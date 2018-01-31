Trump Gave The First SOTU In 8 Years To Not Mention ‘Global Warming’

/ 2 hours ago January 31, 2018

By MICHAEL BASTASCH

While President Donald Trump touted policies to make the U.S. into an energy superpower, his first State of the Union (SOTU) address to Congress left out a hallmark of Obama-era speeches.

Trump’s address is the first in eight years to not refer to manmade global warming — nine years if you include former President Barack Obama’s 2009 address to Congress. Instead, Trump emphasized deregulation and boosting energy production — many of the regulations Trump rescinded were Obama-era global warming policies.

“In our drive to make Washington accountable, we have eliminated more regulations in our first year than any administration in history,” Trump said in his speech Tuesday night.

“We have ended the war on American Energy – and we have ended the War on clean coal,” Trump said. “We are now an exporter of energy to the world.”

Nearly all of Obama’s addresses to Congress explicitly mentioned climate change. Obama addressed Congress eight times, explicitly mentioning climate change in all but one speech.

More here: http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/30/trump-delivered-the-first-sotu-in-8-years-to-not-mention-global-warming/

32 thoughts on “Trump Gave The First SOTU In 8 Years To Not Mention ‘Global Warming’

  1. And not in the Democrat response, either? Hmmm. Sounds like a pretty serious oversight for such an existential threat to humanity.

    Reply

    • Somebody commented: “The only thing left of Obama’s legacy is the memo and indictments.”

      I think global warming is the last thing on the minds of Democrats.

      Reply

      • All those Obama Democratic Party Deep Staters never expected a Republican to win, and especially not Trump. Otherwise they’d have followed more ethical paths in their duties at the IRS, DOJ, and FBI. Obama weaponized them with the implicit promise that they’d never be investigated and exposed. Oops.

        And then then there are the abuses of intelligence unmasking of US citizen names for political purposes by his NSC staff and DNI staff within the WH. Eventually all that will come out, maybe not in a criminal investigation, but in tell-all books as the statute of limitations runs out.

        The Demorats have a lot of skeletons still waiting to be exposed after 8 years of an abusive POTUS… which they figured would be followed by 8 more of the Clinton Criminal syndicate.

    • Congressman Kennedy was too busy drooling spittle and bashing mythical bullies to actually think.
      And for Congresswoman Maxine Waters, well let’s just be nice and say rationality is not her strong suit.

      Note: no Democratic Party Senators wanted the rebuttal job.

      Reply

    • Word is that Joe Kennedy’s drooling was due to climate change…

      Was that drool coming out of Joe Kennedy’s mouth?

      By MATTHEW NUSSBAUM 01/30/2018

      Marco Rubio had his awkward pause for a gulp of water. Joe Kennedy had his … drool?

      The Democratic congressman’s mouth corners appeared especially shiny during his response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address — and many online were quick to accuse him of drooling during his address. The alternative theory was an overzealous application of lip balm.

      “Marco Rubio had dry-mouth during his #SOTU response in 2013. Joe Kennedy has drool-mouth,” tweeted Frank Luntz, the prominent Republican pollster.

      […]

      Another Twitter wit delivered this one-liner: “Ask not what your country can drool for you, ask what you can drool for your country!”

      […]

      And all we’ll remember is the drool on his face.

      […]

      https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/30/joe-kennedy-drool-state-of-the-union-379367

      Reply

      • He says it was chap stick…..but who smears chap stick all over their face

        David, you missed the best one…Pelosi said to watch Trump slobber all over himself….then Kennedy actually does it….karma

      • Well, you know, less polite parts of the Internet quickly developed the theory that it was neither drool nor chap stick, but rather… something else.

        ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

    • ‘Sounds like a pretty serious oversight for such an existential threat to humanity.’

      They’re so blinded by hatred, they don’t even know what they’re fighting for anymore.
      But don’t let anyone be confused – they’re not fighting for us. Never have, never will. And they could not have demonstrated it more conclusively than they did last night.

      Reply

  2. One other refreshing thing. As opposed to the previous administration, this speech was dominated by the use of “we” and “our”, as opposed to “I” and “my”.

    Reply

      • Bernie Sanders was all bent out of shape that Climate Change was never mentioned.

        Hey Bernie – he never mentioned Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny either.

      • Climate change must’ve caused this too…

        In a Perfect Metaphor for Socialism, Bernie Sanders’ State of the Union Video Response Craps Out

        BY TYLER O’NEIL JANUARY 30, 2018

        Self-identified “national socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) couldn’t let Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) speak for him in the Democratic response to Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address. But, in a perfect metaphor for his economic system, Sanders’ own response experienced “technical difficulties.”

        For almost a full three minutes, Sanders’ response was down, and the screen read, “We will be back momentarily!”

        […]

        Venezuela has become the poster child of this failed economic policy. Last year, amid a bread shortage, the government’s response was genius — seize control of the bakeries! The country has run out of things like toilet paper, and animals are tragically dying in zoos because workers cannot take care of them.

        Never fear, Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolás Maduro endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election! It may not work over there, but why not give it a shot over here?

        […]

        https://pjmedia.com/video/in-a-perfect-metaphor-for-socialism-bernie-sanders-state-of-the-union-video-response-craps-out/

    • The ACLU complained that the US President used the word ‘America’ too many times.

      I’ll say the for Trump – he makes people reveal themselves.

      Reply

  5. Didn’t watch, but if this is true, it means a raging Al Gore prolly sent his pool boy to the servants quarters without a stop at the dessert bar… more for Big Al, anyway, right?

    Andrew

    Reply

    • Phillip

      I believe there is a book already written, comparing Trump’s unpopularity to that of Churchill’s unpopularity when he was first elected.

      Churchill proved the man of the moment, a warrior in time of war; hopefully, Trump will prove himself as successful in time of peace, as a commercial leader of the world.

      I have long maintained that governments need to be run by businessmen who are happy to cut the financial waste from our systems and get countries back to work.

      In my opinion, countries are nothing more than big businesses. Amalgamating them into organisations like the EU is nothing less than monopolization and price rigging of entire continents.

      Trump is giving small countries licence to compete on their own merits, as is Brexit.

      Reply

  7. An encouraging start but Trump is like the boy with the wheel barrow – he’s got the job in front of him. Financial institutions against him, a compliant media attacking him from all angles, State governors against him, wind farms still being constructed, Buffet pouring billions into wind farms to get the tax credits, misinformed teachers brainwashing students from an early age, federally funded institutions from universities to NASA, NOAA, GISS against him and not too many singing his praises. Combined it’s a world wide propaganda machine BUT – he must prevail or the U.S. and most of the western world will self- destruct economically, socially and, ironically for Green activists, environmentally. A nation, no matter how wealthy, can’t maintain any of the above if it continues to squander trillions on a fools errand.

    Reply

  8. The State of the Union address is a boring, ridiculous spectacle. After 50 minutes of one-line talking points and standing ovations, I finally gave up. A perfect reflection of life inside the beltway.

    When Trump sticks to the script he comes across as smug and arrogant. At least he’s funny when he’s winging it.

    Reply

  9. The ‘last eight years’ featured a president who was deliberately in on the con – as I recall, both Obama and Valerie Jarrett were on the Chicago Carbon Exchange early on.

    Reply

