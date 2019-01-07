PBS: Washing Clothes in Cold Water can Help Prevent Global Warming, If we Overcome the “Dragons of Inaction”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
To make progress we need to overcome the “Dragons of Inaction” – our distressing tendency to believe what our senses tell us, instead of listening to the warnings of climate scientists.
How your brain stops you from taking climate change seriously
Science Jan 4, 2019 7:13 PM EST — Updated on Jan 4, 2019 9:16 PM EST
By — Nsikan Akpan
Inaction on climate change has been stymied by politics, lobbying by energy companies and the natural pace of scientific research — but one of the most significant barriers is our own minds.
Finally, there are what Gifford calls “dragons of inaction” — the specific cognitive barriers that dominate someone’s view of climate change.
“The perception of not having control over the situation is certainly one of the biggest” barriers, Gifford said.
Whenever the NewsHour covers climate change, the most common responses we get from those who don’t believe that humans influence climate change point to the ice ages. They cite how the Earth has experienced natural cycles, between extreme cold and heat, for millennia.
For instance, even if many people know that the average American emits about 17 tons of carbon every year, they don’t realize half of those emissions could be eliminated with simple fixes.
Washing clothes in cold water can save up to 15 pounds of carbon emissions per load, depending on your washing machine and your energy supplier.
My Dragon of tedium almost defeated my struggle to read to the end of Nsikan Akpan’s rather long climate monologue. But what stood out more than anything is the sheer inanity of Akpan’s proposed solutions. Buying more electric cars. Washing clothes in cold water. Turning down home heating.
Instead of glorifying the utterly inconsequential 15 lb of CO2 you save by not heating the water you use to wash your clothes, instead of struggling to win people’s belief, lets sidestep the issue of whether people believe climate change is a problem, by converting the economy to zero carbon nuclear power, the way France did in the 1970s.
By embracing zero carbon nuclear power, greens would get their bipartisan support for a policy to reduce CO2 emissions, without upsetting people with ridiculous belief building exercises, and earnest campaigns to make us all feel virtuous about wearing smelly, badly washed clothes.
PBS: Washing Clothes in Cold Water can Help Prevent Global Warming, If we Overcome the "Dragons of Inaction"
And having to utilize Weak Transient power supplies
I’m surprised we don’t see activists milling around with “SAVE THE CARBON” signs.
For what use are we saving the Carbon?
What will we do with all the piles of carbon that will be accumulating?
/sarc
We should be returning it back into nature’s cycles where it can be better used.
Why in natatories usualy you can swim in warm water ?
If you swim in cold one, you get a cold, stay at home with fever and don’t walk around producing lots of CO2.
So let’s change that unnecessary heating of water.
” “The perception of not having control over the situation is certainly one of the biggest” barriers, Gifford said.” Right. Go watch a thunderstorm, and see how much control you can assert. Weather operates at such high localized power fluxes as to completely overwhelm the influence of carbon dioxide and other minor greenhouse gases. A sensible observer quickly gives up the delusion that man has control over what the atmosphere does with heat.
100% agreed. Go nuclear, end of CO2 issues! The fact that the Green Blob won’t even consider this tells you all you need to know about their motives- which are NOT anything to do with CO2, despite having brainwashed legions of followers into thinking this is the case.
Why we are still paying for PBS/NPR is way beyond me. Not only do they push this nonsense, but we are forced to pay for it.
“Whenever the NewsHour covers climate change, the most common responses we get from those who don’t believe that humans influence climate change point to the ice ages. They cite how the Earth has experienced natural cycles, between extreme cold and heat, for millennia.”
Talk about the Dragons of Inaction. The ice age and other natural cycles were mentioned in the above article but the point was never disputed. Climate freaks never will talk about the ice age and natural cycles, ever. This article is no different.
Those dragons are haunting me – I feel sure that I will feel much relieved by fighting some decent windmills.
I wouldn’t wear cold washed clothes, it’s warm water dissolving fat.
Nsikan Akpan may wear uncleaned clothes, his problem 😀
…so will peeing in the yard
about the same….nil
Why is this garbage always directed at 1st world countries?…when it’s 3rd world that’s increasing emissions
Why not do away with the washing machine altogether and tell your wives that they should waste their time using the washboard again? Washing by hand will make a glorious comeback. Such a low carbon approach surely is a great leap forward.
modern again
And the rivers water and fishes enjoy 😀
How many gigatons of co2 do wives emit whilst bashing clothes on rocks and washboards?
I tried the cold water wash thing for a long time. Someone should tell soap manufacturers to sell soap that works in cold water and is fragrance free for sensitive skin. After double washing clothes and getting detergent stains on the clothes where the stuff didn’t wash out, I went to warm water. It works so much better. I’m even evil enough to use all hot water in special cases. Seriously, if changing the temperature of your wash water will save the planet, we’re all going to be fried anyway. It’s too serious to be saved from.
(Disclaimer: I do not believe we’re at that point.)
“How your brain stops you from taking climate change seriously”
All it takes is a brain with the capacity to look past the alarmist rhetoric and understand the science.
It’s a simple reflex against brainwashing 😀
Is it better to use hot or cold water to brain wash someone?
So we need the yellow vest movement at the laundry now…..while the jet set flys overhead.
I’ll look at the cyclical AMO chart instead.
. . . and from that bastion of knowledge on which America depends comes this week’s lead article in the Harvard Business Report newsletter that even many of its readers couldn’t stomach . . .
The Story of Sustainability in 2018: “We Have About 12 Years Left”
https://hbr.org/2018/12/the-story-of-sustainability-in-2018-we-have-about-12-years-left?utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter_weekly&utm_campaign=weeklyhotlist_not_activesubs&referral=00202&deliveryName=DM23125
Step lively now. Everyone back to their cold wash. Time is short.
Another attempt to ‘white wash’ AGW/Climate Change…..
I think you can take seriously climate change without freaking out over it. I can accept that CO2 is a greenhouse gas. I have difficulty, regardless of the amount I read about it, accepting that the small increase in a trace gas can have such a drastic effect. Also, I just can’t accept that we really understand enough about the atmosphere to fully accept the theory that such a small change can have such a large effect – AND that we can quantify the change by 2100.
There are lots of other things to pick at, such as climate models, paleo evidence, and the like. But common sense tells me that we should wait before we become panic-stricken.
Notice, once again, the fatal propensity for proposing people do things which will have no effect on global CO2 emissions, which are supposed to be the problem.
Washing clothes in cold water can save up to 15 pounds of carbon emissions per load, depending on your washing machine and your energy supplier.
Probably. And how much would this lower the US 5 billion tons of CO2 emissions if we all did it? Tiny. Unmeasurable. And what effect would this have on the 37 billion the world emits….?
Exact same problem with the Ocasio-Cortez Green New Deal. It too will have negligible effects on global emissions.
So yet again the question: why do these people advocate doing things which have no effect on what they claim to be the problem, while refusing to advocate doing things which are necessary and effective if their account of the problem is correct?
I have a pair of undershorts the label of which advises me to ‘think climate…cold wash’.
I wish I was joking… but it’s true.
Well, if you turned them inside out you would get twice the wearing time so you could still wash in warm water while producing half the “carbon”.
Yeah, yeah, it’s because of the “failure to communicate” climate properly; that’s why very little gets done. They just need to get the right message out, tailoring it to different groups. This is what they’ve been telling themselves (and whoever will listen) for over ten years now. Talk about cognitive dissonance.
Washing clothes in cold water is fine and better for the clothes anyways, however, it does little to prevent the climate from changing.
Why wash them at all or even buy them?
Street living people are apparently showing the way to go on this. Their perfume of cultural enrichment is ahead of the olfactory curve./
Okay, first off, excusing the inexcusable fact that CO2 is called ‘carbon’ to make it sound worse than it really is, how do you get 15 pounds of CO2 per wash? I use far more water in my morning shower with my high-pressure water saver shower head than my weekly laundry cycle. And my showers are very hot even if it high summer. If I am creating 15 pounds of CO2 per wash (I am not), then I must be creating 150 pounds of CO2 per morning shower. I seriously doubt my weekly laundry is creating 1/2 pound of CO2, much less 15 pounds of it.
Second, why is it possible for the earth to have natural hot-cold cycles in the past but not possible for it to have it now? By acknowledging that the climate changed in the past, these idiots just unknowingly admitted their argument is flawed.
Third, you will not be able to convince me that a gas that has gone from 0.035% of the atmosphere to 0.040% is some magical control knob. Related to this, I will start to pay more attention to alarmist when and only when their accuracy IMPROVES to 1% accurate. If you bat 0-for every time you step up to the plate, why should I believe you alone will win the World Series? In the same way, why should I believe people who have never been right over the long term to suddenly be right now?
It seems it is a permanent April Fools Day in ClimateAlarm Lalaland, problem is, the followers of the “true path” do not get the joke!
Thankfully we have the dragons on inaction to fight back the unicorn of regulating carbon (read: regulate/tax all aspects of life).
Iiiihhh.
Stinky green junkies.
“lets sidestep the issue of whether people believe climate change is a problem, by converting the economy to zero carbon nuclear power, the way France did in the 1970s”
Hey let’s not just stop at recommending more nuclear power. Here are some other suggestions for the CAGW crowd to reduce CO2:
stop fighting fracking–switching from coal to hydrocarbons reduces CO2 per unit of energy used
stop fighting GMO–genetically modified plants produce more with less energy
stop buying organic food, which also yields less relative to inputs
After their heads stop spinning, tell them they should also get behind Trump’s efforts to deal with China’s predatory trade policies, because of China’s coal power plant construction programs.