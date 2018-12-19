Divestment Delusions Part Deux: Trillions Under Management

Guest ridiculing by David Middleton

This is sort of a sequel to yesterday’s post about “Weepy Bill.” How often have you seen grandiose statements like these in moronic articles about fossil fuel divestment movements?

$8 trillion worth of assets under management (AUM) is a lot of money… Right?

ExxonMobil is one of the largest, most successful, best-managed climate wrecking corporations in the world. How do the divestment delusions compare to ExxonMobil?

Top Institutional Holders Holder Shares % Out Value ($) AUM ($ trillions) Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) 326,288,519 7.71% 26,661,034,588 5.1 Blackrock Inc. 265,206,204 6.26% 21,669,998,686 6.3 State Street Corporation 207,623,330 4.90% 16,964,902,104 2.8 Northern Trust Corporation 55,890,222 1.32% 4,566,789,988 1.2 Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation 54,101,360 1.28% 4,420,622,076 1.9 Capital Research Global Investors 54,070,428 1.28% 4,418,094,622 1.9 Geode Capital Management, LLC 47,771,187 1.13% 3,903,383,646 0.4 Bank of America Corporation 45,555,147 1.08% 3,722,311,019 1.1 Norges Bank Investment Management 39,326,509 0.93% 3,304,213,154 1.0 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co 37,126,800 0.88% 3,033,630,794 13.0 Total 1,132,959,706 26.77% 92,664,980,677 34.7 Average 205,992,674 4.9% 16,848,178,305 6.3

ExxonMobil’s 11 largest institutional shareholders have $34.7 trillion in assets under management (AUM), combined they only control 27% of XOM’s shares, none of them are government entities, churches or government employee pension funds. They average $6.3 trillion in AUM. Weepy Bill’s 1,000 have a total of $8 trillion under management, an average of $8 billion in AUM.

One of the standard tools in the environmental fraudster bag of tricks is to present facts and numbers without any meaningful context; that’s why articles like this make me laugh my @$$ off…

DECEMBER 16, 2018 Shareholders call on ExxonMobil to set greenhouse gas reduction targets NEW YORK (Reuters) – A number of institutional investors in ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N) have said they will file a shareholder resolution which calls on the world’s largest oil company to set targets for lowering its greenhouse gas emissions. The call, led by the New York State Common Retirement Fund (NYSCRF) and the Church Commissioners of England (CCE), comes in the wake of shareholder moves at other major energy firms seeking to make them more responsive to climate change and its impact on the business. […] The NYSCRF and CCE are joined in the latest initiative, which will be filed for a potential vote at Exxon’s shareholder meeting in the spring of 2019, by other funds including the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), and HSBC Global Asset Management, the statement added. […] Reuters

How many of ExxonMobil’s largest institutional investors are mentioned in this article?

