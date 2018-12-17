Wondering about the probability of a white Christmas where you live?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?
Here’s a handy map. Click it or follow this link to zoom in interactively on your city or town.
Minnesota. Maine. Upstate New York. The Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Practically anywhere in Idaho. And of course, the Rockies or the Sierra Nevada Mountains. These are the parts of the Lower 48* where weather history suggests you want to be if you’re looking for the best chance of a white Christmas.
The map at right shows the historic probability of there being at least 1 inch of snow on the ground in the Lower 48 states on December 25 based on the latest (1981-2010) U.S. Climate Normals from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). The background map shows interpolated values for all locations. (Interpolating means estimating unknown values using known values and physical relationships, such as the way temperature is known to change with altitude.) You can also click and zoom in to specific stations used for the interpolation.
Darkest gray shows places where the probability is less than 10%. (Sorry West Coast, Gulf Coast, Deep South!) White shows probabilities greater than 90 percent.
The 1981–2010 Climate Normals are the latest three-decade averages of several climatological measurements. This collection contains daily and monthly normals of temperature, precipitation, snowfall, heating and cooling degree days, frost/freeze dates, and growing-degree days calculated from observations at approximately 9,800 stations operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service.
While the map shows the historical probability that a snow depth of at least one inch will be observed on December 25, the actual conditions in any year may vary widely from these because the weather patterns present will determine the snow on the ground or snowfall on Christmas day. These probabilities are useful as a guide only to show where snow on the ground is more likely. For prediction of your actual weather on Christmas Day, check out your local forecast at Weather.gov.
If you would like to keep track of the snowfall across the United States on a daily basis, see the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center’s National Snow Analyses. For a more detailed assessment of the probability of a white Christmas as well as documentation of the methodology used to calculate the map’s underlying climatological statistics, see the scientific paper, White Christmas? An Application of NOAA’s 1981-2010 Daily Normals, by NCEI scientists and published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. You can also download a spreadsheet to see the full list of stations and their historic probabilities.
*The station network in Alaska is too sparse to allow scientists to interpolate with confidence.
From NOAA/NCEI Authors: Susan Osborne Rebecca Lindsey
19 thoughts on “Wondering about the probability of a white Christmas where you live?”
I’m staying in the Tampa Bay area of Florida and it’s not looking promising for a White Christmas unless there is an explosion at the pillow factory.
We planned it that way.
Neat map to play with. Thanks!
Cheer Up…You could always have a Hail Storm pass and drop a few inches of the other frozen H20 White Stuff
No, not me. Green grass and 70 F would be nice, because in Alberta we’re still waiting for global warming.
It’s like there’s a warmist block, keeping the snow out of the left coast.
0%
It has snowed here in the past 12 years, but the inch of snow on the ground has only happened once. I live outside Austin TX.
I’ve looked and looked but still can’t see the probability for Staffordshire…
I live in central Virginia; we already HAD our December snow, and then some (it was more like a January snow). I’m dreaming of a sunny (or even rainy) Christmas this year.
A question:
Is “historical probability” based on 1981-2010?
If so, “historical” is hardly the right word.
Not trying to nitpick, just seeking clarification.
I just looked at the post again.
It does seem to be 1981-2010.
You were repeating what they said when they said “historical”.
It’s 55 degrees here today in central Wyoming, forecast to stay in the 40’s and 50’s till Saturday. I’m not doubting a white Christmas, just waiting for that weather front that drops the temperature low enough. There’s virtually no snow on the ground, so it needs to bring white stuff with it!!
(Maybe this year will be one of those 10% didn’t happen years.)
Don’t they call it something like a “Christmas without color” these days? 🙂
Terrific post. TY, AW (and by extension CtM).
Did not know this very cool resource existed. Now permabookmarked. Man, would have been useful back when family was planning Xmas vactions between our Wisconsin farm (snomobiles, XCtry skiing) and Colorado (downhill skiing). Another reason to lurk WUWT daily, and occaisionally offer a guest post on a related something or other.
Talking of snow forecasts, I still chuckle at the comment a female newcaster made to her male co-newscaster about a failed snow prediction , i.e. “where was the 6 (was it 6 or maybe more) inches you promised me last night”
I live in Dickens country, Kent, UK. Arguably where the traditional snowy Christmas was immortalised.
I have been here 30 years now and never seen a white Christmas.
I lived in Scotland from 1966 – 1988, geographically one of the more likely places in the UK to experience a white Christmas.
I didn’t see one there either.
I did miss one though, the 2009/2010 winter that had the North East coast of Scotland blanketed in the worst snow in living memory, almost 6 months of the white stuff. It was fun for the kids for the first week or two then it made life difficult even with our 21st Century technology.
Strangely, the official figures don’t reflect the length and impact of that winter on Scotland, nor the rest of the UK for that matter.
By some strange coincidence I bought a set of winter tyres for my car that year, long before the snow hit, before it was even suspected, and they were the first winter tyres I ever bought.
How people laughed at me, until I was pulling 4 x 4’s out the snow with my front wheeled drive Citroen people carrier. I jest not……..Oh how I laughed!
If by some strange quirk fate CO2 is causing the world to warm, and as that warming is predicted to be dominant in the hemispheres during winter and at night, I say we should encourage the release of the stuff into the atmosphere. I mean, it is good for vegetation after all, which is the only observable effect of increased atmospheric CO2 on the planet.
But I don’t believe for a nanosecond that CO2 plays any significant, direct part in altering the earth’s temperature, so we should really just enjoy our moment in the sun.
Who knows, this year might be the last we live without a Dickens Christmas, and that wouldn’t be good.
I can’t remember a single white Christmas where I’ve lived in the UK (mostly East Midlands and Lancashire) since before 1970. Not one.
There is now a whole generation of younger people who have probably grown up being told that global warming was going to destroy the planet as well as Christmas, and who now realize that nothing has really changed much in their lifetimes. Hopefully they will also now be telling their own children that the whole malarkey is old threadbare BS, despite what their school teachers and the BBC say.
I live in Canberra, Australia and there’s no chance at all of snow during Christmas. I blame global warming.
My “White” privilege is triggered by this.
Next thing you’ll tell me is, “Baby, It’s cold outside.”