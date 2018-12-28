Right now, solar Minimum is in full swing. As you can see, the sun is completely spotless.
But, last night the spotless sun produced a G1-class geomagnetic storm with bright auroras reported from Iceland to Alaska. More lights are in the offing as a stream of solar wind is expected to buffet Earth’s magnetic field for the next 24 to 48 hours.
Similar displays were reported over Iceland (“the best auroras of the season,” says Jónína Óskarsdóttir) and Canada (“STEVE made an appearance as well,” reports Harlan Thomas).
This storm was caused not by sunspots, which have been absent for most of 2018, but rather by a hole in the sun’s atmosphere. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory photographed the gaseous fissure on Dec. 24th:
18 thoughts on “Spotless Sun Sparks a Geomagnetic Storm”
the Sun has been so calm for so long it reminds me of before a tsunami when the water goes away…I think the Sun will roar back going to Solar Maximum like we have never seen it before…and if Earth’s magnetic field keeps flipping we could be in for a lot of blackouts and the like….that’s why I recommend a Doomsday Vault for information just like the Doomsday vault for seeds that is in Norway. Or our digital knowledge could get wiped out. POOF!
So a coronal hole is an area of weak magnetic field on the surface of the Sun, is that right?
If so, why do they form?
I can see how Coriolis effects on the plasma around the poles could bend magnetic field lines. So I can see how they could form at 90° to the Earth.
But this looks like it’s facing us.
What’s going on?
This one is described as “Recurrent Coronal Hole #61”
So it sounds like it is not exactly unusual.
Coronal holes change shape but may last number of months, thus reappearance is predictable.
Actually it is an area of less than average density of the corona, which cause the magnetic field to curve away from the area because there is less energy available.
Lower field strength would therefore be a consequence, no the cause.
Like the atmosphere of the Earth, the corona is not uniform, and some places are more dense and some less dense, and these are constantly shifting around and changing strength.
Apparently near the poles there are permanent holes, and during solar max most of the holes are near the poles, and near solar minimum they tend to move towards the equator, so this is not unusual for this part of the cycle when the Sun is very quiet.
A hole in the sun!
I hate it when that happens!
When we could blame lights in the sky on spirits and our own bad behavior, it was good.
Now, having a cause, we don’t need to make up fancy stories.
Only scientists can help us. Leif — What’s going on?
Coronal holes solar wind travels about twice the speed of the normal nearby solar wind. As the sun rotates the fast wind protons tends to catch-up with the earlier slow wind particles causing bunching-up which in turn creates an ‘electro+magnetic’ shock wave carrying considerable energy.
On bases of this process, certain solar events ‘commentators’ have hypothesised that major earthquakes may be ‘linked’ or ‘associated’ with such shock-waves when they hit the magnetosphere
I recall (now out of date claim) that in period 2010 to 2014 or 15, there were about 30 or so M7 earthquakes and that 19 or 20 happened at the time when a coronal hole was facing the Earth.
At the time I took a screen-shot of the list ( http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/CH-Eq.gif )
since I did some investigation on the subject 3-4 years earlier (see here ), but never bothered to go back and check the claim.