since 1999.” Unprecedented, I tell you. How much more evidence of human-caused climate change do you need?
So much global warming falling from the sky.
We’re all doomed!
The situation is not as far as dramatic as the msm wants it to be. One of the more down-to-earth weather forecasters and owner of a private forecasting and reporting network, “Kachelmannwetter”, the Swiss Jörg Kachelmann, wrote in a opinionpiece yesterday:
Wir haben Winterwetter, keinen Notstand
We got winter weather, not an emergency
He summarized it: “… the approaching winter is neither something that speaks against climate change, nor the opposite. Although it’s hard to bear up for both sides of hysteria management: sometimes, weather is just weather.
https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/panorama/id_85052278/wetter-joerg-kachelmann-schneefall-in-deutschland-ist-nichts-besonderes.html