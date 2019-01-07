Two cold storms from the Pacific over the weekend have dumped snow on the Sierra Nevada, causing road closures due to heavy snow and whiteout conditions.
I-80 is closed in both directions from Colfax to the state line due to spin outs and zero visibility. Snow is going to continue into the overnight. Get the latest road conditions at: https://t.co/if6ShiTCCf #CAwx pic.twitter.com/d17Hj4ieRO
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 6, 2019
Here is a view from a CalTrans Camera at Soda Springs:
A winter storm warning remains in effect today until noon.
The NWS says that rain and mountain snows are expected to continue across parts of the Intermountain West and the Rockies today. The next round of precipitation is likely to arrive on the West Coast by Tuesday as a deep low pressure system moves into the eastern Pacific. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in the lower elevations of northern California and the Pacific Northwest, with snow in the higher elevations of the Cascades and mountains of northern California.
UPDATE: I-80 has re-opened as of 8AM Monday 1/7/2018. Live webcam here
38 thoughts on “Massive snowfall closes I-80 in California”
Three more inches of global warming!
Kids aren’t going to know what mountain passes in the winter are anymore.
Ah but this snow is much warmer than it used to be.
Weather not climate.
Alas, that doesn’t prevent warmists to use localized heat waves and droughts as “undeniable proof” of global warming. So articles like that in this site are just keeping things even.
Exactly! I totally agree!
When it’s cold it’s Weather, when it’s hot it’s Global Warming – Anthropocentric as well as Catastrophic.
Oh, I forgot to add – sometimes when it’s cold it’s also Global Warming …
Even the CalTrans Snow Plows were spinning out.
Children won’t KNOW what SNOW is! ha ha ha what a maroon!
You a Macron, perhaps?
DAMN that climate change.
Guess they need a higher gas tax to clear out that road.
With high potency THC, they won’t know what snow is even when they see it.
Didn’t Gov Moonbeam assure us that drought was the new normal?
In Austrian Alps they have to 4m of s.t. they don’t know
State of emergency declared in Bavaria. In German :
https://www.bild.de/news/wetter/wetter/wetter-bis-zu-2-meter-neuschnee-winter-walze-in-den-alpen-59396540.bild.html
https://news.yahoo.com/ski-resort-evacuated-thousands-stranded-142144018.html
In English.
Snow hights in the Alp, actual:
450 cm (Mountain) | 231 cm (valley) (highest values different ski-regions)
Overview, Tal = valley, Berg=mountain)
To interpret the Runes and tea leaves properly, you have to understand that this change from permanent drought to permanent wet is caused by land use changes, irrigation and the building of large dams storing water – all being unnatural and directly attributable to Man-The-Destroyer.
I sincerely hope Californians can endure the loss of sunshine and the new permanent wet conditions from now to eternity. The only relief will come when it changes (again) from perpetual wet to perpetual drought. Just as in Hollywood, love is forever, so are all weather phenomena in California. Adapt to the local lingo.
(PS I like the new auto-fill for name and address)
Exactly. I thought we were in a permanent drought. But suddenly we’re getting tons of rain. Perpetual wet is certain to follow.
I’ve lived in northern San Diego for 50 years. The I-15 freeway passes over a lake which is a good indication of current drought conditions. It dries up over drought years and bushes grow under the freeway. Then we get the rain and the lake fills up. Water as far as you can see east and west under the freeway. And people go to watch the waterfall as the dam spillway overflows. It’s done that four or five times in the time I’ve been here and this is no exception. The climate is not changing, it’s the same as it’s always been.
Jim Whelan: Ah yes. Lake Hodges in Escondido. I have walked across the hiking trail bridge over the lake bed a few times while visiting my mom. From what I understand, the Greens will not allow any brush and tree clearing in the lake bottom when it is dry so as to preserve the wildlife habitat–at least until it floods and the habitat changes. Apparently coyotes and rabbits do not live under water. Who knew?
California has droughts that last 200+ years.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2014/01/25/california-drought-past-dry-periods-have-lasted-more-than-200-years-scientists-say/
There is an old political joke here in CA, that the drought is officially over when the office door gets repainted from:
DROUGHT CONTROL BOARD
to
FLOOD CONTROL BOARD.
When does Musk come out with the subsidy funded, high-speed rail tunnel under the Sierras?
It would be awesome, the eastern terminus of the rail line could be somewhere just north west of Ogden, and we could all reenact the Golden Spike Ceremony
picture series from heavy snow in Alps
But , but, but… I thought, “..Soon children won’t even know what snow looks like.” ~Dr. Viner, high-ranking IPCC official, The Indeoendent, March, 2000..
Just wait until around 2021 when: a strong La Niña cycle, a 50-year Grand Solar Minimum, and the 30-year PDO/AMO/NAO ocean cool cycles all start at the same time…
Oh, my…
Bring on the electric snow plows!
With really long extension cords.
That’s “extreme weather, which means “climate change”. Meanwhile, in southern regions of NH and to the south, there is a dearth of snow, which is “global warming”. The Climatese language is tricky.
Take a note:
This is not good old fashion snow of the pre-industrial age type.
This is catastrophic anthropogenic global warming snow, better known as the AGW CACA snow.
That must be part of the same system that has dumped over a meter of snow north, into BC and Alberta, from Banff to Jasper. Closing roads and causing natural avalanches, while officials have been out triggering man made avalanches so they can get the roads open again without fear of more avalanches coming down on traffic once they get the roads open again. Like every year, there are the people who don’t listen to the warnings to stay out of the mountain back country, and end up having to be rescued or get themselves killed.
The clue is in the name: Sierra Nevada.
That is clearly the snow that is missing from Toronto this season. We have less than 2 inches snow so far this season. But don’t worry. I don’t mind if you keep it. Feel free!
Looked it up.
Mount Baker, south east from Vancouver in Washington State has the record for snowfall at a ski area.
In the 1998 to 1999 winter.
1140 inches
95 feet.
29 meters
Will it soon be broken?
What with all them cosmic rays and such.
I heartily recommend, “Nothing Like It in the World” by Stephen Ambrose describing the railroad construction through the Western mountains. The “snow sheds” were an engineering and construction marvel, almost impossible to believe men and draft animals could accomplish such a task under the conditions they faced. But Jerry would just shrug it off with a “It;s the new abnormal”.
Feet not inches,this is how we now measure Global Warming.
Are the rotary snow plows in action,over Donner Pass yet?
Beautiful machines.
Impossible without affordable energy.
The historical illiteracy of the, Man Made Changing Climate, people is their Trade Mark.
The whole scheme went sideways when the team (IPCC) allowed the Mann to pretend history never happened.Vikings in Greenland? Local event! Honest,trust us we are the authority.
This was followed by endless idiocy, speculation on extrapolations of linear trends from weather cycles.You can “predict ” amazing results by taking linear trends from any sine wave,fortunately reality does not support such daftness.
What evidence stands?
What Global Warming/Climate Change can we be sure of?
What signal stands out from the noise?
And of course,what can be attributed to the acts of man?
Chicken Little Rules.
Wouldt you say “Mann Made Changing Climate ?
Jerry Brown is a direct descendant of the guy who told the Donner party “getting through the pass won’t be a problem”
Next up, climate change causes mudslides and it’s worse than we thought.