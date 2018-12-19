Divestment Delusions Part Deux: Trillions Under Management

Guest ridiculing by David Middleton
This is sort of a sequel to yesterday’s post about “Weepy Bill.” How often have you seen grandiose statements like these in moronic articles about fossil fuel divestment movements?
- Global Fossil Fuel Divestment Movement Reaches $6.24 Trillion in Assets Under Management
- The new divestment report, by Arabella Advisors, calculates that investors with $6.2tn in assets under management have committed to divest from fossil fuels, up from $5.2tn in the previous report in 2016.
- The assets under management (AUM) of individuals and institutions that have pledged to divest from fossil fuels now exceed $6 Trillion dollars — a total wealth that is greater than the GDP of Japan.
- Investment Funds Worth Trillions Are Dropping Fossil Fuel Stocks… The group focuses on the overall value of the funds under management with divestment pledges, he said, because “This is the measure of the level of influence that these investors have on the market.”
- Six years later, we have marked the 1,000th divestment in what has become by far the largest anti-corporate campaign of its kind. The latest to sell their shares – major French and Australian pension funds, and Brandeis University in Massachusetts – bring the total size of portfolios and endowments in the campaign to just under $8 trillion (£6.4tn).
$8 trillion worth of assets under management (AUM) is a lot of money… Right?
ExxonMobil is one of the largest, most successful, best-managed climate wrecking corporations in the world. How do the divestment delusions compare to ExxonMobil?
|Top Institutional Holders
|Holder
|Shares
|% Out
|Value ($)
|AUM ($ trillions)
|Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)
|326,288,519
|7.71%
|26,661,034,588
|5.1
|Blackrock Inc.
|265,206,204
|6.26%
|21,669,998,686
|6.3
|State Street Corporation
|207,623,330
|4.90%
|16,964,902,104
|2.8
|Northern Trust Corporation
|55,890,222
|1.32%
|4,566,789,988
|1.2
|Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation
|54,101,360
|1.28%
|4,420,622,076
|1.9
|Capital Research Global Investors
|54,070,428
|1.28%
|4,418,094,622
|1.9
|Geode Capital Management, LLC
|47,771,187
|1.13%
|3,903,383,646
|0.4
|Bank of America Corporation
|45,555,147
|1.08%
|3,722,311,019
|1.1
|Norges Bank Investment Management
|39,326,509
|0.93%
|3,304,213,154
|1.0
|State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co
|37,126,800
|0.88%
|3,033,630,794
|13.0
|Total
|1,132,959,706
|26.77%
|92,664,980,677
|34.7
|Average
|205,992,674
|4.9%
|16,848,178,305
|6.3
ExxonMobil’s 11 largest institutional shareholders have $34.7 trillion in assets under management (AUM), combined they only control 27% of XOM’s shares, none of them are government entities, churches or government employee pension funds. They average $6.3 trillion in AUM. Weepy Bill’s 1,000 have a total of $8 trillion under management, an average of $8 billion in AUM.
One of the standard tools in the environmental fraudster bag of tricks is to present facts and numbers without any meaningful context; that’s why articles like this make me laugh my @$$ off…
DECEMBER 16, 2018
Shareholders call on ExxonMobil to set greenhouse gas reduction targets
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A number of institutional investors in ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N) have said they will file a shareholder resolution which calls on the world’s largest oil company to set targets for lowering its greenhouse gas emissions.
The call, led by the New York State Common Retirement Fund (NYSCRF) and the Church Commissioners of England (CCE), comes in the wake of shareholder moves at other major energy firms seeking to make them more responsive to climate change and its impact on the business.
[…]
The NYSCRF and CCE are joined in the latest initiative, which will be filed for a potential vote at Exxon’s shareholder meeting in the spring of 2019, by other funds including the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), and HSBC Global Asset Management, the statement added.
[…]
How many of ExxonMobil’s largest institutional investors are mentioned in this article?
12 thoughts on “Divestment Delusions Part Deux: Trillions Under Management”
It’s called index investing. duh
Divesting from a publicly traded, dividend paying stock does nothing except maybe giving a discount to other investors, and improving their dividend yield. Thanks guys!
Ummmm….someone check the math please…[pruned]
I remember one of my children carrying bucketloads of water from one side of a jetty to the other in a futile attempt to lower one side and raise the other.
It was hysterical – as is this stupidity by grown men.
Divestment is the ultimate in virtue signaling. It has zero effect on the targeted companies, and zero effect on “carbon” emissions, much less on climate. But it sure makes the virtue signalers feel good, and look good in the eyes of fellow Believers.
I think that is all that is left for eco-warriors to try and put a positive spin on pointless and meaningless stunts. It was a bit like COP24 they cobbled an agreement together which couldn’t even get a good run on MSM because even they knew it was just junk.
Don’t overlook the perks – a trip to Paris – $200 bottles of champagne, $500 meals at restaurants like the Tour d’Argent, with someone else paying for it.
so there is a free lunch, after all…
In the extreme, if the price of ExxonMobil drops below a certain threshold, ExxonMobil will just buy back the stock. The dopes in this case would be selling their stock back to ExxonMobil at a discount.
There is always someone waiting to take advantage of their stupidity.
Look at Warren Buffet’s casualty insurance companies who cashed in on the wrong predictions after hurricane Katrina.
There are reasons why funds invest in any stock. (Not in any particular order)
1) Diversification – Insulates your fund from shocks that hit an individual company or industry
2) Stability – The stock doesn’t swing wildly
3) Profitability – Over time, the stock either grows in value or produces a steady stream of dividends.
By declaring that you will not invest in a particular company or industry, the fund managers are foregoing these advantages. Should there be a problem with the fund in the future, the managers are leaving themselves open to a lawsuit.
And many of these virtue signaling entities have a fiduciary relationship with the pensioners or whomever their investments are supposed to benefit. Following this sort of divestment plan could very well lead them to court.
