Humans Are the Superior Species with Every Right to Be on Earth. We are Not ‘Unnatural’ as Environmentalists Claim and the IPCC Assumes.

Guest Opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
Environmentalists are destroying environmentalism. As a subset of that destruction, creators of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) falsified science to claim that humans are causing global warming (AGW). That false science wasted trillions of dollars and disrupted millions of lives. That is enough money to provide clean drinking water and basic sewage for every country in the world.
Environmentalists changed a necessary and better way of living in the world into a destructive, controlling, political weapon. AGW proponents took climatology, a generalist discipline working to understand the atmosphere, and turned it into a political vehicle to establish control over all human behavior. COP 24 in Poland is the most recent attempt to control people using this false climate science. Two false assumptions, underpinned the conference. These are that the science is settled, and the human production of CO2 is unnatural. The latter is part of the larger anti-human notion of environmentalism. The question is, why are humans not allowed to produce CO2 unlike all other species?
The truth is we needed environmentalism, but not as a political weapon. Power-grabbing environmentalists took the moral high ground to claim that only they cared about the Earth. The guilt trip they used was the charge that everyone else was a dissolute polluter, destroying the Earth. It became a religion with all the superiority that allows, and the blind faith it demands. Those who question, regardless of the question, are automatically heretics. The real tragedy is it defies logic, contradicts the evidence, and precludes discovery and implementation of practical actions. As with so much of what is going on in today’s world, the simple charge of wrong-doing is sufficient to destroy individuals, communities, businesses, and industry. Frighteningly, these destructions occur even if people adopt the solutions recommended to pay for their transgressions.
Central to the claim of environmentalists and climate alarmists is the belief that the quickest and simplest solution is to reduce the number of people dramatically. They succeeded in convincing even sensible people that the biggest problem is overpopulation. Paul Ehrlich began the false doctrine in his 1968 book The Population Bomb. He reinforced it in a 1970 Earth Day statement that mass starvation was impending and inevitable. We know it is a false doctrine because in a surprisingly short time almost all his predictions proved incorrect. In a classic circular argument typical of the environmentalists and the IPCC, they created the strawman of overpopulation and human-caused global warming. Then, with speculation, they identified the problems it created and offered all the solutions that would create the world they wanted.
The assumption that humans are a blight and to blame for every change that occurs is central to their position. The Club of Rome (COR), which supported and promoted Ehrlich and others, set the foundation to this false ideology when they wrote in The First Global Revolution,
“The common enemy of humanity is man. In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.”
They believe in Darwin’s views and yet their position, as stated, contradicts and confounds him. If they accept, as Darwin claims, that humans are animals like all the other species, then who we are and everything we do is normal and natural. However, that is not what they think. A classic example occurred early in the climate change debate. In the 1990 Greenpeace Report on global warming edited by Dr. Jeremy Leggett, it says, “Carbon dioxide is added to the atmosphere naturally and unnaturally. The statement is meaningless unless you are saying that the unnatural portion is from humans. Then it becomes more meaningless unless you assume that humans are unnatural.
It is illogical to say, or even imply, that humans are natural but what we do is unnatural. Nonetheless, this is the absolute contradiction created by the use of environmentalism and climate for a political agenda. Why isn’t everything humans do part of evolution? Why aren’t development, industry, economy, or anything else we do, part of the natural order?
The answer effectively began in 1859 when Darwin published the first edition of On the Origin of Species. It went through several editions as he received feedback. Herbert Spencer made many comments, but one of them Darwin thought summarized his thesis so well that he included it in the 1869 Fifth Edition. The more extensive quote from Spencer says,
The law is the survival of the fittest…. The law is not the survival of the ‘better’ or the ‘stronger,’ if we give to those words anything like their ordinary meanings. It is the survival of those which are constitutionally fittest to thrive under the conditions in which they are placed; and very often that which, humanly speaking, is inferiority, causes the survival.
The part that Darwin liked, and so it persists, is the phrase “the survival of the fittest.”
Darwin’s inclusion of this phrase is also likely due to the influence of Alfred Russel Wallace. Before Darwin published in 1859, Wallace sent him an essay reporting on his work in Asia. It reached the same conclusions as Darwin. The difference was Darwin, as Wallace later pointed out, made no mention of humans in his First edition. Wallace said that any theory which omitted humans and did not explain how they were so markedly different than all the other species, failed.
The difference is so significant that science has avoided the implications of the answer ever since. Ironically, Darwin, unknowingly, created the situation that science and society avoided when his theory became the weapon used to eliminate religion and God. Removing God removed the explanation for the difference and made it a challenge to science. Wallace tried, like many since, to offer a compromise. He didn’t use the phrase, ‘intelligent being’ but implied that such an entity might provide an answer.
The ‘difference’ problem remains unanswered. Environmentalists don’t address it but in avoiding it create the paradox, that we are animals like all the rest, but behaving inappropriately. Of course, they decide what is appropriate. Ingrid Newkirk, co-founder and president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) provides an excellent example of this thinking because it is extreme. No behavior is appropriate.
“Mankind is a cancer; we’re the biggest blight on the face of the earth.” “If you haven’t given voluntary human extinction much thought before, the idea of a world with no people in it may seem strange. But, if you give it a chance, I think you might agree that the extinction of Homo Sapiens would mean survival for millions if not billions, of Earth-dwelling species. Phasing out the human race will solve every problem on earth, social and environmental.”
Newkirk doesn’t realize that the Earth only exists because of human superiority. No other species is aware that the Earth exists. Eliminate Homo Sapiens as Newkirk proposes, then no other “Earth-dwelling species” would know if “every problem on earth” was solved.
Newkirk’s ‘phase out’ suggestion implies a gradual elimination of people. I agree, as long as we begin with Newkirk and all environmentalists and the IPCC. Once we get rid of them, then, as free-thinking humans, we can reassess the situation and determine that the problem no longer exists, and we can get on with evolving. Part of that will include explaining how humans are so radically different and superior to all other species, with every right to exist.
52 thoughts on “Humans Are the Superior Species with Every Right to Be on Earth. We are Not ‘Unnatural’ as Environmentalists Claim and the IPCC Assumes.”
The problem varies as the years go by. The solution never does.
Men are from Mars, women are from Venus, and babies are delivered by Stork. Or so a democratically significant minority of people believe.
What has margarine got to do with this?
And a big bunch believe govrrnment should run everything. As if they have such a good record. USSR, Hitler’s Reich, Venezuela, VA hospitals, deficits, etc etc.
And a big bunch believe govrrnment should run everything. As if they have such a good record. USSR, Hitler’s Reich, Venezuela, VA hospitals, deficits, etc etc.
Not all of them.
Humans are far superior to any other species in killing their own kind. In decades or two we might find that women are superior to men, when they start reproducing their own kind by genetic DNA editing without necessity for existence of the males. Soon after the male section of the human species will decline rapidly. At best for a while the men might be turned to a slave subsection of the humanity, eventually disappearing as totally useless and unnecessary creatures.
Science-fiction authors have covered this concept, repeatedly.
Yes, and when Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock ran into the Planet Run By Women, they fitted Zappers on the men so that they could push a button anytime they wanted to make them act right. (and it gave Shatner a wonderful opportunity to act like he’d been sucker punched in his happy sack)
I liked Harry Mudd’s women better.
For those who don’t remember
“In decades or two we might find that women are superior to men”
They’ll still need us around to kill spider, and take out the garbage, and mow the lawn, and change the oil, and…
There is a theory, based upon laboratory proven quantum mechanics, that without an observer nothing would exist.
More precisely, all states would be possible, a superposition defined by probabilities. The observation collapses the quantum uncertainty in the macroworld. At the quantum level, uncertainty of position and momentum still exist.
Which is where the climate models are. Their outputs are a superpositon of of all possible states defined by probability, but in this case, their probabilities come not from nature, but from the imagination of humans. Not much different from imagining unicorns exist somewhere in the universe of the infinite — just not on Earth. Much like imaginary climate catastrophism from adding additional amounts of The Magic Molecule of Life.
I was trying to keep it simple. More accurately, nothing “solid” would exist only probability distributions of what could be.
on a purely philosophical basis, you realize that proposition can be reversed, leading to the conclusion that since the Universe DOES exist as a coherent whole, (and not just the parts that insignificant humans can see) then logically there must be an Observer that was able to witness all of it, right from the beginning.
it’s simply a matter of logic, if you accept the proposition.
The Copenhagen Interpretation, your “observer theory”, is bunkum. See J.S.Bell Speakable and Unspeakable in Q.Mechanics. This nuttiness comes from Niels Bohr, whose family crest is a Yin-Jang. Nothing to do with science.
Environmentalism is not a political system, because it is not concerned with human beings. It comes from a religion, the faux pagan worship of Gaia, the earth goddess. She is angry and must be propitiated by the sacrifice of human babies. The white liberals who are votaries of this religion have chosen brown and black babies to be the victims of the rituals of “population control”, “zero population growth” and “reproductive choice”.
Why has this bizarre cult arisen among what are supposed to be our most intelligent and skeptical class?
First we must observe the collapse of Christian belief in this class.
They are all Marxists now, not industrial grade Stalinists, but cultural Marxists theorized by Adorno, and Gramisci, and the French lumpen-philosopes such as Foucault and Derrida. But, even those variants of Marxism demands atheism.
Also atheism, especially, the nasty anti-intellectual atheism of Dawkins et. al., allows them to indulge their favorite passion — Contempt for the unwashed masses of Americans — the obese bitter clingers who inhabit fly-over country and cling to their guns and religion.
Having chosen atheism does not mean that they believe nothing. As Umberto Eco wrote:
“G K Chesterton is often credited with observing: “When a man ceases to believe in God, he doesn’t believe in nothing. He believes in anything.” Whoever said it – he was right. We are supposed to live in a sceptical age. In fact, we live in an age of outrageous credulity.
“The “death of God”, or at least the dying of the Christian God, has been accompanied by the birth of a plethora of new idols. They have multiplied like bacteria on the corpse of the Christian Church …”
The failure of prophecies of the Apocalypse will not destroy the religion of Gaia anymore than the the failure of the Apocalypse to occur in the 1st Century C.E. (1 Thessalonians) invalidated Christianity. Such failures often cause the faithful to double down, not to give up.
Perhaps it is God Who is the primary observer causing all of the waveform properties of physical matter to collapse into solid objects?
Oh dear. Chesterton’s ‘observation’ could only be made by a true believer. In this case in the Trinity. But replace Trinity by Gaia or Wotan or Ra and it would still be the same. And therefore utterly invalid, that is without value.
I think you don’t understand Chesterton’s point. People who have an organized belief system, especially one as well developed as Christianity, are not prone to fall for every half baked, credulous idea that comes along. But people with NO organized philosophical belief system are in fact desperate for one, and tend to jump into any feel-good nonsense that drifts their way – including the nonsense about how all people are wicked and the human race should go extinct.
Even for those who despise Christianity, you have to admit that there is value to a system that teaches that all human beings are valuable and are worthy of respect and forgiveness.
“We don’t live in equilibrium with nature. We die in equilibrium with nature”
A great one liner from the late Hans Rosling’s “Don’t Panic” talk on population growth that exposed the nonsense of Paul Erlich and others, creating mindless fear in the ignorant for their own power and reward, based on actual deceit. Not at all scientific.
nb: “Their” refers to the charlatan Erlichs, a live example of Feyman’s pseudo scientists. “Experts”, “with an opinion and a typewriter”
If you could put all the environmentalist in the world onto the head of a pin, that would be a really good idea.
A very nice discussion and demonstration of the hypocrisy and complete lack of logic in the radical, antihumanistic environementalism driving the current climate change/global warming scam. As always a very thoughtful article from Dr. Ball.
Can’t recall right now where I read it, but a recent article about climate change brought up a new perspective on evolution. Basically “survival of the fittest” favors mutations that enhance survival. But humans don’t have any really obvious features that could explain their amazing fecundity. No large teeth or strong muscles or venom or claws. So how did we get to be top predator?
We developed language, the vocal organs and the brain structure that allows us to use words to impart information. This speeds up evolution by many orders of magnitude. Instead of waiting for random successful mutations, we can try new ideas and pass them on using language instead of DNA.
This seemingly also explains the ridiculously long maturing time of our species. Long “adolescence” periods, during which the immature humans try things their parents would avoid, leads to innovation. Of course, Darwin’s law still applies and many failures also result.
Seems like over-population is a problem that can be solved by humans without death camps or nukes. The societies that are most reliant on fossil fuels today are the ones that have the lowest birth rates. Must be a correlation between fossil fuel use and population growth. Instead of distributing condoms we should build coal plants in the developing world. Make sure they have scrubbers and proper fly ash disposal too.
Bruce.
In case that it my help you with your question.
We humanos are no top predators… we are one more too higher up, we happened too be
the “Great Hunter”… far far higher than top predator.
We were borne in this great life thingy as beasts of wild, but not as animals anyhow, as a species of man beast, bearing the signature of 666, beholders of the most powerful and beautiful force, as per only means of our survival and making it as the fittest top notch to be as the very result of the Life’s meaning, as beholders of the most extraordinary force, that of mass destruction, where we as beast man could burn down entire forests or savanas, just to get rid of the nuisance of a top predator or whatever that consisted as a disturbing enough threat at any time to us then, to the the man beast.
So again, we are no much of a predator, or a top predator by nature, we simple the best ever hunter in existence as far as could be told, in consideration of this world of ours…regardless of the size of fangs…
(should not have posted this comment… too silly)
cheers
Also, making weapons is a useful survival development.
I think you bring up some very interest points that should make people think differently about our role in the world. According to Darwin’s theory we are dominant because we are the fittest. They should not find fault with that but do. Why? From a believers perspective the special nature of mankind is intentional and a good thing for all the earth. We are here as benevolent managers of all God’s creation. When we take our role seriously we promote the best for all creation including ourselves.
Newkirk also does not appreciate that the universe without him in it is meaningless and therefore serves no further existential purpose.
Wrong and anthropocentric. We are only superior if we get to choose the measurement criterion to our advantage. Any idea of superiority hides behind the idea of being better and having more rights and is the root cause of evil.
Not really. A careful reading of “On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life” shows otherwise. Nature doesn’t care about the survival of individuals, but about their reproduction. Selection only acts through reproduction, so it is irrelevant how fit an individual is or how long it survives, but how well it has reproduced. We could say that the law is the reproduction of the fittest. The survival of the fittest is a bastardization of Natural Selection that fits our social prejudices.
Javier,
I’d vote for dogs as the most superior species as not only are they better reproduces but they can eat about anything they can chew. Plus, most dogs are nicer than most people.
Reproducers
The man’s best friend… 🙂
cheers
Javier,
Correct.
Biologists today use the concept of “fitness” to measure reproductive success, not mere survival. If you survive to the longest possible life span of your species, but don’t reproduce, your evolutionary fitness is zero.
Natural selection is the proper biological term, not “survival of the fittest”.
Scientist recognized that humans are animals long before Darwin. In the 10th edition of Linnaeus’ “Systema Naturae”, over a century before “On the Origin”, he placed humans not only in Kingdom Animalia, but Class Mammalia, Order Primates and Genus Homo. Linnaeus would have assigned people and chimps to the same genus, but didn’t for religious, not scientific reasons.
And still well before 1859, science already recognized that humans are catarhines (Geoffroy, 1812), ie in the same parvorder with apes and Old World Monkeys. The terms “anthropoid” and “simian” to include both New World monkeys (platyrrhines) and catarhine primates appear to have originated in the mid-19th century, after Darwin in the case of Infraorder Simiiformes (Haeckel, 1866).
The common words “monkey” and “ape” in English are unusual, if not unique, among major European languages. Other Germanic languages use terms cognate with “ape” to refer both the monkeys and apes. German distinguishes what we call “apes” by combining its word for “anthropoid”, ie “Affe”, with “Mensch”, ie Man, as opposed to “Mann”, ie man. The Romance languages, OTOH, use words cognate with “monkey” to refer to all simians, such as “mono” in Spanish.
As used in English, however “monkey” is paraphyletic*, so invalid as a scientific taxon under cladistic phylogenetic nomenclature, since Old World monkeys are a lot more closely related to apes than are New World monkeys.
Some have suggested that apes are monkeys, since the only way to make objective reality coincide with common English terminology is to consider all simian (anthropoid) primates “monkeys”. But that would add a third word to describe the same natural clade of primates.
The old term “prosimian” was also discovered to be paraphyletic, since tarsiers were haplorines, the clade containing them and the simians. Thus, its a cladistic crime to lump them in with the strepsirrhines, ie lemurs, lorises and bush babies. Taxonomists were tipped off when tarsiers were observed to suffer from the same defective vitamin C gene as monkeys and apes, making them, like us, vulnerable to scurvy. Sequencing the rest of their genomes showed them indubitably to be haplorhines.
*A clade (natural group of organisms) descended from a common evolutionary ancestor, but not including all its descendant clades.
“Scientist” should be plural before “recognized”.
Maybe unnecessary to point out that referring to “apes” separately from humans is also paraphyletic. Proper usage in that case would be “non-human apes”.
Apes (Superfamily Hominoidea, sister clade to Superfamily Cercopithecoidea in Parvorder Catarhini) include Family Hylobates, the acrobatic lesser apes, like gibbons, and Family Hominoidea, the great apes, including African apes (gorillas, chimps and humans) and our Asian cousins the orang-utans.
The two modern crown catarhine superfamilies diverged in the early Miocene Epoch or late Oligocene when some stem catarhines took to swinging from limb to limb in dense forest rather than going on all fours along limbs, then leaping. Hence, we apes have shoulder blades on our backs, among other adaptations for brachiating, while our close kin Old World monkeys still have theirs on their sides.
Gibbons still move through SE Asia jungle by brachiating, as did our first ape ancestors. But the spread of grasslands between woods encouraged African apes, and to a lesser extent orang-utans, to come down out of the trees at least for part of the time.
Of course many Old World monkey groups also adapted to the new more open savannah environments, like ground-dwelling baboons. Some OWMs even lost their tails, like us apes before them.
The still arboreal New World monkeys however followed a different path, which led some to evolve prehensile tails.
It is easy to conclude that humans are superior by any number of objective criteria. Only humans are capable of understand that their superiority might also involve a duty to the rest of creation.
Bob,
From a biological and physical standpoint however, “superiority” can be measured only by biomass. In this key regard, we’re inferior to Antarctic krill.
Which by the way have been shown resilient toward the dreaded “ocean acidification”, which of course actually isn’t acidification.
http://www.imas.utas.edu.au/news/news-items/business-as-usual-for-antarctic-krill-despite-ocean-acidification
So, would you rather be a krill?
Different, not superior. Cockroaches will have the last laugh.
Fantastic, thank you Dr. Ball. Well said!!!
” … The truth is we needed environmentalism, but not as a political weapon. Power-grabbing environmentalists took the moral high ground to claim that only they cared about the Earth. …”
Conservationists were the original environmentalists. Then the extreme and power hungry hijacked the whole concept. They have created a political movement of extreme conservation tactics that have given conservation a bad name in the sense that conservation is now considered environmentalism. They have been corrupted by power and politics and power and politics have been corrupted by them. It has become a circular feeding frenzy. Unfortunately true conservation will suffer.
Seeing ourselves as part of nature is the key to responsible interactions with the environment. So called environmentalists see everything humans do as being contrary to nature. This disconnect is the opposite of what is required for using scarce resources in their highest utility for protecting the environment. Economic prosperity is what provides more resources for those efforts. Anti-human exclusionist’s are against solutions because their funding depends on exaggerated problems.
The increase in biomass attributed to our emissions means we are expanding life with CO2.
Survival of the fittest has been taken way out of context. The natural world functions mostly through symbiosis. Species that don’t play well with others don’t survive. Predators eat the weak and diseased to strengthen those species.
Humans mess up a lot but tend to learn from our mistakes. Our understanding of the natural world is protecting species that might not survive on their own. Our stewardship of the environment has gotten steadily better as knowledge increases.
And if humans can deal with the asteroid problem we can save the whole Erth [biosphere].
“The law is the survival of the fittest…. ”
Can there be more than one “fittest”?
Would love to see a comprehensive, in depth, analysis examining ALL aspects and future consequences, of the damage done by humans in trying to maintain the local environment (land, creeks – rivers, etc.) around the cities they live in. This analysis should include dams, flood control, sea-walls, river dredging, and other actions made to prevent changes that Nature wants to make.
It is my belief that these preservation actions cause irreparable harm. Hundreds of years ago, heavy rains filled a river which then flooded its shallow bank and spread nutrients across the land. The water would also soak into this flooded land replenishing the ground of the water taken out by the plants growing above. Today we channel the water down a restricted river causing it to flow faster, causing more erosion and preventing the beneficial use of the nutrients and absorption of the water into a larger area of the land. Then a one hundred year flood comes along and wipes out buildings that never should have been that close to the river in the first place. Just does not seem right to me.
While I agree that the “Club of Rome ” not get it all correct, the basic fact that contrary to the Old Testmont “Be fruitful and multiply” simple does not work in todays world.
It is perfectly understandable that in most of the real Third World the desire of the man and women is to have enough children so that they in their old age are supported by those children.
So we come back to how did the West get over this problem of a ever growing number of people in a given amount of land.
We in the West demanded over the last l100 years that the State help out in looking after those who are now because of their age, are having difficulty in surviving.
Even so government are finding that its a major financial burden, and I fully expect that in the near future that the presently unthinkable acceptance of Euthinenasia will become acceptable, that we humans will no longer have to hope that God in his or her infinite mercy, will look after us.
So until we can via the use of fosaell fuel make the Third World wealthy enough to have their State look after the people in their old age, we will continue to have them producing far more than can live in their own country.
The alternative as always is migration, presently into mainly Europe , or as right now the USA, then the alternative of , war, desease will occur as it does right now in many parts of Africa.
Those same four horsemen will again ride , and this time the West will either refuse to help, or will not be able to help. If as the ” Real “scientists tell us that ther e is a far greater chance that the worlds climate will cool rather than warm, then the production of food will decrease and nature will as it does with all of the other species do what it always does, the surplus will die.
In that respect Dr. Matias was right.
“A species will expand to the limits of its food supply, then it will die”.
NJE.
Human cell number is estimated to be 3 x 10^13 & we host from 3 to 4 x 10^13 bacterial cells. If we humans disappear many of those bacteria will suffer – it’s bad enough already for our bacterial guests every time we evacuate our colon.
Besides, without the human swimmers’ contribution of shed skin cells into the ocean there might no longer be the estimated 10^7 virus/ml in the surface water. The consequences might not be so bad, but once factor in the lost human climate influences there’s no telling how seawater viruses might fare – it’s a virtual crisis of “might” if we humans don’t stay around.
((Note: “10^…” formation used above is meant to express the equation written in words as: “10 to the …th power”.))
https://www.nature.com/news/scientists-bust-myth-that-our-bodies-have-more-bacteria-than-human-cells-1.19136
Only recently has been the long-standing estimate of ten times as many bacterial cells as human in our bodies cut down to closer to one-one.
Even allowing for a wide range of differences, the ratio isn’t close to even.
Sorry. I mean not close to 10:1.
Missing the edit feature, plus other once great functions now gone with the cyberwind.
Thank you Dr Ball.
Meanwhile this thing is doing it’s own thing.
‘Ultimate no-notice event’: Indonesian tsunami strikes without warning, killing at least 222 people
https://www.ozy.com/presidential-daily-brief/pdb-91453/deadly-wave-91506
“May we live long and die out”
The Voluntary Human Extinction Movement VHEMT
“That is enough money to provide clean drinking water and basic sewage for every country in the world.“ Every country in the world? Or Every country that doessn’t presently have sufficient of these facilities?