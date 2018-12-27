We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on WUWT. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. This notice is required by recently enacted EU GDPR rules, and since WUWT is a globally read website, we need to keep the bureaucrats off our case!OkPrivacy policy
23 thoughts on “Climate Change aka Global Warming Venn Diagram”
Given the current state of climate science and alarmism, I would say that the diagram greatly overstates the science component and understates the political. In fact, rather than a concentric diagram, an overlapping diagram may be more accurate, since much of the politics has no basis in science.
I agree. Charles the Moderate’s diagram should be modified to a very large purple circle labelled politics, partly overlapping a very small blue science circle. The diagram could also be made dynamic so that at times, the two circles separate entirely.
The ‘Science’ circle is about twice as large as it should be.
Other then that, spot on.
One has to go through the politics to get to the science. Only true if one wants to do something with the science. Otherwise, the study of science in and of itself is personally worthwhile.
Both circles should be labeled politics. Because what the Cult of Climastrology is pushing has nothing to do with actual Science.
Or conflicted science as against evidence based science, so three circles.
both have a portion outside of politics. I think?
Perhaps three circles.
One large purple circle labeled politics.
Two small circles with a very tiny overlap between them, both of which are entirely inside the larger circle.
One circle labeled models, one circle labeled science.
The circle labeled models should be 3 or 4 times the size of the circle labeled science.
The numerous skeptical websites have been highlighting the serious problems with the AGW hypothesis for what seems an eternity. It is not evident that any of this effort has led to even a small change in the minds of the true believers and particularly the main stream media. It is obvious to me that a radical rethink is required if the true state of the actual science is to ever reach the general public. Maybe we happy to bang on with the same old stuff for the next 30 years?
Gibo, the fact that numerous websites can’t falsify the AGW hypothesis demonstrates the resiliency of said hypothesis.
The hypothesis has been falsified hundreds of times.
It’s just that the acolytes are impervious to reality.
It hasn’t been successfully falsified once.
Are you saying that the real and observational science is being held captive by the political agenda. That is what ctm,s diagram is displaying. It can’t get out to the public.
Activists will bend scientific research to their own ends by attempting to end the career of any scientist who publishes inconvenient findings. Galileo’s Middle Finger Such activists make wolverines look like lap kittens in comparison.
Gary Gibson AKA Gibo … at 2:24 pm
The numerous skeptical websites have been … bang[ing] on with the same old stuff for … 30 years?
And it’s not working. Money and organization are badly needed.
So Charles the Moderator, if your diagram is correct, we must conclude that particle physics lies in the political domain?
Diagram failure!!!
As usual, the point goes right over JPP’s head.
It’s almost like he is paid to make himself look dumb.
Politics determine how much is spent on particle physics.
If particle physics had any potential for political benefit, money, politicians, bureaucrats and profiteers would be all over it. And politics would guide the direction of the “science.”
If anyone does not believe politics pollutes climate science, they need to spend a few years in a Federal bureaucracy.
In a way this is true not even without regard to the contamination of science by global warming. Most science is funded and the funding at universities comes from USDA, DOE, DOD, and NSF. All those funding sources decide on the priorities for the grants and those priorities are politically motivated. NEPA compliance creates a giant sucking sound on the availability of funding from lesser sources from states, cities, and private companies.
Found this:
“Our visual and spatial skills help us find our orientation in space, perceive objects around us and organize them into a coherent visual scene, mentally imagine an object that isn’t physically present. Mental imagery plays an important part e.g. for thought processes, dreams, problem-solving (like mental calculation), anticipating events (e.g. when playing chess), memorizing (e.g. an itinerary), understanding a verbal description, reasoning, recognizing objects presented in an unusual way…
That said, Venn Diagrams do nothing for me….
I had Christmas lunch with family, and met my niece’s partner. He was strongly in the cagw mindset just from the headlines, no research. He is a computer programmer and they seem to like this sort of thing.
I let him talk for a while about the current and pending heat increase and the catastrophe that is unfolding. After a few minutes of calm rebuttal by myself I invited him to look at the image below that Javier had prepared and examined what is was. Oh he said, I see what you mean. Changed him on the spot.
This is the most powerful image that skeptics have and not one skeptical site has it regularly updated and the first thing that is seen when visiting the site.
A picture paints a thousand words and when you have to dig through the comments section to find it says a lot about the impotence of skeptic sites.
Perhaps WUWT could replace the current image for 2019. Regards.
https://i.imgur.com/yFrUbjs.png
The only grant money available comes from either a politically biased governing body, or politically biased private entities. Therefor, research that makes it into peer reviewed journals nearly always wears a political blanket. A typical Venn diagram would give the wrong impression and hides the terribly accurate warning from Eisenhower.
https://www.acsh.org/news/2017/12/26/eisenhowers-less-famous-warning-government-controlled-science-12219