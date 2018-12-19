Glowing sky plume spotted in California

/ 2 hours ago December 19, 2018

Just now there was some sort of a weird glowing plume in the southwest sky. Could be some sort of a rocket launch from Vandenberg or something else. Who knows? This was visible in Chico, CA at 5:35 p.m. PST

19 thoughts on “Glowing sky plume spotted in California

    • I was wondering if it might be a falling distress flare. Similar to your idea, it looks like something falling out of control. Some of the brightness might be explained if the smoke trail is above the shadow of the Earth, similar to noctilucent clouds.

    • Of course it is.
      Until they are identified, that’s what they’re called…
      But it does look like an ascending booster rocket plume. The ice crystals in the plume get illuminated by the setting sun which is over the horizon for us here in CA, but still shining on the ice crystal trail. Differing wind directions and shearing shapes the straight-ish (arcing at altitude) plume into the cork-screw shape we observe from the ground. Whatever the rocket was it appears to be headed south westerly which is consistent with launches from Vandenburg.
      My first assumption was teh D-IVH, but as you note it was scrubbed and has also been scrubbed again:
      https://fox5sandiego.com/2018/12/19/watch-live-rocket-launches-from-vandenberg-air-force-base/

  7. Most likely the distorted remnants of a plane’s vapour trail illuminated by the sun which is below the horizon at ground level.
    Have seen similar effects many times but not usually so bright.

  8. The Delta V rocket launch from Vandenberg was scrubbed tonight due to a hydrogen leak. Could have been a high altitude aircraft to monitor the launch.

  9. I think there were 4 rocket launches scheduled for today…at least a few were cancelled or postponed. Maybe one made it.

  10. USAF tosses ballistic missiles out the back of C-17s to provide more random pop-up targets to test missile interception systems around Hawaii.

