Allstate Insurance is misleading their customers over weather events

Dr. Roy Spencer notes:
Allstate Should Pull this Ad and Apologize for Misleading the Public
I’ve been meaning to comment about this TV ad for Allstate insurance, which enraged me the first time I saw it. Allstate knows better (the insurance business deals with probability and statistics) and they knew this was a lie when they put the ad together:
In the ad, actor Dennis Haysbert says:
“A once-in-500-year storm should happen once every 500 years, right? The fact is, there have been 26 in the last decade.”
Setting aside the fact that we don’t have enough statistics to say anything meaningful about what happens over 500 years (hydrologists prefer to stick to 100 years as justified when talking about rare events), Allstate knows very well that such statistics refer to the repeat period for the same location… not for (say) the whole United States. It is not unusual for once-in-100 year weather events to occur more than once, maybe several times, each year somewhere in the U.S.
I consider this false advertising because Allstate knows better, and is purposely misleading the public to make more money
Here is the text of the ad, from AllTVSpots.com
“A once-in-five-hundred year storm should happen every five hundreds years, right? Fact is, there have been twenty six in the last decade. Allstate is adapting. With drones to assess home damage sooner. And if a flying object damages your car, you can snap a photo and get your claim processed in hours, not days. Plus, Allstate can pay your claim in minutes,” Haysbert says while sitting in an armchair on a field and a storm is about to begin. As he mentions the ways Allstate has adapted, the clouds vanish and a rainbow appears behind him. “Now that you know the truth… are you in Good Hands?” Haysbert asks at the end of the spot.
The 500 year storm claim may have come from this article about Hurricane Harvey in the Washington Post:
Houston is experiencing its third ‘500-year’ flood in 3 years. How is that possible?
The Houston 2017 flood was not a 500 year event, since there were a number of similar flooding magnitude just in the last few decades.
Sunset, your forgot to add /sarc.
They’ve gotta do something to stay in business.. ;>)
insurance companies with the worst reputation? Guess who tops the list?
Search engine tells the tale.
I’ve recently seen this ad and had a similar reaction to the quote highlighted by Dr. Spencer!
If Allstate Insurance company doesn’t understand statistics any better than this, I’m going to have to reconsider using them for my home insurance.
Just left the following comment at Roy’s blog:
The ALLSTATE slogan was “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.”
Now they’re doing something else with those hands.
We think about the ridiculous cost for renewables, added cost for the basket of goods made with it, with zero benefits and a host of functionality costs . We think about costs for subsidies for going green so the well to do can buy cars, solar rooves, etc, but you can be sure that other skimmer jackals will be coming out of the woodwork to finish the destruction.
A “once in 500 year storm” doesn’t mean it only occurs once every 500 years. It means that that type of storm has a 1/500 chance of occurring in any year. Allstate knows this, it is a metric used by insurance companies. But like most ads these days, they play on the ignorance of the general public to over react to scary misinformation.
” It means that that type of storm has a 1/500 chance of occurring in any year.” and it means, as Dr Spencer pointed out, it only has a 1/500 chance of occurring in that locality in any given year, not world wide.
But how big is the locality, any square foot or acre or sq. mile? Makes a big difference.
To put it another way. If you have 500 locations, odds are you will approximately 1, 500 years storm in one of those locations each year.
I doubt the veracity of 3 “500 year storms” included in the linked article possibly being referenced by Allstate and included in the main post above. However, that article does include this paragraph:
“Here’s the other big caveat: The term is applied to a local area, not to the United States as a whole. So when meteorologists say the Houston is experiencing a 500-year flood, they mean there is a 1 in 500 chance of it happening in any given year in Houston.”
(“…in Houston” was italicized in the article.)
So even if Allstate wants to deliberately mislead on this topic, the author of that particular article got is right. also including the discussion it had of having to look at it as a probability.
Allstate apparently thinks it’s customers, or potential customers, are ignorant or stupid.
Most of them will be.
So, insurance companies stand to profit handsomely from the climate-alarm movement.
“You’re in good hands gone bad … “
Exploitation.
Let’s see, the chance of having a 1/500 storm over a three year period is about 1/167. So the chance of having three storms is about 1 in 4.8 million.
So, it is possible that the insurance industry _has_ done its homework.
Much more unlikely things happen every moment. Like you for example Trafamadore. The probability of that particular sperm fertilizing that particular eggcell is of the order of one in a hundred million.
How many million Houston-sized areas didn’t have three 500-year storms during those three years?
Your math and logic is as bad as Allstate’s. Try again.
You would need 5000 years of weather records to establish with any credibility what a 500 year storm is.
There would be approximately 10 of those over the 5000 years.
Even if you had 500 years, which we don’t, there is no baseline to even make a comment about a 500 year weather event. We could have had one, we could have not had one – we don’t even know what ONE 500 year weather event looks like. But there are gullible people who lap this stuff up…
The map posted above omitted showing the Great Western Drought. Isn’t that as important as heavy rainstorms?
Climate is more important to people Regionally than worldwide. And like every natural function, it seems to be Cyclical. Which part of which cycle governs my region this year? How can we Be Prepared! …?
Yeah, this always irks me (as did that commercial when I saw it a few weeks ago). You have to start with the total number of weather stations….even within a given city you have many opportunities for a smaller (in area) very intense/large precip event, just given the number or measurement points (of course, as they get closer the precip events are correlated spatially). When you consider the total number of ‘locations’ (where we measure such things), the probability of NOT having a 500 year event in some given area and time-frame approaches zero. Twenty six seems rather low for the entire country, possibly less than one would expect in that time-frame (?)
And since almost all of the damage from Harvey was caused by flooding, normal home owners insurance would not even come into play. My house got flooded and Allstate was never involved
Did they raise Southern US insurance rates 2500% to cover the extra storms? No. Okay, so they know the facts.
The insurance companies are major financiers of Climate Change Alarmism- why? Gee there is money to be made! To hell with morals and the truth, it’s lies and profits!
According to FEMA, the slab of my house in Houston is at the 100-year flood elevation, with the 500-year flood elevation about two feet higher. If there have been three 500-year floods in Houston, why has my house never flooded?
Clearly the term “500-year flood” applies to very localized areas. Both Allstate and Washington Post should well better, but choose to disinform instead.
Next time, maybe Allstate could do a little research.