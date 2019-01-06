Hansen’s 1988 Predictions Redux

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
Over in the Tweeterverse, someone sent me the link to the revered climate scientist James Hansen’s 1988 Senate testimony and told me “Here’s what we were told 30 years ago by NASA scientist James Hansen. It has proven accurate.”
I thought … huh? Can that be right?
Here is a photo of His Most Righteousness, Dr. James “Death Train” Hansen, getting arrested for civil disobedience in support of climate alarmism …
I have to confess, I find myself guilty of schadenfreude in noting that he’s being arrested by … Officer Green …
In any case, let me take as my text for this sermon the aforementioned 1988 Epistle of St. James To The Senators, available here. I show the relevant part below, his temperature forecast.
ORIGINAL CAPTION: Fig. 3. Annual mean global surface air temperature computed for trace gas scenarios A, B, and C described in reference 1. [Scenario A assumes continued growth rates of trace gas emissions typical of the past 20 years, i.e., about 1.5% yr^-1 emission growth; scenario B has emission rates approximately fixed at current rates; scenario C drastically reduces trace gas emissions between 1990 and 2000.] The shaded range is an estimate of global temperature during the peak of the current and previous interglacial periods, about 6,000 and 120,000 years before present, respectively. The zero point for observations is the 1951-1980 mean (reference 6); the zero point for the model is the control run mean.
I was interested in “Scenario A”, which Hansen defined as what would happen assuming “continued growth rates of trace gas emissions typical of the past 20 years, i.e., about 1.5% yr-1“.
To see how well Scenario A fits the period after 1987, which is when Hansen’s observational data ends, I took a look at the rate of growth of CO2 emissions since 1987. Figure 2 shows that graph.
Figure 2. Annual increase in CO2 emissions, percent.
This shows that Hansen’s estimate of future CO2 emissions was quite close, although the reality was ~ 25% MORE annual increase in CO2 than Hansen estimated. As a result, his computer estimate for Scenario A should have shown a bit more warming than we see in Figure 1 above.
Next, I digitized Hansen’s graph to compare it to reality. To start with, here is what is listed as “Observations” in Hansen’s graph. I’ve compared Hansen’s observations to the Goddard Institute for Space Studies Land-Ocean Temperature Index (GISS LOTI) and the HadCRUT global surface temperature datasets.
Figure 3. The line marked “Observations” in Hansen’s graph shown as Figure 1 above, along with modern temperature estimates. All data is expressed as anomalies about the 1951-1980 mean temperature.
OK, so now we have established that:
• Hansen’s “Scenario A” estimate of future growth in CO2 emissions was close, albeit a bit low, and
• Hansen’s historical temperature observations agree reasonably well with modern estimates.
Given that he was pretty accurate in all of that, albeit a bit low on CO2 emissions growth … how did his Scenario A prediction work out?
Well … not so well …
Figure 4. The line marked “Observations” in Hansen’s graph shown as Figure 1 above, along with his Scenario A, and modern temperature estimates. All observational data is expressed as anomalies about the 1951-1980 mean temperature.
So I mentioned this rather substantial miss, predicted warming twice the actual warming, to the man on the Twitter-Totter, the one who’d said that Hansen’s prediction had been “proven accurate”.
His reply?
He said that Dr. Hansen’s prediction was indeed proven accurate—he’d merely used the wrong value for the climate sensitivity, viz: “The only discrepancy in Hansen’s work from 1988 was his estimate of climate sensitivity. Using best current estimates, it plots out perfectly.”
I loved the part about “best current estimates” of climate sensitivity … here are current estimates, from my post on The Picasso Problem …
Figure 5. Changes over time in the estimate of the climate sensitivity parameter “lambda”. “∆T2x(°C)” is the expected temperature change in degrees Celsius resulting from a doubling of atmospheric CO2, which is assumed to increase the forcing by 3.7 watts per square metre. FAR, SAR, TAR, AR4, AR5 are the UN IPCC 1st, second, third, fourth and fifth Assessment Reports giving an assessment of the state of climate science as of the date of each report. Red dots show recent individual estimates of the climate sensitivity
While giving the Tweeterman zero points for accuracy, I did have to applaud him for sheer effrontery and imaginuity. It’s a perfect example of why it is so hard to convince climate alarmists of anything—because to them, everything is a confirmation of their ideas. Whether it is too hot, too cold, too much snow, too little snow, warm winters, brutal winters, or disproven predictions—to the alarmists all of these are clear and obvious signs of the impending Thermageddon, as foretold in the Revelations of St. James of Hansen.
My best to you all, the beat goes on, keep fighting the good fight.
w.
So Hansen predicting only twice as much warming for a given amount of CO2 is “accurate”?
Let’s see if I have the technique down.
I doesn’t matter how much warming Hansen predicted.
He predicted that it would warm.
It did.
Therefore if we don’t stop producing CO2 we are all going to die.
Got it in one, MarkW, you are now fully qualified as a climate apologist.
w.
I’m sorry- you’re wrong… its:
WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIEEEEEEE!
Indeed. “There are none so blind as those who will not see” is an eternal truth.
“The only discrepancy in Hansen’s work from 1988 was his estimate of climate sensitivity.”
Oh, is that all? Well, we all know climate sensitivity isn’t that important.
“The only discrepancy in Hansen’s work from 1988 was his estimate of climate sensitivity. Using best current estimates, it plots out perfectly.”
That response is just beautiful!
Thank you, Willis. That was fun and well done.
Regards,
Bob
The real world data seems to better match somewhere between Hansen’s scenarios B and C, even though neither match the trajectory along the way particularly well. If global temperatures continue to fall back to the trend after the El Nino peak of 2016, then Hanson’s scenario C will be closest.
But clearly there was no “drastic reduction of trace gasses between 1990 and 2000” as required under Hansen’s scenario C, so something is dramatically wrong in his modelling.
Are there any climate alarmist models that have survived the test of time?
It’s been a while since I casually looked for a single model that was ‘close’ for longer than 5 years. I couldn’t find any.
Kind of like this gem from last summer: “30 years later, deniers are still lying about Hansen’s amazing global warming prediction.”
The article details how Scenario B is spot on if you adjust it down 27% to “to reflect the actual radiative forcing from 1984 to 2017.” Amazing.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-consensus-97-per-cent/2018/jun/25/30-years-later-deniers-are-still-lying-about-hansens-amazing-global-warming-prediction
Kind of like stating that if my aunt had balls, she’d be my uncle.
I still think he got the choice of hat about right though. I lost a similar one in Seattle back in 1996, but I expect they’re not related.
standard approach is to re run the model with the new sensivity value.
You mean like the Russian model’s sensitivity, or perhaps Lindzen, or Curry Lewis, or Dr Spencer, or Dr Michaels or etc, etc?
The problem wouldn’t exist if they used the standard approach from the start. But they wanted to prove CO2 was the problem and they were successful, based on the bad policies implemented and the trillions of dollars wasted. They wanted and got a predetermined result for a political agenda; in Hansen and the gang were successful. Accurate climate forecast? Not so much.
Standard approach is when your hypothesis is falsified is to go back and start over.
Willis why is the Russian model the closet to observations over the last 31 years? Were they just lucky or perhaps not hampered by the competitive need to alarm us all?
Isn’t this a method to determine climate sensitivity – compare Hanson’s projections under various emissions amounts and the one that matches is Hanson’s estimate of sensitivity.
thanks
JK
Come on…its perfectly simple…he had the sheet of paper tilted at the wrong angle…otherwise perfect!
Much in the same way Obama and the head of NOAA accidentally tilted the entirety of the twentieth century in the writing of the infamous “Pausebuster Paper.” A perfectly understandable misunderstanding. In taking the Pausebuster Paper to the UN Paris blatherfest and representing it as fact when it was complete bullshit…was a simple miscalculation. Not the greatest fraud in human history…costing the world trillions of dollars ongoing and being responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths due to pneumonia by power bill hikes etc. They just accidentally tilted the page…a simple mistake anyone could make, surely?
By the way, I’m guessing you all know about that? Whistleblowers from within NOAA went to the Senate and blew….NOAA belatedly apologized and were awfully sorry that “unfortunately” their computer broke and they couldn’t show how they came to these findings, so changed them, and the publication Nature changed their criteria for accepting papers saying they wouldn’t publish papers in the future that couldn’t be replicated, and then absolutely nothing happened!? WTFH is that? Does anyone know what is going on with the investigation into the greatest fraud in human history? My best guess is…zip. Evidently Trumps Tax returns from decades ago are a far more compelling way to spend investigative recourses than the current ongoing greatest fraud in human history. Meanwhile the countries that are paying vast sums of money based on the greatest fraud in human history…are still paying. Even though Obamas fraudulent lies are actually exposed in front of the Senate and are proven to be lies.
If I were running the joint things would be very different.