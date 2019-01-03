Oh Noes: Global Warming and Prosperity Driving up Chinese Electricity Demand

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A study suggests that growing prosperity in China coupled with expected future global warming will drive an explosion in Chinese electricity Demand.
Climate Change Could Ramp Up Electricity Use in China
By Roni Dengler | January 2, 2019 1:41 pm
As the Earth heats up thanks to climate change, people are cranking up the air conditioning. Pumping in that cooled air also increases electricity use, and especially so in countries where people are just beginning to make heavy use of the electrical grid. Case in point: China, where researchers find that climate change will significantly escalate electricity consumption.
“China is now the largest economy in the world, and their electricity sector is probably the largest single place where policy changes will affect greenhouse gas emissions,” said William Pizer, an expert in public and environmental policy at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, who led the new research.
Their goal, in addition to pointing out another risk of a warming globe, is to explore the ways societies will need to adapt to climate change. Beefing up electrical grids could be one of them.
More than this, peak electrical demand would explode by more than 36 percent for every 1.8 degree F increase in global mean surface temperature by 2099, Pizer and colleagues determined. The discovery holds implications for planners anticipating future demands and argues for investments in electrical grid expansion. It’s also another reminder that our responses to climate change may sometimes make the situation worse, and it’s important information for future modeling.
“This is critical to cost-benefit analysis used to support policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Pizer said.
Read More: http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/d-brief/2019/01/02/climate-change-is-ramping-up-chinas-electricity-consumption/
The abstract of the study;
Climate change and residential electricity consumption in the Yangtze River Delta, China
Yating Li, William A. Pizer, and Libo Wu
PNAS published ahead of print December 24, 2018
Estimating the impact of climate change on energy use across the globe is essential for analysis of both mitigation and adaptation policies. Yet existing empirical estimates are concentrated in Western countries, especially the United States. We use daily data on household electricity consumption to estimate how electricity consumption would change in Shanghai in the context of climate change. For colder days <7 °C, a 1 °C increase in daily temperature reduces electricity consumption by 2.8%. On warm days >25 °C, a 1 °C increase in daily temperatures leads to a 14.5% increase in electricity consumption. As income increases, households’ weather sensitivity remains the same for hotter days in the summer but increases during the winter. We use this estimated behavior in conjunction with a collection of downscaled global climate models (GCMs) to construct a relationship between future annual global mean surface temperature (GMST) changes and annual residential electricity consumption. We find that annual electricity consumption increases by 9.2% per +1 °C in annual GMST. In comparison, annual peak electricity use increases by as much as 36.1% per +1 °C in annual GMST. Although most accurate for Shanghai, our findings could be most credibly extended to the urban areas in the Yangtze River Delta, covering roughly one-fifth of China’s urban population and one-fourth of the gross domestic product.
Read more: https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2018/12/18/1804667115
Studies like this in my opinion hilight how useless renewables would be as a solution to the world’s future energy needs. Renewables can’t even supply existing demand, let alone the future demand we would experience if the world warms as much as climate action advocates claim it will. When you also consider the demand which would accrue from the electrification of road transport, and the growing energy needs of our society’s rising technology infrastructure, renewables are a complete non-starter.
Growth projections are too bullish.
Financial history is recording a global contraction, which could become severe.
Ambitious politicians have corrupted central banking to provide unlimited funding for the experiment in authoritarian government. In the past these had ended when “they” have screwed the economy and spent all the money. The early 1600s saw the start of a great reformation.
More of the public will see that the concept that a committee of economist can “manage” a national economy is not working.
The next stage will be the realization that spending trillions of taxpayer money to prevent “bad things” from happening was a fraud.
The boast that a centralized committee can “manage” the temperature of the nearest planet will be widely seen as unaffordable nonsense.
The popular uprising will become even more popular.
“China is now the largest economy in the world,”
Not quite true unless you are simply saying it’s the largest because it has the most people involved. In terms of value of economic output, China has a little ways to go to catch up with the US.
Of course, it is Duke, and you believe Duke at your peril – you’ll recall its expertise in determining the guilt of its own students when fraudulently charged with rape.
Also named after the guy who invented cigarettes.
It depends how you choose to measure the economy but if you adjust GDP for purchasing power parity China comes out number 1 even though on raw GDP USA is number 1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(PPP)
You will note the CIA puts all the EU countries together and uses a slightly different formula and it’s almost a dead heat for China, EU and USA.
Since we are talking about local prosperity the PPP adjusted value is arguably a better measure to use.
If we are talking about global economics you would be better with raw GDP and USA would be number 1.
When will these morons learn that Molten salt nuclear reactors are the future of power? China and India are both working to develop and commercialize these reactors, as are a half dozen private Western companies.
When someone builds one that is commercial. It has been around 70 years how long do we wait?
At the moment claims it is the future sound about as plausible as the e-cat (or is it a different name now).
There is a company that has Canadian regulatory phase 2 approval to construct a molten salt fission reactor that has no fuel rods and no water in the reactor.
The no fuel rod, convection cooled, no water reactor is six times more fuel efficient, 1/3th the size, 1/9th the cost as compared to the pressurized water, fuel rod reactors.
The majority of the six times improvement in fuel efficiency and the reduction in cost is due to the inherent engineering limitations of fuel rods and the elimination of the natural dangerous of pressurized water, fuel rod reactors.
The no fuel rod, no water fission engine is 1/9th the cost of a pressurized water reactor as a ‘containment’ building, explosion to close valves, super redundant controls, 10-inch-thick reactor vessel, pressurizer, accumulator, pressure relief, and so on, is not required.
The no fuel rod, no water, convection cooled, fission engine has no natural failure modes. The fission engine produces six times less nuclear waste and the waste contains 1/9 the amount of transuranics than a pressure/boiling water reactor produces.
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/609194/advanced-nuclear-finds-a-more-welcome-home-in-canada/
Unfortunately this technology will never see the light of day if the current government lead by anti nuclear activists is left in charge.
Grid modernization will fit nicely into the Green New Deal. The US economy is sinking ever deeper into crises following the financial collapse of 2017 resulting in record high unemployment, wide-spread hunger, and waves of internal migration in search of scarce fruit picking jobs. Tom Joad played by Kevin Spacey will narrate the Green Works Administration YouTube videos explaining all of this.
Wind and Solar will roll on as long as public money ensures a profit. There will be lines constructed to carry electricity from places where the wind is blowing to places where it isn’t blowing. Like empty buildings, trains, and highways in China the goal is spending to create the illusion of economic activity./ China will soon show the limits of this approach.
You might want to do a fact check on US employment rate. At the moment I doubt everything you just said because you have a problem with a basic fact.
Lets give you a start why I am having trouble
https://www.npr.org/2018/10/05/654417887/u-s-unemployment-rate-drops-to-3-7-percent-lowest-in-nearly-50-years
uh… so that was sarcasm. The New Deal was in response to an economic crises. The Green New Deal isn’t
And just what do policy makers and their researcher minions think poor developing nations in hot climates are going to spend their climate reparation money on, if not electricity for air conditioning?
Hydro and Nuclear (Nucular) are the only way to reliably replace fossil generation (if and when it needs to be replaced)
wake up greens
As long as nuclear power is “off the table” and fossil fuels are the enemy of society, the greens will have to convince a majority of the world’s population that prosperity is a bad thing and that stone age living standards are the way to go. This could be a hard sell.
past the point of ludicrous speed….global warming causes everything
Global warming causes global warming. It’s a thriving business. I want in!
“On warm days >25 °C, a 1 °C increase in daily temperatures leads to a 14.5% increase in electrical consumption”
That’s really interesting research, but it seems too high. But how is it that with billions spent by our federal government on “climate research” that there isn’t similar, and well known, research having been done in the US.
Now we’re getting somewhere. Do the same analysis for a cooling climate and it should be possible to determine the optimum temperature.