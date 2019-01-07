New study attempts to “squeeze out” uncertainty in climate models

From the “we’re gonna need a bigger computer” department.
Climate model uncertainties ripe to be squeezed
The latest climate models and observations offer unprecedented opportunities to reduce the remaining uncertainties in future climate change, according to a new study.
Although the human impact of recent climate change is now clear, future climate change depends on how much additional greenhouse gas is emitted by humanity and also how sensitive the Earth System is to those emissions.
Reducing uncertainty in the sensitivity of the climate to carbon dioxide emissions is necessary to work-out how much needs to be done to reduce the risk of dangerous climate change, and to meet international climate targets.
The study, which emerged from an intense workshop at the Aspen Global Change Institute in August 2017, explains how new evaluation tools will enable a more complete comparison of models to ground-based and satellite measurements.
Produced by a team of 29 international authors, the study is published in Nature Climate Change.
Lead author Veronika Eyring, of DLR in Germany,said:
“We decided to convene a workshop at the AGCI to discuss how we can make the most of these new opportunties [sic] to take climate model evaluation to the next level”.
The agenda laid-out includes plans to make the increasing number of global climate models which are being developed worldwide, more than the sum of the parts.
One promising approach involves using all the models together to find relationships between the climate variations being observed now and future climate change.
“When considered together, the latest models and observations can significantly reduce uncertainties in key aspects of future climate change”, said workshop co-organiser Professor Peter Cox of the University of Exeter in the UK.
The new paper is motivated by a need to rapidly increase the speed of progress in dealing with climate change. It is now clear that humanity needs to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide very rapidly to avoid crashing through the global warming limits of 1.5oC and 2oC set out in the Paris agreement.
However, adapting to the climate changes that we will experience requires much more detailed information at the regional scale.
“The pieces are now in place for us to make progress on that challenging scientific problem”, explained Veronika Eyring.
From the University of Exeter via press release
The paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0355-y
Taking climate model evaluation to the next level
Abstract
Earth system models are complex and represent a large number of processes, resulting in a persistent spread across climate projections for a given future scenario. Owing to different model performances against observations and the lack of independence among models, there is now evidence that giving equal weight to each available model projection is suboptimal. This Perspective discusses newly developed tools that facilitate a more rapid and comprehensive evaluation of model simulations with observations, process-based emergent constraints that are a promising way to focus evaluation on the observations most relevant to climate projections, and advanced methods for model weighting. These approaches are needed to distil [sic] the most credible information on regional climate changes, impacts, and risks for stakeholders and policy-makers.
Fig. 1: Annual mean SST error from the CMIP5 multi-model ensemble.
Fig. 2: Schematic diagram of the workflow for CMIP Evaluation Tools running alongside the ESGF.
Fig. 3: Examples of newly developed physical and biogeochemical emergent constraints since the AR5.
Fig. 4: Model skill and independence weights for CMIP5 models evaluated over the contiguous United States/Canada domain.
59 thoughts on “New study attempts to “squeeze out” uncertainty in climate models”
Aspen in August. Why not Houston, I wonder.
Rhetorical question.
No doubt various distillates were consumed during the conference, perhaps leading to the spelling error.
What about edibles and inhalables?
Consumption of those too could help explain an orthographical error by such eminent savants.
Savants/// I thought they were Ser-vants of the great church of AGW
Don’t say: ” we have a problem Houston. ”
Really?
Oh, so it not actually that clear what the human impact is. Funny , I thought you said it was clear.
The whole exercise is only superficially about ‘science’ but rather is 100% about ‘science communication’, i.e. using sciency language that sounds sciency to the avareage Joe or Joanna as a marketing exercise.
These filth would market Thalidomide if their careers would benefit.
well, it’s clear the human impact is somewhere between near-zero and very large.
After 30 years and tens of billions of dollars, I’m glad we’ve narrowed the human pinkie to footprint down.
Same as ECS range after 40 years: 1.5 to 4.5 degrees C in 1979 and 2019.
+1!
And, the first one of those actually means ‘the impact of climate change on humans is now clear’. They used the wrong preposition.
too much climate change in Houston during summer for almost anyone to bear
Two or three years ago I found that the Global temperature anomaly is strongly correlated (R^2 = 0.86) to the delayed strength of the Earth’s magnetic dipole
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/CT4-GMF.htm
Ever since I tried to come up with plausible mechanism to explain the above, but failed to define a scientifically credible hypothesis, therefore, since I have no reason to think that the NOAA’s geomagnetic data files are ‘fiddled’ and the nature doesn’t tolerate coincidences, I am (for the time being) of the view that the global temperature anomaly is a ‘work of art’ rather than a product of nature.
Devising models to match something that could be just an illusion, a mirage, a sort of fatamorgana, it is a total waste of time.
Bloody hot in Houston in August.
Progress of some quality, certainly. A monotonic perspective. The lack of correlation between hypothesis and observation is due to incomplete, and clearly insufficient, characterization, and an unwieldy experimental space. Extrapolating/inferring the effectiveness of a mechanism in a lab to the wild has limited utility.
Climate change is predicated on the idea that sample noise is data and that trends in noise have meaning. Recent posts of sea level in Japan to 4 decimal places when the accuracy is not better that a whole digit shows that this technology of using garbage to promote science conclusions is catching on all over.
The logical approach would be to start dropping models that are the worst at matching observations altogether, not smoosh them up with everything else in some insane belief that averaging things known to be wrong somehow arrives at something more accurate.
But then the dropped models would have a tougher time maintaining their funding. Can’t have that, so smoosh them in and apply some adjustments to compensate for them…
I have to go puke now.
Of course if one networks enough crystal balls together all the uncertainty will disappear completely!
Just as two ‘wrongs’ do not make a ‘right’, the sum of all fictions does not equal the truth.
Crystal balls are rather hard to read and interpret. Better model it with Magic-8 balls.
Not that simple david.
For example, models that perform better on one set of metrics ( say temperature) can perform
worse on a different set, say rain
Yes folks did think about your approach.
years ago
So why does the one that performs better on temperature also perform worse on rain?
It can’t be because it accurately reflects the physical processes as the physical processes are not independent of each other.
So why pick a model that happens to follow history for the wrong reasons? You will end up with a Frankenstein’s Monster of many errors.
Which explains why Climate Science has made no progress in thirty years.
Remember the uncertainty in Climate Sensitivity has not reduced since AR1. Despite improved computers and observations.
The approach is flawed. Go back to davidmhoffer’s.
“…So why pick a model that happens to follow history for the wrong reasons? You will end up with a Frankenstein’s Monster of many errors…”
Therein lies the rub.
Even models which appear reasonably accurate on a global scale when compared to observed data are utterly hogwash on continental and regional scales.
They are a comedy of errors which sum up to something that looks reasonable, and they are somehow given credibility.
MC
Yes, it is a cardinal ‘sin’ to be right for the wrong reason in science. It might well just be coincidence that a model is right with one parameter. In any event, a metric for evaluation for models should be how well ALL the predictions perform, not just one. It is a strong suggestion that the tuned models are either missing something or are doing things wrong if interrelated physical processes correlate poorly.
“Yes folks did think about your approach.
years ago”
Great that they thought about it. What did they DO about it?
Mosh – as M Courtney already pointed out, if the model does a bad job of anything, it means it is getting the physics WRONG. That the sum of the errors produces a result that matches observations on some things means it has done so on physics that is WRONG, and only arrives at a better match due to other errors or adjustments. Since the underlying physics is WRONG, run it long enough and it will go wildly off kilter.
So just mush together the ones that do good on rain and exclude those that don’t from the rain projection.
Then mush together the ones that do good on temperature and exclude those that don’t from the temperature projection.
It’s not really that complicated, assuming an accurate projection is actually your goal.
No. They only do good on rain then.
There’s no reason to expect them to do good on rain in other times if the reason they do good on rain is wrong.
And as they do bad on things other than rain the reason they do good on any one thing is probably wrong.
You may have an accurate projection of your expectations but it won’t be an accurate prediction of the real world.
“For example, models that perform better on one set of metrics ( say temperature) can perform
worse on a different set, say rain”
….then they are total garbage
I don’t think any adjustments were made to the models running hot. They are source of the 4.5 degrees per doubling of CO2, yes? Those hot running models are left hot in order to make scary “projections”.
SR
Why is it now clear that we need to rapidly reduce carbon dioxide emissions to avoid “crashing” through the 1.5 – 2.0 deg C set out in the Climate Paris agreement?
There has never been ANY science that indicates that going over 1.5C will be a problem, much less a disaster.
Originally, the 1.5C was merely the point at which the world would get back to the temperature the world enjoyed during the MWP. The claim was that above that, we don’t know what would happen.
Somehow the usual suspects have taken “we don’t know” to “here be dragons”.
BTW, it’s been warmer than the MWP 3 times in the last 5000 years and the world thrived.
It’s been warmer than the MWP for some 80 to 90% of the last 10K years and the world thrived.
So the claim that disaster awaits if we go over 1.5C has already been disproven. By the real world.
Removing uncertainty from the presumed ECS will not do any good, as the existing uncertainty doesn’t even span the actual ECS which is about 0.3C per W/m^2 and less than the claimed lower limit of 0.4C per W/m^2.
“way to focus evaluation on the observations most relevant to climate projections, and advanced methods for model weighting.”
Who will and how will they determine which observations are most relevant? Sounds like more gobbledygook to me and another way to rig the data.
29 authors and the masterly obfuscations and obliqueness of this article are sure signs of a CYA story.
Bet it does not change the process for AR6.
Can somebody please explain figure 3 and 4? Where are the constraining observations?
“Produced by a team of 29 international authors, the study is published in Nature Climate Change.”
Why does it take 20 or 30 “authors” to do ONE of these “climate studies” ? IIRC , Einstein had one assistant to help him change the world…..hmmmmmmmmm……..
Why is it now clear that we need to rapidly reduce carbon dioxide emissions to avoid “crashing” through the 1.5 – 2.0 deg C set out in the Climate Paris agreement? I didn’t think it was now clear at all. Talk about being in denial. The Climate Paris agreement is dead. They pretend it is still alive.
Is this before or after we change all the historical data to be colder and all the current temperatures higher? Alternatively I guess we could use raw data from rural stations that have been well sited and maintained. However I think the best thing to do would be to not do the study at all and worry about real problems instead
29 authors ??
If she/he were correct, only one would be needed.
I recall Willis has a rule about the number of authors.
The whole thing smells of more GIGO climate porn. I have yet to see them conduct an engineering evaluation of the models, and the approach of “averaging them together” to get a “better answer” has always smacked of confirmation bias gone wild!
When the uncertainty has been squeezed out,
there will be no climate models.
No computer model can calculate the future because the future does not exist as a single point. It is only a probability with a range of possible futures regardless of any action we might take.
We can influence the future, but even trying to calculate the effect is problematic. Cutting co2 could even make things worse due to unintended consequences .
Better to maximize economic benefit rather than try and change the weather. That way you have more resources to cope with whatever happens.
This is OT but worth of a mention
In the hotel ‘New Yorker’, New York, on today’s date, on 7 January 1943 died great American/Serb scientist, inventor and engineer Nikola Tesla (87).
As it happens today is the orthodox christians’ (and Nikola Tesla’s family) Christmas day, so anyone who might be celebrating today have a happy Holy Day.
It doesn’t matter how big and complicated your model is, if it is based on the wrong fundamental assumptions:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/da/Sfera_Armillare_Santucci.jpg
They need a method to get rid of the Russian model. It is embarrassing them. Too close to reality for their own good.
Although Pat Frank was never able to get his paper published that I know of his presentation in this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THg6vGGRpvA ) is clear and reasonable and his conclusions valid. From an uncertainty propagation standpoint models can tell us nothing about the future. Any result will be within the huge uncertainty window and cannot be counted as any more probable than any other.
Additionally this paper erroneously assumes that human emissions are responsible for all the increase in atmospheric CO2 and thus all the warming from it.
How can more models reduce uncertainties? It’s only scientific experiments that can prove relationships.
If the models are actually worth something then the error covariance between any randomly selected set of models should be random. But if there are enough models you will get two or more of them that trend together, just from chance. Okay, you guys can take it from here …
“Although the human impact of recent climate change is now clear”
It’s only “clear” if one assumes that all the warming of the last 150 years is due to CO2.
+10
The impact of any human action on recent climate change is very far from clear and is clearly less than the error bars also. Using a bigger computer will only make the uncertainty arrive earlier.
More computing power to calculateepicycles does not help. You need to have better understanding of the weather phenomenons. For that you need more and more accurate observations to constraint the models with all of the variables. Calculating surface temperatures is just a tiny part of the problem.
Known phenomenon are not enough in a complex adaptive systems. Plate tectonics, volcanic activity, sun, solar system and beyond may still surprise. Long term predictions will be never possible, but modelling might be useful especially in understanding local weather.
Instead of trying to improve the predictive ability of models by combining all the failed ones, doesn’t it make better sense to investigate what the Russian model does differently, producing predictions that are validated by the measurements?
They will need many meetings and work groups and publications to effectively demote the satellite data and promote biased ground station data and other measurement flaws.
I thought they had already reduced the uncertainty in their models by adjusting the observed and historical temperature data via a process they call “homogenization”. That way reality matches their simulations.
/snark
toujours ecobolleaux
Any paper which starts,
“Although the human impact of recent climate change is now clear,”
Causes me to hit the delete key. It warns there is nothing but agenda based crap to follow.
ABSTRACT:
Earth system models are complex beyond our understanding but we keep tweaking them randomly because that’s what we are paid to do.
“New study attempts to introduce the narrative that uncertainties have been eliminated’.