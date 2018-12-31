Governor Brown: Climate Change is Like Fighting the NAZIs

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Governor Jerry Brown and Michael Bloomberg both appeared on NBC to attack President Trump’s views on Climate Change.
Bloomberg slams Trump on climate change, which Brown likens to Nazism
Michael Bloomberg slammed Donald Trump’s inaction on climate change on Sunday and said any candidate for president in 2020 – he himself might be one – must have a plan to deal with the problem.
At the same time, retiring California governor Jerry Brown likened the fight against climate change to the fight against Nazism during the second world war, saying: “We have an enemy … perhaps very much devastating in a similar way.”
Both men appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press. The billionaire former New York mayor said: “It would be a lot more helpful if we had a climate champion rather than a climate denier in the White House.
“You know, I’ve always thought Trump has a right to his opinions. But he doesn’t have a right to his own facts.”
A vocal critic of the coal industry, Bloomberg, whose fortune is estimated at $40bn and who spent $100m on his last mayoral race, has said he plans to make climate change a leading issue in the 2020 race, whether or not he runs.
“Any candidate for federal office better darn well have a plan to deal with the problem that the Trump science advisers say could, basically, end this world,” he said. “I can tell you one thing, I don’t know whether I’m going to run or not, but I will be out there demanding that anybody that’s running has a plan.”
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/dec/30/michael-bloomberg-slams-trump-climate-change
The NBC page for that episode of Meet the Press is available here.
Fighting the far-left greens and their antifa Brownshirt thugs is much more like fighting the Nazis.
Well, let’s hope it doesn’t come to actual fighting. Many millions died fighting the Nazis.
However, for those of us who prefer historical honesty, “climate change” looks a lot like eugenics. It’s an idea loved by all “right-thinking” progressive people because, it fits their beliefs about their right to control the teeming masses by whatever means they can.
Like eugenics, it will be seen in hindsight as something truly monstrous, motivated by racism and a hatred for the poor. Eugenics was central to Nazi philosophy and led directly to the death camps and “medical” torture.
However, those who promulgate these vile lies will never apologize because, they will always claim they were acting for the good of the people or the planet. But the evil that they do shows their true intentions.
One can only hope we see something analogous to the Nuremberg trials for those who are causing all the misery. But I expect that, like Nuremberg, many of them will be dead before it happens.
Their propensity to psychological transference is nearly 100%.
Almost every time they open their mouths to criticize or condemn, what they say is perfectly true, but of themselves, not of those to whom they aim their lies at.
Look at Jeff Albert’s comment just below regarding “evidence”, and “poisoning the well”.
He is spot on, but directly his comment away from those for whom it is true.
Brown truly does poison the well with his 100% baseless assertions.
Let’s hope Bloomberg makes Climate Change a major issue in 2020, because the majority of Americans rate it last or next to last in importance. Bloomberg spending his billions tilting at windmills, so to speak, is a winner for rational people.
Let’s see their (policy) cards on the table now, not just the bluster and not after elections when declaring overwhelming mandates to do this or that without question.
Great idea. I believe most people that believe in CAGW think that to fix it only requires some minor sacrifice on their part. They have no idea of the present costs or the future costs that are in the planning stages by the collectivist. If they did understand the sacrifices they would look into the truth of the matter .
“At the same time, retiring California governor Jerry Brown likened the fight against climate change to the fight against Nazism during the second world war, saying: “We have an enemy … perhaps very much devastating in a similar way.” …”
—
How is this not flat-out hate-speech and an incitement to denigrate or attack others and prejudice against them? Why is it not against the law in the USA and California? Why is it OK to prejudice people like that and get away with such a despicable and totally false treatment and defamation of others?
How disgusting.
Jerry Brown, you are a complete grub, you should be sued into poverty for your outrageous collective hate, lies, prejudice and rank anti free-speech attitude and authoritarian bent. You’re a total disgrace to the United States of America and all it stands for.
He despises America. Hasn’t he said so in speeches? It’s not like Jerry’s hate isn’t obvious.
“Hasn’t he said so in speeches?”
Unless you have some evidence, stop poisoning the well.
You can’t add much to the projections of condescending authoritarian types.
Round about now, the lay extremists get far ahead of the previous more conservative leadership. This happens just at the point that the leadership starts to get uneasy about the results on the movement if the wild forecasts of the extremists publicly fail to materialize. But the leadership is in a really difficult situation, they cannot backtrack and denounce their most effective proselytizers, and what they have been saying is only a little less extreme than the extremists.
Read ‘When Prophecy Fails’ to see what will happen next. It will be a retreat to a high mountain to await Rapture, and when that fails?
Their faith will increase, not diminish.
This has all happened before. Corbyn’s acolyte, Seamus Milne, still believes in Russian Communism. Many more examples
Michel: that is a powerful analogy.
Michel: sorry, my reply was meant for E J Zuiderwijk, below
Governor Moonbeam should remember Godwin’s Law.
”Trump doesn’t believe in climate”
No rational person could make a statement like that.
Its right up there with ”i believe in women”
”Climate change is real”
”Co2 is real”
Bloomberg also claimed “the poles are melting” and “3 feet of rain in Carolinas” were proof of climate change. For a rich guy, he”s as clueless as a bix of rocks on the issues.
Also Ms Marvel of NASA claimed that Glacier National Park’s glacial melt since 1850 was a clear sign of climate change.
More lies. It was sickening to listen to that crap as Cclueless Chuck Todd merely acted as an Infomertial moderator on the false claims coming out of Bloomberg’s and Marvel’s lieholes.
there is no man made climate change
-click on my name to read my report on that-
or else let me know how you ‘calculated’ what % of the observed climate change is man made and which % is natural,
bearing in mind that sea levels in some of the previous interglacials have in fact much higher than today….
You know when one participant in an argument has failed, when they resort to accusing their opponent of being ‘Like the Nazis’. Brown, Bloomberg and Guardian fall at first hurdle. Pathetic
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-30/nbcs-chuck-todd-were-not-going-give-tv-time-climate-deniers
The Brown Shirts are getting more aggressive every day. I would suggest looking into the steps necessary to claim membership in the Cherokee tribe or others. Independent science thinking is no longer safe in this society.
Brown and Bloomberg – two men with enormous power and wealth.
Imagine if they had a thirst for knowledge. Bloomberg could direct a portion of his $40bn to establish some measure of credence to the science he defends. Then he could produce some science and refute my claim:
The CAGW Theory has no Laws, Axioms, Postulates, nor formulae.
Why is that? We would not be able to derive Laws, Axioms, Postulates, formulae from a flawed theory. How does the CAGW theory differentiate itself from a flawed theory?
A theory that offers nothing to reason with should be used to create policy?
Yes, Mr Brown, you are like nazis, and we will defeat you.
Hey, let’s hand manufacturing to the Chinese and flood the country with aliens that hate white people. What could go wrong with that? We’ll pay for it somehow.
Belief in man-made climate change is like the 17th century belief in witches: once you believe you see it everywhere. Everything and anything ‘bad’ that happens is due to the malicious actions of witches, pardon, carbondioxide. And obviously those who claim that witches do not exist, say so because they themselves are witches too, or at least are in bed with the devil himself.
Far from ‘fighting nazis’, msrs Brown and Bloomberg are taking the mantle of the Witchfinder General.
E J Zuiderwijk: That’s a powerful analogy
“You know, I’ve always thought Trump has a right to his opinions. But he doesn’t have a right to his own facts.”
Neither do either of you.
While it may be a fact that human CO2 emissions add a small amount of warming to the atmosphere it is not a fact that this small amount is going to cause the world to end. If they really believe it is, why aren’t they living the “low carbon footprint” life of Ed Begley, Jr.?
Ed Begley still stars in movies, which causes people to drive to go see them, uses lots of energy. He’s just as much of a hypocrite as the rest.
Really? When was the last one? What was the name of that blockbuster!?!? And yes, Gov Brown has publicly stated he does not like America, he has always been quite open about how deeply he dislikes America and Americans, it is one of the primary reasons leftists vote for him, they agree.
His last film of note was probably Pineapple Express, in which his credit was the eight one from the top.
He has tones of TV credits.
The actor Ed Begley died in 1970.
His son, Ed Begley Jr., is the washed up/never was, small time, bit part, mostly TV, actor you are thinking of.
The answer to that is “Ed Begley Who?”. It has never been about saving the planet, always about controlling what other people do and accumulating as much money fraudulently as possible before anyone gets hip to their grift.
Didn’t think I’d bring out the “Ed Begley, Jr. haters”, but such is life.
Isn’t he one of the few in California actually attempting to lower his “carbon footprint”, whether it needs to be lowered or not? I suppose though that unless living the life of Mother Teresa, one can find some hypocrisy in anyone.
Authoritarians, Bloomberg and Moonbeam, accusing those who wish for less government is an absurdity of our times.
After Communism/Socialism collapsed and was seen not to work the politically ambitious moved over the the “environment”. Then to climate where the solution to invented threats is authoritarian government.
Because I oppose the Left, I have been called a Nazi or compared to Hitler.
In calling for limited government, I oppose both factions.
“Before The Deluge” by Otto Friedrich is a history of Berlin during the 1920s and beyond.
The author quotes Hitler”
“Brutality is respected. The people want someone to frighten them and make them shudderingly submissive.”
(Page 383).
Now the common pitch is “Do as I say, or the climate demons will get us all.”
Could we just make an indulgence payment to the California high speed rail construction unions instead?
I wonder when Socialists will figure out what the abbreviation NAZI stood for?
#irony
forgive my ignorance
what does NAZI stand for?
It is a German abbreviation for the National Socialist German Workers Party, NSDAP
Not quite. It was a derogatory name coined by the press of the late 1920ies. The abbreviation is derived from the name Ignatius, a name quite common in the south of Germany, i.p. Bavaria, where the NSDAP originated. Party members never called themselves ‘nazi’, always ‘national socialist’.
No luck so far, 90 years in. But one is always entitled to hope.
Governor Brownshirt is absolutely correct to wrap his ecofascist climate authoritarianism in the Na3i flag. Wear it with pride!
2 Maine governors who used their office to get into the wind business have records disappear from that time period.
https://www.pressherald.com/2018/12/30/huge-number-of-maine-public-records-have-likely-been-destroyed/
https://www.themainewire.com/2012/03/developing-king-wind-project-cited-congressional-investigation/
http://www.windtaskforce.org/m/blogpost?id=4401701%3ABlogPost%3A78101
listening to jerry brown is kind of like being in an insane asylum ward and listening to the most deranged person housed there.
With governors like these, who needs enemies?
Re “Trump advisers”:
Princeton’s William Happer is an accomplished physicist and inventor of the “sodium guide star” method for greatly improving resolution of ground-based telescopes, and skeptic of CAGW/CACC; see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Happer . The article attacks him by resorting to “majority of expert opinion”, but of course Copernicus, Galileo, and Einstein went against the consensus of the day and were right. Happer is perhaps the most qualified of Trump’s present science advisers.
MIT’s Richard Lindzen is another critic of the high literature value for Climate Sensitivity; see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Lindzen . The article says that Lindzen has admitted “some stupid mistakes”, as if this invalidates everything else he has written and said. Real scientists, being human, make mistakes all the time at the frontiers of knowledge, but admit them (like Lindzen), learn from them, and move on with better understanding. Admitting mistakes is something the true believers of the cult of CAGW/CACC find difficult to do.
For example, for decades the “best value” for climate sensitivity has been quoted as 3 degrees +/- 1.5 degrees, although the low end value of 1.5 degrees was deemed “highly improbable”. The 3 degrees was composed of 1 degree on doubling CO2 (from spectroscopic calculations) plus 2 degrees due to water vapor positive feedback.
In the last 2 years, that 3 degrees has been quietly replaced by 1.5 degrees, thanks to diligent work by Judith Curry and others, although this should have been easily calculated from the 0.8 degree +/- 0.1 degree warming from 1850 to 2018 as CO2 increased from 285 ppmv to 410 ppmv. This implies that water vapor feedback is at most 50%, not 200%, a whopping difference which casts doubt on the rest of the calculations.
The 1.5 degree estimate based on 1 degree warming without feedback still assumes that ALL of the historic warming was due to CO2 plus feedbacks. But that 1 degree estimate is based on net absorption by CO2 in a 10 km path length of a cloudless troposphere; see the simulated spectra at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radiative_forcing . The effect of doubling CO2, just barely detectable, corresponds to the difference in area between the blue and green curves.
But 62% of the Earth’s surface is covered by clouds. Clouds are composed of liquid droplets or ice crystals that act like Planck black bodies with emissivity 0.98 or higher. Therefore they absorb and then re-radiate at all relevant infrared (IR) frequencies, so doubling CO2 below the cloud tops has no net effect (any increase in CO2 net absorption simply means that much less net absorption by cloud particles).
But the cloud tops are cooler than the Earth’s surface (mean temperature = 15 Celsius = 288 K), so there is less IR black body initial emission available for net absorption by CO2 and other greenhouse gases.
The path length from cloud tops to outer space is less than that from the Earth’s surface, so there are fewer CO2 molecules that can absorb IR when there are clouds.
The extra net absorption by CO2 occurs in two sidebands centered at 618 and 721 cm^-1, as shown by the two small area differences between the blue and green curves in the MODTRAN spectra. These sidebands involve absorption by molecules in the first vibrationally excited state, not the ground state. Since populations in excited states decrease exponentially as temperature decreases, there will be fewer CO2 molecules in excited states above the cloud tops relative to those in all 10 km of a cloudless troposphere.
The spectral lines for CO2 in the vibrational ground state are essentially all saturated, so doubling CO2 does not increase net absorption by these lines. However, 100% absorption by Kirchhoff’s Law is followed by 100% re-emission, so these lines are re-emitted at higher altitudes as CO2 is doubled. The MODTRAN spectrum shows no change in net absorption/emission at frequencies centered at 667 cm^-1, but this results from truncating the computer simulations at 20 km altitude (the temperature is relatively constant from 10 to 20 km). When MODTRAN is run to 70 km altitude, the net re-emission at 667 cm^-1 actually increases, as final escape of these photons occurs at altitudes between 20 and 50 km where temperature increases with altitude due to net absorption of incoming Solar visible and UV radiation by ozone. Increased emission at high altitude means that less emission is needed from the Earth’s surface for energy balance, so there would be a smaller climate sensitivity.
All these factors mean a smaller climate sensitivity before feedback, around 0.6 degrees instead of 1 degree.
A 50% positive feedback due to water vapor increase would increase this to 0.9 degrees, well below the 1.5 degree now considered a danger. And increased cloud cover as water vapor increases would provide a negative feedback likely to cancel much or most of the 50% positive feedback. So Lindzen was probably right all along about climate sensitivity being 0.6 degrees, even if some of his arguments were wrong.