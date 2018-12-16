I wonder what the actual energy and resource cost is to put this recycled plastic solar powered expedition together? Thank goodness they are saving the planet. The hobbies of rich people.~ctm
Here is their expedition website.
Let’s not wish any misfortune upon them.
HT/RoyMC
40 thoughts on “Wasting days and wasting nights”
A solar powered vehicle in a place where it’s dark 6 months out of the year.
Are you sure you have thought this plan through?
Solar doesn’t work in the dark???? 🙂
I am sure that we will be hearing from them again when they need to be rescued from the cold and snow.
Rescue efforts should be restricted to solar powered vehicles.
Waste is raw material.
These guys believe they are the first to realize this????
Industry has been doing this since Og made the first hand ax out of flint.
The only criteria is, that the cost of recovery has to be less than the value of the recovered materials.
Any who, the stuff in the dumps isn’t going anywhere, should we ever need it, we can turn the dumps into mines.
Junkyards have been “extremely high grade iron mines” for more than a century. (Less so now, probably, but still valuable.)
More so now. Not less.
And when it comes to waste disposal, any scheme to divert only has to save money over what it costs to dispose of under current practice.
It costs money to get rid of trash, and costing less is all that it needs to do.
If people were more cooperative in sorting before disposal, costs could be reduced tremendously, saving tax dollars.
If it ever became truly valuable enough, no one would throw away plastic…they would sell it.
In the video, if sheet plastic ever became digestible in mixed form, companies would bid for the right to collect waste. The basic problems is scalability and the fact that certain contaminants destroy the process.
In the years I spent in the high arctic, there was a healthy number of adventurers trying to get to the North Pole. They were mostly pathetic and unsuccessful. The expeditions mostly ended with the aviation company telling them they had one more trip and it was out. Communication was by HF radio so everyone in the high arctic could hear what was happening.
I used to do weather forecasting for the Canadian Arctic. Every spring we would get the requests from the lunatics who were setting out for the North Pole from Alert. They tried to walk, ski, snowmobile, drive, dog sled, etc. Most were ill informed as to what the terrain is like up they. Many though it was a nice flat walk. Invariably they would get stranded a short way into their trek and had to be rescued, which cost a lot of money and time.
Hi guys, …I to worked up there…Eureka (’79-’80) and yes, we had the idiots back then too.!
I did the forecasting for the Arctic from ’80 – ’89. We did it from the weather center in Edmonton, Alberta. Maybe you used some of my forecasts.
The Antarctic terrain is rough. Even at the summer solstice you ain’t getting much sun altitude at Lat 0 South. Hope they have rescue organised
Coeur de Lion
It’s the BBC. Everything will be laid on.
They couldn’t possibly risk losing a presenter, far less a female presenter.
They need to find a route without any nearby mountains. Putting their “craft” into the shade, even if it’s just a few hours a day is going to really cut down on their average speed.
I wonder what the actual energy and resource cost will be to rescue the expedition when things go bad.
Also the resource cost when they have to abandon everything.
I’ll wish them well and every success though.
See my reply to Coeur de Lion above.
As for materials and equipment, it’s the BBC so Other Peoples Money.
Meanwhile, 56% of programs on BBC1 and BBC2 this festive season will be repeats.
I no longer watch mainstream TV but still pay the licence fee as my family does.
I don’t understand why you Brits put up with a tax just to be able to use what you have purchased. I believe you are the only people in the world who have to pay for the right to use a radio or TV. Have they started you yet to send text messages? (The FCC here in the US came down hard on Califorinia’s attempt to do that.)
An army of children toiling to gather plastic waste and clean and sort and chop it must have been a huge investment of time and hence work that might have been spent doing other things.
In the recent past, this stuff was gathered by municipalities and most sent to China for recycling, but China has recently cut way back on what they will accept. As labor has increased in value there, the cost to sort has begun to exceed the value of the material, for all but the cleanest of presorted plastics and other waste streams.
Automatic sorters exist that can read the plastic number code (the little number next to or inside the triangle logo) at high speed on a conveyor, and jets of air direct each piece into separate piles. This allows the system we have here in Lee County, FL: Collection of mostly unsorted recyclable materials. Places such as Lee County redirect most of the waste stream away from landfills, which is the most expensive and land intensive method of disposal. Although even landfills are now methane producing bioreactors, whatever can be resold or burned in trash to steam plants saves a load of money in tipping fees at the landfills.
I think grinding plastics to powder and mixing with pulverized low-sulfur coal might prove economical for base load power plants which import coal by rail or barge from distant sources. Provided that scrubbers are compatible with that fuel additive.
their PR project stunt had to have kids (they are the future!) initially, or puppies- maybe as dog sled companions & backup? Subaru of America is doing so well with dog-only commercials that the car’s product features are unecessary to sell. Advertising has run on “babies & dogs” as attention getters for 80 years.
I would SKIP the hunan powered washing and cutting, etc..and just use a massive ‘solar forge’ to melt all the plastic in quick order.
When it comes to recycling plastic, it is the sorting that is the main hurdle.
Mixing different polymers together makes a very un-useful blend of polymers that have little value. Such material can be melted and extruded into a sort of lumber substitute, and park benches and stuff which does not need to have a specific property, but even this has limits.
If it is going to be burned, there is no need to do anything but chop it in a way that will not clog machines or get wound around spindles and such.
But separated into batches of pure single type plastics allows it to be remade into many useful products.
The problem is, each polymer and polymer blend has specific properties that are required for a specific usage, but mixed polymers do not.
The chemical binds and polymer subunits are different, and so the process for reusing one kind an be ruined by impurities of a different kind of plastic.
A fairly standard BBC programme.
‘It’s worse than we thought.
‘You must make sacrifices – either give up plastics, or the hurricanes will come to Europe.
‘But folk abroad are fixing things.’
No mention of Fishy Filaments [I have a very small amount of the equity] who are also recycling plastics like the Californian Entrepreneurs [normally a Boo-word for the BBC!] from Bio-Converters (IIRC).
Yes, plastic pollution is a problem; it is recognised now, at least in the West.
So the Armageddon the prresenter closed with will never [and probably can never] happen.
Auto
Actually we in the West are very good at not polluting.
We have a very definite theme going on. We are told that it is imperative that we, in the West, act now to prevent, pollution, CO2, wildlife extinction, etc. When we check the facts, we find that all those things are mainly going on elsewhere in the world. Whatever we do locally will have approximately zero effect on the actual problems. We’re the ones acting responsibly but we’re the ones expected to give up our lifestyles and crawl back into the caves.
Who will be safe from the onslaught of fear mongering by the media.
“If we quit buying it, they’ll quit making it”.
At least that’s a step above the average eco-loon, who wants to just ban the stuff, without any thought or consideration of what will be used to replace it.
I meant if “we the people” quit buying the media’s products, they’ll quit producing unconsumed kool-aid.
Or will they just change flavors?
Don’t know if you caught this. Another DOH! moment for the greenies replacing plastic with paper.
https://www.eater.com/2018/12/11/18136563/whole-foods-pfas-chemicals-takeout-packaging
Yikes! Is that the law of unintended consequences, or just karma?
This looks like they will not survive this.
Very sad actually.
“If wishes were horses, beggars would ride”
It’s the new class of “hero”. Everyone wants to be one.
Every eco-warrior would like to be one for sure. Most everyone else figures it’s better to be a live coward than a dead hero, just like the folks rescued from several recent polar expeditions who didn’t opt to go down with the ship.
Recycling plastic and producing useful items makes sense. Joyrides for econuts that no doubt will have to be rescued does not.
How much petrol to fly it there just to start? Absurd the whole thing, those wheel struts are precision steel parts, tell me they fished those out of a dump.
This has just made my heart feel so blue somehow.
Does this pass the pub test ? They travelled 94km in one day and generated 4.8 kw. Through snow they used 0.05 kw per km. Somehow this looks like BS to me. Power is coming from somewhere else.
Went to the site,down below in the updates there is an article in german,that starts out “Mayday,mayday…”
So are they off to a promising start or is it an unrelated piece?
Any German speakers able to check it out?
I did an in depth analysis of this for an as yet unpublished paper. Conclusions w/o any support (as is too complicated for referencing a mere comment).
Recycling steel almost always makes sense, and is done. (The almost relates to unsacavengable alloy contaminants like copper in stuff like shredded cars, which results in acceptable rebar but not cold rolled sheet). Aluminum (cans) always make sense, since aluminum is just congealed electricity). Certain classes of paper always make sense (cardboard, newsprint) although allowances have to be made for weaker shorter recycled fibers. Other paper, nope, because already too short fiber.
Plastics are the most complicated, depend on type and the sorted purity, and frequently are better as hydrocarbon boiler fuel. Soda bottles (PET) make great park bench planks when a UV protectant is added. And soda bottles are easy to air jet mechanically sort out.
Glass is the big conundrum. In theory, glass cullet remelted uses about 1/4 the heat energy of melting new glass from raw materials. But, bottle glass unbroken is very high volume to weight so very inefficient to transport any distance. The transport fuel costs outweigh any remelt energy savings. But, crushed glass is very heavy, so only a little can be transported legally per haul, so again transport (fuel) costs outweigh remelt energy savings T any distance. And for both buts, there are not lots of local glass furnaces. And this simplistic glass analysis ignores the types of glass (clear, brown, green… that have to be manually sorted.
Glass is sand basically, crush it and sell it to those using sand, cement plants etc.