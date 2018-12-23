Climate Policy Prescription: We need to Convince the Yellow Vests to Trust the Government

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Wired contributor Daphne LePrince-Ringuet, the kind of anti climate policy protests which rocked France can be prevented with a few government handouts, and by convincing ordinary people of the good intentions of government.
To win the climate change battle, we need to talk about gilets jaunes
By DAPHNE LEPRINCE-RINGUET
Saturday 22 December 2018
Shifting to a low-carbon economy won’t be painless, and politicians need to win the public over
On the first day of this year’s COP24, nearly 50 heads of state – including British prime minister Theresa May – signed a declaration proposed by the Polish government and ambitiously named the “Solidarity and Just Transition Silesia Declaration”. The paper didn’t make waves in the media, yet it addresses a key issue in the fight against climate change: ensuring that the transition towards a low-carbon economy comes with jobs and an decent quality of life.
Ironically, the story that hogged the limelight in the press was the gilets jaunes protests in France – whose root cause is linked to the very same issue. The carbon tax on diesel fuel announced by the French government as part of low-carbon strategy didn’t go down well with the middle class rural population, who can’t jump on a metro to go to work – but who also can’t afford to see their salary whittled down by an extra tax.
…
Building on those pillars, David Wei, director for climate at sustainable consultancy group Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), has written a guide for businesses to implement low-carbon models while reducing disruption for their workers. Wei’s handbook includes advice and case studies that are more hands-on than the ILO’s guidelines, such as increasing transparency or implementing re-skilling programmes. And it also highlights the importance of working hand-in-hand with governments. Political decision-making, it insists, is crucial to orchestrate a fair transition.
As an example of good behaviour, Wei points to Canada, where this year unions set up a Just Transition Task Force after the government announced plans to phase out the use of coal-fired electricity by 2030. The organisation bridges between policy-makers and the workforce, meeting with the communities affected by the plans, and then reporting to the federal government on how to create opportunities for them. A further $35 billion (£27.55bn) budget was allocated to support training and re-skilling, with the end-goal of making for a smoother shift of the workforce away from coal.
For Wei, this “inclusive economy agenda” should be the focus of governments and businesses alike for the years to come. “We have to look at the threats and risks that decarbonisation poses to the people,” he says. “You can’t ignore the social impact of a transition. If you don’t tackle the human dimension of climate change policy, you will never generate the political will necessary to meet the two-degree target [agreed upon in the 2015 Paris Agreement].”
Businesses and policy-makers will also need to communicate effectively if they want to win over those that will be impacted first-hand by the new rules of the game – especially if those rules imply sacrifices such as paying higher taxes.
…
Read more: https://www.wired.co.uk/article/to-win-the-climate-change-battle-we-need-to-talk-about-the-gilets-jaunes
See – if you want to defuse protests by mainly rural workers smashed by unavoidable fossil fuel tax rises, all you have to do is convince businesses to work more closely with governments, better communicate your good intentions, and give money to the unions, who will ensure the cash is fairly distributed to their members.
52 thoughts on “Climate Policy Prescription: We need to Convince the Yellow Vests to Trust the Government”
Isn’t that just like trying to convince the fox to trust the scorpion?
Yep. The trick is to get the people to ignore the blatantly obvious. Gaslighting comes immediately to mind.
Sounds a lot like Ayn Rand’s story Atlas Shrugged
Gas prices are $40.00 per gallon $10.32 per liter
Only the wealthy can drive or fly.
People are protesting in the streets
Production of anything is limited due to government interference
Perhaps persuading the lamb to lie down with the lion when it knows only the lion will get up.
I’m sure a bit more central control will sort this all out, any day now.
This is where the Green-Math does not add up again. Assuming a very generous income of $100,000 this 35 Billion could support 350,000 people for one year at this level of income. There might be just a few thousand employed at coal plants. Where is the money going?
The Greens (Justin Trudeau) are insane. The “good behaviour” this article claims will help with the transition is exactly why we have Yellow-Vests in the first place. *facepalm*
But it is a lie; there is no $35 billion.
Wag the Dog…
There is an English language newspaper/magazine called Connexion sold in France, from a lot of the kiosks and delivered in the mail to ex-pat households. Inceasingly its editorial comments are like reading the Guardian. It runs with stuff like this.
As most ordinary French people outside Paris don’t give a fig about anything coming from Paris nevermind anywhere else, the constant CAGW drumbeat means little compared to maintaining the things a French person holds dear. When there are real threats to ‘the social contract’ any government of any hue has problems.
Macron forgot that the first ( and last) rule of politics , which is to do what is possible. He has lost, unfortunately he now will hang around for a long time as a lame duck. Still he has gone off before Christmas to enjoy himself in Chad. If anyone has been following the scuttlebuck about his personal predelictions, they will understand.
I’ll bet Trump didn’t bother telling Macron he is pulling the troops from Syria – France refuses to leave. That colonial mindset is still festering. Macron is meeting his troops in Chad.
France could back the Transaqua Project to refill Chad from the Congo :
http://africanagenda.net/the-time-has-come-for-transaqua/
Then France would be welcome there – such a large scale project needs advanced engineering. China is already involved.
Be careful with that journal. They have never been a useful read. I learned to read french and bought french newspapers. Although not much better, the info provided from government to these newspapers appears to be better than the translation / interpretation done by the English ones.
30 years of deindustrialization since the fall of the Wall is the cause of the mass strike. Climate etc is only a recent insult from the same liberal globalist cabal. A “Lehman II” is just about to hit that very clique – their desperation that with Trump exercising now his constitutional prerogatives, and the Gilets Jaunes not at all appeased, another Bush/ Obama bailout heist will hit a wall.
Time for a new paradigm with Russia, China, and USA tackling deindustrialization, financialization. GM is a text book case of the now flailing bankrupt looting system. The Paris Accord in all of this is just collateral damage.
Interesting — what makes the gilet jaunes so powerful is their lack of a central structure – which makes it difficult for the government to simply suborn that structure instead of trying to meet the overall group’s demands. Ms. LePrince-Ringuet seems to think that bribing the labor unions would act as a controlling force, but that seems unlikely, at least in France. I suspect if the unions started suddenly backing the government, they would find themselves similarly disenfranchised.
If you want to see how well it goes down in Canada, watch the result of the next election. The drama queen is toast.
Yes, running on a new tax is not a vote winner.
Last time I voted federally, all the people manning the polling station were elementary school children, and a lot of them had day glow hairdo’s. Probably no scrutineers in place either. I wouldn’t at all be surprised if we have the same level of dead voters and ballot stuffing as the states. As for CO2 reduction, as the Yellow Vests in France have pointed out, freighters off the coast spew out way more that all the ground transport combined in French cities.
So if the public figures out the effects of a program, lie even more? As the intent was to harm economically rural residents enough to change their behavior regarding driving, suggesting they move to the cities and go on welfare is a solution?
History shows Governments are not Trustworthy.
Governments actions should be questioned and held accountable to the people.
Hitler, Mao and Stalin are just few examples.
Canada has a low coal power production of approximately 5% but they still need to have a 35 billion budget for retraining. With already an annual federal deficit of 20 billion, where is this money going to come but from more taxes on the middle class. This will not make any difference on Canada’s carbon dioxide foot print but will make everyone poorer.
The reference to Canada conveniently ignores what is in essence the concept of a social contract. Translation: the government doesn’t do anything without the prior consent of every constituency that is impacted in any way, and spends whatever is necessary to buy their consent. Result: national paralysis. We can’t get a pipeline built to the east coast or the west coast and our oil remains in the ground or is sold at a huge discount to the Americans. This contract with the coal miners will end up costing taxpayers a fortune. 35 billion to support training and reskilling sounds like several orders of magnitude too high even for our free-spending prime minister. At that rate, every coal miner could be trained to become a doctor, lawyer or (perish the thought) climate scientist.
Trudeau needs money. He effectively opened our borders by signing the UN right to migrate document. It will cost billions when thousands of unskilled “migrants” flood into Canada (welfare, medical, housing, education). He also gave $2.6B to the UN climate fund, and needs that every year. That’s where this money will go. I hope Canadians can see through the “revenue neutral” carbon tax scam. Everything the globalists do centres on income redistribution. Even my intelligent friends haven’t yet figured out that there are two ways to redistribute their money: climate reparations to foreign countries, and allowing mass immigration with financial backing for immigrants. Combine this with traditional foreign aide and their is one big number of $$$$.
There is nothing more dangerous than a young ambitious politician using his current position as a springboard to a higher office. Martin O’Malley, former Democratic governor of MD instituted 24 new taxes including a rain tax and $3billion surcharge on electricity to support offshore wind to build green credibility. For all that pain, he wouldn’t have carried his home state in the Democratic primary against HRC if he hadn’t dropped out and managed to get a Republican elected to succeed him. Unfortunately while some of the green taxes got reduced, many remain.
They publish almost as much BS about how to make their message more effective as they do BS doomsday stuff about what terrible things “climate change” is going to cause in the future. The bottom line is that even the well indoctrinated will pay lip service to the meme, but when it comes to real sacrifice they won’t want anything to do with it until some real physical and persistent consequences that have been predicted come to pass. IOW, the liars cannot sustain their campaign on words alone in the long run. I really believe that despite the indoctrination our youth get in schools, the meme is doomed in the long run.
I remember Obama once commenting that the reason why more people didn’t support him was because he hadn’t given enough speeches.
Hey MarkW
This is completely OT but you may have a link to some knowledge I seek. My impression has been the Ring of Fire has been becoming generally more active over the last decade or so after a period of relative calm. It there a source that provides data on activity over the total range of the ring arranged chronologically and rating each event by magnitude?
SITE ISSUE
Sorry for the off topic post, but I cannot see anywhere to post about site issues.
Several times recently if have been redirected to a site that McAfee says is dangerous.
The last one was real-prizes-zone1.com.
This generally happens when I change page in this site.
[Please copy this also to the “Tips and Notes” Forum on this site. .mod]
Yeah that Amazon add is frustrating on my iPhone 🙁
[Amazon ads are apt to be the most frustrating apps on Applephones. .mod]
I keep getting a virus advert that totally disrupts my PC forcing me to shutdown and reload
Anthony explained a while back that these are attacks. Don’t click on the link. I just shut the window and come back in a different window. BTW it has not only happened to be here. It happened just this morning on a story I clicked on the link for at the Drudge report. It has also happened at like the Conservative Tree House and the Ace of Spade HQ blog.
Add an application like Malwarebytes that will kill the ad before it even appears rather than letting it execute then saying it is bad. You would then get a ‘Site Blocked’ indication in the popup or ad window.
Astonishingly, another child who forsook schooling in favor of climate alarmist indoctrination, continues in her vocation; spreading nonsense and silliness.
Daphne starts her religious tirade sermon, by blaming the protestors. It is the gilets jaunes fault for not trusting their superiors, Daphne states in her falsehood centered condescension writing.
Then after firmly establishing the gilets jaunes as immature and impatient children, she hands over the discussion to another alarmist earning gobs of money from climate alarmism.
Empty articles circulating the same tired nonsense and specious phrases.
She’s just doing what she’s been trained to do. http://invisibleserfscollar.com/coups-culture-consciousness-contrived-to-shape-our-future-character-and-behavior/
The educational system is working hard to produce just this sort of result. If it wasn’t so dastardly, you’d have to applaud the techniques effectiveness.
‘Shifting to a low-carbon economy won’t be painless…’
The the annual understatement award goes to…
Mankind lived in a low-carbon economy for over two hundred thousand years until the late 18th Century.
It is called misery, continual hunger, disease, high infant mortality, short life expectancy and abject poverty.
“Shifting to a low-carbon economy won’t be painless”
So is poking yourself in the eye with a stick, but why would anyone want to do that either?
Macron is applying the same behavioral economics that drove Obamacare.
ENABLE – European Network for the Advancement of Behavioral Economics in 2004, in cooperation with Harvard, Princeton, and the European behavioral economics institutes including the Center for Research in Experimental Economics and Political Decision Making (CREED), all interfacing with London’s Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).
Looks like the writer should know of these .
A very nasty animal psychology narrative applied to citizens dressed in an appeal to “feelings” cannot work and causes chaos.
The green agenda is a global confidence trick. Now that it is being rumbled it has a difficult problem on its hands. political bribing only exacerbates the problem. It will evolve; but it will take the consequences to really bite hard first and that will take time and cause a lot of aggro.
Al Gore’s Church of Climatology does not admit any responsibility for its actions nor does it allow any dissent from its main theme, that we will all drown in the rising seas if we don’t repent our carbon sins. Us great unwashed masses have no comprehension of just how humble we should be in the face of the God of climate change.
The church is truly from another planet.
The most dangerous phrase in any language:
Trust me, I’m from the government.
I guess there is a first time for everything.
OMG how can they be so out of touch?
This argument sounds very much like what was said here in the US when Obama and the Dems were trying to push Obamacare on everyone. It was often said that the reason people don’t like Obamacare is because they “don’t understand it”. In other words, the message wasn’t getting thru correctly. No, people understood it perfectly well, they knew what it was and they simply didn’t want it!
Sounds like they are trying to find a way to do more to treat the populace like mushrooms on a mushroom farm…you know, keep them in the dark and feed them manure!
Communication (Science of Science Communication) is the new growth industry, notice the only mention of science (other than water) for an organization that says it is the National Honor Society for Science and Engineering. Wonder what their mission is?
Sigma Xi Annual Meeting and Student Research Conference, Our Changing Global Environment,
Scientists and Engineers Designing Solutions for the Future, November 14–17, 2019, Monona Terrace Convention Center, Madison, Wisconsin, USA
Scientific and Engineering Content Tracks
Water Track, featuring sessions on emerging research and/or solutions in water science and technology, including global water resources, quality, management, and analysis
Energy Track, featuring sessions that examine emerging energy research and innovations, including conservation, sustainability, renewable energy, alternative energy technologies and assessment
Life and Health Track, including sessions that address how life will be affected by environmental changes and how we can respond
Sigma Xi Mission-related Tracks
Science Communications Track, including sessions on the science of science communication, engaging, and educating the public on environmental issues
Research Ethics Track, featuring sessions on ethical challenges facing the research community and ethics of communicating about environmental changes
Professional Development Track, including sessions on career advancement and general challenges facing the research community such as research funding, cultivating effective interdisciplinary collaborations, leadership training, publishing, and diversity
It will be difficult because cheap energy is important for job and the economy They can try and trick the people by phasing in these taxes very slowly to spread the economic fallout over many years. If a competing country has low energy costs, and low wages jobs, industry will move to that country.
Daphne, I have a brdge to sell, winks.
Shifting to a low-carbon economy won’t be painless
One of their many almost sincere sounding one-liners, but who is Daphne?
I read that she is a recent City, University of London qualified journalist specialising in the arts and culture and currently writing for Wired UK’s editorial board.
Paint me a picture, Daphne…
This is half the problem, they do not address the basic economics of the situation.
Maybe they could just pay everyone to stay home and not drive to work. If there is no transportation available, then people should just get paid to “save the planet”. Of course, since growing food and raising livestock will be affected in a negative way (no way to transport food and fossil fuels are needed to grow it—unless we use oxen and steam locomotives), people in the cities will have to figure out how to grow food on their windowsills and become vegan, but that’s to “save the planet”. Plus, no need for supermarkets since everyone is growing their own food, so less fossil fuel use. Pay the displaced workers to sit home, of course. I can see 3/4 of the population being paid to sit at home in order to save the planet. Working with the government could turn out really well for 3/4 of the population. There could be some down sides, but let’s not dwell on the negative……;)
And where precisely does the government get this money with which to placate the financially strapped working/middle class/small business people who are hurting from imposed transition taxes? Simple – either tax them more and generously give some back, or crank the printing presses a bit faster, and let the indirect inflation (tax) drain the needed value out of the protesters pockets. Either way, they would be too dumb and grateful to notice. Do it skillfully enough and they would even vote you back into office.
Eric, your opening sentence, “According to Wired contributor Daphne LePrince-Ringuet, the kind of anti climate policy protests which rocked France can be prevented with a few government handouts, and by convincing ordinary people of the good intentions of government…” is priceless. It made me laugh. I’m still smiling and chuckling as I write this.
HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and yours,
Bob
How can anyone trust a government that acts in complete opposition to the public good, especially when those actions are based on bogus IPCC science that couldn’t be more wrong if they tried, presuming they aren’t already trying as hard as possible to reinforce and perpetuate the many errors.
This sentence added since the pressure of Yellow Vest demonstration clearly shows that the “transition” was initially designed to destroy decent quality of life despite all the green job promises. Confiscation of fossil fuels for military only use is the ultimate goal and anything else is a lie.
Odd that war has gone nuclear, as Putin reminds NATO all the time.