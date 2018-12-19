Just now there was some sort of a weird glowing plume in the southwest sky. Could be some sort of a rocket launch from Vandenberg or something else. Who knows? This was visible in Chico, CA at 5:35 p.m. PST
Advertisements
Just now there was some sort of a weird glowing plume in the southwest sky. Could be some sort of a rocket launch from Vandenberg or something else. Who knows? This was visible in Chico, CA at 5:35 p.m. PST
19 thoughts on “Glowing sky plume spotted in California”
Reminds me of the trail left by the Challenger disaster.
I was wondering if it might be a falling distress flare. Similar to your idea, it looks like something falling out of control. Some of the brightness might be explained if the smoke trail is above the shadow of the Earth, similar to noctilucent clouds.
Also seen in Petaluma:
https://leif.org/research/20181219_173743.jpg
Looks like Jerry Brown skipped dimensions. 🚀
Thought there had been a Delta IV Heavy launch scheduled for around this time. Perhaps this is a sign of its launch.
Good thought, etudiant, but the Delta IV heavy rocket launch today around that time was scrubbed:
https://ksby.com/news/2018/12/19/delta-iv-heavy-rocket-launch-scrubbed-for-fourth-time
Regards,
Bob
The Soyuz hasn’t entered the atmosphere yet, it just undocked so it can’t be that, thank God.
UFOs’es, gotsta be UFOs’es.
Of course it is.
Until they are identified, that’s what they’re called…
But it does look like an ascending booster rocket plume. The ice crystals in the plume get illuminated by the setting sun which is over the horizon for us here in CA, but still shining on the ice crystal trail. Differing wind directions and shearing shapes the straight-ish (arcing at altitude) plume into the cork-screw shape we observe from the ground. Whatever the rocket was it appears to be headed south westerly which is consistent with launches from Vandenburg.
My first assumption was teh D-IVH, but as you note it was scrubbed and has also been scrubbed again:
https://fox5sandiego.com/2018/12/19/watch-live-rocket-launches-from-vandenberg-air-force-base/
Most likely the distorted remnants of a plane’s vapour trail illuminated by the sun which is below the horizon at ground level.
Have seen similar effects many times but not usually so bright.
Not likely, as it is seen from both Chico and Petaluma which are 112 miles apart, so the ‘cloud’ must be at great altitude.
Then the suggestion of a meteor burning up is the best suggestion so far. The sudden end of the track would be the point at which the last of the material was consumed.
Yes. Such meteor trails have been observed many times before.
This one was especially spectacular.
The Delta V rocket launch from Vandenberg was scrubbed tonight due to a hydrogen leak. Could have been a high altitude aircraft to monitor the launch.
I think there were 4 rocket launches scheduled for today…at least a few were cancelled or postponed. Maybe one made it.
USAF tosses ballistic missiles out the back of C-17s to provide more random pop-up targets to test missile interception systems around Hawaii.
NWS in Eureka is saying they believe it is a meteor that burned up in the atmosphere.
Report from a credible observer. Said he saw a meteor fireball and saw it disintegrate with the trail left behind it.
https://twitter.com/SpacecoastPix/status/1075582866661068800
It’s aliens. Good thing I wear my tin foil hat to bed. 🙂