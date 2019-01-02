2018 Saw A Global Revolt Against Climate Change Policies

From The Daily Caller
12:01 PM 12/31/2018 | Energy
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
- 2018 saw a global revolt against policies aimed at fighting global warming
- Australia, Canada, France and the U.S. have all seen push back against global warming policies
- That included weeks of riots in France against planned carbon tax increases
Despite increasingly apocalyptic warnings from U.N. officials, 2018 has seen a number of high-profile defeats for policies aimed at fighting global warming. Politicians and voters pushed back at attempts to raise energy prices as part of the climate crusade.
It started in June with election of Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Ontario residents overwhelmingly voted Ford’s conservative coalition into power on a platform that included axing the Canadian province’s cap-and-trade program.
Ford said his first priority upon taking office would be to “cancel the Liberal cap-and-trade carbon tax.” Ford then joined a legal challenge led by Saskatchewan against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policy of a central government-imposed carbon tax on provinces that don’t have their own.
Carbon tax opponents called Trudeau’s plan an attempt to “use the new tax to further redistribute income, which will increase the costs of this tax to the economy.”
Roughly ten thousand miles away in Australia another revolt was brewing. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull saw his power base crumble within days of failing to pass a bill aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
Turnbull’s so-called National Energy Guarantee to reduce energy sector emissions was opposed by a group of conservative members of Parliament led by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.
Turnbull tried to delay the vote on his climate bill in response to the opposition but was too late. Turnbull stepped down in late August and has since been replaced by Scott Morrison.
Back in the U.S., $45 million was being pumped into the battle over a Washington state carbon tax ballot measure. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who has 2020 presidential ambitions, supported the measure though refiners, but other opponents outspent carbon tax supporters.
The Inslee-backed measure called for taxing carbon dioxide emissions at $15 a ton in 2020, which would increase at $2 a year above the rate of inflation until the state meets its emissions goals. (RELATED: Greenpeace’s Iconic ‘Rainbow Warrior’ Ship Chopped Up On A Third-World Beach, Sold For Scrap)
However, Washington voters rejected the carbon tax measure in the November election despite Inslee’s support. It was the second time in two years that Washington voters rejected a carbon tax ballot initiative.
The November elections also saw the defeat of a group of Republican lawmakers in the House Climate Solutions Caucus. Among those defeated was caucus co-chair Florida GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo, who introduced carbon tax legislation in July.
Curbelo’s legislation called for a $23 per ton carbon tax that would primarily fund the Highway Trust Fund. Despite this, environmentalists funneled money to his Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.
Shortly after the U.S. elections, it became clear trouble was brewing across the Atlantic in France. French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms, which included planned fuel tax increases, were not winning over much of the population.
Macron spent years styling himself as a staunch supporter of efforts to tackle global warming, including the Paris agreement. Indeed, raising taxes on diesel and gasoline was part of Macron’s plan to meet France’s Paris accord pledge.
It backfired. Angered over the new carbon taxes on fuel, tens of thousands of protesters, called “yellow vests” for the vests drivers are required to have in their cars, took to the streets calling for an end to the taxes and for Macron to resign.
Macron initially resisted, arguing France needed to do more to address global warming, but the French government capitulated in December and scrapped the planned tax increases. Macron also said he’d increase the minimum wage and begged companies to raise salaries, if possible.
Macron’s backpedaling on climate policy couldn’t have come at a worse time for the climate-conscious president. The U.N. annual climate summit was being held in Poland as Macron conceded to the “yellow vests.”
France’s carbon tax revolts sent a clear message to Democratic lawmakers across the Atlantic Ocean. Democrats will take control of the House in 2019 and want to make global warming a central part of their agenda.
Democrats and even environmentalists distanced themselves from carbon taxes in the wake of French riots. However, far-left Democrats are pushing “Green New Deal” legislation, which could become the largest expansion of government in decades.
13 thoughts on “2018 Saw A Global Revolt Against Climate Change Policies”
Anthropogenic Climate Change… perchance Warming, even Catastrophic. The scientific theory is marginal, and the political choice is clearly not viable, yet it persists.
Sadly the fight against Green taxes is far from over. The “Social Justice Warriers “will just look for yet another cause designed to remove your hard earned cash, to be re- directed to what they think is a better place or person. ”
Facts mean very little to such people, they much prefer emotion.
So use your vote to replace them with someone who is awake to their rubbish science.
MJE
“You can’t fool all of the people all of the time. ”
I was out in France a few days ago, talking in the bars about these protests, and the general opinion is that climate change is cyclical.
People will pay tax for something they feel benefits society. Clearly they have rejected CAGW alarmism, and this despite the vast amount of time and energy that has gone into marketing it.
Unfortunately, in my French entourage CAGW is the predominant ideology.
But whatever the prevailing sentiment today is, the states and deep states can bide their time: they know they’ve thoroughly brainwashed the coming generations of taxpayers.
As an English teacher in various French institutions, public and private, I can tell you this phenomenon of “climate grief” and climate-obsessed youths like Greta Thunberg, both seen recently on this site, is a growing one as so-called educational institutions have officially or officiously integrated this faith-based, man-made climate change ideology into national curricula (in the image of Bill Gates’ Common Core).
Today many may have rejected climate alarmism but I’d wager such hustles are planned to take place over quickly changing administrations and generations with our short memories, short-term perspectives, emotional tendencies and harried work and school days being our weak points…
Regarding Malcoln Turnbulls removal. . Whilst a highly intelligent man, especially in Court, see “Spycatcher court case, Turnbull has difficulties as to which party to belong too.
He rolled Tony Abbott when he Tony was opposition leader, then sided with Labours Kevin Rudd over bringing in a Carbon tax. Result was that he was rolled by Tony Abbott.
The following Tony Abbotts overwhelming victory over Kevin Rudd’s labour in 2014, a hostile Senate prevented Abbott from getting Australia out of debt. Result was negative opinion polls. So the Liberal Party (Conservative) party, pot Turnbull back in again, as he was seen as a soft L Liberal.
Bad mistake, he had not changed and was again all for a version of Carbon Tax, just with a new name.
So out with him and in with Morrison as PM, a compromise PM.
Such is life in fossell fuel rich Australia .
MJE
Michael,
To complete the Australian story, the present time sees no significant party willing to do the necessary steps of a. Scrapping the Renewable Energy Target that forces preference for renewables and raises electricity costs and b. Notice of withdrawal from the Paris agreement, because it is clear from the USA position that it has significant defects.
Australians often vote 50:50 for the the two major parties after distribution of preferences. It takes a strong topic to shift this usual outcome to create an upsetting swing. The climate change topic now has more than enough disbelievers to make that swing.
Too many of the Australian public have failed to see that government subsidies are a cost to them, more often than a benefit. That is, the tooth fairy lives. Geoff.
Australia does have a carbon tax thanks to Turnbull;
http://joannenova.com.au/2016/05/secret-deal-australia-already-has-an-ets-carbon-tax-starts-in-5-weeks/
Next to fall will be the US Department of Energy! Look carefully at all the (stupidly useless) projects that they are funding. VERY carefully!!!
Pull the plug on that CO2 oriented rathole and President Trump has his Billions to build the wall, and quoting President Kennedy “..and do the other things!”
Can the Democrats get their Green New Deal? They have to get by the President. This could be the immovable object vs. the irresistible force. The Democrats could turn the White House into a 24/7 legal defense operation. They have to be careful though because it could cause the voters to turn on them.
We should get some idea of how things are going to turn out by watching what happens with financing for the wall.
Catastrophic Climate Change Policies = CCCP
This very web site, WUWT, can take credit for a significant portion of the discontent brewing over politicized, bastardized, incentivized “science”. Kudos, jefe!
They don’t call environmentalists “watermelons” for nothing.
It’s all about bringing in worldwide socialism.
And the mass executions, “re-education” camps and subsistence level incomes for the vast majority.
Well here is the reality in the UK: 33% of electricity from renewables in 2018… no related power outages. Demand falling due to energy efficiency.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/jan/03/uk-power-stations-electricity-output-lowest-1994-renewables-record