Claim: The Anthropogenic Global Warming Jellyfish Apocalypse is Upon Us

Journalists and several scientists who noticed a few recent jellyfish blooms have leapt to their catch all explanation.
Jellyfish are causing mayhem as pollution, climate change see numbers boom
Jellyfish have been around for at least 500 million years — they’re older than dinosaurs and even trees.
Science writer Juli Berwald calls them “ghosts from the true garden of Eden”.
“An intelligence of a sort has allowed them to make it through the millennia,” she says.
And they’re not going anywhere.
In fact, the brainless, spineless, eyeless, bloodless creatures are booming in numbers — and causing mayhem around the world.
A human cause
Some scientists think jellyfish numbers are increasing as the climate changes — the creatures reproduce well in warmer waters.
Jellyfish also fare better than many other sea creatures in polluted waters, as they don’t need much oxygen.
Berwald says that can give them the upper hand over predators.
“They can sort of slip into polluted waters, into low oxygen waters, and hide from predation there better than a fish that has a higher oxygen demand,” she says.
Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-01-06/the-magic-and-mayhem-of-jellyfish/10377112
Just one problem with this story; Jellyfish blooms have been occurring since the Cambrian Period, with plenty of evidence of Jellyfish blooms in the fossil record, let alone modern times (see the image at the top of the page).
From a study in 2012 by the American Institute of Biological Sciences;
Questioning the Rise of Gelatinous Zooplankton in the World’s Oceans
RobeRt H. Condon, William m. GRaHam, CaRlos m. duaRte, Kylie a. Pitt, CatHy H. luCas, steven H.d. HaddoCK, Kelly R. sutHeRland, Kelly l. Robinson, miCHael n daWson, maRy betH deCKeR, Claudia e. mills, JennifeR e. PuRCell, alenKa maleJ, HeRmes mianzan, sHin-iCHi uye, stefan GelCiCH, and lauRenCe P. madin
During the past several decades, high numbers of gelatinous zooplankton species have been reported in many estuarine and coastal ecosystems. Coupled with media-driven public perception, a paradigm has evolved in which the global ocean ecosystems are thought to be heading toward being dominated by “nuisance” jellyfish. We question this current paradigm by presenting a broad overview of gelatinous zooplankton in a his- torical context to develop the hypothesis that population changes reflect the human-mediated alteration of global ocean ecosystems. To this end, we synthesize information related to the evolutionary context of contemporary gelatinous zooplankton blooms, the human frame of reference for changes in gelatinous zooplankton populations, and whether sufficient data are available to have established the paradigm. We conclude that the current paradigm in which it is believed that there has been a global increase in gelatinous zooplankton is unsubstantiated, and we develop a strategy for addressing the critical questions about long-term, human-related changes in the sea as they relate to gelatinous zooplankton blooms.
Gelatinous zooplankton blooms have ancient origins and are not a new phenomenon. Following a call for further studies of the role of fishes and jellyfishes and their possible role in maintaining the natural ecology of the sea (Parsons 1993), Mills (1995) suggested that the jellyfish, which are ubiquitous in nearly all marine ecosystems, may be positioned to increase in areas that have been subjected to overharvesting and environmental perturbations.
In a number of recent review articles, potential drivers have been discussed that might lead to increases of gelatinous zooplankton (e.g., Mills 2001, Purcell et al. 2007, Richardson et al. 2009). Richardson and colleagues (2009) concluded that the rise in the numbers of jellyfish and salps is both a symptom and a necessary and unavoidable outcome of the cumulative human impacts that have caused a deterioration of the ocean ecosystem. A closer examination of these articles, however, reveals that the data necessary to test such statements are unavailable, which is even acknowledged in the articles. Indeed, most statements about an increased number of jellyfish blooms are based on local and sometimes regional studies, which are often focused on only a few well-studied (e.g., Aurelia spp.), high-visibility (e.g., Nemopilema nomurai), or invasive (e.g., M. leidyi) species, and a global analysis has not yet been attempted. Given the dearth of knowledge about gelatinous zooplankton in major ocean basins, do these studies truly represent the entire range of fluctuations exhibited globally by mod- ern populations? Moreover, some of the regions that provide the strongest evidence that jellyfishes were rising in number (e.g., Bering Sea; Brodeur et al. 1999, 2008) exhibited subsequent declines, leading to the conclusion that the apparent increasing trends were probably part of low-frequency oscillations driven by natural climatic cycles that may cause large-scale regime shifts in the ocean (box S1, Purcell et al. 2007, Brodeur et al. 2008).
Read more: https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/article/62/2/160/279784
What a surprise – the climate jellyfish apocalypse is the product of speculation and inadequate data.
5 thoughts on “Claim: The Anthropogenic Global Warming Jellyfish Apocalypse is Upon Us”
I spent a week on a dive boat at the Great Barrier Reef in NE Australia in 2005. On one of my first dives, a large sea turtle swam by, right in front of me – Magic!
On my very first dive, I came face-to-face with a 5ft reef shark – that was rather alarming, although they rarely attack. This one looked me over, decided I was too big and tough to bother with, and headed for the appetizers – the thousands of colourful small fish that were visible everywhere.
Blue-bottle jellyfish were common, and we all got stung. One guy took a break at the swim platform with his mouthpiece out, and a jellyfish wrapped around his mouthpiece and he put it back in his mouth – now that hurt – and he got huge Mick Jagger lips.
This was one of the best weeks of my life – I strongly recommend it, and suggest snorkeling over scuba – the colours disappear below about 20 feet, and most everyone can free-dive to 15-20 ft depth.
My oldest fossil collected in the field was a jellyfish from the Lower Cambrian Pioche Shale, from the CM bed, in Eastern Nevada. While recently on vacation in coastal Chile, Renaca, there was a jellyfish warning due to favorable sea conditions bringing Portuguese Man of War (Fragata Postugesa en Espanol) and one brave/stupid teenager went into the water anyway. One of the beautiful blue Fragatas stung him and his howls were recorded by a television crew searching for just such a story. 500 million years between these two comments!
That human was obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/01/06/invasion-jellyfish-13000-people-stung-australia-just-one-week/
