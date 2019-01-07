Massive snowfall closes I-80 in California

Two cold storms from the Pacific over the weekend have dumped snow on the Sierra Nevada, causing road closures due to heavy snow and whiteout conditions.

I-80 is closed in both directions from Colfax to the state line due to spin outs and zero visibility. Snow is going to continue into the overnight. Get the latest road conditions at: https://t.co/if6ShiTCCf #CAwx pic.twitter.com/d17Hj4ieRO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 6, 2019

Here is a view from a CalTrans Camera at Soda Springs:

A winter storm warning remains in effect today until noon.

The NWS says that rain and mountain snows are expected to continue across parts of the Intermountain West and the Rockies today. The next round of precipitation is likely to arrive on the West Coast by Tuesday as a deep low pressure system moves into the eastern Pacific. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in the lower elevations of northern California and the Pacific Northwest, with snow in the higher elevations of the Cascades and mountains of northern California.

UPDATE: I-80 has re-opened as of 8AM Monday 1/7/2018. Live webcam here

