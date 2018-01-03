Climate Explainers: Colder Winters – Because Climate Change

Climate explainers are struggling trying to tell us why it is all our fault that bitter cold is gripping the USA this winter, our fault that winters have grown colder in Europe and the USA over the last 25 years.
Why So Cold? Climate Change May Be Part of the Answer
By HENRY FOUNTAINJAN. 3, 2018
As bitter cold continues to grip much of North America and helps spawn the fierce storm along the East Coast, the question arises: What’s the influence of climate change?
The reason a direct connection between cold weather and global warming is still up for debate, scientists say, is that there are many other factors involved. Ocean temperatures in the tropics, soil moisture, snow cover, even the long-term natural variability of large ocean systems all can influence the jet stream.
“I think everyone would agree that potentially the warming Arctic could have impacts on the lower latitudes,” said Rick Thoman, climate services manager with the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska. “But the exact connection on the climate scale is an area of active research.”
But scientists have been puzzled by data that at first seems counterintuitive: Despite an undeniable overall year-round warming trend, winters in North America and Europe have trended cooler over the past quarter-century.
“We’re trying to understand these dynamic processes that lead to cold winters,” Ms. Kretschmer said
She is the lead author of a study published last fall that looked at four decades of climate data and concluded that the jet stream — usually referred to as the polar vortex this time of year — is weakening more frequently and staying weaker for longer periods of time. That allows cold air to escape the Arctic and move to lower latitudes. But the study focused on Europe and Russia.
“The changes in very persistent weak states actually contributed to cold outbreaks in Eurasia,” Ms. Kretschmer said. “The bigger question is how this is related to climate change.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/03/climate/cold-climate-change.html
Settled science anyone?
My biggest problem with these in my opinion nonsensical explanations is that they require belief that we used to inhabit a perfect magic optimum.
This theory falls apart with any kind of close examination. Pre-industrial winters, especially during the Little Ice Age, were often brutally cold.
The current trend to colder winters could simply be a fluctuation of natural forcings. But if natural forcings can so easily overwhelm the alleged anthropogenic CO2 climate control knob, is the CO2 forcing really that powerful? Questions might be asked about whether the science really is as settled as proponents claim.
So climate explainers try to relate every unexpected temperature excursion back to our sinful industrial emissions.
If winters continue to cool, as they have cooled for the last 25 years, my guess is climate explainers will have to work ever harder to maintain the confidence of their dwindling audience of true believers.
Don’t you understand? Black is white and white is black! You just have to look at the problem exactly the same way that we do and you will immediately see that we are right as always.
I like the prediction that hurricanes will be more frequent and more intense after Katrina
After the 10-12 pause in hurricanes, it has now become
Hurricanes will be less frequent but more intense
It seems that everyone understands what is meant by the word climate. A commonly held definition would be helpful.
Left
when white is black
and black is white
Who calls Up
which Down is
right
They are just making it up as they go along. All credibility has been lost.
There is an expression that describes their policy on AGW in full.
N.F.I.
Yup.
There is no science in what has been posted. Speculation, all the way down.
“The reason a direct connection between cold weather and global warming is still up for debate, …”
Perhaps because there’s no warming due to CO2 emissions and what is perceived as warming is just the consequence of natural variability and confirmation bias. The cooler winters more likely signal that the planet is returning to it’s more natural colder state. After all, we are exceptionally lucky to be living in a time of transient warmth and the last 10k years or so of a stable, warm climate was the trigger for the rise of civilization.
The “BNRW” period
“Beneficial Natural Regional Warming”
Thanks to the strong sun last half half of last century, and the rising AMO.
Both gone now :-(
What is perceived as warming is more likely the result of a lot of adjustments to the temperature record.
My thought exactly, adjustments and homogenization. They just do a better job of masking things in Summer than winter. Of course, there is no white global warming dust in summer which could cause people to disbelieve an overzealous set of adjustments.
And “The changes in very persistent weak states actually contributed to cold outbreaks in Eurasia,” Ms. Kretschmer said. “The bigger question is how this is related to climate change.” is not the question.
The question is: How is this all related to CO2?
“The question is: How is ANY of this related to CO2?”
Answer…
ITS NOT !!
Cold winters are weather, warm summers are climate. Come on people get with program!!! Lol.
“There… Are… Four… Lights!”
Cold in North America is not new.
Alberta Clippers, Manitoba Maulers, Saskatchewan Screamers,
Polar Outbreaks, and so on
February 1899: The Worst Cold Snap in North American History
from Britannica Blog
Is there a post I missed showing winters have been getting colder the last 25 years? I spent 11 of those in New Jersey and winters were all over the place. Some warmer than others, but all colder than where I grew up in Georgia, as would be expected. But I don’t remember seeing anything about winters getting colder. What’d I miss?
I agree, here in Wisconsin my observation over the decades has been that winters are getting milder. So are the summers by the way. This cold snap hasn’t gotten down to minus ten yet. Minus twenty is something I remember from the ’60s and ’70s.
Here’s a chart I put up on these boards the other day:
Wisconsin was in the negative teens just last week – what are you talking about?
The surface temperature record is a contaminated, heavily adjusted mess, so I doubt anyone knows for sure what is happening on a national or global scale, though I’ve heard from plenty of sources 1970s Northern winters were severe..
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/09/27/approximately-92-or-99-of-ushcn-surface-temperature-data-consists-of-estimated-values/
Not too hard to see where this is heading. Aside from one hysterically funny warning about how global warming/climate change was moderating rainfall in a certain region, all of the other scary stuff is about extremes – alternating from uber wet and flooding to uber dry and drought/wildfires. The new scare will be a pendulum between uber hot summers and uber cold winters. People will die. Crops will die.
How does adding heat cause extremes?
Yeah, that’s some good science. Start “knowing” that everything is caused by global warming, then set about proving it. If you can’t prove it, then the data must be bad and in need of adjustment.
When will people understand creation is not finished yet………… it is ongoing.
I have seen it cooling since 2002. I was in Canada for 10 of those years and have left since then. Far too cold. Far colder than my youth in the “cooling period” When I ask my friends and family still there, they tell me it is not that bad if you are dressed correctly, I would hate to spend most of my life in a place that was “not that bad.”
If the Arctic is warming, the cold had to go somewhere.
8:41 PM EST Wednesday 03 January 2018
Special weather statement in effect for:
City of Toronto
Cold snap from late Thursday through Saturday.
A bitterly cold northwesterly flow will develop over southern Ontario Thursday. Extreme cold warning criteria of minus 30 is expected to be met in many places Thursday night into Friday and again Friday night into Saturday.
The cold snap will end by Sunday as a southwesterly flow develops.
Meanwhile, back up at the zoo in Calgary Alberta, they’ve brought the penguins inside because it’s too cold for them. link
It’s a bit chilly in southern Ontario this week – see Clipe’s comment just above. Not like it was in 1979 when we saw a few -30°C mornings in downtown Toronto.
The coldest place in Canada today is Hall Beach, Nunavut at -39.7°C.
What happened to those temperatures in the minus forties for a couple of weeks at a time, like we used to see in northern Ontario and Manitoba in the 1970s and 1980s? Or the minus fifties (C), which I last experienced in Saskatchewan in 2002. I suspect that we’re seeing a bit of global warming
Do the media people really think this weather is unprecedented (or even unusual)? Or are they deliberately exaggerating it to fit the climate change story? I’m thinking the latter.
Growing up in the UK, I well remember the great winter of 1963. Now that was getting close to unprecedented.